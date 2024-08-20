Mail: Why didn’t Duchess Meghan name her sister-in-law as a ‘strong woman’?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their four-day tour of Colombia on Sunday. The tour was a huge success! Nigeria and Colombia have given a blueprint to other countries: you can bring Harry and Meghan to your country and get them to highlight tourism, women’s issues, veterans’ issues, etc. I absolutely believe that other countries have taken note, and I’ve already heard some anecdotal stories about Argentina wanting the Sussexes to come (if that happens, they’ll want Harry to play polo).
On the final day of their Colombian tour, Meghan spoke in Spanish and English at the Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voices of Equity summit. Meghan spoke about how this time of her life is now her “chapter of joy” and “The more that you are able to look at your life and really, truly recognize that if you’re going to be grateful for your life, you have to be grateful for all aspects of it — the parts that were opportunities for growth and may have felt really difficult, as well as the parts that feel inspiring, joyful and full.” Beautiful sentiments, right? Well, did you know that Meghan refused to mention her sister-in-law when she praised the “strong women” around her? From the Daily Mail:
Meghan Markle omitted her sister-in-law Kate as she praised the ‘strong women’ around her during her talk on ‘Afro women and power’ in Colombia.
The Duchess of Sussex said her mother is one of the women who inspires her the most, before adding that life can be ‘full of surprises’ and ‘quite complex’.
Meghan Markle paid tribute to her mother Doria Ragland and gushed over her three-year-old daughter Lilibet at the event in the city of Cali’s theatre while Prince Harry sat in the audience.
She told the crowd her go-to tale about how she wrote to Procter & Gamble aged 11 to ask the brand to change its ‘sexist’ soap commercial – and argued it showed the importance of people using their voice. The Duchess said: ‘[I] encourage our daughter […] at three she has found her voice and we are so proud of that. For me I find inspiration in so many of the strong women around me. My mother being one of them. Life is full of surprises and can be quite complex. So much of how I approach things is about less of the fight and how do we wash things over with love and kindness and generosity. You see something wrong and you go and fix it. As women we are multi-taskers and fixers. We all know how much representation matters.’
[From The Daily Mail]
This reminds me of when Meghan guest-edited British Vogue in 2019 and the British media screamed and wailed about how despicably un-royal the whole thing was AND they were mad at her for not including Kate and QEII on her “change-makers” list. Why the f–k would Meghan mention that hateful racist Karen in her speech about inspirational women?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during their official visit to the school of drums of the cabildo in Cartagena.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Cartagena, Colombia
When: 17 Aug 2024
Credit: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of SussexAbaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during their official visit to the school of drums of the cabildo in Cartagena.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Cartagena, Colombia
When: 17 Aug 2024
Credit: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of SussexAbaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pose for a photo during their official visit to Bogota,
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Bogota, Colombia
When: 16 Aug 2024
Credit: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of SussexAbaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez and her husband Yerney Pinillo, Colombia, Valle del Cauca’s Governor Dilian Francisca Toro during the closing event of the Afro Women and Power forum in Cali, Colombia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez, Yerney Pinillo, Valle del Cauca’s Governor Dilian Francisca Toro
Where: Cali, Valle del Cauca, Colombia
When: 19 Aug 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
It’s just more straw grasping for the British media. They’re still butt hurt that the Sussexes block them at every turn. Meghan owes them nothing, especially if they’re just going to be critical without even considering the context of the whole damn speech.
Because there isn’t anything strong about Kitty. That’s why she didn’t mention her.
This. I cannot think of anyone more coddled on the planet right now.
Why would she ever include her sister-in-law in anything she says. Cant was a complete bitch to her while Meg was in the UK. Can’t isn’t a strong woman. She is a lazy thin skinned mean girl and nothing more.
And Cant has happily stayed quiet while their royalist press bullies Meghan and even her children to this day. Don’t forget QE funeral and Cant taking her kids to Wales so they wouldn’t meet their little first cousins.
Kate and strong woman don’t even belong in the same sentence.
Wasn’t the british media literally just screaming that they shouldn’t be on this trip at all, because it was pointless? now they want to make this “pointless” trip namedrop Kate?
Oh, for heaven’s sake! Hey, dummy DM, it’s right there in the name of the conference, “Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voices of Equity summit.” Kate’s got NOTHING to do with Afro-Descendant Women–and WANTS nothing to do with Afro-Descendant women.
Meghan didn’t mention a lot of strong women. K would be a looooong way down a list of strong women to mention
Didn’t know that Kate was an Afro woman
Reading comprehension isn’t a strong point with this gang. /s
Black Colombians call themselves Afrocolombian (Afrocolombianos, in Spanish).
lol that was my first thought! Keen Karen is an Afro woman now?
But Kate was at home ironing her white power suit, all ready to speak to the masses and inspire them with her keenery.
I beg your pardon it’s Catherine!
😆
🤪😜
I know right?
I was wondering that too. When did Kate, a person rumored to have asked about Archie’s skin color, become Black? And even if the speech had just been about strong women, why would she point to someone who hasn’t said one word to her in ages? Someone who constantly urges the press to go after Meghan?
Perhaps Kate was disappointed that the children both turned out to be redheads.
Yes, she did omit Kate’s name. So?
Perhaps she doesn’t consider Kate to be a strong woman.
Meghan forgot that only a strong woman can stalked someone for over 10 years until he finally married her and treated like sh….. these people want to attach their racist lazy Karen to Meghan for relevancy.
More likely, she doesn’t think about Kate at all.
@sunnyside up-
EXACTLY! Kate is no longer a strong woman.
Imagine if she had included Kate’s name. She’d literally be getting yelled at for not saying Catherine instead of Kate😂
They’re really trying to HOOK Kate onto Meghan’s wagon 😍😍
Reminiscent of Meghan’s 40×40 campaign.
@SWAZ this exactly! They’re trying so hard they’re failing to comprehend and consider that this talk was on ‘Afro women and power’ and the Afro alone gave no reason to even think about Kate. They (British media? Windsor people? Who is nitpicking here) are ridiculous!
Why would Meghan mention a hateful, threatening, racist bitch?
Why would Meghan ever mention one of the Royal Racists, but why especially at a summit for “Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voices of Equity”.
Kate isn’t Black, isn’t strong, isn’t intelligent, isn’t inspiring.
Kate wouldn’t be anything without Big Blue and the 🥚.
Because she isn’t. Next.
Love this response❤️🫤
But…but..but she’s fighting cancer don’t you know??
Sure she is.
This was my first reaction too when seeing this headline – because she’s not.
And that reaction is only furthered when seeing the details that this was an event about Afrocolombian women and power. This feels like the whole #katemiddletonsuccesstory thing all over again. WHY WONT MEGHAN INCLUDE KATE WHEN TALKING ABOUT POWERFUL BLACK WOMEN IN COLOMBIA?!!?!?
👏🏻🎯 Kate has always been weak and coddled by her parents. She was too fragile to get a job. 🤭🫠
Those were my very words about her as well!
How can darling pampered delicate fragile Kate can ever be called a ”strong woman”?.
Perhaps the hateful, doormat of an a*shole who helped make her life a living hell for a while isn’t at the forefront of her mind when asked about strong women she admires.
But what do I know?
Really, and has Meghan even mentioned Kate at all since the Oprah interview?
She hasn’t. Nor do I recall Kate ever even saying Meghan’s name in public so I’m not sure why she would expect, or the British media would expect a shout out from the woman who gave Kate “the hardest thing she ever had to do in her life”. No one cares about those people, stop expecting Harry and Meghan to do the heavy lifting to make them even slightly interesting.
And if Meghan did mention Kate, she would be accused of so wanting a relationship with her, as well as being so envious of her..
Not!
The desperation. Kate’s not black so why would Meghan mention her at this conference?
Kate is as strong and intelligent as she is black…the end
Kate wishes she would have any of these attributes. That’s what the press is for to put articles out to make her out to be nothing that she really is.
All she does is smile and no one even her husband feels and knows that she’s no where near Meghan league.
Why isn’t Catherine asked to make speeches for Britain? I’ll wait. Why has the late 👑 nor Charles ever asked her to give a speech for the monarchy? Heck William hasn’t asked her
Just like The rota rats described her pre Meghan. A mute 🤐 good little girl who doesn’t say anything and does as she’s told. Like Harry stated she fits the mold
I though at one time that she would make a good Queen Consort, she follows the rules and isn’t very interesting, that was before we found out about her treatment of Meghan and the racism.
She mentioned “strong women around me.” It’s a two-prong statement: (1) strong women, and who are (2) around her. Even if you were to admit, for the sake of argument, that Kate is a strong woman (which she is not), it’s undeniable that she has never been around Meghan, neither literally, nor figuratively. One thing for which there is no debate, is that Kate did everything in her power, to distance herself from Meghan. Moreover, Kate sat by, mute, as Meghan was being flogged for years, with the lie that Meghan made her cry. Yet Kate’s supporters will defend her on grounds that Kate had no power to do anything about it. Then, I say, she is not a strong woman, is she?
Kate created the lie used to flog Meghan. We all know she can correct stories about hair extensions and baby botox. The silence on the false crying story is damning.
The moment the press started lying about it any decent woman would have contradicted the lies.
The real reason is the BRF and the BM knows that Kate’s reputation is trash, thanks to Cry Gate, Skin Color Gate and FrankenPhoto Gate. The video of her charging at Meghan during QEII mourning period didn’t help. Using the cancer claim to get out of royal work pins Kate as a fraud too. They need Meghan to say something positive about Kate to clean up her rep. Too late.
^^ Exactly! 💯 And I will add, among other incidents you didn’t mention: Khate’s nasty, petty, rude snubbing of Meghan at the March 2020 Commonwealth Day Service. Khate purposely snubbed Meghan and Harry, making a show of talking to Sophie & Edward while pointedly ignoring Meghan’s greeting and smile. Kate then proceeded to sit down in the first row with a sour, peeved look on her face throughout the entire service. Everyone watching witnessed Kate’s horrid behavior, at a church service no less!
Nobody likes a mean girl. Women who humiliate other women.
Kate’s behaviour in church is appalling..Both at the Commonwealth Service and Harry and Meghan’s wedding.
Yes, Kate is strong, with her racism. Lets call out that strength of hers at every opportunity
The best comment I’ve read today- “Meghan makes a better speech in Spanish than Khate does in English “ alongside a photo of bone fumbling with her cue cards 😆
What has Kate inspired anyone to be? A bully? A racist? A snob? The only royal I could see Meghan even thinking to mention would have been QE. And, had she mentioned any royal, they could have gone off on the tangent of “how dare she” and she is “clout-chasing”.
She hasn’t even inspired people to wear coatdresses with a million buttons. Really, the BM are making zero sense. Yesterday, they wanted Meghan to speak out against colonialism and today they want her to praise the Princess of Wales.
Why are they try g to centre Her in Meghan’s journey, what has she done that is awe inspiring? What does she stand for I had my younger brother bending my ear on how inspiring Taylor swift is extracting herself from her contract. Meghan extracted herself from a situation designed to break her that’s the story she can’t tell right now.
Because her SIL is not.
She’s a stalker. Groomed by her mummy. Happy to be a doormat to get the title.
I‘m laughing so hard! They must be joking! This has to be a dig at Kate
Meghan is not going to give a shout out to her SIL, who had “concerns” about how dark skinned the Sussex’s children would be.
Please, please, I know I’m being pedantic but can people please stop referring to Kate as Meghan’s sister-in-law?
Meghan’s brother-in-law, unfortunately, is William but that does not make his wife her sister-in-law!
Meghan has no relationship to Kate whatsoever!
I thought the spouse of the in-law was automatically given the title?
No, your sibling-in-law is either your sibling’s spouse or a sibling of your spouse. Kate is Harry’s sister-in-law but not Meghan’s.
Actually it does.
Totally agree, and you will note that they often use the term “sister-in-law” (incorrectly) when they want to emphasize a duty of Meghan to Kate (e g., Meghan owes her sister-in-law Kate consideration) but you don’t usually see Meghan described as Kate’s sister-in-law when discussing Kate.
I have also seen the British tabloid press incorrectly refer to some of the Middletons (for example Pippa) as Harry’s in-law but I have never seen Samantha Markle described as William’s sister-in-law. They want the Middletons to have an in-law relationship with the Royals but not the Markles! So, they are using the term “n-law” not just incorrectly but selectively as well.
Samantha Markle once tried to describe herself as William’s sister in law and tried to say she was related to the Middletons. It was hilarious how even her followers called her out on that.
LOL, @heatherc but you can see why she would say that, as the Daily Mail has referred to Pippa Middleton as Harry’s sister-in-law (???!). If that were the case, Samantha would be William’s half-sister-in-law!
“A sibling-in-law is the spouse of one’s sibling, the sibling of one’s spouse or the person who is married to the sibling of one’s spouse.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sibling-in-law
Wikipedia is not always correct. Your link refers to cambridge which explicitly states that it takes definitions from different (unknown) online sources. Compare that to the definition by Collins (which does not use unknown online sources), which notes that it is a Countable noun:
“Word forms: sisters-in-law
countable noun
Someone’s sister-in-law is the sister of their husband or wife, or the woman who is married to their brother.”
Just because some people or sources use a term incorrectly does not mean that it is technically correct.
@Mayp – Thank you for timely words re: Wikipedia. My kids grew up in an age when it became more common to reference Wikipedia, and TBH it’s pretty authoritative when it comes to technical topics (e.g. computer OS, electronics components and products). Still need to get to the underlying source of any encyclopedic reference. I’ll never forget sitting through my son’s master’s thesis defense and having one of the profs criticize him for having a Wikipedia reference. In re: to the Kitty as sister-in-law topic, I defer to Meghan’s nomenclature – she does not call Willy her brother-in-law; she said “your brother” speaking to Harry in Netflix docuseries. Meghan does not publicly recognize her husband’s sibling as an “in-law.” Why would she do so for the spouse of her husband’s sibling.
I agree. Plus, they have no relationship. Sibling in law is married to our brother or sister.
Probably because she does not inspire her. Simp,e for me to answer.
Hmm. Considering the fact that apparently walking next to Meghan during the funeral walkabout was the hardest thing she’s ever had to do in her life, strong isn’t the word I would use to describe Kate. Mean, bullying and racist would be better descriptors. The tabs bringing this up in regards to what meghan said is doing Kate no favors. Instead of making meghan look bad, it just makes people think of all the very valid reasons why Meghan would not mention her sil’s name.
The cow and her bullying stance, the bullying body language, that threatening posture directed at Meg on the walk-a-bout. Who can forget it? Captured on our tv sceens for the whole planet to see. Ghastly woman.
“Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voices of Equity” was the name of the event – it had nothing to do with Kate. All the headlines in the right-wing media are full of filth, hate speech, lies and inventions against Prince Harry, Meghan and their children. Every new headline confirms the truth of their malice against Prince Harry and Meghan. You must not pollute your mind and soul with it. The king thinks environmental protection is important, but this environmental pollution that is destroying people, parts of his own family, does not seem to bother him. But garden labyrinths are probably more important to him than people.
True @LILMSC. That’s a common mistake.
@Renstewart I can’t abide that woman and it really annoys me that people link Meghan to her! Rant over 🤪
I mean, its technically right but colloquially, its very common to refer to people connected the way Kate and Meghan are as sisters in law. Sometimes something may be technically incorrect but its so accepted that we all know what it means, so arguing over it is kind of silly.
Its similar to how some words are used incorrectly on a frequent basis but we all know what the speaker means by using the word incorrectly and if everyone understands…..
I honestly don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who doesn’t call their partner’s sibling’s partner their brother or sister-in-law. It’s totally common. And I can see why someone writing about Meghan (and Kate) would rather use sister-in-law instead of “her husband’s brother’s wife” everytime they’re describing that relationship.
🤷 well, I have, including my own family members. Maybe it’s a regional thing? Besides, Meghan doesn’t have to refer to “Catherine” as her brother-in-law’s wife – she can just call her “Kate”! 😂
Kate isn’t strong, intelligent or uplifting.. mean girls who grow into Karens never are.
I don’t think the DM could give one achievement from Kate that would make her a strong and inspirational woman (sorry for being blunt).
WOW the DM is in fine form. I wonder why Meghan didn’t mention a woman that she doesn’t have any relationship and barely knows in a conversation that in no way pertains to her! Imagine that.
On another note, I absolutely believe that several countries will be pushing each other out of the way to be first in line for the next Sussex tour. It’s a good way to get good press! It would be absolutely hilarious if this becomes an annual summer thing – the Windsors may go on holiday, but the Sussexes will still be working hard! Oh, the salty tears!
“how can I make this about me” is a great dutch Instagram account, calling out narcissists.
“how can we make this about Kate” seems to be the motto of the RR’s
The only thing strong about Kate is her aversion to work.
Absolutely! Not a thing between her ears, either.
Kate birthed 3 kids, one being a future king. No other accomplishments. Next.
Well well, they can’t stand the fact that Meg obviously closed the BRF door behind her and is not going to mention the white racists ever again. And racist Karen can still participate in one sided competition with Meg, but better be glad Meg is not mentioning more about their encounters.
Because she is neither an Afro woman or a strong woman. Case closed.
Because Kate is a nothing but a social climber
Maybe when Kate shows some evidence of “love and kindness and generosity” she’ll be worthy of a mention. Not today though.
Because Kate is a doormat. Next question.
I watching some clip from a show called the morning show. I think this was an American show.They were spouting about the trip to COLOMBIA not being a success. It wasn’t covered extensively by the press. How they are becoming irrelevant and Netflix will drop them soon. Then went on about how W&K were having a really wonderful time with the children. I thought all the sycophantic press was in the uk , obviously I was wrong . Was ready to throw up after the saccharine segment on W&K.;Maybe they like the idle rich . Lol
Do a search on the British influences in American media. There are quite a number of recent (Spring/Summer 2024) articles about British owners, editors, writers, and others who have quite a bit of influence and power throughout the US media. This has resulted in changes in culture and priorities throughout many companies. Maybe to see who’s actually running the show.
Another irony-impaired presenter. Complain that the press didn’t cover something while you are literally covering it.
Oh I don’t know, probably because she’s a stuck-up mean-girl air-headed bitch? Just a thought. Strong? Don’t make me laugh.
The UK media have consistently written about how Kate hates Meghan, wants nothing to do with her, and has done nothing that would inspire Meghan.
It wasn’t even that long ago that The Fail reported that Kate had said, “Walking beside Meghan at the queen’s funeral was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”
Why would I mention someone who I don’t speak to/ have no relationship with in a speech. Good Lord, these folks need to find something to do.
I hope to see the Kate the Great trending with her as great African descendant leaders and change makers. Her helping black slaves to the promise land and giving great inspirational speeches to millions on the steps in Washington. She’s accomplished so much as a descendant of Africa 🙄 that it would be a shame if she isn’t recognized for all
she has done, not just in the UK and America but apparently all over the world.
I don’t know why they think that the racists who was concerned about the skin tone of Meghan’s children and allowed her lie to be used against Meghan and her children is somehow someone that her victim would find inspirational. She couldn’t even do as much as stop the lie that she allowed to spread from being used against a pregnant Meghan. She couldn’t even get the guy she stalked for ten years to marry her sooner and to stop cheating on her. She wields no power, influence or control.
Meghan doesn’t know Kate well enough to comment on her strength.
😂
It seems some folks haven’t gotten the memo that this was not a “royal” tour, quasi or otherwise, hence no need to refer to any “royals”.
Kate who?
Because Meghan is honest.
And kind. She could also name Kate and add that she inspired her to run as far as she could from the salty island.
We need google translate to understand what Kate is saying so how is Meghan supposed to know if she is actually using her voice
This attempt at rebranding Kate by associating her name with the Sussexes’ strength and charisma and with Meghan in particular is a fail. You can’t be “strong” thru osmosis or having shared geographic proximity once upon a time.
Kate has low self-esteem compounded by laziness. She also has no energy for anything because of anorexia, has no goals and has accomplished nothing that is inspiring. Part of her low self-esteem was as a result of her mother’s control and partly because of her own inability to define herself and develop as a separate person outside of Willy’s persona. I don’t doubt the British media’s crushing relentless attack when she came onto the scene as Willy’s choice must have done numbers on her self worth as well.
She now stays hidden behind palace walls and everything about her is PR imagery. If she is outside the walls, the PR machine needs to pimp her kids as human shield to prevent the facade from collapsing if she interacted with the public. The Kate’s pregnancy ‘baby brain’ Meghan commented on is a “permanent fixture” and what she is; a mumbling not too bright insecure person. She can’t even read what is written for her let alone formulate inspiring sentences on her own. I sometimes pity her.
If she ever was a nice person, she no longer is. Time and circumstances have changed her and made her taste the hard bitter truth in “Be careful what you wish for”.
^^ Thanks for your insightful comments @EOS. I totally agree!
The sad part is if Meghan has mentioned Kate’s name the UK tabloids would have had a stroke and said she did it because she knows everyone hates her and loves Kate, and how dare she used Kate’s name for attention now the king must immediately strip them of their titles