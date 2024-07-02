Bower: David Beckham ‘got revenge’ on Prince Harry after Harry snubbed him

David Beckham has always tried to cozy up to British royalty. He was on good terms with Prince William and Prince Harry for many years, and he and his wife received invitations, here and there, to royal events. David has always wanted a knighthood and the Windsors have withheld it for years. Something went sideways last year – suddenly, Prince William had a bug up his ass about David staying friendly with Harry. A months-long campaign was done in the British press, basically telling David to cut his ties with Harry or else he would never get a knighthood. The Beckham name was also used by Tom Bower to create a complete bonkers fan-fic in which the Duchess of Sussex “ordered” Harry to snub David. Well, the campaign worked – it appears as if the Beckhams and Sussexes are now estranged, and David is the new ambassador for King Charles’s foundation. That didn’t stop Bower from writing an exceptionally stupid book called The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, with a big section devoted to the Sussexes:

David Beckham ‘got revenge’ on Prince Harry after Meghan Markle “ordered” him to snub him after he flew 22 hours to Sydney at the royal’s request, according to a new biography. Tom Bower claims in House of Beckham that Prince Harry didn’t meet with the footballing legend at the Invictus Games, despite inviting him to attend. The explosive new book claims David was left “perplexed” at the snub in 2018, particularly as he’d been friends with the Duke of Sussex for years. Tom claimed: “Beckham found himself alone at the Invictus Games stadium,” Mr Bower wrote about the Sydney-based event. “Arriving on the agreed day to meet Prince Harry he was perplexed why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry.” David is said to have questioned the whereabouts of Harry and was oblivious that “the prince had ordered that under no circumstances was the footballer to be allowed near him. Photographs of the two together were forbidden. The royal snub was brutal. David Beckham was puzzled. Why did the prince refuse to meet him? The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan. She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria.” Also in his bombshell biography, Tom claimed Meghan was “irritated” that Victoria had “considerably more wealth” than her. The book alleged Meghan “put on airs” around Victoria when they first met, due to her status within the royal family and also as the Californian actress felt she had “little in common” with the former Spice Girl. The biography claims: “In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame. As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order. She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess.”

[From The Sun]

As I said, Bower is creating anti-Sussex fanfic and what’s worse is that his completely ridiculous claims are not even new. He was saying this exact sh-t last year, and now he’s just putting it in a book for sh-ts and giggles. No, Meghan wasn’t jealous of Victoria’s wealth or fame, and Harry did not pull away from his friendship with David because Meghan ordered him to. If anything, this feels like one big cover story from the Beckhams to explain why they jettisoned the Sussexes in their quest for acceptance in British high-society. David clearly got the message that he would have dump Harry to ever receive a knighthood.