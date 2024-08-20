Mail: Why didn’t Duchess Meghan name her sister-in-law as a ‘strong woman’?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their four-day tour of Colombia on Sunday. The tour was a huge success! Nigeria and Colombia have given a blueprint to other countries: you can bring Harry and Meghan to your country and get them to highlight tourism, women’s issues, veterans’ issues, etc. I absolutely believe that other countries have taken note, and I’ve already heard some anecdotal stories about Argentina wanting the Sussexes to come (if that happens, they’ll want Harry to play polo).

On the final day of their Colombian tour, Meghan spoke in Spanish and English at the Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voices of Equity summit. Meghan spoke about how this time of her life is now her “chapter of joy” and “The more that you are able to look at your life and really, truly recognize that if you’re going to be grateful for your life, you have to be grateful for all aspects of it — the parts that were opportunities for growth and may have felt really difficult, as well as the parts that feel inspiring, joyful and full.” Beautiful sentiments, right? Well, did you know that Meghan refused to mention her sister-in-law when she praised the “strong women” around her? From the Daily Mail:

Meghan Markle omitted her sister-in-law Kate as she praised the ‘strong women’ around her during her talk on ‘Afro women and power’ in Colombia. The Duchess of Sussex said her mother is one of the women who inspires her the most, before adding that life can be ‘full of surprises’ and ‘quite complex’. Meghan Markle paid tribute to her mother Doria Ragland and gushed over her three-year-old daughter Lilibet at the event in the city of Cali’s theatre while Prince Harry sat in the audience. She told the crowd her go-to tale about how she wrote to Procter & Gamble aged 11 to ask the brand to change its ‘sexist’ soap commercial – and argued it showed the importance of people using their voice. The Duchess said: ‘[I] encourage our daughter […] at three she has found her voice and we are so proud of that. For me I find inspiration in so many of the strong women around me. My mother being one of them. Life is full of surprises and can be quite complex. So much of how I approach things is about less of the fight and how do we wash things over with love and kindness and generosity. You see something wrong and you go and fix it. As women we are multi-taskers and fixers. We all know how much representation matters.’

This reminds me of when Meghan guest-edited British Vogue in 2019 and the British media screamed and wailed about how despicably un-royal the whole thing was AND they were mad at her for not including Kate and QEII on her “change-makers” list. Why the f–k would Meghan mention that hateful racist Karen in her speech about inspirational women?