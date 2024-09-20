“Wait, Chris Pine has had a girlfriend for the past year?” links
  • September 20, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Wait, Chris Pine has had a girlfriend for the past year? And she’s a restaurant hostess who isn’t shouting it from the rooftops?? [Just Jared]
Honestly, Sophie Turner could pull off Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. [RCFA]
Ellen DeGeneres needs a new shtick. [Socialite Life]
Abortion bans are killing women. [Hollywood Life]
Jennifer Lopez wore a monochromatic beige ensemble. [LaineyGossip]
Is Kaitlin Olson’s new show any good? [Pajiba]
Renee Zellweger really disappears for years at a time. [Go Fug Yourself]
Wait, British people like mayonnaise? [OMG Blog]
They’re making PB&J M&Ms now. [Seriously OMG]
This is a very 90 Day Fiance insidery story. [Starcasm]
Black Mirror’s Season 7 cast. [Buzzfeed]

15 Responses to ““Wait, Chris Pine has had a girlfriend for the past year?” links”

  1. chatter says:
    September 20, 2024 at 12:37 pm

    Who would decline the chance to date The Best Chris?

    That beard needs to go!

    Reply
  2. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    September 20, 2024 at 12:38 pm

    Ugh time to lose that beard, please.

    Reply
  3. tealily says:
    September 20, 2024 at 12:51 pm

    It’s weird that she’s always walking behind him, but I suppose they’re trying not to get papped together. Good on them for keeping things so low key!

    I watched the first episode of ‘High Potential’ (terrible title) and really enjoyed it! I hope it makes it past one season.

    Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    September 20, 2024 at 12:59 pm

    She’s cute, she looks young, and Chris could use a beard trim. I just don’t like Sophie Turner and don’t think I would watch anything with her in it. That Jlo outfit is Meghan coded.

    Reply
  5. Lucía says:
    September 20, 2024 at 1:40 pm

    I thought he was still dating that Peaky Blinders actress! Huh.

    Reply
  6. chatter says:
    September 20, 2024 at 1:56 pm

    Annabelle Wallis, the actress from Peaky Blinders, was the las gf I recall.
    Annabelle needs to kick her manager hard and find some work.
    Peaky and The Mummy are the only things I’ve seen her in, both years ago.

    Pine seems to be an easy going fella, far as I know.
    I do not predict him being a fella looking for long term anything.

    Reply
  7. Steph says:
    September 20, 2024 at 2:40 pm

    The beard is the hottest thing about him! Keep it, stay on the down low and live your life Best Chris!

    Reply
  8. Flamingo says:
    September 20, 2024 at 3:49 pm

    He’s becoming dangerously close to becoming my least favorite Chris. Unless he cleans up the Unabomber beard. I like a well-maintained beard or scruff. But this makes him look awful.

    Don’t make me choose Pratt over Pine!

    Reply
  9. Jamie41 says:
    September 20, 2024 at 5:46 pm

    Good grief, Chris Pine looks awful! It makes me wonder about his political affiliations, since the scraggly food-catcher beard is frequently an accompaniment of MAGA. He has had this too long to explain that it is for work, or whatever. Short shorts don’t suit him either. Who are the other Chris’s?

    Reply
  10. Aurora says:
    September 20, 2024 at 5:49 pm

    Glad to see Renee out and about and looking happy.

    Reply
  11. Deedee says:
    September 20, 2024 at 6:40 pm

    Hate that beard. It looks gross and ages him terribly.

    Reply
  12. Mina_Esq says:
    September 20, 2024 at 8:48 pm

    The beard ages him by a decade. It has to go. It’s no longer the pandemic, Chris.

    Re: mayo. Not sure about England, but as someone who grew up in Central Europe, we absolutely loved mayo. My fav is this brand called Thomy. Even now, I track it down in specialty shops and bring it back when I go home to visit. Keeping that in mind, I absolutely would never carry this ridiculous bag lol

    Reply
  13. Christine says:
    September 20, 2024 at 9:17 pm

    I can only infer that you are all under the age of 35, because this Chris Pine? He’s a smörgåsbord of yes, please, to this almost 50 year old.

    Reply

