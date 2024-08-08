Fitzwilliams: Duchess Meghan will obviously have a political career at some point!

Last week, Camilla Tominey tried to compare Kamala Harris to the Duchess of Sussex in a Telegraph column. While Tominey’s column was awful and racist, I also sort of felt like… who cares, honestly? Comparing Kamala and Meghan is a stupid thing to do – “oh, they’re both mixed-race Black women” – but the comparison is a compliment to both of them. Meghan has supported VP Harris and Democrats in general, while Kamala Harris has always been vocally supportive of Meghan. They are two wonderful and lovely American women who inspire people. Still, the British media is trying to find some angle in which they can attack Meghan AND Kamala. Some dumb “royal expert” suggested that Meghan’s potential endorsement would be a major deal in American politics (it would not) AND that the Democratic Party would not welcome Meghan into their exclusive club (lol). Now they’re just going back to “we promise that Meghan will enter politics, for real!!!”

Meghan and Harry’s upcoming trip to Colombia is a “clear” sign that the former is pursuing a “political career”, a royal expert has claimed. The Sussexes are set to visit the South American state later this year following an invitation from its Vice President, Francia Márquez – in what will mark the second parallel royal tour in just months. But the couple’s Colombian quest has raised eyebrows as rumours continue to swirl about Meghan pitching into politics – with one commentator circling the visit as a springboard for the duke and duchess’s “future ambitions” outside their forays into TV and lifestyle brands. Richard Fitzwilliams said: “The facts are that Harry and Meghan must have future ambitions that we don’t know about – or at least I strongly suspect that they do. It won’t just be programmes and lifestyle brands. There will be something more.”. Fitzwilliams said the trip was a means to “enlarging” the couple’s “profile” – and hinted that Meghan could attempt to make her mark on the race for the White House. He continued: “It won’t be long before [Meghan] endorses Kamala Harris, and hopes, possibly, conceivably that might lead to – this has been talked about for years – some form of political career for her possibly in future years.” But the GB News regular lambasted the Sussexes’ trip as an example of “double standards” – and said the idea of the duo as “world leaders” was “nonsensical”.

[From GB News]

So the argument is: Meghan is obviously going to run for office but no one sees her as a world leader, even if she’s being invited to travel the world as a humanitarian. All of this speculative nonsense is coming on the heels of the Sussexes’ CBS interview, in which Meghan pretty clearly spoke about how she hasn’t even scratched the surface of what she went through in the UK. Isn’t it more than possible that Meghan is an adult woman who is still processing her trauma and trying to turn her life into something positive and uplifting? None of which means that Meghan will ever run for office or join a campaign or do anything other than encourage people to vote.