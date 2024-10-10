Prince William asked Paul Greengrass to make another Jason Bourne film

On Wednesday, Prince William visited BAFTA headquarters to announce something to do with the Prince William Bursary Fund, in association with the Royal African Society. The photos were bad, as all of William’s bearded photos are these days. But the visit wasn’t controversial, from what I saw – it just lacked pizzazz. Even though several celebrities gathered at BAFTA HQ to hear the heir speak, William’s charisma-vacuum quality sucks all of the fun and excitement out of the room. The man has all of the rizz of a muffled fart. He apparently begged Paul Greengrass to make another Jason Bourne film:

The Prince of Wales has discovered that even being heir to the throne is not enough to get what you want out of Hollywood. During a meeting at an event hosted by Bafta and the Royal African Society, William revealed that he was a fan of the Bourne film franchise starring Matt Damon. Speaking to Paul Greengrass, 69, the British film-maker who directed three of the five spy thrillers in the series, William, 42, said: “Another Bourne, please?” However, Greengrass laughed and shook his head. The Prince of Wales, president of Bafta, was at the London headquarters of the arts charity for the screen industries to meet recipients of the Prince William Bafta Bursary fund. It provides grants of up to £2,000 to help young people from underrepresented groups develop their careers in film, games and television. One student said that they had used the money to pay for driving lessons to travel to film shoots and auditions. The student asked William how many times he had taken his driving test. “Thankfully, I passed first time,” he replied. Speaking to another student, Erik Scott, William said that there was now so much to watch on television that his three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, were “always wrestling over the remote” at home.

I also enjoy the Bourne films, although I’m realizing just now that I never saw Matt Damon’s last go-round in the 2016 film called, easily enough, Jason Bourne. How did I skip that entirely? The original trilogy is great though, and I even liked the one-off they did with Jeremy Renner. As for William regaling the BAFTA people with stories about his kids fighting over the remote… I’m sure he thinks these stories are relatable to the peasants, but I’m always left with so many questions. It also seems like William has an abundance of time to keep up with lots of television shows (but not BAFTA-nominated movies).