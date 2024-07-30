Mark Zuckerberg to Elon Musk’s 2nd request to fight: are we really doing this again?

Embed from Getty Images

Alright, who remembers last summer’s B-plot involving Elon Musk wanting to fight Mark Zuckerberg? To recap, last June, Elon Musk was bro’ing out with the Blue Check Bros while having a hissy fit over Meta’s then-new social media platform, Threads. At some point during that tantrum, Musk challenged Zuck to a cage match. Zuck responded by telling Space Karen to “Send me location.” At some point, it was planned that this cage match would be live-streamed from Las Vegas for charity. No one could agree on which platform to stream it from, and eventually, the Muskrat dropped out due to “shoulder surgery.” After that, the story had a few more gasps of air when Elon tried to rent out the motherf-cking Colosseum and then showed up at Zuck’s house for attention. It was a stupid time.

Last week, Elno apparently poked his head up from a potential ketamine haze and remembered his feud from 12 months ago. I have no idea if he thought that it was still ongoing, got excited after seeing the Gladiator II trailer, or if he’s just trying to distract from his daughter completely eviscerating him as she clapped back against his utter hypocrisy and complete cruelty, but he told a reporter during a visit to the US Capital that he is still totally down to get his ass kicked by Marky Z.

Mark Zuckerberg is showing little interest in Elon Musk’s renewed interest in a cage match. In a Wednesday, July 24, post on Threads, the Meta founder and CEO responded to Musk’s continued request to fight. “Are we really doing this again?” Zuckerberg, 40, wrote. The post was in response to Musk, 53, telling a reporter, “I’ll fight Zuckerberg any place, any time, any rules.” The tech giants have previously discussed a potential match in the octagon in exchanges on social media and have yet to lock in an actual match. In June 2023, Musk and Zuckerberg appeared to agree to a “cage match” in Las Vegas. After a user posted about Zuckerberg’s Threads possibly competing with X (formerly Twitter) and another told Musk he needed to watch out for Zuckerberg’s ju jitsu skills, Musk responded, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.” Hours later, Zuckerberg responded by posting Musk’s reply to his Instagram Stories, adding “Send me location.” Musk proposed the Vegas Octagon. A Meta spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time that “the story speaks for itself,” as far as how likely a battle between the billionaires was. However, the impending fight might have to wait. In August 2023, Zuckerberg told his followers on Threads that the Tesla CEO wouldn’t commit to a date for their face-off. “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity,” Zuckerberg wrote at the time. “Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” the Meta founder said. He added that if Musk would be willing, he could contact Zuckerberg. “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me,” the Facebook founder continued. “Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

[From People]

Hahahaha this is so dumb yet I sometimes long for these times when rich people are being ridiculous and ridicule-worthy towards each other. That said, Zuck’s kids are similar in age to mine, and it seems like he’s a more hands-on parent than Elon ever was/is, so perhaps he really is just rolling his eyes at the complete immaturity of it all. They should just call a truce, given that they’re on the same side for this year’s presidential election and all. (To be clear, that side is whatever party will let them greedily take home more money and avoid paying back into the system that helped make them gazillionaires.) If I had to pick a side, I suppose for, as much as I can’t stand Zucky-Zuck, I’m still all for watching him punch the daylights out of Apartheid Clyde.

Another @elonmusk quote from his visit to the hill today— Musk said he’d fight Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg “any place, any time, any rules” pic.twitter.com/XYSBdmpkzX — Kelly Phares (@kellyfphares) July 24, 2024

Embed from Getty Images