Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are figuring out their prenup, her ring is 8 carats



Lady Gaga and her boyfriend of four years Michael Polansky are officially engaged. There’s been speculation since April, when Gaga was first seen sporting an 8-carat diamond on her left hand ring finger. But it wasn’t until last week that we got confirmation, via a sneaky leak from French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s TikTok, wherein Gaga introduces Michael as her “fiance.” Although it may not have gone down the way she wanted, it still somehow feels quintessentially Gaga the way this confirmation rolled out. Don’t you just hate it when a foreign leader casually reveals your engagement by accident in a social media video filmed at the Olympics?! And if you’re just tuning back into this report, having momentarily passed out at 8-CARAT DIAMOND, first of all welcome back! And second, these are two millionaires in love, so yes we’re talking 8-carats. It also means they’re talking prenup, according to the latest word on the street (though nothing’s been confirmed by a European politician yet):

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky, who have been secretly engaged for months, are hashing out a prenup before their upcoming wedding, In Touch has learned. Gaga, 38, “is worth $900 million, so of course there needs to be a prenup in place,” says a source. “And Michael understands that. He’s not resisting it.” Michael himself is extremely wealthy — the 46-year-old is executive director of the Parker Foundation and estimated to be worth $600 million! “So there are a lot of assets on both sides, and a prenup will just make everything clear. It hasn’t created any tension between them — it’s actually made everything easier. They can’t wait to get married.”

[From In Touch]

I definitely buy that this is clear, easy, and tension-free for them; Gaga and Michael each have massive, comparable wealth (though I do enjoy that Gaga out-earns him, in a flip on the gender pay gap!). They each understand the necessity of safeguarding their assets, without it in any way diminishing the love and trust between them. Of course I speak from no experience, but that’s never stopped me before.

Now getting back to what’s important: the ring. The Daily Mail has some new papa-paparazzi pics (yes, I really will keep making that lyric joke in all Gaga stories, where applicable) of the Lady and the Fiance out for dinner back home in Malibu. They’re a little fuzzy, but you still get a sense of how ginormous the diamond is. Because I’m a scientist, I needed to see the analytical stats across the three engagement rings Gaga has been gifted, from Taylor Kinney to now (what each ring says about the man who bought it, I leave to the anthropologists). In 2015 Taylor Kinney gave Gaga a 6-carat heart-shaped diamond that was custom-designed by Lorraine Schwartz and estimated to cost between $400,000 – $500,000. In 2018 Christian Carino presented her with a 6 or 7-carat pink sapphire — rumored to be a rare Padparadscha — surrounded by 3 or 4 carats of diamonds, estimated to be worth $300,000 – $400,000. Michael Polansky did his homework and upped his game, with the 8-carat oval-cut diamond in a solitaire setting we see the Lady wearing today. And the estimated $578,000 was a mere drop in the bucket of Michael’s $600 million net worth. Ok, now I’m the one passing out from these figures…

Good luck to Gaga and Michael with the prenup, and may they never have to use it.

Lady Gaga out here collecting engagement rings like they're Infinity Stones 💀

pic.twitter.com/bPtjscimPV — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) July 8, 2021

Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumors after being spotted with massive diamond ring https://t.co/XF3Q3ZeqDk pic.twitter.com/Ob0Y8wDgkh — Page Six (@PageSix) April 9, 2024