Bower: David Beckham ‘got revenge’ on Prince Harry after Harry snubbed him

David Beckham has always tried to cozy up to British royalty. He was on good terms with Prince William and Prince Harry for many years, and he and his wife received invitations, here and there, to royal events. David has always wanted a knighthood and the Windsors have withheld it for years. Something went sideways last year – suddenly, Prince William had a bug up his ass about David staying friendly with Harry. A months-long campaign was done in the British press, basically telling David to cut his ties with Harry or else he would never get a knighthood. The Beckham name was also used by Tom Bower to create a complete bonkers fan-fic in which the Duchess of Sussex “ordered” Harry to snub David. Well, the campaign worked – it appears as if the Beckhams and Sussexes are now estranged, and David is the new ambassador for King Charles’s foundation. That didn’t stop Bower from writing an exceptionally stupid book called The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, with a big section devoted to the Sussexes:
David Beckham ‘got revenge’ on Prince Harry after Meghan Markle “ordered” him to snub him after he flew 22 hours to Sydney at the royal’s request, according to a new biography. Tom Bower claims in House of Beckham that Prince Harry didn’t meet with the footballing legend at the Invictus Games, despite inviting him to attend. The explosive new book claims David was left “perplexed” at the snub in 2018, particularly as he’d been friends with the Duke of Sussex for years.
Tom claimed: “Beckham found himself alone at the Invictus Games stadium,” Mr Bower wrote about the Sydney-based event. “Arriving on the agreed day to meet Prince Harry he was perplexed why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry.”
David is said to have questioned the whereabouts of Harry and was oblivious that “the prince had ordered that under no circumstances was the footballer to be allowed near him. Photographs of the two together were forbidden. The royal snub was brutal. David Beckham was puzzled. Why did the prince refuse to meet him? The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan. She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria.”
Also in his bombshell biography, Tom claimed Meghan was “irritated” that Victoria had “considerably more wealth” than her. The book alleged Meghan “put on airs” around Victoria when they first met, due to her status within the royal family and also as the Californian actress felt she had “little in common” with the former Spice Girl.
The biography claims: “In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame. As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order. She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess.”
[From The Sun]
As I said, Bower is creating anti-Sussex fanfic and what’s worse is that his completely ridiculous claims are not even new. He was saying this exact sh-t last year, and now he’s just putting it in a book for sh-ts and giggles. No, Meghan wasn’t jealous of Victoria’s wealth or fame, and Harry did not pull away from his friendship with David because Meghan ordered him to. If anything, this feels like one big cover story from the Beckhams to explain why they jettisoned the Sussexes in their quest for acceptance in British high-society. David clearly got the message that he would have dump Harry to ever receive a knighthood.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
David and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.,Image: 515240965, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
David and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.,Image: 515240994, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
David and Victoria Beckham take their seats in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.,Image: 515241053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
120462, The Duke of Cambridge and David Beckham at the launch of United for Wildlife campaign at Google Town Hall in London. London, United Kingdom – Monday June 9, 2014. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© Stephen Lock / i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 London Office: +44 208.090.4079 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533725019, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
David Beckham offers King Charles III a jar of his own home produced honey, during a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, London. Picture date: Thursday May 18, 2023. PA Photo. Now in its sixth year, the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design recognises the role played by British design and fashion in the country’s culture and trade. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Jonathan,Image: 777043709, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady / Avalon
-
-
David Beckham offers King Charles III a jar of his own home produced honey, during a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, London. Picture date: Thursday May 18, 2023. Now in its sixth year, the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design recognises the role played by British design and fashion in the country’s culture and trade.,Image: 777089803, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III shakes the hand of David Beckham during a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, London. Picture date: Thursday May 18, 2023. Now in its sixth year, the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design recognises the role played by British design and fashion in the country’s culture and trade.,Image: 777089920, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady / Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only – Sydney, Australia -20181027- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, as well as Romeo Beckham and David Beckham attend the Wheelchair Basket Finals at Quay Centre, Olympic Park.
-PICTURED: Romeo Beckham, David Beckham
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
-39351658.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Romeo Beckham, David Beckham
Where: Sydney, Sydney, Australia
When: 27 Oct 2018
Credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
Beckham wants a knighthood and will do whatever it takes to get one period. He will cozy up to whoever can make that happen.
He is so desperate that he’ll allow the Windsors to use his name to continue putting out this kind of nonsense. I hope he doesn’t get his knighthood just yet because this is very entertaining to witness.
This Tom Bower guy is unhealthily obsessed with Meghan. The fact that he can find a way to wheedle writing about the Sussexes in a book about David Beckham tells me that he spends all of his waking time thinking about her. I think he creates fantasies of how he would ” tell her off” if they ever encountered each other. And as far as the ” relationship ” between the Beckham’s and the Sussexes I think it was more acquaintances than anything else. Maybe I’m wrong and Harry and David were bosom buddies who hung out all the time before 2016, but I’ve literally never seen them together outside of an official Royal event and even then I don’t think I actually saw them together they were just there at the same time.
Oh good grief, this is so elementary school. I seriously doubt this story.
@Cindy, me too. What, sadly, I don’t doubt is that Beckham will step forward saying how ridiculous it is and refuting the lies. I don’t even want to hope that he or Posh will push back.
My goodness, these people are so fucking sad and pathetic that I literally don’t have the words. Just a big a headache. Can you imagine actually having to BE Meghan or Harry and have to deal with this horseshit every single day of your life? All because you committed the heinous crime of … trying to save the life of your wife and unborn child? There is a special place reserved in hell for the British media who push this crap.
Hasn’t he been after this since the late 90s? It’s not happening my guy. 😑
Hehe yeah in the 1990s when Meghan was in fifth grade, she used her evil powers to block Beckham’s knighthood, or something. Because she was jealous of Posh, ofc 😭
It might when William is the King,
Bower again. Sigh. This guy, Lady C and Angela Levin don’t have enough brains to fill a thimble between the three of them. And Meghan has lots of friends who are “richer” than her so why would she have a beef with Victoria Beckham? But if the Beckham’s don’t push back on this nonsense then they really are a couple of tools, imo.
What the heck did I just read? Did AI write that book? Every word is just wrong.
Meanwhile, David is pathetic for wanting a knighthood and if he doesn’t refute this article/book then he’s a complete wanker.
So Meghan was shocked to find out that the Beckhams were richer than she was? BS. After buying a couch for PH, I think she knew the wealth situation. I imagine at IG, PH’s schedule is full. He was likely meeting with actual participants in the game. Can DB prove that he was actually invited? If he was, was it to meet with PH or for the benefit of the games? Makes it sound as if Dave & Vic have issues if people don’t kowtow to them.
Given that Harry is a prince in one of the wealthiest families in the UK I’m not surprised at Meghan surprise. As a Brit, I’ll freely admit that until I read Spare I believed Harry was living a life of luxury in some fancy part of the palace. I didn’t know he was living in a tiny cottage and reliant on the TK Maxx sales for his clothing. This little “tid-bit” really doesn’t have the flex Bower thinks it does. As it only serves to remind people how badly the spare to the throne was being treated. Meghan’s love saved Harry from a miserable life of loneliness and isolation and that’s what Bower refuses to acknowledge.
As for Beckham, he was a wonderful footballer but, this constant brown-nosing for a knighthood is embarrassing.
Bower is completely ridiculous. And who even cares about the Beckhams at this point?
Right? I’m trying to imagine how Meghan is supposed to be jealous of Posh Spice, who reached the height of her fame in about 1998, when Meghan was in high school? What even is this
Meghan probably wasn’t as star struck as they thought she should be and was (dog whistle) ‘putting on airs’ because she didn’t care about two British folks from the 90s. This is what I’m hearing.
I highly doubt this man has even met any of these people but we are supposed to believe he has some inside information. What a despicable man Bower is, he has been caught in several lies before. Wonder if this book will be pulled from the shelves also for printing lies for money. The Beckham family is not very newsworthy in the states, I actually think they might rank below the Tory Spelling in popularity here so whatever point he’s trying to make is for a British audience, because this American is confused 🤔.. The Beckhams or any of the Spice girls are just not that interesting or popular.
Where is his evidence that Meghan is obsessed with wealth and status? He has literally created a story and an idea about Meghan in his head. And his head is full of racism and misogyny. What evidence was there that Meghan made Harry snub David? Just bc bowers says it does not make it so. There is a delusional person in this story but it’s not Meghan. It’s the author. Also I’m confused bc I thought Brooklyn and Nicola invited Harry and Meghan to their wedding? Was that not true? Who knows at this point. I’d like to think that they’re secretly good and Harry doesn’t actually care that David is working with the kings foundation. Why should he? The tabloids are telling us that David picked a side and maybe he did? We don’t really know. But at the end of the day, Bowers is a liar so who’s to say?
Bend-the-knee like Beckham, I guess.
Genius – have a big,sloppy chef’s kiss for that one!
I read this story elsewhere, it sounded implausible then and it sounds implausible now. It would be completely out of character for Harry and Meghan to behave the way Bower claims, but being told that if they want the knighthood they had to cut H & M. sounds far more likely.
“Also in his bombshell biography, Tom claimed Meghan was “irritated” that Victoria had “considerably more wealth” than her. The book alleged Meghan “put on airs” around Victoria when they first met, due to her status within the royal family and also as the Californian actress felt she had “little in common” with the former Spice Girl.”
The Brits really don’t understand that Americans don’t really “get” royalty. If Meghan put on airs it was likely more due to their mutual entertainment background. And also given Meghan comes from a pretty solid upper middle class background, I sincerely doubt that Victoria Beckham had more wealth than her. She grew up adjacent to Beverly Hills. Tons of people have/had more wealth than her. They could stand to live in the states (especially LA) to get a sense of how different we carry the perception of wealth and status. Being on the other side of the Rockies makes a huge difference in culture IMO.
He doesn’t even know any of these people personally and is making up stuff because the royals they have in front of them are non -stories. Harry and Meghan left 5 yrs ago, get over it and move on.
If you want a good laugh look up the Guardian review of this book. Scathing and then some.
Last week I was running a module on leadership brand as part of a high-potential leadership programme I support with a client and I asked then group to talk about famous people and what comes to mind. Beckham was discussed including the group laughing at how the royals are making him jump through hoops for the possibility of a knighthood (and whose brand actually benefits from this – their view was the Windsors, not Beckham himself).
Dollar store fan-fic writer says what now? He’s adds no value, his work is meaningless, no wonder he’s such a bitter old hag.
Well, if the Beckhams so readily ghosted the Sussexes over a stupid title, then let David continue to grasp, grovel, and dance for the honor. David is pathetic, and no gentleman if he could turn his back on friends for a title. I hope he embarrasses himself in a lengthy ongoing campaign, only to come up empty handed in the end. The Beckhams are being played and it’s pathetic that they don’t see it.
Jo Elvin the host of the DM’s royal show wrote a post on her substack refuting everything he wrote about her dealings with Victoria Beckham (she was once the editor of Glamour Magazine UK). So if she says he’s a liar, he’s definitely lying about Harry and Meghan’s interactions with the Beckhams.
Bowers is an old Meghan hater. He has tried his hardest to make fetch happen or to get Meghan’s attention to no avail. His screeching resonates with fellow Meghan haters and lands with a thud. No one of substance cares about what he had to say.
The Beckhams have their own issues to deal with and the husband’s life goal is to be knighted. Pretty sure this supposed feud is a figment of that old man’s imagination. Harry and Meghan are surrounded by wealth so this nonsense Bower is spouting is pure nonsense and the Sussexes are included for book sales and clicks.
It sounds as if TB is doing the usual of making up stories that make no sense and are contradictory of what we know as facts. We have no proof or signs that David and Harry had any type of close relationship or connection. The events that he attended where Harry was there were also events where William, Charles or the rest of the family were also at. David has been trying to get royal honors for ages and his method has always been through Charles or William, which is why he is now working under Charles. TB said that Harry invited David (which was after the royal wedding) and then told his staff to keep him away from Harry, what sense does that even make? Why would he invite him and totally avoid him if it would have been easier to not invite him at all? How did it go from being Harry ordering it to Meghan was the one who ordered it because she was afraid he AND Victoria would overshadow her when Victoria wasn’t even there? They had recently been married and announced their pregnancy at the beginning of this tour so obviously him being there would have never overshadowed Meghan anyway. The tour was so successful (without David being seen) that most people knew the backlash Meghan would get when they returned to the UK. Meghan has since worn Victoria’s clothes numerous times after that event and Harry recently went to a soccer event in LA with the team that David is connected to. Victoria has been around for decades and is nearly a decade older than Meghan that it doesn’t even make since that Meghan or anyone else would think that Meghan would be worth more money than Victoria. Other than TB and the other deranged media and haters, there is nothing that shows there is any issue between either of these couples or that there was even a relationship beyond being cordial. You have never seen the Beckhams out on double dates with any royal couple because there has never been that type of relationship that goes beyond royal association. This is usual TB BS.
Yeah Meghan hates The Beckham’s since before she was married but still wore a Victoria Beckham dress in 2020 in her final days in Windsor. She’s wearing it in the famous photo of her and haz in the rain. They used it on their website also. There’s not a chance she’d have worn that dress if anything Bower said was true. Ffs
Maybe it’s because I don’t find the Beckhams interesting enough to pay close attention to but where’s the evidence that they’ve indeed snubbed the Sussexes, besides this Tom Bower creature saying so?