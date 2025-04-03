Rumer Willis revealed that she & her sisters ‘all still take baths together’

I used to think that Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughters all got their father’s face, but as Rumer, Scout and Tallulah have become adult women, I see Demi in all of them to varying degrees. All three Moore-Willis daughters are now in their 30s – Rumer is 36, Scout is 33 and Tallulah is 31. Rumer welcomed her first child in 2023, daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. Louetta is Demi and Bruce’s only grandchild so far. Anyway, Rumer recently spoke to the What in the Winkler podcast about her daughter and her sisters. Rumer revealed that she and her sisters… still take baths together.
Rumer Willis is opening up about how her relationship with her mother influences how she parents her toddler. The 90210 alum revealed during her Tuesday, April 1, conversation on What in the Winkler podcast with host Zoe Winkler Reinis that she co-sleeps with her daughter and will also share a bed with her own mother, Demi Moore.
Rumer, 36, has co-slept with her daughter, Louetta, who will turn 2 years old on April 18, since Louetta was born, she said. Rumer shares Louetta with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.
“Honestly, I hope Lou will, like, still sleep in bed with me when she’s my age,” Rumer continued, adding, “I still sleep in bed with my mom, and I don’t think it’s weird.”
Rumer is the eldest daughter of Moore, 62, and Bruce Willis. The former couple also shares daughters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.
Rumer also told Reinis, 45, that she and her sisters “all still take baths together.”
“And that’s just the kind of house that I grew up in,” she explained. “People might think that that’s crazy and weird, but I don’t.”
She went on to explain why she chose to co-sleep with her toddler.
“I always think about it as, imagine if you took a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old or three months old, and had it sleep in a different room than [its] mom. Everyone would look at you like you were crazy. But yet we’re like, ‘Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It’s got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self-soothe,’ ” Rumer said. “They can’t even feed themselves! By the way, we as adults don’t even know how to self-soothe,” she continued. “We call a friend. People drink wine, people do drugs, people eat an entire tub of ice cream.”
I know a lot of adults don’t know how to self-soothe to go to sleep but… it’s actually a skill that you can learn? You can teach yourself self-soothing methods, you can read and learn and be taught how to self-soothe, you can regulate your environment, etc. I just find it weird to act as if no one should expect an adult to know how to put themselves to sleep??? As for the “bathing with her sisters” thing… I did not grow up in that kind of household, and I’m also an only child. So yes, that is very strange to me. I get that the Willis daughters have always been very close and they grew up in *that* kind of household, but to still take baths with your sisters in your 30s? Hmm. The cosleeping thing is the most normal part of this conversation.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I just…
Ummm….. well I……. I don’t have any….. I’m just baffled by this…
How big is their tub?!
😭😭 Would that affect your judgment or are you just curious?
I’m curious about the tub size. It would have to be fairly large or they wouldn’t be very comfortable.
Thought same.
Literally my only question lol.
There’s just nothing weird about this.. have you never read about different indigenous women bathing themselves and their children together in a river or lake? Gone to boot camp where you shower in open rooms with 40 – 80 (depending on the size of your unit) of your closest girlfriends?
They’re women who have known each other, changed, slept, and bathed together and likely helped each other wash each other’s hair and backs all their lives. At what age would that ever just suddenly be weird? I didn’t grow up with it either, but it just seems very comfortable and standard to me.
Yeah, communal bathing is totally appropriate in many cultures. In Japan, family bathing in the home is typical (standard tub size is a different shape from most US/Euro tubs to accommodate this too – shorter, deeper and wider) and so is going to the local bathhouse and bathing with friends, family, strangers . And of course onsen culture is huge. My spouse and child are Japanese so we are totally used to this when we live in Japan, and it’s really not as strange as it sounds like people might be assuming in the comments.
Likewise, regarding co-sleeping: I don’t think her point is adults don’t know how to put themselves to sleep, but that adults aren’t expected to sleep alone (so it’s not about falling asleep as self-soothing, but the comforting presence of another while sleeping that can be self-soothing..).
I think she’s just trying to highlight how weird it is that we expect babies and toddlers to sleep alone when that doesn’t make evolutionary sense. (It’s also a very Western/Euro/white American cultural norm and not the standard around the world!)
And one of the biggest anti-co-sleeping arguments is often “but then how will the kid ever grow up/go off to college/etc and be able to sleep alone, if you still sleep with them when they’re 2?”
It’s an absurd argument but people make it all the time, and it IS weird that we are so focused on making sure children know how to sleep alone, even though we expect them to grow up and co-sleep with a partner, (think of how embedded that norm is, how rare it is for people with partners to admit to separate beds/rooms, how judgey terms like “sleep divorce” – instead of just “sleeping separately”- are, etc.
I don’t even want to nekkid hot tub with siblings much less…bathe? Like do you share the soap, washcloth? Shave your legs? I’m grossing myself out just envisioning this.
I don’t know which is which, but has the taller one had a nose job? All I see is a lovelier version of Voldemort.
I know there are a lot of plastic surgery jokes on here, but these women have been publicly mocked for their looks for their entire life. I’m for whatever makes them feel good about themselves.
I am also for whatever makes them feel good about themselves — I am all about that for ALL human beings regardless.
But we mock looks, clothes, plastic surgery, and a wide variety of other things around here on the daily — popularity with the demographic appears to be our only moral compass.
That’s Rumer’s natural nose. I hate that this search term yields results because kids should have privacy, but just look up “Rumer Willis childhood” and you will see it.
I did not grow up as an only child. The last time I took a bath with my sister, we were both under the age of 5 and my mom was probably trying to save time.
Why does she think we need to know this?
There must be a list somewhere – Unnecessary Info About Celebrity Bathroom Habits
Exactly. Thank you.
Yep! Ranks right up there with How Frequently Celebrities Bathe Their Kids. These odd bits of info tend to appear every six months or so, leading to a month of online chatter by everybody else, then fades away until the next personal hygiene revelation is revealed. It’s weird.
I grew up with boy cousins and a brother. So all I can say is yuck. Puberty changes things.
First of all – eww. I don’t take baths because of the fact that you are marinating in your own filth/skin, etc. I’m a showers only person.
Well, I guess at least they bathe? Some celebrities don’t seem to think that it’s necessary these days and are proud of it.
They must have a tub the size of a swimming pool. I would just get a big locker room style shower if I was them.
Quick shower, then nice long soak. No marinating.
I’m with you — I’ve been known to read a book and need to add hot water multiple times.
This seems more like they are stalled in their child state. Maybe they just regress when they’re around each other but the cosleeping with their mom as adults and taking baths together seems like they either haven’t developed past that or return to it. If it’s regressing when they are all together it’s kind of sweet imo lol. I think some kids of divorced parents do that because their whole worlds blow up when their parents split at young ages and their childhood dynamic is something that makes them feel like nothing has changed. I have a twin and my parents divorced when we were 12 and looking back on our childhood is VERY bittersweet for us. We are 40 now and stopped bathing together at like 10 years old, but sometimes it is hard to not want to sink back into old attitudes just for the fact that it reminds us of when we were a family and everything was ok. Not the bathing thing, I’m just saying I’d understand the impulse.
Honestly as the famous people’s confessions go, at least they are getting cleaned and not refusing to wash themselves or their legs 😭😭😂
I grew up in a very undemonstrative household and with siblings who are 10+ years older than I so no, no sibling bathing for me. My parents slept in twin beds so no co-sleeping either nor did I co-sleep with my kids, to me sleep time is my sacred alone time, as a single parent it was usually the only alone time I got. I don’t like to judge how others raise their children but I have to wonder how will these kids be when they are adults and are in a world that doesn’t cater to their needs? will they be able to handle this? will they fall apart? Time will tell I guess.
Yeah I mean to each their own but we are becoming a culture where we gauge parental success based on how much time we spend with our kids. Parents now spend twice as much time as they did 60 years ago. That, despite the fact that studies show that children need play and independent exploration in order to become thriving, competent, independent adults. Not to sound like a Boomer but growing up in the 80s and 90s we roamed in packs of kids of all ages, biking around until the street lights turned on. We did have a computer but my parents greatly limited the time we could sit in front of a screen. We’ve gone from a play-based society to a phone-base society and it’s just really sad to me. Rant over but all of this is to say that strong personal boundaries with kids can be a good thing. IMO parents hover too much these days.
I’m a mom of a 35 yr old daughter now, but she slept with us as a small child and when her dad & I divorced when she was 7, she continued to sleep with me for quite awhile. I think co-sleeping is great, but mainly don’t judge others that do things differently than you. My daughter grew up to be a very strong individual that does not expect the world to cater to her needs, nor she did she fall apart. She is married & doing great work now. To each his own.
One of the first patients I ever had when I worked for ADFS was a baby girl whose mother had rolled over on top of her during the night and accidentally smothered her. I can not even begin to imagine how a parent ever recovers from that. You don’t have to leave your baby in a separate room but it’s dangerous to sleep in the same bed with them.
Yeah I don’t think it’s safe either. Put them in a bassinet next to the bed so you can easily reach them and hold them if they wake crying, but don’t put them in your bed amongst the pillows and blankets and sleeping adults, all of which can endanger a baby’s ability to breathe. But mind you I’m only saying this because I can anonymously on the internet–if I ever even hint at it to people I know who co-sleep the response is vicious as if I’m satan to suggest a parent not have the baby next to them like an appendage at all times.
I’ll say it to anybody because I never want to see that happen again. Yelling at me won’t magically make it less dangerous.
So are you grossed out by cultures with true spa and bath house traditions then? How about Nordic sauna culture? Is that icky to you? People bathe together in some form all over the world. But in a culture that glorifies pron, everything is sexualized, so that perfectly innocent behaviors disturb people.
I have bathed with friends, family and strangers in more than one country. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with it. People in many places would think you were the weird ones.
Yes, but there is a protocol to bathing in Japan. It’s a ritual to clean top to toe you before you bathe with anyone else. They don’t just pile into Mr. Bubbles.
there’s a difference between spa/bath house and taking a bath in a bathtub/shower in an American home. If she meant the former, she really should have explained what she meant but she is American and speaking to a primarily American audience so she had to know that when Americans talk about taking baths with siblings we think of a situation akin to when our parents put us in a typical American bath tub to bath their kids together
I suspect she knew what the target audience would think and wanted to be provocative
Of course I say this as someone who generally finds it off-putting when celebrities speak about things they do as if they are so specially more informed and/or evolved than the public
To me, it’s more about logistics than modesty. The standard American bathtub will barely fit one person, let alone three. I can’t imagine what would happen with all those elbows and knees. Now, maybe they have a gigantic Roman-type bath, but she didn’t specify.
I don’t find any of this weird. Whenever I visit my mother and my stepfather is out of town – even though she has a guest bedroom – I always sleep with her. It’s not out of maladjustment, it’s just kind of a girl’s sleepover kind of vibe. Same when my friends visit me :). As for the bathing – they obviously don’t live together. I don’t think it’s really a bath to clean themselves, but more of a social soaking? I don’t know. I have sisters and I wouldn’t do this because we’re just not used to seeing each other in the nude, but there are countries where bathhouses are a thing so… in those cases, people bathe naked with strangers.
Japanese style with those naked bathhouses. Let them be.
I was shocked when as a teen I visited the USA long time (stayed with a half sibling, much older, didn’t grow up together)ago and the women (Granny/ mom) were walking around in granny’s bathroom in her nice huge home, and they were naked! I am blind as a bat so I just took off my glasses and did not see anything really 🫣, I was shocked, but in my country and home culture is very different. I am raising my child a but different, more open and a bit less ashamed of her body. Talking things, etc.
Public bathhouses are common in many cultures. It may be a way to relax and catch up on each other for the Willis sisters. I don’t think it’s gross. That said I will not be calling up my sister and inviting her over for a bath any time soon. 🫣😱
Don’t you go on Spa days with your girlfriends? Even Americans do that, it’s no biggie. They probably have outdoor hot tubs/saunas in their houses too
I cannot relate to the bathing hobby, but to each their own.
Co-sleeping is common place in many areas of the world, but for some reason north americans find it odd. I did too before I had kids, but it ended up working well for us.
For those saying they’d be worried about smothering the baby, there are safe sleeping practices that need to be practiced, you don’t just bring your baby into a giant bed with lots of blankets or fall asleep on the couch with them.
This notion that babies need to self soothe is actually not rooted in science. There is, however, plenty of evidence to support co-regulation especially from the ages of 0-3 years. We’ve come to treat our babies like robots. As adults, we don’t all sleep through the night…we get thirsty, we need a cuddle, we get hot/cold. For some reason babies are held to this higher standard.
And for those drawing their own conclusions about co-sleeping and coddling children….what does where they sleep have to do with if they’re allowed to socialize and play with friends? With whether parents hold consistent boundaries? Again, if you read the actual research, closeness and connection in those first years fosters independence later on.
Totally agree! I can’t believe the judgement on here about co-sleeping, it’s done around the world w/o anyone dying. Yes when they are babies there are safe practices, but people seem to think sleeping with their children is weird. Just stop.
Okay, I’m just going to say it, what is the deal with celebrities thinking anything that pops out of their mouths is gold, or needed, or remotely normal.
I’m still not over the not bathing thing with Kristen Bell, the Kuchters etc. STOP!
What’s next? Bowel movements?
I hated taking baths with my sister as a child, I would absolutely hate it if somebody told me that I had to do so again.