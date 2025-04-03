Rumer Willis revealed that she & her sisters ‘all still take baths together’

I used to think that Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughters all got their father’s face, but as Rumer, Scout and Tallulah have become adult women, I see Demi in all of them to varying degrees. All three Moore-Willis daughters are now in their 30s – Rumer is 36, Scout is 33 and Tallulah is 31. Rumer welcomed her first child in 2023, daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. Louetta is Demi and Bruce’s only grandchild so far. Anyway, Rumer recently spoke to the What in the Winkler podcast about her daughter and her sisters. Rumer revealed that she and her sisters… still take baths together.

Rumer Willis is opening up about how her relationship with her mother influences how she parents her toddler. The 90210 alum revealed during her Tuesday, April 1, conversation on What in the Winkler podcast with host Zoe Winkler Reinis that she co-sleeps with her daughter and will also share a bed with her own mother, Demi Moore. Rumer, 36, has co-slept with her daughter, Louetta, who will turn 2 years old on April 18, since Louetta was born, she said. Rumer shares Louetta with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. “Honestly, I hope Lou will, like, still sleep in bed with me when she’s my age,” Rumer continued, adding, “I still sleep in bed with my mom, and I don’t think it’s weird.” Rumer is the eldest daughter of Moore, 62, and Bruce Willis. The former couple also shares daughters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31. Rumer also told Reinis, 45, that she and her sisters “all still take baths together.” “And that’s just the kind of house that I grew up in,” she explained. “People might think that that’s crazy and weird, but I don’t.” She went on to explain why she chose to co-sleep with her toddler. “I always think about it as, imagine if you took a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old or three months old, and had it sleep in a different room than [its] mom. Everyone would look at you like you were crazy. But yet we’re like, ‘Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It’s got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self-soothe,’ ” Rumer said. “They can’t even feed themselves! By the way, we as adults don’t even know how to self-soothe,” she continued. “We call a friend. People drink wine, people do drugs, people eat an entire tub of ice cream.”

I know a lot of adults don’t know how to self-soothe to go to sleep but… it’s actually a skill that you can learn? You can teach yourself self-soothing methods, you can read and learn and be taught how to self-soothe, you can regulate your environment, etc. I just find it weird to act as if no one should expect an adult to know how to put themselves to sleep??? As for the “bathing with her sisters” thing… I did not grow up in that kind of household, and I’m also an only child. So yes, that is very strange to me. I get that the Willis daughters have always been very close and they grew up in *that* kind of household, but to still take baths with your sisters in your 30s? Hmm. The cosleeping thing is the most normal part of this conversation.