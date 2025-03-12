Amanda Seyfried says Glen Powell helped her cover up a massive wardrobe malfunction



Imagine you’re an actress who’s nominated and heavily favored to win at a well-known and highly photographed awards show. What’s the worst that can happen? You lose? The blogs put you on all of the Worst Dressed lists? The back of your dress rips when you win Best Actress? Well, Amanda Seyfried can tell you a good embarrassing award show story. Poor Amanda had an unfortunate wardrobe mishap at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. While talking and joking around with Glen Powell, Amanda’s gorgeous vintage Dior dress, which had been “falling apart” all night, fell apart for good. And it wasn’t a minor issue, either. Amanda’s breasts fell right out of that dress, right in front of Glen. Thankfully, Glen proved that chivalry isn’t dead by averting his eyes and quickly helping cover her up.

“My boobs fell out of my dress at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards,” 39-year-old actress [Amanda Seyfried] shares with PEOPLE in this week’s issue while discussing her lead role as Mickey in the new Peacock crime series Long Bright River. Seyfried took home an award that year for her performance in The Dropout, but along with the trophy came an unexpected wardrobe mishap. “I was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun,” she recalls of the Dior Haute Couture gown. She adds, “It was kind of sewn together and it started truly falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet, and I think there were even interviews where I’m saying it’s breaking off.” It was when she was having a one-on-one conversation with Powell, 36, though, that things took a turn. “I was talking to Glen Powell in the corner near my table, and we were joking around about something and I lifted my arms up, and my boobs were just out. My dress fell apart,” she shares. Thankfully, Seyfried was in the company of a true gentleman. “We both screamed, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me. He didn’t look… I think. None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up.” When Seyfried went on stage to accept her award, she had to improvise. “I ended up wearing someone else’s jacket on stage,” she explains. “Because, well, it would’ve just been my boobs.”

[From People]

Oh man, that’s so embarrassing and also pretty funny. Thank goodness Glen was so quick-thinking and understanding about it. It’s also cool that he never turned it into one of his go-to interview stories, but has respectfully kept it on the down low. That said, now that Amanda’s spoken about it publicly, I’m so curious to know how Glen will answer when he inevitably gets asked to talk about the incident from his, umm, point of view.

Amanda is right that there is a video of her on the red carpet talking about how the dress kept falling down. She even frustratingly joked that she was going to take it off. It’s too bad, because I liked the dress! I actually remember Amanda appearing on stage with that black jacket. At the time, I figured that she was just cold! While having your dress break and boobs pop right out in front of a coworker is certainly embarrassing, it could have been so much worse. Her dress could have freed the girls while onstage accepting her award. That certainly would have made for a memorable night for everyone.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images