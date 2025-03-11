Princess Kate repeated her bowed Catherine Walker coat for Commonwealth Day

Here are more photos from yesterday’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. At last year’s service, Prince William and Queen Camilla were the only ones holding down the proverbial commonwealth fort and it was not great. This year, the service saw the return of King Charles and the Princess of Wales, alongside their spouses. Camilla chose a pale pink suit, and I hate to admit that pale pink actually suits her. She and Charles subtly coordinated, and it looked nice when they were standing or sitting together.
Meanwhile, William and Kate looked like they got dressed in completely different houses. Kate repeated a familiar Catherine Walker coat with a giant bow detail – she wore this in 2023, for the South Korean state visit, and she wore it one year for her Together at Christmas piano recital. So many repeats in the past six months or so. I’ve said it before, but it’s definitely giving “slashed clothing budget.” Kate was also allowed to borrow the same diamond-and-pearl pieces from the Royal Collection – the Garrard pearl choker and Diana’s Collingwood pearl drop earrings. These are either on permanent loan to Kate OR Camilla just sends her the same pieces for all of the significant events. Kate also wore Big Blue! It goes missing at least half of the time these days.
Kate looked really different to me and it’s not Photoshop – something is different and I can’t put my finger on it. Is it her hair part with that hat? Something’s been altered on her face too. The Telegraph on Will & Kate’s outing: “Beaming Prince and Princess of Wales are sign of royal harmony.” The Telegraph also noted that Camilla greeted them with double kisses and Charles embraced William. I can’t find those photos, although it might have happened.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Maybe cheek or undereye fillers? The lower part of her face seems smaller somehow. She does look different but I’m not good at identifying face work.
Agreed. My first thought was bad cheek implants. Or maybe ozempic face?
Would it be Ironic if she’s following wallis’ advice — you can never be too thin not too rich —after cosplaying her SIL for so long )
Also, in the first photo, Kate looks like she knows she will be axed the moment she steps a hair out of place. Charles, you malevolent little b****.
I think cheek and maybe jaw/jowl tightening? The under eye area looks too tired to have been refreshed.
To me her forehead looks freshly botoxed, she is also wearing a side part for a change which makes her face look refreshed.
I barely notice Princess Anne in back of W&K, and in the second row behind C&C.
Anne, but no Tim?
I think it’s her cheek bones They look like she has them lifted up or plumped up somehow. I don’t even know if that’s possible but her face definitely has a look of being held up by a miracle bra
I discovered celebitchy a couple of years ago when I googled “why does Kate Middleton wear so many f*cking coat dresses” and I consider it great luck. But for real why does Kate Middleton wear so many f*cking coat dresses? The giant bow at the top of this one just highlights how scarily bony she is. There needs to be a wider skirt or something to balance it out or something. So sick of these dresses.
I’ve always considered her fashion that incomprehensible combination of old-lady and toddler fashion. She needs a modern makeover. Cut the hair, ditch the buttons and coat dresses, wear clothes and colors that flatter and stop stalking her sister-in-law. She doesn’t seem to have a personality or sense of self, and both are needed to play with clothes and find what works.
Agree Josephine! She always looks so dated and old fashioned
Yeah, she is looking very thin here.
Yup, Diana vibes. Except Diana at least worked. She hides herself away from the world and except for some hardcore fans and the Middleton cheer squad, not too many will miss her.
She really looks scarily thin. That coat dress looks a bit big on her and that is concerning. She has been shrinking for years but it has become really apparent now.
Yes she does look very very thin. Something is stressing her or someone.
She did try to be versitile, remember the Erdem floral dust ruffled prairy style dresses. But it turned out she has no fashion sense. And it was super expensive, Egg doesn’t want to spend so much on dust ruffle. Then came Meghan, and she started copying her like it was her job. People noticed, of course , so she reverted back to coat dresses. She did look much better in Meghan inspired stuff, but she is not intelligent enough to just be inspired. She can only do exact copying, so she looked like a fool. And here we are back to coat dresses again.
She wears a lot of coatdresses bc someone told her that’s what princesses wear and that’s that. But its weird because none of the other royal women really do. Camilla wears the closest things to coatdresses but hers remind me either of housedresses lol or what QEII used to wear – more of a topper style of coat over a dress. Anne just seems to wear nice coats with a dress underneath.
I do not have the words to accurately describe how much I hate that stupid bow.
Ruins the whole coat dress. I feel like in this instance less really is more.
She should sell this dress like Beatrice did with her silly hat. Perhaps it’s a reflection of her infantilisation – she remains under the thumb of her mother and perpetually acts like a spoilt and jealous 5 year old.
No wonder why she’s still “learning.”
Agree with the infantilization point. That bow is awful. The doll hair is childish too.
she genuinely enjoys fussy clothes. Polka dots, tartan, bows, frills, puffy sleeves, the whole lot. I know we give her a lot of stick for cosplaying Diana but it’s actually a lot closer to the stuff she likes than the neutrals and cuts that are “in” right now.
Diana had style keen doesn’t.
It’s also standing out to me that she keeps rewearing a very memorable coatdress because of that damn bow. She has plenty of more understated coatdresses in greens and reds and blues that would have been appropriate for this occasion. But she has worn that dress several times over the past 18 months and its notable because its a very distinct dress. Is she trying to make it clear that her clothing budget was slashed??
I wonder this too. There’s so many dresses she could repeat so why this one again?
@Chloe, I’m not sure if she prefers the Polka dots, tartan, bows, frills, puffy sleeves, or if she chooses them to hide how painfully thin she is….if it wasn’t for the big bow and the pads, I bet we’d be talking about her extreme thinness…
I don’t get her face. She’s got a botoxed forehead, lifted eyes, yet bags and jowels. If you’re doing eye lifts, fillers and botox, wouldn’t you sort the under eye bags?
She can cope a certain amount in public, then the persona drops entirely. She becomes obviously resentful. Imagine the highlights of your year being church services? They keep saying M misses out on church services and how jealous she is, nah nah. Like, I went to church every week growing up, not sure what the big excitement is.. EXCEPT that’s it’s all these lazy grifters do. And frankly who else wants to other than religious people.
The outfit for keen elongate s her figure and emphasizes her being too thin
Camilla needs better foundation garments and the outfit looks like it needs more tailoring.
Camilla absolutely looks dowdy in that dress. Ewww.
Forgot. She was the original housewife of the horse set. Neigh.
Not the double kisses 🤣🤣🤣 Somebody fetch me my smelling salts!
Meghan must be so jealous. Amd Harry feels left out, I’m sure.
Dear lord , what a miserable existence .
It looks like her left cheek (her left, our right) is swollen somehow? It doesn’t look as mobile as the other side.
Why does QCC look like she’s wearing the same type of orange-toned foundation as a certain president??!
Cuz she’s a fan…🤢
That vajayjay necklace does not go well with that coat. I agree her face looks different but I don’t know why – maybe she got a better makeup artist?
She wears this cunty necklace because she is one.
💯 Except she doesn’t understand that
I think she’s had fillers removed and not having excessive Botox. Her face is becoming quite droopy, with noticeable bags under the eyes that makeup cannot hide. The elasticity in her skin has worsened since her appearance at Trooping last year and the sagging face is getting worse.
Whether it’s because of her illness or maybe she just doesn’t give a f**k anymore 🤷♀️.
She’s definitely had the clothing budget slashed.
She’s parted her hair on the side and that might explain some of the difference. I wouldn’t rule out fillers, or maybe the photographers have gone back to their pre-illness heavy photoshopping. Whatever the reason, she used to have heavy brow lines and deep marionette lines on the sides of her mouth, and now she doesn’t. I mean, if people were writing about me that I “aged like milk” I might have procedures too. What I find concerning, though, is that she looks like you could snap her in half, and you can practically see her hipbones through her coat. That, with the doll hair on a 40-something woman, makes something seem very off.
Camilla’s hat’s fine but her dress is off. You can put a lipstick on a pig but the pig is still a pig.
Kate’s stooping shoulders, the awful bow, the thinness. As I wrote, I hope Mama Middleton is pleased with herself for selling her daughter to the firm and becoming the miserable stick that she is today. Willie’s tie is uncoordinated with hers.
Anne’s hat’s fine. Loved her dress.
Loving the Duchess of Gloucester’s gloves. At least she knows all about protocol since that all went out when Chuck took the throne. Although wearing all black means this ceremony is almost the death knell to the House of Windsor.
Charles embraced Will, but not his only beloved daughter-in-law?
Charles toddle d down the corridor in hospital to visit keen last year said the media. I doubt they were in the same hospital
She must be the only woman in the world still wearing black eyeliner both as inner eye eyeliner and smudged under her lower eyeline
Maybe she keeps rewearing this coat dress so that the media will pressure wank into letting her shop. You know when she wants stuff from him she leaves it to the media to do her bidding or should I say her mama instructs her to go about it this way
Very bland fashion for keen and Camilla. With protests going on outside
Not a great look for her – the shoulder pads, poor posture, and tired eyes. And her husband’s beard makes him look like he just rolled out of bed. The red is a nice, though.
She should’ve left off the necklace.
“Our thrifty Kate making her triumphant return”. Did the person writing this not have a gag reflex?
🤣😂 “thrift”
She looks different from one photo to another because of lightening and the british media photoshop. Sometimes I think she got plastic surgery, then I see another pic where she looks the same as before. I stopped believing my eyes when it comes to Kate 😂😂
Yeah, I’m not into dissecting her face. There’s lighting and photoshop so it does feel different from event to event. But that’s been going on awhile. William looks tan. Maybe tanner than her. The coat dress is looong and strait. Maybe she could wear one where the silhouette goes out more like an a-line next time. For variety? Despise the necklace. The queen wore daytime pearls and jewelry right? So I don’t care if they’re wearing jewelry. I just don’t like this jewelry. Don’t like cam’s either. That’s all I got.
Her face did look so different yesterday! Sort of refreshed, like she is starting with the Botox again but not as tight as it was a couple of years ago. Maybe she’s had some laser/Morpheus done too? Also either her cheek fillers are going away or she had them removed because the apples of her checks are less apple-y and more normal for someone her age.
In at least one photo, you can see the lace from her hairpiece in her part.
This is the first time I really loved this dress. I think this hat helps balance the bow. It was meh without a hat and was awful at the South Korean visit.
I’m not sure if she just really loves this coat dress, or if the budget truly has been slashed? Euro houses have been rewearing a lot lately, too, so maybe she’s just trying to look virtuous.