‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #184: Roy Choi was our favorite WLM guest



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 11:00

I watched Paradise with Sterling K. Brown on Hulu and didn’t like how it ended. Chandra felt the same way about Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. I love The Pitt on HBO. We’ve both been watching Severance and love the performances. Chandra is watching The White Lotus and recommends Court of Gold on Netflix. I watched Heretic but don’t recommend it.

Oscars: Minutes 15:00 to 19:00

We had the Oscars this week and Chandra’s favorite movie, Anora, won the most awards. We’re glad Mikey Madison won for best actress over Demi Moore. Demi won plenty of awards and didn’t go home empty handed. I wish that June Squibb was nominated for best actress for Thelma, my favorite movie of 2024. It takes a ton of money to campaign for an Oscar.

Royals: Minutes 15:00 to 36:30

Since we last recorded we had the Invictus Games in Canada and Duchess Meghan’s show With Love, Meghan came out. Last week, before the release of With Love, Meghan, Kate and William visited Wales and were such obvious copy-keens. They visited a cake shop and “made” cakes and Kate was sure to mention her jam and said she’d give the recipe to someone. Then we got a weaksauce story from a royal expert claiming Kate didn’t marry for a title, but Meghan did. There’s been a real silence from the palace as they figure out how to copy Meghan. I remember when Kate copied Meghan’s Zoom background.

With Love, Meghan is a sweet comfort watch where she makes food and does crafts with her friends. I’ve watched the first five episodes so far. Chandra has watched the whole thing and loves the episodes with Roy Choi and Vicky Tsai. Here’s a link to the Netflix site with all the recipes. It was cute to see Meghan interact with her friend Abigail Spencer. We talk about some of our favorite recipes including the salted fish and fried chicken.

We recorded this episode before the news that With Love, Meghan got a second season. Chandra wants Roy Choi to go on again. She thinks the vocal critics of the show have never watched a cooking or lifestyle show. The critics want Meghan to be all things at once. In season two we hope they don’t change things too much and just make little tweaks. Meghan was very smart this week about her PR including being on the cover of People. I play a segment from Zoom where we talked about With Love, Meghan.

The As Ever product line is available now. We hope it expands to more products and are looking forward to ordering some things.

Comments of the week: 36:30 to end

Kaiser’s comment of the week is from EmpressCakey on the post about Ione Skye’s new memoir.

My comment of the week is from Jess on the post about Jennifer Garner thinking Ben Affleck has a dark side. Here’s a link to the tweet I mentioned. Here’s a link to Jennifer Garner’s Vanity Fair interview that I mentioned.

