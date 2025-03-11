“Wendy Williams’ situation is still incredibly sad” links

This Wendy Williams situation is still so sad. [Socialite Life]
Anna Kendrick wants no part of Blake Lively’s mess. [LaineyGossip]
Recap & discussion of this week’s episode of The White Lotus. [Jezebel]
Jason Isaacs revealed ALL on The White Lotus. [Pajiba]
Brenda Song on when she knew Macaulay Culkin was the one. [Buzzfeed]
Who is Lily James dating now? [JustJared]
Why did Justin Trudeau resign? [Hollywood Life]
Jeopardy had a celebrity-feud category. [Seriously OMG]
What was your favorite Timothee Chalamet awards-season look? [RCFA]
Vintage photos of gay men in the 20th century – so many mustaches. [OMG Blog]
I can’t remember the name of the grumpy Oscar-hater who said Timothee Chalamet is like Leonardo DiCaprio, only with 30% of the body weight. I don’t even know why he said it, but now I can’t help thinking it whenever I see Timothee.
Prime Minister Trudeau was pushed out by Russia. He left to give Canada it’s best chance to survive and hopefully NOT elect Poilievre as next PM. Poilievre is unfit for many many reasons, but he will hand us over to Trump he’s one of them (ask Musk, Jones, Stone etc.. ). I am so sorry to see PMJT go, IMO he was one of our best Prime Ministers and I am not sure if I feel safe right now without him in charge.
Same. Trump knows he loses compared to Justin in every way that matters. Looks, empathy, brains are all lacking in Trump and he knows it. I’m convinced Justin’s looks are half the reason he’s attacking us.
Trump is deeply triggered by Trudeau. JT is everything Trump wishes he was. That’s what the new round of anti-Canada metal tarrifs is all about. What a moron.
I saw the video yesterday of NYPD escorting Wendy to the hospital. I am kinda coming to the conclusion. This is really about her struggles with alcoholism. That in a midguided attempt to protect her. Her conservator put her in the facility to try and restrict her from alcohol. Under the deception of the diagnosis they were throwing out to the media.
Wendy is an adult that can make her own decisions. I hope she gets the help she needs and no one should be kept against their will. If they can make their own choices and are of sound mind.
I mean, I don’t disbelieve you AT ALL but why wouldn’t her team just say that? Is it the stigma associated with alcoholism? I just feel like the decline happened SO quickly, shockingly so. Of course, this can happen sometimes with dementia but the whole thing just feels so weird to me.
I was never a fan of hers but this is an objectively sad situation.
I don’t know why the conservator was throwing out that Wendy was non-verbal. When clearly she is able to speak for herself. I would like to think it is good intent. But there is also the issue about her finances and if she is continuing to be fleeced or not. I hope she isn’t.
Even when she had her show she was honest about her struggles. And was living in a sober home for quite awhile.
If anything, I think Wendy may do better in a sober home/facility. Over a place that is making her feel she has no free will.
It just makes me sad, I grew with Wendy on the radio and watched her show for years. I really want her to be happy and in a safe place for her.
This conservatorship was allegedly triggered by her son and her ex having unusual access to her finances. The bank detected the transactions and the conservatorship rolled in immediately. I think, they suspected that her family was taking advantage of her and hence, the medical examination. She cut her husband’s access when his mistress having a baby and driving an expensive car with Wendy’s money became public. So, I am sure the bank put some measures in place in case of an unauthorized access.
It is honestly so sad, watching a woman who made a fortune for her family to end up like this. It reminds me so much of Britney. When they are not useful anymore, it feels like the women get locked up, while their exes live their best life with her money.
Me, thinking vintage 20th century gay men with mustaches would also have bowler hats and monocles: But that’s just the 70’s! (I’m so old.)
White Lotus: Can we give Chelsea the biggest kudos ever for pulling a perfectly timed Princess Bridge quote? An opportunity like that comes one in a lifetime and she seized it.