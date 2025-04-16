The Sussexes took a family vacation recently for the kids’ spring break

In December 2023, the Sussex family went on a lowkey vacation to Costa Rica. There was no confirmation of the trip until after Prince Harry and Meghan left CR. It looked like they vacationed with Meghan’s bestie Heather and Heather’s family. I bring this up because the British media rarely “remembers” this or cites it as an example of the Sussexes just living their lives and moving quietly whenever they feel like it. There are multiple examples of Harry and Meghan moving around with a great deal of privacy over the years, much to the dismay of a certain national media. Well, it looks like no one caught wind of the fact that the Sussex fam had a spring-break trip recently!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated the Duchess of Sussex’s new business ventures with a spring break trip as a family. PEOPLE understands that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a sun-soaked spring break getaway with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, to mark the milestone of Meghan’s new projects. The family getaway comes as Meghan, 43, stepped back into the spotlight this spring with the launch of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan in March, followed by the debut of her lifestyle brand, As ever, in April. Her new podcast with Lemonada Media, Confessions of a Female Founder, also premiered on April 8. Prince Harry, 40, has been a steadfast and supportive partner throughout. “I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do,” the Duke of Sussex tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story. “I’m incredibly proud,” he says. At home, parenthood is Harry and Meghan’s focus. Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, are the center of their world in Montecito, California, creating what a source calls “their happy bubble.”

I want to know where they went! I also want to know if Meghan saved some videos and photos from home and posted them on her IG during the vacation to throw people off the scent, because she’s been posting a lot of content on her IG Stories since March. Hm!! It’s more than possible that the Sussexes had a family vacay the same week that Prince William and Kate were skiing in Courchevel. The only difference being, the heir gets millions of pounds from slumlording versus the Sussexes are paying their own way.