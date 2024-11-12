Prince William can’t shut up about his plans to go to South America in 2025

In August, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Colombia, on the invitation of the country’s vice president. The British media threw a huge tantrum over it, slamming Colombia, belittling the continent of South America, and saying outright that only desperate and pathetic countries would invite the Sussexes to visit. Even more hilarious was when the royal reporters revealed that those talking points came directly from Buckingham Palace. Well, first they cry, then they mock, and then they copy. Guess who’s going to South America next year? It looks like Prince William will soon announce that Earthshot’s 2025 ceremony will be held in South America, and he also revealed plans to go to COP30 in Brazil.
Prince William is looking ahead to the next year of taking his environmental mission, The Earthshot Prize, around the world. The Prince of Wales, 42, is looking forward to “playing a role” at the next big climate control meeting in Brazil, PEOPLE understands.
His attendance at the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference — known in shorthand as COP30, and scheduled for mid-November 2025 —would be the latest stage of his increasing role as a world statesman. In doing so, Prince William would follow in the footsteps of his father King Charles, who has attended — and spoken at — climate conferences several times.
The next venue for William’s Earthshot Prize Awards — the fifth iteration of the 10 ceremonies expected — has yet to be announced, but it is widely expected to be in South America.
Conveniently, the Earthshot Prize Awards typically fall within the first weeks of November, setting the Prince of Wales up to potentially attend COP30, which runs from Nov. 10 to 21.
Usually, William announces the next year’s Earthshot host city at Earthshot or just after. The silence seems to indicate that maybe South American countries aren’t all that eager to play host to Peggington’s vanity project? It would be hilarious if William demanded to go to Colombia, but I suspect he’ll probably try to go to Brazil. The fact that William is running around, briefing everyone about his plans to go somewhere in November 2025 shows you that this sad man has very little on his plate:
The Prince of Wales will attend next year’s COP climate conference in Brazil, it has been confirmed, as he pushes to “use his platform to spread urgent optimism” around the environmental debate. He wants to take that message to the high-level UN climate conference – due to take place in Belem next November.
A royal source said: “Throughout his trip (to South Africa) the prince spoke about the importance of not losing sight of what needs to be done between now and 2030 – the Earthshot decade. His commitment to restoring the future of the planet is unwavering and the prince is determined to do all he can to use his platform to spread urgent optimism. Next year, the climate COP will take place in Brazil, and it’s set to be hugely consequential. The Prince of Wales is looking forward to playing a role there.”
His decision to attend COP can potentially be seen as a sign of his desire to take on an even greater diplomatic role in the environmental sphere. It’s understood that Prince William’s decision to fly to Brazil won’t necessarily be in place of the King, who has delivered keynote speeches at a number of COP conferences, and is viewed as a global leader in environmental matters. But the King’s attendance would be at the foreign office’s request, and under the advice of doctors following his cancer treatment.
Just so we’re clear, he briefed everyone about his plans to attend next year’s COP conference… while he and his father are not bothering to go to this year’s conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. That’s how much William “cares” about all of this, including statesmanship – he’s too lazy to actually go to a conference of world leaders this week, because he’s too busy screaming about how he’ll be a statesman one year from now. Anyway, I’m looking forward to hearing where Earthshot will go next year. As I said, I bet they’re having difficulties finding a country to host.
Unlike IG, hosting the ES doesn’t seem to get much attention for the country involved.
You’re right it doesn’t seem to bring much attention. They are so obviously trying to do what Harry does but the problem with that is that Harry was invited! He was welcomed and loved. He brought attention to his cause and not himself and the people there were happy he was there !! He was not protested and had to leave through a back door. He didn’t have to hire super models, who didn’t know what earthshit was, to stand next to him for photo ops. He didn’t stand next to people with his hands cupped in front of him and shoulders slouched forward so as not to touch the person of color. These little I’m going to copy Harry sessions are not working.
It doesn’t even bring attention to the winning concepts and their inventors.
William just uses it as a backdrop to persuade people he does ‘statesman-like things’.
I still don’t know who won this year or what they did to win?
Even if the Eathshot award ceremony was the most well-run and glamorous event, tourists wouldn’t flock to South Africa to see Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems get an award. And if tourists cared about the antelopes of Kazakhstan, why would they go to SA?
The global nature of the Earthshot mission isn’t in where the awards are held, but in the award winners and finalists. I get that William is a thirsty, thirsty glory hound, but what about the Earthshot board and management?
When are the board of directors for Earthshot going to ask him to give a ” we’ve accomplished so much, it’s time for me to take a step back” speech? He brings absolutely no benefit to the organization. He doesn’t bring eyes to it, he doesn’t bring celebrities to it for support, no larger connections with partner organizations because of his behind the scenes legwork, it’s been in existence for several years and people probably couldn’t tell you a single winner, including this year and that should be fresh. It exists solely from his point of view as a way to chase his brother around the globe. Just like no one wants to host the Commonwealth games, no one is going to want to put forth any effort in shutting down streets and having dignitaries meet for something that most of the world doesn’t even know exist.
Interesting that he’s chosen a non-Spanish speaking South American country at that.
He didn’t choose the location for COP30, but I bet the only reason he’s going is because Brazil’s language isn’t Spanish.
I will LMAO if the next earthshit is held in Colombia though!
Maybe Harry and Meghan should take on a new homelessness project in the UK to goad William into doing something substantial. Might be the only thing that works 😂
We still don’t know who won this year’s Earthshot prize.
With IG Harry&Meghan bring the star power but it’s a huge family which focuses on the participants, like in the Netflix series.
With Earthshot is about Willy and celebs. Haven’t heard anything about the prize winners.
Yawn.
So Slumlord Willy hasn’t been officially asked to attend the actual COP30 conference?
It looks like he plans to set up his Eggshot sideshow in the front yard, hoping someone pity him enough to invite him inside.
HAROLD ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION
South America now belongs to ME Harold! I am the world statesman. Because I said so!
What a pathetic man. Trailng after his brother to go to South America.
I wonder if he’s also mad that Charles and Camilla took his Italy trip. That would have been a somewhat easy one. Now he’s trying to figure out somewhere to go since he’s said that he and Kate will travel again next year.
That pic of him guarding the royal jewels, baring his teeth in what looks like a snarl and looking away from everyone, while the man next to him engages with people, tells me all I need to know about his “global statesman” abilities.
Soooo does he just follow everything that Harry does? I know the Singapore ES was scheduled/announced before Harry went there for the polo match, but it did seem like William was following in Harry’s footsteps. Now William goes to South Africa a few weeks after Harry did (again this was scheduled but optics wise, it doesnt’ look good for William, also considering that South Africa was the site of H&M’s last very successful royal tour) and now he’s following Harry to South America, lol for days.
Part of the reason all of this looks so desperate is that William does not travel to these countries or areas of the world on a regular basis. He did his gap year in Chile and spent what, a month, in the Falklands, but he and Kate have never done any kind of official visit to South America. I saw something a month or two ago that talked about one official visit from William to Africa but I forget which country, it was in the context of Sophie visiting Chad as the first British royal to do so – so he’s never been to South Africa as a working royal. Even most of his Kenya trips are personal unless he makes up a reason why the government should pay for them.
So regardless of actual scheduling and preplanning, this really just comes off as William desperately following Harry around the globe insisting “I’M IMPORTANT TOO!!!!!”
Lol Harry has just been named a Titan in the Times 100 Climate change for Travelyst.
Very well deserved for Harrry but someone won’t be pleased
Going to continents where Harry and Meghan have gone will not turn you into Harry or make Meghan your wife. And it sure won’t make you happy Willy.
Why does he keep saying “urgent optimism”? It sounds so incredibly stupid.
Forgive me, I might be getting old and my brain/ memory may be malfunctioning a bit. But wasn’t Columbia declared to be a hotbed of crime? Murder, kidnapping, drugs and an economic slum? This was only in relation to Harry and Meghan’s visit, got it!
When will this pathetic nincompoop realize how totally stupid his insane one-sided competition with his more accomplished brother, is making him appear to the rational world? And he fails at every attempt.
PLEASE STOP ALREADY!!!