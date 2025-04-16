The Sussexes took a family vacation recently for the kids’ spring break

In December 2023, the Sussex family went on a lowkey vacation to Costa Rica. There was no confirmation of the trip until after Prince Harry and Meghan left CR. It looked like they vacationed with Meghan’s bestie Heather and Heather’s family. I bring this up because the British media rarely “remembers” this or cites it as an example of the Sussexes just living their lives and moving quietly whenever they feel like it. There are multiple examples of Harry and Meghan moving around with a great deal of privacy over the years, much to the dismay of a certain national media. Well, it looks like no one caught wind of the fact that the Sussex fam had a spring-break trip recently!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated the Duchess of Sussex’s new business ventures with a spring break trip as a family.

PEOPLE understands that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a sun-soaked spring break getaway with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, to mark the milestone of Meghan’s new projects.

The family getaway comes as Meghan, 43, stepped back into the spotlight this spring with the launch of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan in March, followed by the debut of her lifestyle brand, As ever, in April. Her new podcast with Lemonada Media, Confessions of a Female Founder, also premiered on April 8.

Prince Harry, 40, has been a steadfast and supportive partner throughout.

“I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do,” the Duke of Sussex tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story.

“I’m incredibly proud,” he says.

At home, parenthood is Harry and Meghan’s focus. Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, are the center of their world in Montecito, California, creating what a source calls “their happy bubble.”

I want to know where they went! I also want to know if Meghan saved some videos and photos from home and posted them on her IG during the vacation to throw people off the scent, because she’s been posting a lot of content on her IG Stories since March. Hm!! It’s more than possible that the Sussexes had a family vacay the same week that Prince William and Kate were skiing in Courchevel. The only difference being, the heir gets millions of pounds from slumlording versus the Sussexes are paying their own way.

14 Responses to “The Sussexes took a family vacation recently for the kids’ spring break”

  1. Lorelei says:
    April 16, 2025 at 10:22 am

    I also want to know where they went! But I’m so glad for them that they managed to enjoy it under the radar and weren’t caught by any paps. (And I admit I love the timing: that we learn about this shortly after William and Kate were caught taking their THIRD vacation of 2025!)

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    April 16, 2025 at 10:23 am

    A well deserved break from all the real work that those two do!! Harry is great at stealth and it makes a certain salty isle furious!! Hope they had a great time with their little family!!

    Reply
  3. 2131Jan says:
    April 16, 2025 at 10:24 am

    HUGE respect for H&M: “doin’ their thang” while the Rats run in circles and go crazy! I want to see her vacation clothes!!

    Now these two are people who *deserve* a vacation after all the work they’ve done in this first quarter alone!

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    April 16, 2025 at 10:24 am

    If it’s true, good for them.

    Reply
  5. Ameerah M says:
    April 16, 2025 at 10:26 am

    I wouldn’t be surprised if she simply banked her content- that’s what most content creators do. You batch film content and release it over time. Very rarely is content made and posted in real time.

    Reply
    • Myriam says:
      April 16, 2025 at 10:34 am

      Or she could have hired someone to manage her social media page. I believe Princess Meghan is very involved in her social media profile, but I don’t think she’s constantly on her phone posting her stories. And she posts a lot. Princess Meghan is booked and busy, so I would be really surprised if she didn’t have an assistant or something posting for her, with her authorization and approval, of course.

      Reply
      • Ameerah M says:
        April 16, 2025 at 10:37 am

        She would still have had to batch film in order for them to have content to post. And you can also schedule posts.

  6. Becks1 says:
    April 16, 2025 at 10:31 am

    Good for them! love that they are able to move under the radar like this.

    And before the trolls come out to play:
    1) they are not taxpayer funded in any way shape or form so they can vacation as much as they want.
    2) The time they (both of them, but especially Harry) put into Invictus alone is more time than the Waleses will spend working all year, so they are showing its possible to work hard and then treat yourself to a vacation. And that’s not counting ANY of Meghan’s solo work which I’m sure has been countless hours.

    so yes, we can criticize one and celebrate the other without being hypocritical, lol.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      April 16, 2025 at 10:47 am

      They also are taking their first holiday with the kids this year, not their third. That’s the main difference outside of the fact they don’t have taxpayers cover their costs.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        April 16, 2025 at 11:01 am

        YES!!!! As I was making my list (you all know I love lists lol) I had a third thing in my head and then couldn’t remember it. THREE vacations in four months is very different from one vacation.

  7. B says:
    April 16, 2025 at 10:39 am

    You see you can call this a vacation because they both work. WanK don’t do anything so them going on ski or beach trips is just called Tuesday.

    Reply
  8. IdlesAtCranky says:
    April 16, 2025 at 10:44 am

    What, no carefully curated cover photos for Paris Match? Gee whiz golly gosh, what a surprise! 🙄

    Good for them, I hope they had a lovely time. 🌺🌿

    Reply
  9. Jais says:
    April 16, 2025 at 10:45 am

    Aw, if true, they went somewhere sun-soaked so good for them.

    Reply
  10. Maja says:
    April 16, 2025 at 10:58 am

    As the saying goes? What is of public interest and what the public is interested in are two different things. So I am also curious, but I am very grateful with what you have kindly published.

    Reply

