Someone’s mad that Duchess Meghan referred to Daniel Martin as ‘Uncle Daniel’

One of the really telling “things” about the big royal estrangement is that Prince William and King Charles seemingly do not care one bit about Prince Harry and Meghan’s children. Charles has only met Lili once in her life, and William and Kate have never met their niece and never made any attempt to meet her. I believe W&K have probably only met Archie a handful of times and only when he was a baby. I completely understand why William and Harry have such a deep estrangement, but the fact that William and Charles can’t find a way to put aside their differences with Harry to simply show interest in seeing and getting to know Archie and Lili? It speaks volumes about this “family” and their “values.” Speaking of, the British tabloids have been up in arms that Meghan referred to Serena Williams as Archie and Lili’s “auntie.” They’re also mad that the kids refer to Daniel Martin as “Uncle Daniel.”

Meghan Markle is known for keeping details about her children’s lives pretty private. But the Duchess of Sussex, 43, has opened up about who son Archie, five, and daughter Lilibet, three, call ‘uncle.’ Her new Netflix show, titled With Love, Meghan, gives viewers a look inside her home and family life, alongside some of her famous pals. The first episode of the show included Meghan’s friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin, and it turns out he also shares a close bond with Archie and Lilibet. “He has just been in my life for the before, during, and after, shall we say, and he’s very much a mainstay,” Meghan said in the episode. She continued: “Uncle Daniel, the kids call him. They know Daniel very well, and I love him to pieces.” During the episode, the pair dote over their close relationship, but Meghan notably was shocked to discover Daniel is left-handed. There were other curious cues their friendship might not be as close as they want viewers to believe too, like the fact Meghan had to ask if he liked tomatoes. She also labelled the peanut butter pretzel snack she made for him as she wasn’t sure if he was allergic. Notably, Harry and Meghan’s children also have an uncle in Prince William, but the two families have had a strained relationship over the past few years. Their bond only worsened after the Sussexes made a number of accusations against the Royal Family in their Netflix docuseries.

“Their bond only worsened after the Sussexes made a number of accusations against the Royal Family in their Netflix docuseries.” Their bond worsened before that, when William physically attacked Harry in Harry’s kitchen, while Meghan was pregnant and suicidal after William’s office launched a hate campaign against her. Honestly though, I’m so glad that Harry and Meghan are making their own found-family, a family of choice. Serena, Daniel, Abigail, Kelly, they all spend more time with Archie and Lili than Charles and William have ever done. Also: Meghan labeled the peanut butter pretzels as a reminder that everyone should label snacks in case ANYONE has an allergy. I also don’t always clock when someone is a southpaw, even after knowing them for years. Once every few years, I see Barack Obama writing something and I’m like “oh sh-t, I forgot he’s a lefty.” (Notably, Peggington is also a lefty – “Being a Southpaw Uncle is MINE, Harold!”)