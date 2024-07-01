Did Lady Gaga issue an ultimatum to her law firm to dump Sean Combs?

News Nation Now had a very interesting piece of gossip over the weekend about Sean Combs, aka Puffy aka Diddy. Puffy has been quiet in recent weeks after everything came crashing down this spring. Federal agents raided his Flordia and LA homes, and a federal grand jury has been impaneled to hear the case against him. Somewhere along the way, CNN aired a video from 2016 of Combs brutally assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. It absolutely feels like Combs will be facing a host of federal charges ranging from his multi-state sex crimes, trafficking and probably a lot more. He’s going to need so many lawyers in the coming months and years. But now he can’t count on his longtime New York lawyers at Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks. According to News Nation Now, Lady Gaga is also a client of the law firm and she issued an ultimatum: it’s me or Puffy. The firm chose her.

Literally nobody in Hollywood wants to be near Diddy, not even his lawyers… who just fired him as a client. The powerful firm of Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks, which represents most major names in the music industry, dropped Diddy recently. but not because they wanted to: Because a more powerful client refused to leave if they did not sever ties. My insider said, “Lady Gaga said she was leaving (the firm) if they didn’t drop Diddy. And she’s too big to lose.” Meanwhile, Combs’ IMDB site, the ever-important listing for everyone in the industry which lists the names of celebrities, agents, lawyers, press representatives, and more, has been scrubbed and had just Combs Global on it, with just one employee: Combs. The Combs Global site itself appears to be a holding page with just a logo. Just last week he scrubbed his Instagram account as well. Combs has been with GSM&S for over two decades and would often stop by his lawyer/friend Allen Grubman’s house when in the Hamptons. But no matter how close the two once were, the firm represents some of the biggest names in the music business, and can’t afford for Gaga or any of their other artists to bolt.

[From News Nation Now]

There’s already been a denial about this. The spokesperson for the law firm told Page Six: “The decision to part ways with Mr. Combs was proactively made by the partners in the firm a number of months ago as they felt it was the right thing to do. The report that the decision was the result of client pressure just isn’t true.” Which is interesting, I guess. I was going to give Gaga a lot of credit for doing this and doing it quietly, and it’s honestly a good story for her and her image. I kind of believe that Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks wanted to dump him… but I also believe they were probably getting pressure from their other clients, like Gaga.

Now, I did some very minor research into Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks and they’re mostly dealing with entertainment law, contracts, copyrights, the protection of art and artists. Combs was always going to need a different law firm. He was always going to need lawyers who specialize in federal crimes like human trafficking, drug trafficking, etc. Where he’s going, he’s not going to need entertainment lawyers.