Cheryl Hines is ‘going with the flow’ with her husband’s new MAGA power

Why is Cheryl Hines doing this to herself? Hines is married to Robert Kennedy Jr, the Independent presidential candidate-turned-MAGA nutjob. Donald Trump has nominated Kennedy to head Health and Human Services, where Kennedy’s anti-vaccine crusade will probably cost millions of American lives. But on a personal level, Kennedy has relentlessly cheated on Cheryl Hines throughout their marriage, including what was a career-ruining affair (of some sort) with New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi. After the Nuzzi story broke, Cheryl reportedly became estranged from Kennedy for weeks. Then Ethel Kennedy passed away (Robert’s mother) and Cheryl was by his side for the funeral and memorial service. Now she’s by his side as he goes all-in with MAGAland.
Cheryl Hines is “going with the flow” as husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aligns himself with President-elect Donald Trump, according to sources. Hines’ marriage to Kennedy has been a point of conversation since September, when reports surfaced that the 70-year-old politician had developed a “personal relationship” with a reporter during his 2024 presidential campaign. A source tells PEOPLE that Hines, 59, was intensely hurt by the alleged affair.
“Cheryl was ready to file for divorce weeks ago,” the source claims, adding that “she felt he publicly humiliated her.”
The source says it’s unclear whether the couple’s marriage will survive, but that despite the recent relationship troubles, Hines has been riding the wave as Kennedy — Trump’s nominee for secretary of health and human services — gets swept up into a new career chapter.
“Bobby asked her to wait until after the election to avoid distraction. Now with Trump winning, even though she was very unhappy with this decision to join the Trump wagon, she is making the best of it,” the source says. “She loves Bobby.”
Another source, a political friend of Hines’, suggests that if the Curb Your Enthusiasm star stays with Kennedy, her friends in Los Angeles will take note.
“Cheryl was livid over the reports that her husband was involved in any way with the political reporter,” the source says. “People who know her well in L.A. feel if she stays with Bobby now that Trump won the election she’ll get fame over being in the inner circles.”
But, the source believes, some may think, “Cheryl is a traitor.”
On Tuesday, Nov. 19, another source told PEOPLE that Hines — who has been described as a liberal — seemed to be a “supportive wife” when she accompanied Kennedy at a Mar-a-Lago event recently.
“It’s obvious she doesn’t lean right or left,” the source said. “RFK Jr. is her political belief.”
If I’m being honest, I could understand how a woman could “ride the wave” and embarrass herself if the man was awesome or powerful or just really good in bed. But we’re talking about Robert Kennedy Jr, the man who has cheated on all of his wives, the man who decapitates whales, the man who leaves dead bear cubs in Central Park. Kennedy had such a cognitive decline, doctors discovered that he had a brain worm which ate part of his brain and then died. You’re doing all of THIS for Robert Kennedy? The guy who wants to Make Polio Great Again?? She must be out of her mind.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram, Cover Images.
Yeah, she has no principles, no scruples, no morals. Supposedly, she gave him an ultimatum that she would leave him if he endorsed Trump. Now he’s been nominated for a cabinet position (bizarrely I know) and she’s still hanging around. There are men it would be difficult to leave. RFK Jr. isn’t one.
LMAO!!!
Going MAGA and an affair?? Girl, run!
She’s gross and her punishment is having to listen to his frog voice for eternity.
“She must be out of her mind.”
Well… yeah. I feel like that’s obvious? Paraphrasing from a podcast appearance by the brilliant Dr. Tressie McMillan Cottom: crackheads don’t marry non-crackheads. The mere fact that she’s with him points to her being not exactly right in the head.
Sell out in so, so many ways.
Looks like a scrap of tanned leather and sounds like a blender full of loose change. And he’s crazy, to boot! That Kennedy name must have some power that I absolutely do not understand.
In my opinion, there is no man on earth who is worth riding this particular wave for (but especially not this one). Women like Cheryl, with fake principles, are the reason that Trump has now been elected twice. I honestly hope Ethel Kennedy was unaware of all of this in her final days. She and RFK Sr. are probably turning in their graves…
I will admit that reading this makes my stomach quite queasy.