Pedro Pascal responds to ‘vile, small, pathetic’ anti-trans trolls



Pedro Pascal is a national treasure. Nay, global! Whether he’s adorably melting with gratitude over being gifted a plushie, getting choked up over recognition from his peers, or giving right back when playfully antagonized by Kieran Culkin, Pedro effortlessly exudes an authentic, endearing charm. The only minor critique I can think of to say of him, is that his method of learning lines errs on the side of “serial killer writes his manifesto in code.” But just because he’s a good egg, doesn’t mean he won’t bite back, particularly when you come for people he loves. Sadly, protective Pedro had to come out this weekend. Pedro posted a picture on his Instagram of a sign that says, “A world without trans people has never existed and never will.” Naturally, the trolls came out to denounce the sentiment and declare they were no longer fans of his. Pedro’s responses were sassy perfection:

Over the weekend, Pedro Pascal won widespread praise when he shared a pro-trans rights message to his Instagram account, which has more than 8.8 million followers. At a time when transgender people are having their rights stripped away, Pascal used his platform to showcase his support as he posted a photo of a sign that read: “A WORLD WITHOUT TRANS PEOPLE HAS NEVER EXISTED AND NEVER WILL.” “The Last of Us” star doubled down in the post’s comments, where he wrote: “I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist.” Pascal’s stance is perhaps unsurprising, considering he has always vocally supported his younger sister, Lux Pascal, who publicly came out as transgender in February 2021 in a cover story for the Spanish-language magazine Ya. …And his most recent post isn’t the first time that Pascal has expressed his support for the LGBTQ+ community as a whole on social media either, with the star regularly posting during Pride months, as well as sharing a photo of the Progress Pride flag in March 2023, when trans rights were, once again, under attack. Despite this, some of Pascal’s followers were not happy with his latest trans rights post and felt the need to let him know about it in the comments — where Pascal had the most perfect responses. Replying to one person who wrote: “You were my favourite actor… I’m unfollowing you… Bullsh-t,” Pascal sarcastically replied: “noooooooooooo 💅” “Man you were one of my favorite actors until this… 😔,” somebody else wrote, to which Pascal quipped: “that’s too bad. Wait, no I don’t give a sh-t.” And when another user commented: “That’s going to be an unfollow,” Pascal casually replied: “later, gator!” Another troll wrote: “Gay sh-t 🤮🤮🤮🤮,” and Pascal sent back “💋💋💋💋,” and when somebody else added: “unfollow 🤮🤮🤮🤮,” Pascal took it in his stride and simply wrote: “bye!” before adding the disco dancing emoji. Needless to say, fans have been left obsessed with Pascal’s sassy responses and took to a Reddit forum to heap praise on his no-nonsense pro-trans stance. One of the top comments simply reads: “‘noooooooooooo 💅’ is iconic,” to which somebody else agreed: “Right??? I love it so much.” “God, I love him. These people aren’t only vile, but they’re incredibly stupid, Pedro is very close with his sister and has always been outspoken about transgender rights,” another redditor wrote.

Yes, Pedro is close with his sister — he even skipped a 2023 Cannes premiere of his film to attend her Juilliard graduation, and she was his date to the London premiere of Gladiator II last year. But what’s great about Pedro is, you just know he’d be an ally with or without having a direct family connection. He’s here to love and support fellow humans! Yet he won’t waste time or energy on those who spew hate, except for posting quick comments back to let the trolls know they can’t dampen his day. As if to say, “Hey, this is your problem, not mine.” What a mensch, with just the right amount of spice. This man must be protected at all costs!! Especially now, as I’m writing with what remains of my psyche after having just watched the current president’s joint address to congress, during which Sleepy Mango heinously attacked trans people. If we’re to survive all this, we need more men to take after Pedro.