Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed son Ford Fitzgerald

I totally forgot that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were expecting again. They announced Katherine’s pregnancy back in June, and last week, they welcomed their third child together (and fourth for Chris). After two girls, they “got the boy.” Which is what Chris wanted, I’m sure. This is their third child in five years. Which is on-brand for Chris Pratt.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger—who tied the knot in 2019—welcomed their third baby together, a son named Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, on Nov. 8.
“We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son,” they shared on Instagram Nov. 11. “Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”
Katherine confirmed that they were expecting their third baby together in July with an Instagram post featuring her bump and a pair of pink plaid maternity overalls.
Their little one joins big sisters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2, as well as Chris’ son Jack, 12, with ex-wife Anna Faris. And over the years, the Jurassic World actor has given insight into life with his kids.
[From E! News]
Ford?? Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt. That name is a mouthful. Fitzgerald obviously has a connection to Katherine’s mother Maria Shriver and the Kennedy-Shriver family. But at no point has Katherine used “Shriver” for one of the middle names. Lyla does have the middle name “Maria” though. So, what our thoughts on the name Ford Pratt? Eh. And not to be too bitchy, but I really hope Chris Pratt doesn’t praise Katherine for giving him another “healthy” child again.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instagram.
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 01: American actor Chris Pratt and wife/American author Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Universal Pictures, Nintendo And Illumination Entertainment’s ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ held at the Regal Cinemas LA Live & 4DX Movie on April 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 766717614, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 01: American actor Chris Pratt and wife/American author Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Universal Pictures, Nintendo And Illumination Entertainment’s ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ held at the Regal Cinemas LA Live & 4DX Movie on April 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 766717908, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 01: American actor Chris Pratt arrives at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Universal Pictures, Nintendo And Illumination Entertainment’s ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ held at the Regal Cinemas LA Live & 4DX Movie on April 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 766718096, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Chris Pratt, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 01: American author Katherine Schwarzenegger arrives at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Universal Pictures, Nintendo And Illumination Entertainment’s ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ held at the Regal Cinemas LA Live & 4DX Movie on April 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 766718306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
Special Screening Of Universal Pictures, Nintendo And Illumination Entertainment’s ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ held at the Regal Cinemas LA Live & 4DX Movie.
Featuring: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 01 Apr 2023
Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
-
All I hear when I read the name is John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt.
Congrats to them on the baby.
his name is my name too!
Congrats to them I guess? Ford Pratt reminds me of Ford Prefect from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Also, if his political ambitions are real, it feels like pandering to our capitalist oligarchs to name his kid after a company (no clue if the name was a name pre Henry Ford but let’s be real in 2024, you associate it with cars).
I’d honestly find either one (even both) INFINITELY more interesting if they named the baby after Ford Prefect because one of them (even both) are massive Douglas Adams and/or Hitchhiker stans.
Part of me says he’s not smart enough to be a politician but then again, look where we’re at.
My first thought was “thank goodness that baby was not a girl.” Sigh.
Really awful name. Poor kid.
With each passing year, that guy disgusts me more and more.
All the ick.
He will never not be The Worst Chris to me. Pure red flag douchey energy. I read the original “look at how she looks at me! Thanks for the healthy kid” instagram and massively icked all over again.
I feel sorry for the baby.
Both he and that wife are douchey as hell. Health to baby.
Arnie hammer and Elizabeth chambers have a son named Ford. I don’t necessarily like the name, but I understand the genre.
Worst. Chris. Ever.
On another site they have the gender reveal further down. As I was reading, as soon as I hit A SON, I felt bad for his first son. I actually said out loud “I hope his first son doesn’t notice a difference in treatment”. I really hope Anna Faris is a good mother who never speaks about Chris and his 2nd family. She really has to protect her son from whatever Chris is trying to be.
I don’t understand Katherine S at all. Was Chris the best she could do. She is Arnold s daughter. A million Chris’ with healthy attitudes and talent would’ve married her. I also no longer think Arnold and Marie are smart. LOL. I feel tricked. Did Arnold even try to find her a nice husband since she wanted to live the trad life? Did he walk around Austria for even a minute?
Well Arnie is a republican and we’ve seen how some of these Kennedy offspring have turned out. She is just so trad wife.
Oh, that must be why Chris was the only Avenger not to join the Avenger’s for Democracy event. Surely he otherwise would have been there to support such an important cause. 👀
Hawkeye wasn’t there either.
Good to know. I was just paraphrasing a headline. I couldn’t actually attend that one but I appreciated it.
Ford can be a nickname for the 4th, wondered if its a nod to his 4th kid? We looked at it as a nickname for our 4th kiddo and others I know for using as IV like Tripp for the III.