Someone’s mad that Duchess Meghan referred to Daniel Martin as ‘Uncle Daniel’

One of the really telling “things” about the big royal estrangement is that Prince William and King Charles seemingly do not care one bit about Prince Harry and Meghan’s children. Charles has only met Lili once in her life, and William and Kate have never met their niece and never made any attempt to meet her. I believe W&K have probably only met Archie a handful of times and only when he was a baby. I completely understand why William and Harry have such a deep estrangement, but the fact that William and Charles can’t find a way to put aside their differences with Harry to simply show interest in seeing and getting to know Archie and Lili? It speaks volumes about this “family” and their “values.” Speaking of, the British tabloids have been up in arms that Meghan referred to Serena Williams as Archie and Lili’s “auntie.” They’re also mad that the kids refer to Daniel Martin as “Uncle Daniel.”
Meghan Markle is known for keeping details about her children’s lives pretty private. But the Duchess of Sussex, 43, has opened up about who son Archie, five, and daughter Lilibet, three, call ‘uncle.’ Her new Netflix show, titled With Love, Meghan, gives viewers a look inside her home and family life, alongside some of her famous pals. The first episode of the show included Meghan’s friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin, and it turns out he also shares a close bond with Archie and Lilibet.
“He has just been in my life for the before, during, and after, shall we say, and he’s very much a mainstay,” Meghan said in the episode. She continued: “Uncle Daniel, the kids call him. They know Daniel very well, and I love him to pieces.”
During the episode, the pair dote over their close relationship, but Meghan notably was shocked to discover Daniel is left-handed. There were other curious cues their friendship might not be as close as they want viewers to believe too, like the fact Meghan had to ask if he liked tomatoes. She also labelled the peanut butter pretzel snack she made for him as she wasn’t sure if he was allergic.
Notably, Harry and Meghan’s children also have an uncle in Prince William, but the two families have had a strained relationship over the past few years. Their bond only worsened after the Sussexes made a number of accusations against the Royal Family in their Netflix docuseries.
“Their bond only worsened after the Sussexes made a number of accusations against the Royal Family in their Netflix docuseries.” Their bond worsened before that, when William physically attacked Harry in Harry’s kitchen, while Meghan was pregnant and suicidal after William’s office launched a hate campaign against her. Honestly though, I’m so glad that Harry and Meghan are making their own found-family, a family of choice. Serena, Daniel, Abigail, Kelly, they all spend more time with Archie and Lili than Charles and William have ever done. Also: Meghan labeled the peanut butter pretzels as a reminder that everyone should label snacks in case ANYONE has an allergy. I also don’t always clock when someone is a southpaw, even after knowing them for years. Once every few years, I see Barack Obama writing something and I’m like “oh sh-t, I forgot he’s a lefty.” (Notably, Peggington is also a lefty – “Being a Southpaw Uncle is MINE, Harold!”)
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Homewards Newport in Newport to hear about the local coalition’s approach to preventing women’s homelessness in the city, and unveil commitments from local organisations who have pledged their support
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newport, United Kingdom
When: 20 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, launching a drone during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire, to hear how they have been transitioning from ceremonial duty back to the Field Army
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, west London to meet young people being supported by the charity. The centre in Ealing provides 17 beds for young people aged 16 to 25 experiencing homelessness, as well as support services such as employment opportunities and access to education and counselling to help users build an independent future. This year marks the 20th anniversary of William being a patron of Centrepoint, a youth homeless charity
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, west London to meet young people being supported by the charity. The centre in Ealing provides 17 beds for young people aged 16 to 25 experiencing homelessness, as well as support services such as employment opportunities and access to education and counselling to help users build an independent future. This year marks the 20th anniversary of William being a patron of Centrepoint, a youth homeless charity
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
“I’m already an uncle,” said Willie when asked about Archie’s birth.
There is one passage in Spare which really made me feel sorry for Harry. He wrote about how excited he was to have a nephew when George was born and that he was going to teach him all sorts of things like how to play rugby. Harry found rugby or rugby found him – rugby’s a good sport for troubled kids.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a photo of just Harry and George. So Willie’s use of Tindall as surrogate Harry is supposed to be another low blow from him.
Anyway, Their Royal Lazinesses couldn’t even involve Harry with their family…so I hope Harry is teaching Archie how to play rugby in Montecito 🏉 and Uncle Daniel is enjoying eating pretzels while he watches them play.
Meg and Harry are loving parents who are raising their children within a loving circle of trusted family and friends. Both adults were hurt by both Chuck and Will ‘s words and actions and their servile minions like Knauf. Neither, as responsible parents are going to expose either child to the being hurt either emotionally or physically by grandad or uncle whether it is RF or white Markles.
Personally, I wouldn’t want my biracial children around my racist and vindictive FIL and BIL’S wife.
Never! Kids should be protected.
Now imagine if HM children were more attractive and intelligent, and there’s a chance they will be, they won’t have it easy on the RF side. They might also try to destroy them. So the further the better.
I’ll add that I wish WK children all the best, but genes are genes. A horrible family of vindictive con artists and climbers called the Middletons, where the only “employee” seems to be/was Uncle Gary, and it seems he supported the family with his illegal farming and tropical meeting house. After the barn was discovered, the Middletons were taken over by the bankruptcy trustee
. On the other hand, the equally horrible royal family, from which William took the worst traits, adds to this an atmosphere full of hatred between WK, lies, separate homes, on top of that low IQ… their children have a good chance of being just like them.
The only thing Harry has from Windsor is a resemblance to Charles in the face, but he’s more handsome :)), and that’s it. Both HM are pretty, intelligent, hardworking, creative, wear their hearts on their sleeves, have many nice people around them and create a loving family. WK children have no chance with me, because even if one of them frees himself from this pathology, the psychological damage has already been done and will stay with them forever
Remember that Peg dismissed news of Archie’s birth by telling the reporter that he already had a nephew. He never gave a damn about Archie.
They just care about the optics of it all, I doubt they actually feel any type of way about not being in A&L’s lives. Both kids seem like they have loads of uncles, aunties and cousins, they won’t feel the loss.
Notice how the fables about KFC communicating with A&L have dried up? Even the stories about K sending gifts to A&L seem to have stopped. I guess those reports were inauthentic and unrelatable to the truth.
It is also died out because an American journalist asked Kate straight to her face if she met Lili and she had to say no. Before that, there were articles that Kate & Will were seeing H&M’s kids online and sending them gifts. They can lie through sources, but can’t in front of the cameras.
@SURE
I suppose the stories about K sending gifts to A&L
they were created after it turned out that Harry and Meghan repeatedly sent Christmas presents to WK’s children, which they probably never received. Maybe they would like to meet and like their aunt and uncle, scary;))) There was even an article that WK does not give their children presents from Meghan and Harry, because yuck…
I just can’t.. smh just something else for the firm and royalists to get outraged over and for Peg to use in the hate campaign he has against his brother’s family.. to bad that doesn’t work on people that have read Spare, and there are a lot of us.
Whenever any of the European royal families (the Swedish are big on this) share big family portraits, it always makes me so happy that Charles was too selfish and weak, and thus will never ever have that family portrait that would be such excellent PR. Couldn’t happen to a better person.
The British royals are also missing out on being included in the extended European royals’ circles, because they seem to think they’re above them.
They are related to the three Scandi families, Spain, the Greek former RF and several German former royals through cousband Phil, as his family was of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg origin. I remember the various Euro royals making funny and/or sweet videos for their Aunt Daisy’s (Queen Margrethe) 80th (?) birthday and all of them getting together informally in summer.
But it’s somehow bad when Meghan and Harry cut ties with the loner Brits.
They absolutely think they’re above them. Didn’t you clock the ‘bicycling royals’ who have no power jab a few days ago? That’s how they think of them
Uncle Daniel sounds good to me, love it 💕
My son calls my best friend Aunt Liz, her husband is Uncle Chuck.
I have an aunt on my mother’s side (her sister) that I do not talk to, I have no relationship with, and I call her Ruth (or the wicked witch of the west – she lives west of me). Those cousins I have no contact with. As I said on another post, Uncle Brian and Aunt Chris are not related to me, but my connection with them is so much stronger than with some of my genetic relatives.
William has made no move to have a relationship with his nephew and niece.. Ever. He doesn’t deserve to be called an uncle.
A lot of times, your created family is better, more loving, and much safer than any strands of DNA.
This is so true. Our kids call my hubby’s two best friends (they re not married to each other) aunt and uncle. And we’re good friends with our SIL’s brother and see him all the time. Our kids call him uncle too.
Yep, it’s what you do. I’m auntie Sarah to a bunch of friends kids and I don’t think any of their ‘actual’ aunts GAF. In return, my friends are auntie Kate, auntie Jojo etc. to the cat. Everyone wins.
These people have no love in their lives and it shows in everything they say and do.
I’m left handed and whenever it comes c up in conversation there are people I have known for years who are surprised! Unless you are sitting beside someone writing etc then it’s not s very obvious thing.
Also I couldn’t tell you if all of my friends like tomatoes or not! It’s such a small thing, hardly a good definer of a steering friendship
Right I don’t even know some of those things about my siblings lol. I don’t spend 24/7 with them so I wouldn’t know all their food preferences unless it’s a major one.
These people are so dramatic
And we live in a right handed world. I use right handed scissors, right handed golf club, etc. Even the mouse and keyboard is designed for righties. So us lefties have relatives and close friends that say ‘Oh, I forgot you’re left handed’ when we pick up a pen and finally get to use our secret talent.
Uncle Daniel and Auntie Serena… those kids are blessed fr. 💕
Don’t forget Oprah and godfather Tyler.
Plus Meghan’s close friends from uni, e.g. Heather Dorak, who we’ve seen together quite often, even on vacations.
Spare actually exploded a lot of myths: one of which is that Will was a wonderful, protective and caring older brother ( like too much work!) Will is narrow, selfish, not generous and not a sharer. He has always been jealous of Harry and resented sharing his mother’s love with him. Obviously when Will married and had children he continued to keep Harry at a distance. He wouldn’t share with him or risk his children loving their fun Uncle.Will compartmentalise his life and probably behaves very differently within these settings. Is Will a fun Uncle to Pippa ‘s children, I doubt it! He used Harry his entire life until Meg arrived and she stood up for herself and could see straight through him. He resents her and Harry for not doing his bidding,(the horror) and wants to have them swept away and live under a rock so he never is compared with them again. He has never been a true brother to Harry, doesn’t accept Meghan or the children so he has rejected kinship to all four. All four are happier and healthier without him in their lives.
Also in the episode Meghan specifically said that she knows Daniel loves peanut butter but that you always label it just in case. Stupid tabloids.
I don’t know why the press feels offended on behalf of Kate and William. They don’t care about Archie and Lili and if they were being brought up in the UK they would have been used by the Palace as scapegoats for the Wales children. Archie and Lili are better off without the Royal Family.
Much, much, MUCH better off without the RF. M&H saved their kids by getting out. And both are well connected, lord only know just how many aunts, uncles and cousins they have. I’m certain both kids will grow up thanking their parents for surrounding them with love.
@Amy Bee…you hit the nail on the head.
This particular article is coming from the media. William and Kate don’t care about Archie and Lili and who they do or don’t call Auntie.
In any case my children are in their 20s and still call my friends, Auntie and uncle.
I am black so maybe it is a cultural/ thing?
Agreed with you and that Amy hit the nail on the head. I’m Native and it’s a sign of respect to be auntie or uncle to non-blood relatives. But, we also talk about we’re all related.
It took my godmother literal years to realize I was left-handed & she still forgets. Not realizing someone is a lefty isn’t the gotcha they think it is.
If they think that not realizing someone is lefthanded is a scandal, then they’d be aghast at me. I knew someone for a long time, then one day I looked searchingly at them and said that I never realized they had a mustache. I asked when they got it, and they told me that they’ve had it since before I’d known them. (And I’m not talking a William struggle mustache either). It happens sometimes. And the lefthanded thing has also happened to me too.
🤣Debbie
🤣😭 Beautiful… you are amazing!🤣😂
Monarchy is a *political* system which hinges on both blood relation and hierarchy and which is enacted by enforcing it in “royal” and “aristocratic” family life. Stuff like Princess Diana’s father refusing to eat with his children is an example of enforcing hierarchies in the family as an expression of political belief.
So — to include someone who “isn’t family” as an Auntie or Uncle (a practice that is very common on families of color) is seen by those who believe in and are enforcing monarchist beliefs as a political statement.
Harry and Meghan are never entirely going to be able to escape this, because Harry’s leaving points out the cost of enforcing monarchist hierarchies. The cost being the lives of Charles, WIlliam, Harry and George. And the Firm is desperate to cover that up because, well, retrograde is the least of the problems with this belief system (see also racism, eugenics, and the kinds of arguments used to justify slavery and colonialism).
I personally think children should not hang around trash and Royal or not wank , buttons galore , chuck , Comilla and company are just that . Trash . Some people believe that just because these folks come with titles they are something special.well I see nothing special about cruelty. They don’t have love or compassion or god in them : they would use Archie and lily if it gained them favor with the public. Archie and lily are loved because they deserve it by good people who have become their real family in their and their parents lives . Real family would never do to you what chuck and especially Wank have done to Meghan and Harry .
I could see that maybe Daniel was there for the before and during, and then seeing he was of the few people after that took a stand, making him more of a standout. Sometimes it isn’t obviously until later who the deeper friends are.
It’s clear from public engagements that kids don’t like William. He just puts them off. I wouldn’t want him near my kids, either — especially knowing that he has a mean and violent streak.
Uncle Daniel, by contrast, seems like a darling.
Omg they purposely misrepresent everything she says and does its so frustrating.
Meghan was never “shocked” to know Daniel was left handed. She mentioned that he is an artist and uses his hands (plural). Then Daniel said its okay I’m left handed. Of course she would know he is left handed since he does her makeup.
She also specifically mentioned that she knows that Daniel likes the peanut snack but you should label it anyway to be conscious of those with a peanut allergy. She never said she wasn’t sure if he was allergic. She clearly already knew that he was not allergic.
Also, she was labelling all the snacks!
The British press breakdowns all things Harry and Meghan while getting it wrong. As a host, Meghan should have labeled the peanut butter pretzels since she removed it from the original container in case someone who has a peanut allergy where to attempt to eat it. As for Daniel’s injury, Meghan is probably used to looking at Daniel applying make-up in front of a mirror so she probably didn’t realize which hand he uses.The thing that burns my buns is that the BM spends an inordinate about of time on Meghan and Harry’s friendships while Kate apparently has no close girlfriends whatsoever and Egghead views “friends” as feudal servants he demands allegiance from. Focus of them.
More like the British have no idea about cultures and sub cultures here in the U.S. For example Many Asian-Americans let their children call their parents’ close friends aunties and uncles- out of respect. In the state of Hawaii, that’s always been the culture there. And more Americans(esp here in CA) are picking this up also.
The BM makes such a big deal over nothing 🙄. I’ve known friends for a many years, and there’s things I didn’t know about them until recently. Do they expect people to know every single detail about everyone . My god..