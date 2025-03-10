King Charles purchased a £3 million property close to Camilla’s private home, Ray Mill

Two years ago (almost exactly) we learned that King Charles had evicted the Sussex family from Frogmore Cottage, their leased home on the Royal Windsor Estate. The Sussexes paid for the renovation of Frogmore in full, at the cost of something like $3 million, and they had a valid lease on the property, which they used as their UK base. Many “reasons” for the eviction were cited by Buckingham Palace: Charles was explicitly punishing Harry for writing Spare; Charles didn’t want the Sussexes to feel like they could come and go from UK safely, he actively wanted to put them in danger; and of course, “the cost” was cited. As in, Charles thought it looked “bad” for a “grand property” like Frogmore to sit vacant for most of the year, and that the Windsors must look like they’re utilizing every piece of real estate. Post-eviction, Frogmore sat vacant for more than a year. It still might be vacant, we’ve never nailed that down.
Why am I bringing this up? Because Charles is making some real estate moves in 2025 – he has put down £3 million to purchase a private home in Wiltshire, a home and property adjacent to Camilla’s private home, Ray Mill. Charles purchased Ray Mill for Camilla back in the 1990s, after she divorced Andrew Parker Bowles (they used to say Camilla bought it for herself, but that’s a lie). Camilla has maintained Ray Mill as her private bolthole ever since – it’s a place where her kids and grandkids can come and go, and where Camilla can be by herself, away from her husband. Wait until you find out why Charles bought the neighboring property:
The King has averted a security crisis by buying a £3million house next to his wife’s country retreat amid fears it could become a rowdy wedding venue. For 30 years Raymill, the Wiltshire bolthole Camilla refused to part with after marrying Charles, has been her cherished sanctuary away from the public glare. But a royal source has revealed that a proposal to sell The Old Mill next door and turn it into a wedding venue has caused her ‘great anxiety’.
Another source familiar with the plans said: ‘Think of it – dozens of wedding guests carousing every weekend just the other side of her fence.’
Last month, with concerns growing over the potential risk to Camilla’s safety, the King intervened at the eleventh hour to block the sale and buy The Old Mill with private funds. Its boundary fence stands just 30ft from Raymill. A friend of Camilla’s told The Mail on Sunday there was ‘an imperative’ to act for Camilla’s protection and privacy because a potential buyer was seeking to ‘maximise commercial use of the property as a short-term holiday rental and wedding venue’. The Old Mill will now be installed with a ‘security-vetted tenant’ who will ensure it is put to ‘appropriate’ use.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment last night. But a royal source said: ‘The new arrangement is a pragmatic solution, being both a sound financial investment and a way of maintaining Her Majesty’s privacy, protection and continued enjoyment of her much-loved home, without any public funds being used. I know how grateful and relieved she is, not least given all the additional stresses and anxieties of the past year.’
Camilla has endured a difficult 18 months. After the whirlwind of her husband’s coronation in 2023, she began last year coping with his devastating cancer diagnosis. Friends say Camilla ‘can be herself’ at Raymill. It is where she retreated after the state funeral and mourning period that followed the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 and where she spends as much time as she can when not required to be at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire and Clarence House in London, the official homes she shares with Charles. More than ever, say friends, she has been grateful for the diversion Raymill House in Reybridge, near Lacock, brings.
‘She has her horses, she walks her dogs and she loves spending time with her family,’ said one friend. ‘This business with her neighbour was frankly the last thing she needed.’
The Mail also went into the history of Camilla’s beef with her old neighbor, a beef which has apparently been happening for years now. Meaning, Charles probably bought this property just to get Camilla to shut up about her neighbor drama. Anyway, it’s pretty wild that Charles will go as far as purchasing a neighboring property so Camilla won’t be inconvenienced, and yet he wouldn’t allow his son to simply keep a valid lease on a property which his son paid to renovate. “But Camilla’s security!” Yeah, Harry and his security team now have to stay in hotels whenever they’re in the UK. Charles is forever the biggest dogsh-t father.
This is the Country Life cover which was supposedly photographed by the Princess of Wales. Y’all mentioned it in the International Women’s Day post – this was Kate going to Ray Mill and photographing Camilla in her garden. Weird that they didn’t include that in the IWD posts.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, cover courtesy of Country Life.
“Privacy?” 😂😂😂
I bet this purchase is for Tom Parker-Bowles and his sprogs. Not too many royalties from his book.
And tom must get a title now
“Arise Sir Tom for services to the Crown’s…kitchen.”
But Tom did say if he got a title he’d probably be lynched but I doubt anyone would want to risk their life or jail to lynch an insufferable bore like him.
Camilla and her family sure are grifters. It’s a matter of seeing who grifts the most – the Shands/Parker-Bowles or the Middletons? Maybe a tie.
Charles must not be doing well. This is to secure whatever it is for Camilla, but not primarily for her security. Im thinking for her family too.
Charles gave the Parker Bowles kids trust funds way before he got sick. And I think he’s working on giving them more money and a title for tom
I read that rumor a lot, but Charles had no personal money before qeii died. Sure he hired camillas sister as an overpriced decorator, but the duchy trustees controlled the funds.
They wouldnt have justified making trust funds, so to me this rumor remains unproven. He didn’t even have funds to buy Ray mill – he got a bunch of friends to buy it.
Now that he has access to the private inheritance, sure he could make them trust funds now. But with private funds not duchy funds. He wasn’t even able to use duchy funds for Diana’s settlement.
Charles whines that he wants to see Archie and Lily but evicted them and their parents but Camilla getting inconvenienced comes first. Charles also could use the new property to give yo Camilla kids and grandkids. Charles is such a phony.
Charles acted “to block the sale”? Meaning he has the power to order other people not to sell to someone or simply offered more? The wording makes it sound like misuse of authority. So Cammy’s privacy is more important than the employment and entrepreneurship of peasants, I guess.
I expect he offered a silly price.
Interesting that a Charles, man funded by taxpayers, who holds so much real estate, is not being referred to as an owner of about a dozen properties, X bedrooms, Y bathrooms, and Z value in this article.
Purchasing a _potential_ wedding venue? Really?
The gold digger just keeps right on digging. Enough is never enough.
Might as well get much as she can before he croaks. He ain’t going to live forever.
Who’s going to fund her if he dies first? She has expensive tastes.
The King doesn’t have private funds everything he owns has come from public funds or stolen wealth in one form or another. I hope his subjects enjoy his purchase so his wife doesn’t have to see happy people in love and celebrating in her orbit.
He inherited plenty of private wealth – tax free – when qeii died. I’m not talking duchies, those are govt property. But Balmoral, sandringham, all the private collections of artwork, investments, Grenville jewels, etc. Although Albert used his royal stipend to buy Balmoral so a case can be made for the taxpayers owning it.
Similar cases could be made for sandringham, plus the decades of government money used to staff and secure those so-called private properties.
John major fucked over the taxpayers with the deal he made. Republicuk needs to get the deal revoked before Charlie kicks the bucket.
There are those bags of cash he collects.
Yeah, he evicts his grandkids from Frogmore, pretends to cry about it for the press and then buys Camilla another house. It’ll be interesting to see if the press ever shares who the approved tenant will be. APB? TPB? Anyways, I’d love to know if FC is still sitting there vacant. Maybe the Windsors are taking a perverse pleasure in watching the Sussex’s beloved home deteriorate.
Ooh yes, Andrew PB is going to take care of Camilla once Charles croaks. Makes sense.
I actually wonder if it will be mostly used as guest house? So it could be anyone who wants to visit but have their own space. But I’m curious if they’ll ever be transparent about it.
I’m increasingly convinced Egg is living at FC.
Frog more cottage is too publicly accessible. If someone was living in it, people would see and remark on it
I think he’s living in a small apartment inside Windsor castle, so neither Kate nor mummy can get to him.
I had that theory for a while too that William was living there but honestly now could see it just sitting there. At the end of the day, money does have to go into maintaining it somewhat and I’m not sure they’re spending any on FC.
Chuckles proving again what shit he is to his biological child but for his old nag he intervened.
Her refusal to move out of Ray Hill due to security concerns tells you the type of person she is. And it’s very interesting to see how the press writes about this story. The invisible contract is still in full effect. The Royal Family is very relatable.
From Wikipedia; Ray mill was purchased by Camilla Parker Bowles for the sun of 850,000$ following her divorce from APB. Later, in another unrelated article she stated it was the first home she had ever owned on her own.
Camilla was in need of money then. I doubt Wikipedia is accurate. Camilla was outed by Charles in 1994, he was obligated. imo.
Well didn’t she and Parker Bowles both own the home when they were married? Camilla also was spending much time in Clarence House not Raymill even before the engagement.
Camilla didn’t work a day in her life. Where did that money come from? She wouldn’t get close to 1 million from divorce. From her point of view, it was Charles’s public comments that caused her husband to file for divorce. He was okay with the arrangement otherwise. So, it is understandable why Charles would help her with that. There were also reports Camilla had a lot of debts after divorce, which Charles also paid off.
Heavens forbid cams the cow should be stressed out. If she is loving and worried about her husband, here is an idea, go live with him. I seriously dislike chuck and cams .I can’t decide who is a worst father, him or Tom. At the moment they are neck and neck.