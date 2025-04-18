Prince Harry will honor aerial firefighters at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards

It’s been largely forgotten by the tabloids these days, but last year, there was a whole storyline about Prince Harry being honored at the Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards, and how Harry should be ashamed of that honor. Looking back on it, I feel certain that a particularly incandescent brother was the one driving the nastiness, and it was purely out of jealousy. “Aviation is MINE, Harold!” And: “How could they honor Harold when I’m the one with plane slippers!” Well, Huevo is going to be fuming once again, because Harry plans to attend this year’s Living Legends of Aviation Awards. As a previous winner, Harry will help honor the aerial firefighter crews who worked so hard during the Southern California fires this year.

The 22nd Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards, to be held on Friday, April 25, 2025 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, will honor those who have made significant contributions to aviation and aerospace. John Travolta, the “Official Ambassador of Aviation,” and the “Living Legends of Aviation” are excited to welcome three new remarkable Inductees to their ranks: *Christopher Cassidy- a former NASA astronaut and Navy SEAL, Chris is a veteran of three spaceflights and ten spacewalks, logging 377 days in space.

*Robert “Hoot” Gibson- is a decorated Navy fighter pilot, veteran astronaut, and air race pilot.

*Tom Costello- Emmy award-winning NBC News Correspondent based in Washington, D.C., and NBC’s lead Aviation & Space Correspondent. Living Legend of Aviation Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, as well as Living Legend Morgan Freeman and others, will be honoring the aerial fire crews that were instrumental in the fight against the Los Angeles area fires that were so destructive in January of this year. This memorable segment will pay special tribute to all the men and women who were involved in the aerial operations as they flew hundreds of missions in unforgiving conditions to protect and save people and property.

[From PR Newswire]

I love that Harry is now part of this organization and that he’s putting this association to good use, to help honor the firefighters and the aerial crews. This will happen a week from today in LA. Also happening next week: Meghan will speak at the Time100 Summit, and possibly attend the Time100 Gala? There’s some rumor-mongering that Harry might go to New York with her, but nothing has been confirmed. If he does go, that will be a quick turnaround to make it back to LA for this gala! I also wonder if the tabloids are going to lose their minds about these aviation awards again, or if they’re too busy freaking out about the Time100 Summit.