Fitzwilliams: Duchess Meghan will obviously have a political career at some point!

Last week, Camilla Tominey tried to compare Kamala Harris to the Duchess of Sussex in a Telegraph column. While Tominey’s column was awful and racist, I also sort of felt like… who cares, honestly? Comparing Kamala and Meghan is a stupid thing to do – “oh, they’re both mixed-race Black women” – but the comparison is a compliment to both of them. Meghan has supported VP Harris and Democrats in general, while Kamala Harris has always been vocally supportive of Meghan. They are two wonderful and lovely American women who inspire people. Still, the British media is trying to find some angle in which they can attack Meghan AND Kamala. Some dumb “royal expert” suggested that Meghan’s potential endorsement would be a major deal in American politics (it would not) AND that the Democratic Party would not welcome Meghan into their exclusive club (lol). Now they’re just going back to “we promise that Meghan will enter politics, for real!!!”
Meghan and Harry’s upcoming trip to Colombia is a “clear” sign that the former is pursuing a “political career”, a royal expert has claimed. The Sussexes are set to visit the South American state later this year following an invitation from its Vice President, Francia Márquez – in what will mark the second parallel royal tour in just months. But the couple’s Colombian quest has raised eyebrows as rumours continue to swirl about Meghan pitching into politics – with one commentator circling the visit as a springboard for the duke and duchess’s “future ambitions” outside their forays into TV and lifestyle brands.
Richard Fitzwilliams said: “The facts are that Harry and Meghan must have future ambitions that we don’t know about – or at least I strongly suspect that they do. It won’t just be programmes and lifestyle brands. There will be something more.”.
Fitzwilliams said the trip was a means to “enlarging” the couple’s “profile” – and hinted that Meghan could attempt to make her mark on the race for the White House.
He continued: “It won’t be long before [Meghan] endorses Kamala Harris, and hopes, possibly, conceivably that might lead to – this has been talked about for years – some form of political career for her possibly in future years.”
But the GB News regular lambasted the Sussexes’ trip as an example of “double standards” – and said the idea of the duo as “world leaders” was “nonsensical”.
[From GB News]
So the argument is: Meghan is obviously going to run for office but no one sees her as a world leader, even if she’s being invited to travel the world as a humanitarian. All of this speculative nonsense is coming on the heels of the Sussexes’ CBS interview, in which Meghan pretty clearly spoke about how she hasn’t even scratched the surface of what she went through in the UK. Isn’t it more than possible that Meghan is an adult woman who is still processing her trauma and trying to turn her life into something positive and uplifting? None of which means that Meghan will ever run for office or join a campaign or do anything other than encourage people to vote.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
Not happening. People would be absolutely hateful and rabid towards her and I don’t see her putting herself through that.
Preach on itKaiser!
This is truly one of the most idiotic things the rota keep on about. There’s no way she’s putting herself, her husband and her children through the grinder that is running for political office. They’re truly all just delusional when it comes to her and America in general.
I seriously doubt she will enter politics. She has a platform to help people and I think she will stick to doing that.
Meghan is so selective about when she is in public she isn’t courting the media and I imagine she enjoys her peace far too much to ever get in the political ring. They left a Monarchy so their children wouldn’t suffer the abuse of a hostile and racist press, does anyone truly think they are going to put their family in the political spotlight to be abused by the cutthroat political press.. these articles are delusional.
This is absurd. This is stupid. Megan is a civic-minded person who cares. That does not mean she wants to go into politics. This is insulting. She has an opinion so she must want to go into politics. Women can have an opinion about politics and want to support causes without having to run for anything.
I think they just can’t fathom someone who doesn’t have some kind of grift running. Why would you help someone if you don’t gain anything?
That’s it precisely. As far as the BM and the BRF is concerned, anyone who is trying to help anyone in any way HAS to have a self serving angle. They can’t conceive of having pure intentions.
She has been a public figure – as an actress, then as madam duchess, now as a humanitarian / Nigerian princess.
She stays out of the spot light when she’s not actively trying to use her light to bring attention to wonderful causes that she and Harry champion.
The sheer amount of ill will and constant media hatred from that little island is staggering. It’s made her and her children’s security needs a complete nightmare.
Why on earth would she put herself out into the public arena for political ambitions- knowing the hatred it will stoke and the intensity of the eyes on her will only increase – if that’s even possible.
She may have wanted to one day run for office. She definitely thought that she would be able to do a tremendous amount of work and a lot of good as a Royal based in the UK. And she did. But she was punished for it so terribly.
She hasn’t shied away from doing good. But I cannot imagine her inviting that level of media scrutiny into her life intentionally ever again.
Regardless – if she does or doesn’t – I support her. I wish her nothing but peace, contentment, success and fulfillment in the various aspects of her life. How she chooses to live it is her business. But she’s shown herself to be nothing short of inspirational and intentional living personified, so I know her decisions are always well thought out and active choices (now) on her part.
I really don’t think Meghan will enter politics and put herself through so much shit. Even if she does, what’s wrong with it? Its her life. She is an American citizen and can do whatever she wants.
This is some shit-stirring from Fitzwilliams to rile up her anti-fans, some of whom are American conservatives. All he has as proof are some former videos of Meghan talking politics, endorsing Hillary, and the Suits cast saying they would see Meghan contesting for President during some random game.
I don’t personally think that Meghan is going for a political career at all. If anything, it may be possible that sometime in the future she decides to go for an approach like Clooney- being a fundraiser and a behind-the-scenes type of money person and, for lack of a better word, influencer/lobbyist. But going for direct political elected office? I doubt it. If she does want influence- and I do think that Meghan is ambitious, which isn’t a dirty word!- then she can get all the power she could want working from behind the scenes, and then she wouldn’t have to expose herself or her family.
Fitzwilliams: HM must have future ambitions we don’t know about.
Proceeds to make random guesses and attacks those guesses.
What a weirdo.
That statement really stuck out to me, because I immediately thought well yeah of course they do. Most people have plans for their future and don’t lay out a year over year agenda for consumption. While this is just another, “she must be up to SOMETHING” type of article it does highlight an issue with the British media. It really bothers them that they have no idea what the Sussexes are doing, and that they have zero leverage to force them to tell them either. At first I thought it was just because they were used to being able to break stories first, but after the supposed comments from Harry about how the security issue is all about control, I see the same thing in them. They really love having these people on strings like marionettes.
Because the Sussexes are living a philanthropic life, the gutter press cannot handle it for what it is. They understand how charismatic this couple is therefore, they refuse to accept this is what this couple enjoys, making a difference while living a purpose driven life out of the spotlight. They project their nonsense to collect coins while the Sussexes are minding their business far away from them and the spotlight. They make a conscious choice to go where invited to connect their philanthropic efforts to the needs of the communities they visit. The end
Okay, so never say never, right? Maybe at some point in 20 years she will have a political career. I don’t want to say “never going to happen” because we just don’t know what the future holds for her and Harry.
But…..I feel like I can say I’m 99.9% sure its not going to happen lol. She wants to be an activist and a philanthropist, but that doesn’t mean she wants a political career.
Also, this – “The facts are that Harry and Meghan must have future ambitions that we don’t know about” – yes, omg, how scandalous!! There may be things H&M want or are planning that the RRs dont know about. PERISH THE THOUGHT!!!!!!!
Can these rats 🐀 go one day without talking about Duchess Meghan ?
We can dream.
Meanwhile back in Blighty, amid the racist riots the right wing press is still criticising our mixed race princess. You would think they would use a bit of common sense and pack it in for a while.
“The facts are that Harry and Meghan must have future ambitions that we don’t know about – or at least I strongly suspect that they do.”
Correct, they have goals and ambitions and are mapping out their life plan together, none of which they will ever share with the likes of you and the other rota rats. Finally, a rat said something accurate.
My guess is that they want her to join the political realm so they can easily justify their nitpicking and harassment of her (as a public person).
These weirdos just don’t understand Americans do they ? Not every famous person goes into politics. They really need to step away from their laptops and go touch some grass.
I know that the RF is forbidden from making political statements. But as Harry is routinely called an ex-royal and non-working royal, stripped of security, his home and honors bestowed by his grandmother, could he potentially run for office in the UK. It would be a hoot if King William had to acknowledge PM Sussex. Anyway, this is a hypothetical question so there is no need to stress that Harry and Meghan are never going back to the UK.
It’s like Fitzwilliams has forgotten that Princess Diana used to visit other countries. It didn’t mean anything other than she was doing humanitarian work, The same applies to Meghan.
To me, this sounds like a plea – “H&M must have future ambitions, please, please, so we have something long-term to write about.”
Because what are the British press and royal experts faced with now? Charles and Camilla’s future ambitions are to stay alive as long as they can. William has outright shown he has no ambition, no matter how many causes he pretends to espouse. Kate’s ambition is to sit back until Charles dies, so that she can sit back some more as Queen Consort. That’s it – this is the future of royal reporting. The only salvation is H&M.
Eurydice, I agree. I feel very sorry for the Wails children. Can you imagine what the bm will be like once those kids get older? They will be the only ones to write about.
When she was working on salt island Brit media attacked Meghan like she was a politician. Now that she’s back home they need an excuse to continue attacking a private citizen who lives in another country. So now they claim “we promise she’s trying to have a career in politics”. Its not just her production company, podcast, lifestyle brand, and Archewell foundation. We swear Meghan deserves to be scrutinized and attacked because she’s also going to have a career in politics.
Brit media is full of idiots who think we are as dumb as them.
The thought that Princess Meghan of Nigeria would run for political office and thus become media fodder once again is a fevered wet dream for the starving rota rats. At that point, she would be seen everywhere campaigning and they could finally make some real money again.
Right now they’re struggling because the Left Behinds aren’t getting them the clicks. They would thank their lucky stars and the gods their parents worship if only the gorgeous, capable, fascinating Meghan ran for public office. They could easily pay for their mortgages and extravagances again!
See also: Oprah
There were “reports” that Oprah was trying to be the next Obama with all kinds of political aspirations once too. But like Oprah, Meghan doesn’t want that smoke. Her life now appears to be GREAT: Rich, unbothered, works when she wants, hobnobs with celebs, powerful in the circles she cares about, etc.
Life as a politician sounds miserable.
The bm trot this out every once in a while and it’s getting old. I can’t see Meghan going into politics because it would limiting. She and Harry can tackle what they choose to through the Archewell Foundation. Why give that up?
I think Taylor Swift will be endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket in the next few weeks. If the bm want to write about something, they should write about the impact Taylor has.
The Duchess is out there just Duchess-ing. They have forgotten that royals are supposed to project soft power because the working royals suck at it.
A very unwise comment based on what???