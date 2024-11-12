Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed son Ford Fitzgerald

I totally forgot that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were expecting again. They announced Katherine’s pregnancy back in June, and last week, they welcomed their third child together (and fourth for Chris). After two girls, they “got the boy.” Which is what Chris wanted, I’m sure. This is their third child in five years. Which is on-brand for Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger—who tied the knot in 2019—welcomed their third baby together, a son named Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, on Nov. 8.

“We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son,” they shared on Instagram Nov. 11. “Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Katherine confirmed that they were expecting their third baby together in July with an Instagram post featuring her bump and a pair of pink plaid maternity overalls.

Their little one joins big sisters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2, as well as Chris’ son Jack, 12, with ex-wife Anna Faris. And over the years, the Jurassic World actor has given insight into life with his kids.

[From E! News]

Ford?? Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt. That name is a mouthful. Fitzgerald obviously has a connection to Katherine’s mother Maria Shriver and the Kennedy-Shriver family. But at no point has Katherine used “Shriver” for one of the middle names. Lyla does have the middle name “Maria” though. So, what our thoughts on the name Ford Pratt? Eh. And not to be too bitchy, but I really hope Chris Pratt doesn’t praise Katherine for giving him another “healthy” child again.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instagram.

19 Responses to “Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed son Ford Fitzgerald”

  1. LaraK says:
    November 12, 2024 at 7:21 am

    All I hear when I read the name is John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt.

    Congrats to them on the baby.

    Reply
  2. Jessica says:
    November 12, 2024 at 7:21 am

    Congrats to them I guess? Ford Pratt reminds me of Ford Prefect from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Also, if his political ambitions are real, it feels like pandering to our capitalist oligarchs to name his kid after a company (no clue if the name was a name pre Henry Ford but let’s be real in 2024, you associate it with cars).

    Reply
    • BeyondTheFringe says:
      November 12, 2024 at 7:28 am

      I’d honestly find either one (even both) INFINITELY more interesting if they named the baby after Ford Prefect because one of them (even both) are massive Douglas Adams and/or Hitchhiker stans.

      Reply
    • It’sJustBlanche says:
      November 12, 2024 at 9:18 am

      Part of me says he’s not smart enough to be a politician but then again, look where we’re at.

      Reply
  3. Josephine says:
    November 12, 2024 at 7:22 am

    My first thought was “thank goodness that baby was not a girl.” Sigh.

    Reply
  4. Alicky says:
    November 12, 2024 at 7:22 am

    Really awful name. Poor kid.

    Reply
  5. Ariel says:
    November 12, 2024 at 7:25 am

    With each passing year, that guy disgusts me more and more.
    All the ick.

    Reply
    • Sasha says:
      November 12, 2024 at 7:34 am

      He will never not be The Worst Chris to me. Pure red flag douchey energy. I read the original “look at how she looks at me! Thanks for the healthy kid” instagram and massively icked all over again.

      Reply
  6. Nano says:
    November 12, 2024 at 7:35 am

    I feel sorry for the baby.

    Reply
  7. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 12, 2024 at 7:40 am

    Both he and that wife are douchey as hell. Health to baby.

    Reply
  8. Molly says:
    November 12, 2024 at 7:48 am

    Arnie hammer and Elizabeth chambers have a son named Ford. I don’t necessarily like the name, but I understand the genre.

    Reply
  9. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    November 12, 2024 at 7:54 am

    Worst. Chris. Ever.

    Reply
  10. Kane says:
    November 12, 2024 at 8:38 am

    On another site they have the gender reveal further down. As I was reading, as soon as I hit A SON, I felt bad for his first son. I actually said out loud “I hope his first son doesn’t notice a difference in treatment”. I really hope Anna Faris is a good mother who never speaks about Chris and his 2nd family. She really has to protect her son from whatever Chris is trying to be.

    I don’t understand Katherine S at all. Was Chris the best she could do. She is Arnold s daughter. A million Chris’ with healthy attitudes and talent would’ve married her. I also no longer think Arnold and Marie are smart. LOL. I feel tricked. Did Arnold even try to find her a nice husband since she wanted to live the trad life? Did he walk around Austria for even a minute?

    Reply
  11. Normades says:
    November 12, 2024 at 9:01 am

    Well Arnie is a republican and we’ve seen how some of these Kennedy offspring have turned out. She is just so trad wife.

    Reply
  12. Mightymolly says:
    November 12, 2024 at 9:03 am

    Oh, that must be why Chris was the only Avenger not to join the Avenger’s for Democracy event. Surely he otherwise would have been there to support such an important cause. 👀

    Reply
  13. StephBWill says:
    November 12, 2024 at 9:57 am

    Ford can be a nickname for the 4th, wondered if its a nod to his 4th kid? We looked at it as a nickname for our 4th kiddo and others I know for using as IV like Tripp for the III.

    Reply

