“Wendy Williams’ situation is still incredibly sad” links

This Wendy Williams situation is still so sad. [Socialite Life]

Anna Kendrick wants no part of Blake Lively’s mess. [LaineyGossip]

Recap & discussion of this week’s episode of The White Lotus. [Jezebel]

Jason Isaacs revealed ALL on The White Lotus. [Pajiba]

Brenda Song on when she knew Macaulay Culkin was the one. [Buzzfeed]

Who is Lily James dating now? [JustJared]

Why did Justin Trudeau resign? [Hollywood Life]

Jeopardy had a celebrity-feud category. [Seriously OMG]

What was your favorite Timothee Chalamet awards-season look? [RCFA]

Vintage photos of gay men in the 20th century – so many mustaches. [OMG Blog]