Covid is on the rise again, ‘the summer wave is starting to begin’

NBC News put out this reporting last week that Covid cases are on the rise again this summer, only I couldn’t cover it until now because **checks notes** oh yeah, I’ve been holed up in bed with Covid! And it’s not only me (however much it feels like it). Cases are up in 39 states in the US, with California in particular showing a bump in positive Covid tests from 3% to 7.5% in the last month (and those stats are just for documented cases). One bit of good news? Though there’s a new crop of variants that disease experts are tracking, the data suggests that overall the cases are milder than we’ve seen from Covids past. Here are the important bits on the trends and variants popping up this summer, and the best ways to prepare:
Summer wave: The CDC no longer tracks Covid cases, but it estimates transmission based on emergency department visits. Both Covid deaths and ED visits have risen in the last week. Hospitalizations also climbed 25% from May 26 to June 1, the latest data available. … “It looks like the summer wave is starting to begin,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Covid infections have historically spiked over the summer, in part because of an increase in travel and people congregating indoors, where it’s cooler. This year appears to be no exception, though disease experts expect this season’s wave to be milder in terms of severe disease.
Flirting with disaster: Several variants are likely to be contributing to the nationwide trend, said Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. “We’re seeing the start of an uptick of infections that is coincident with new variants that are developing: KP.2 and KP.3 and LB.1. It does appear that those variants do have an advantage over the prior ones,” he said. … KP.2 became the dominant variant in the U.S. last month, and then KP.3 took over in early June. Along with a third variant that shares the same key mutations, KP.1.1, the group accounts for around 63% of Covid infections in the U.S. Some scientists collectively refer to the variants as “FLiRT” — a reference to their amino acid changes.
New kid on the block: LB.1 accounts for another 17.5% of Covid infections. Experts said its rapid growth indicates that it’s likely to become dominant soon, though scientists still want to study it more closely. “It’s sort of the newest kid on the block,” Barouch said. “There’s not much known about it.” A preprint paper released this month, which hasn’t been peer-reviewed, suggests that LB.1 is more infectious than the “FLiRT: variants and could be better at evading protection from vaccines or previous infections. “Assuming that preliminary data is true, that it’s more immune-evasive and that it’s more infectious than KP.2 and KP.3, that’s a winning formula to infect more people,” Russo said.
What you can do: Russo recommended that people who are the most vulnerable to infection — those who are older or immunocompromised or engage in riskier activities, such as attending large parties or gatherings — consider getting the latest Covid vaccine now if they haven’t already. He added that a monoclonal antibody drug called Pemgarda has been available since April for immunocompromised people. The antiviral medication Paxlovid should also help reduce the likelihood of hospitalization or death. But most young, healthy people can hold out for the updated Covid vaccines expected to arrive this fall, experts said. The Food and Drug Administration advised vaccine manufacturers this month to target the KP.2 variant.
Get vaccinated, y’all! I usually double up and get my flu shot and Covid booster at the same appointment shortly after they roll them out in the fall. And this was my first dance with ‘rona, so I credit that to staying on top of my boosters and consider myself very lucky. Main symptoms have been a deep, persistent cough, and the hugely distracting and unpleasant metallic taste in my mouth from taking Paxlovid. It’s definitely been worse than the colds I typically get, but at no point did I feel things were so severe that I should go to the hospital. So again, thank you to the scientific community for giving us vaccines and medicines to save our lives. (And bless their hearts for being dorks; the explanation for the “FLiRT” nickname cracked me up.)
As for avoiding large parties and gatherings… excuse me, but I’m a pro. I was livin’ the social distancing life long before it was being preached, thankyouverymuch. I will have to go back to the office though, as my boss did not hesitate to remind me that the CDC dropped the five-day isolation requirement. The guidelines stipulate that you just need to be 24 hours free of fever without having taken fever-reducing medication. Of course, fever was never one of my symptoms, but I’m used to being an outlier.
Photos credit: Marcus Aurelius, Mediocre Memories and Wendy Wei on Pexels
The idea that we can simply vaccinate our way out of the Covid pandemic is simply delusional. We are being failed by our entire public health agency infrastructure. People need to understand that Covid is airborne, meaning it lingers in the air, contrary to what they’ve been told since the beginning of the pandemic. People need to wear an N95 or KN95 or higher respirator style masks, when indoors, to protect themselves from getting transmitting Covid. Every bout of Covid increases the chance of long Covid, which currently has no adequate treatment and no cure.
We need to demand that our representatives take this public threat seriously and issue appropriate regulations for the filtration of indoor air. Indoor air quality is a major determinant of Covid transmission. Mask up, people! Covid is not over.
I submitted a similar-ish comment re masks that seems not to have made it. Essentially, I’ll never understand the difficulty in simply wearing a mask. The way people in the UK banged on about how it was an affront to their freedom, etc, was shocking. I still find it difficult to think well of people in my circle who wouldn’t wear a mask during lockdown; it’s almost like they thought their germs were higher class than other people’s.
The business interests who lost a lot of money, during lockdown, are very invested in making people feel like it’s time for business, as usual.
It’s like we have no sense of collective responsibility or public shame. Last week, on the subway, I sat across from someone with a truly nasty cough. He didn’t even try to cover his mouth. I was masked. He was not. Two tourists sitting next to him muttered: “He sounds like he has TB” when he exited the train. But nothing in our current social contract in this very blue, highly educated, tourist-destination city had an impact that could influence someone obviously ill, who had no problem hacking his phlegm all over a train car full of fellow travelers.
Covid will never be over. We are in the “learning to live with it” phase. When I feel ill (Covid or not) I mask up. When I fly, I mask up. At the same time, I’m going to live my life and I trust others to make the right decisions for them. I’ve been vaxxed and boosted from the moment I was eligible and plan to continue to get the jab.
Ummmm, huge swaths of the population have refused to wear masks, and even when vaccinations were available at zero cost, refused to take advantage of this intervention— because the response to the efforts of our public health agency infrastructure were deliberately politicized. Hint: this politicization was NOT initiated by our public health infrastructure.
Some states are proposing bans on wearing masks — including throughout New York’s public transportation system — which is arguably one of the most crowded public spaces that one might consistently encounter.
Which “representatives” and which aspects of “ our entire public health infrastructure “ are you blaming here as failing us? Your goal is admirable, but it’s more then a bit disingenuous to fault “our entire public health infrastructure “ given the way intervention efforts have deliberately been highly politicized. As we get closer to the presidential election, I’m guessing there will be some superspreader rallies coming up. Fingers crossed.
I agree. The NHS was begging people to wear masks, get vaccinated, not go out. A box of masks was nothing to buy, a vaccine was free. It was the individuals who found it “difficult” to wear a mask who let down themselves and others and ultimately the public health care system. It boils down to the issue of individual responsibility towards the collective in general: don’t tell me I have germs and it’s up to me to not spread them; don’t tell me my huge car is pumping out harmful chemicals; etc. Some individuals don’t want to be reminded of their responsibilities because it makes them feel guilty about their selfish lifestyles across the board.
We might not be able to vaccinate our way out of Covid, but vaccines sure were a big piece of getting us back to where we are now, and working a job with regular public contact means I’m getting one every six months and have been since they first became available. And thank goodness for N95s, which some of my co-workers wear daily. My-sister-the-writer did a long piece about Long Covid that was really instructive – it’s nothing anyone wants.
Stay safe, fellow Celebitches, and I’m glad you’re better, Kismet.
(Just found the link to my sister’s story: https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/995322?form=fpf )
Yes, but not everyone can vaccinate.
Good point, and one argument for people who can to do so. Because it can help provide some level of protection for people who can’t.
I don’t think any of the current vaccines protect against any of the circulating variants. We’ve really been abandoned by public health.
Getting vaccinated and boosted does not mean you won’t get covid. It means that your symptoms won’t be severe. For someone who has a weakened immune system it could mean that they won’t die from it. Get vaccinated and boosted please.
Yes. I was vaccinated and still got a variant. I only did a test because my partner, who’d also had the vaccine, was sneezing a lot, and we had a few kits hanging about. What we caught wasn’t anything at all, really, and probably diminished by the vaccine.
Getting vaxxed and boosted is not a guarantee that your symptoms will not be severe—it just reduces your chances. And for many people, the true threat of covid is no longer the immediate, first round of symptoms, it’s the longer-term impact of the virus.
Covid can cause damage literally ANYWHERE in your body, but here’s my “favorite”: There was a study that got some decent coverage a couple of months ago (I even saw an article in ‘People’) that found that even mild cases of covid caused, on average, a 3-point drop in IQ due to the virus’s ability to damage the blood-brain barrier. The coverage was okay, but most articles didn’t ask the obvious question: what about repeat infections? But the study actually did look into that, and found that yes, people lost a couple more IQ points with Round 2. (I don’t think there was data yet for even more rounds of infection.) The average American’s IQ is around 97 or so. Imagine the collective impact of us all slowly becoming steadily and unknowingly slower-witted with each infection! Truly, “vax and relax” has been a DISASTER for us, and I think we will be paying the consequences for generations to come.
tl; dr: Mask up, friends.
I cannot get boosted due to having a stroke and it was determined it was micro clots caused by one version of the vaccine. I mask everywhere and isolate a lot. I did get covid once a year ago. But it is infuriating because I would love to be boosted and am waiting for more vaccines of the traditional variety that work to pop up so I can but yes to masking and I hatet how it’s been villified.
I just caught COVID for the first time. The week before I got sick I went to the dentist and the grocery store ONCE, so I have no idea how or where I got it. It’s EVERYWHERE. As for the CDC saying you can leave isolation after 5 days, as far as I’m concerned, the CDC is irrelevant now. A complete joke. They are now in the business of telling people what they want to hear, not what science determines is factual or best practice.
🎯
“… the summer wave is starting to begin”
“… seeing the start of an uptick…”
Look, I tend to be wordier than the average bear, but even I know that these officials should stick to straight talk when warning people about a spreading disease. “The summer wave is starting”. “Seeing an uptick”
That said:
I’m going to an adult Audubon camp on an island off the coast of Maine next week and was happy to see in their welcome pack something about “though we’ll be outside most days, we do require everyone to wear masks when riding on the ferry to the island and the shared Audubon van. Yay to having sane grown ups in charge!
Mask up in crowds and enclosed spaces, stay home and take care of yourself if you’re not feeling well, get boosters, vaccines when you can. (Not just COVID but flu and pneumonia too) A friend in his 40s got COVID a few years ago and is now struggling with long COVID, it’s completely upended his life (and his wife and kids’ lives) since he’s very debilitated, can’t work, struggles to do even mild activity on a regular basis. He’s working with a long COVID clinic at one of the major Boston hospitals and is seeing some improvement, but it’s a slog.
Kismet, glad you’re doing okay and hope you’re 100% too
Stay safe out there people.
That’s good news about masking at the camp, but it kinda surprises me because I just went to Maine for the first time in May and I was shocked at how MAGA everybody seemed. There were people parked at random spots on the road (not in front of a store or anything, just pulled over on the side of the road!) holding TRUMP 2024 signs and waving. Also RFK Jr supporters trying to talk to people at the start and finish lines of the races both days. Anyways, I’m off to google how I can go to Audobon camp now…
The UK is going to have difficulties with a future mass vaccine roll out, should there be one, following the very unfortunate, sad, and thankfully rare complication caused by the Astrazeneca vaccine. Thinking about all the childhood illnesses I went through, mumps measles rubella scarlet fever, I checked my childhood injection records, which have just gone online. It was a shock to find out I had had barely any vaccines. It all makes sense now. My grandmother was totally anti medicine and vaccines. It seems she persuaded my mother out of vaccines for her children. My mother was a hospital biochemist. I can’t believe it. I was a very ill child. This raft of illnesses could have been prevented. I believe some of those illnesses have affected me into adult life, particularly when they caused me seizures through fevers.
An FB friend caught COVID about a month ago. He died about a week after contacting it. To say he is missed is an understatement. Love you, Scott.
I had a doctors appointment yesterday and was surprised to see the doctors and staff wearing masks, including my doctor. He said recently someone came into their clinic and tested positive for COVID. And it was his first day back from vacation. So yeah, COVID is still a threat so stay safe CBs.