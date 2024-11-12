Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed son Ford Fitzgerald

I totally forgot that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were expecting again. They announced Katherine’s pregnancy back in June, and last week, they welcomed their third child together (and fourth for Chris). After two girls, they “got the boy.” Which is what Chris wanted, I’m sure. This is their third child in five years. Which is on-brand for Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger—who tied the knot in 2019—welcomed their third baby together, a son named Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, on Nov. 8. “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son,” they shared on Instagram Nov. 11. “Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.” Katherine confirmed that they were expecting their third baby together in July with an Instagram post featuring her bump and a pair of pink plaid maternity overalls. Their little one joins big sisters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2, as well as Chris’ son Jack, 12, with ex-wife Anna Faris. And over the years, the Jurassic World actor has given insight into life with his kids.

[From E! News]

Ford?? Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt. That name is a mouthful. Fitzgerald obviously has a connection to Katherine’s mother Maria Shriver and the Kennedy-Shriver family. But at no point has Katherine used “Shriver” for one of the middle names. Lyla does have the middle name “Maria” though. So, what our thoughts on the name Ford Pratt? Eh. And not to be too bitchy, but I really hope Chris Pratt doesn’t praise Katherine for giving him another “healthy” child again.