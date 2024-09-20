“Wait, Chris Pine has had a girlfriend for the past year?” links

Wait, Chris Pine has had a girlfriend for the past year? And she’s a restaurant hostess who isn’t shouting it from the rooftops?? [Just Jared]
Who would decline the chance to date The Best Chris?
That beard needs to go!
Ugh time to lose that beard, please.
Especially since it ages him a bit and makes it look like his gf is his teenage daughter or something. Yikes!
It’s weird that she’s always walking behind him, but I suppose they’re trying not to get papped together. Good on them for keeping things so low key!
I watched the first episode of ‘High Potential’ (terrible title) and really enjoyed it! I hope it makes it past one season.
She’s cute, she looks young, and Chris could use a beard trim. I just don’t like Sophie Turner and don’t think I would watch anything with her in it. That Jlo outfit is Meghan coded.
I thought he was still dating that Peaky Blinders actress! Huh.
Annabelle Wallis, the actress from Peaky Blinders, was the las gf I recall.
Annabelle needs to kick her manager hard and find some work.
Peaky and The Mummy are the only things I’ve seen her in, both years ago.
Pine seems to be an easy going fella, far as I know.
I do not predict him being a fella looking for long term anything.
The beard is the hottest thing about him! Keep it, stay on the down low and live your life Best Chris!
He’s becoming dangerously close to becoming my least favorite Chris. Unless he cleans up the Unabomber beard. I like a well-maintained beard or scruff. But this makes him look awful.
Don’t make me choose Pratt over Pine!
Good grief, Chris Pine looks awful! It makes me wonder about his political affiliations, since the scraggly food-catcher beard is frequently an accompaniment of MAGA. He has had this too long to explain that it is for work, or whatever. Short shorts don’t suit him either. Who are the other Chris’s?
Glad to see Renee out and about and looking happy.
Hate that beard. It looks gross and ages him terribly.
Agree and his flare for fashion is so odd to me. I hate the bottom pic omg
The beard ages him by a decade. It has to go. It’s no longer the pandemic, Chris.
Re: mayo. Not sure about England, but as someone who grew up in Central Europe, we absolutely loved mayo. My fav is this brand called Thomy. Even now, I track it down in specialty shops and bring it back when I go home to visit. Keeping that in mind, I absolutely would never carry this ridiculous bag lol
I can only infer that you are all under the age of 35, because this Chris Pine? He’s a smörgåsbord of yes, please, to this almost 50 year old.