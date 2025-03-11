Princess Kate repeated her bowed Catherine Walker coat for Commonwealth Day

Here are more photos from yesterday’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. At last year’s service, Prince William and Queen Camilla were the only ones holding down the proverbial commonwealth fort and it was not great. This year, the service saw the return of King Charles and the Princess of Wales, alongside their spouses. Camilla chose a pale pink suit, and I hate to admit that pale pink actually suits her. She and Charles subtly coordinated, and it looked nice when they were standing or sitting together.

Meanwhile, William and Kate looked like they got dressed in completely different houses. Kate repeated a familiar Catherine Walker coat with a giant bow detail – she wore this in 2023, for the South Korean state visit, and she wore it one year for her Together at Christmas piano recital. So many repeats in the past six months or so. I’ve said it before, but it’s definitely giving “slashed clothing budget.” Kate was also allowed to borrow the same diamond-and-pearl pieces from the Royal Collection – the Garrard pearl choker and Diana’s Collingwood pearl drop earrings. These are either on permanent loan to Kate OR Camilla just sends her the same pieces for all of the significant events. Kate also wore Big Blue! It goes missing at least half of the time these days.

Kate looked really different to me and it’s not Photoshop – something is different and I can’t put my finger on it. Is it her hair part with that hat? Something’s been altered on her face too. The Telegraph on Will & Kate’s outing: “Beaming Prince and Princess of Wales are sign of royal harmony.” The Telegraph also noted that Camilla greeted them with double kisses and Charles embraced William. I can’t find those photos, although it might have happened.