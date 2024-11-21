Cheryl Hines is ‘going with the flow’ with her husband’s new MAGA power

Why is Cheryl Hines doing this to herself? Hines is married to Robert Kennedy Jr, the Independent presidential candidate-turned-MAGA nutjob. Donald Trump has nominated Kennedy to head Health and Human Services, where Kennedy’s anti-vaccine crusade will probably cost millions of American lives. But on a personal level, Kennedy has relentlessly cheated on Cheryl Hines throughout their marriage, including what was a career-ruining affair (of some sort) with New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi. After the Nuzzi story broke, Cheryl reportedly became estranged from Kennedy for weeks. Then Ethel Kennedy passed away (Robert’s mother) and Cheryl was by his side for the funeral and memorial service. Now she’s by his side as he goes all-in with MAGAland.

Cheryl Hines is “going with the flow” as husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aligns himself with President-elect Donald Trump, according to sources. Hines’ marriage to Kennedy has been a point of conversation since September, when reports surfaced that the 70-year-old politician had developed a “personal relationship” with a reporter during his 2024 presidential campaign. A source tells PEOPLE that Hines, 59, was intensely hurt by the alleged affair.

“Cheryl was ready to file for divorce weeks ago,” the source claims, adding that “she felt he publicly humiliated her.”

The source says it’s unclear whether the couple’s marriage will survive, but that despite the recent relationship troubles, Hines has been riding the wave as Kennedy — Trump’s nominee for secretary of health and human services — gets swept up into a new career chapter.

“Bobby asked her to wait until after the election to avoid distraction. Now with Trump winning, even though she was very unhappy with this decision to join the Trump wagon, she is making the best of it,” the source says. “She loves Bobby.”

Another source, a political friend of Hines’, suggests that if the Curb Your Enthusiasm star stays with Kennedy, her friends in Los Angeles will take note.

“Cheryl was livid over the reports that her husband was involved in any way with the political reporter,” the source says. “People who know her well in L.A. feel if she stays with Bobby now that Trump won the election she’ll get fame over being in the inner circles.”

But, the source believes, some may think, “Cheryl is a traitor.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, another source told PEOPLE that Hines — who has been described as a liberal — seemed to be a “supportive wife” when she accompanied Kennedy at a Mar-a-Lago event recently.

“It’s obvious she doesn’t lean right or left,” the source said. “RFK Jr. is her political belief.”