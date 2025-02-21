Delta is giving passengers on the jet that flipped over 30k ‘no strings attached’

Embed from Getty Images

Over the course of the last two weeks, there have been four major deadly plane crashes in the US. There was almost a fifth one on Monday, when a Delta flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Flight 4819 landed upside down and miraculously, no one on board was killed. They’re still investigating the cause of the crash, but it’s likely that it was weather related. Some of the first hand reports are truly scary, though, Although all of the dust hasn’t settled yet, Delta has reached out to the 76 passengers of Flight 4819 and offered them $30,000 with “no strings attached.”

Delta Air Lines is offering compensation to passengers involved in the recent crash landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport runway. The airline is said to be giving 76 individuals $30,000 each after Delta Flight 4819, operated by regional subsidiary Endeavor Air, crashed on Monday, Feb. 17, while traveling from Minneapolis. “Delta Care Team representatives are telling customers this gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights,” a spokesperson for the airline told PEOPLE on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Four crew members were also onboard the flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a spokesperson previously said. At least 18 people were injured, but no fatalities were reported. Additionally on Wednesday, Delta shared an update on the wreckage, stating that after “several hours in coordination with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority and Air Canada,” the damaged aircraft was successfully removed from the runway. The Delta Care Team said its members were still in Toronto “connecting one-on-one with impacted customers and loved ones to share information and assist with accommodations, meals, transportation and any other needs.” “They’ll be on site for as long as customers need them to be and maintain connections beyond customers’ return home,” the update continued. The airline is also working to return passenger luggage as safely and swiftly as possible. Video footage showed Delta Flight 4819 landing on an icy runway as snow covered the ground around it. Before the aircraft could come to a stop, it flipped upside down and burst into flames. “All 80 people on board were evacuated,” the FAA previously said in a statement, adding, “The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.” In a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 18, Toronto Pearson President and CEO Deborah Flint offered insight regarding the crash, ABC 7 reported. “On Thursday and Sunday, we got more than 20 inches, 50 centimeters of accumulated snow. That is actually not typical. In fact, it is more snow within that time window than we received in all of last winter,” Flint said. “There were many delays and cancelations across this part of Canada and the U.S. Northeast during this time, creating numerous flight delays and backlogs,” the president and CEO added. However, when Flint was asked if the weather could have played a role in the crash, she said: “This would not be a time for us to have theory or to speculate.” Peter Koukov, who was one of the 76 passengers on Delta Flight 4819, told CNN that after the airplane came to a standstill: “We were upside down hanging like bats.” He added that some who were strapped in needed help getting down from their seats.

[From People]

I mean, $30k is no small potatoes for the average person, but I’m old enough to remember when Oceanic Airlines gave the survivors of Flight 815 cash and free plane rides for life after they survived their crash on a supernatural island in the middle of the Pacific. (Sorry, couldn’t resist a little LOST joke.) But in all seriousness, that is more money than I expected to hear mere days after the crash happened. WTF does “no strings attached” really mean? That they can still sue Delta? That Delta is cool with them still appearing on talk shows and sharing their story publicly? Pete Buttigeg isn’t in charge of the Dept of Transportation anymore, and I doubt that dude from The Real World is going to enforce any legal action or fines against the airlines anymore. I’m so curious to know more about how this all plays out.

This crash actually inspired Mr. Rosie and I to rewatch the crash scene from Sully the other night and then go down the rabbit hole of real-life footage and interviews. Out of curiosity, I looked up what those passengers received. The survivors of Flight 1549 only received $5,000, a ticket refund, and a letter of apology from US Airways. I wonder if Delta also included an apology letter with that $30k.