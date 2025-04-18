Prince Harry will honor aerial firefighters at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards

It’s been largely forgotten by the tabloids these days, but last year, there was a whole storyline about Prince Harry being honored at the Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards, and how Harry should be ashamed of that honor. Looking back on it, I feel certain that a particularly incandescent brother was the one driving the nastiness, and it was purely out of jealousy. “Aviation is MINE, Harold!” And: “How could they honor Harold when I’m the one with plane slippers!” Well, Huevo is going to be fuming once again, because Harry plans to attend this year’s Living Legends of Aviation Awards. As a previous winner, Harry will help honor the aerial firefighter crews who worked so hard during the Southern California fires this year.
The 22nd Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards, to be held on Friday, April 25, 2025 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, will honor those who have made significant contributions to aviation and aerospace. John Travolta, the “Official Ambassador of Aviation,” and the “Living Legends of Aviation” are excited to welcome three new remarkable Inductees to their ranks:
*Christopher Cassidy- a former NASA astronaut and Navy SEAL, Chris is a veteran of three spaceflights and ten spacewalks, logging 377 days in space.
*Robert “Hoot” Gibson- is a decorated Navy fighter pilot, veteran astronaut, and air race pilot.
*Tom Costello- Emmy award-winning NBC News Correspondent based in Washington, D.C., and NBC’s lead Aviation & Space Correspondent.
Living Legend of Aviation Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, as well as Living Legend Morgan Freeman and others, will be honoring the aerial fire crews that were instrumental in the fight against the Los Angeles area fires that were so destructive in January of this year. This memorable segment will pay special tribute to all the men and women who were involved in the aerial operations as they flew hundreds of missions in unforgiving conditions to protect and save people and property.
I love that Harry is now part of this organization and that he’s putting this association to good use, to help honor the firefighters and the aerial crews. This will happen a week from today in LA. Also happening next week: Meghan will speak at the Time100 Summit, and possibly attend the Time100 Gala? There’s some rumor-mongering that Harry might go to New York with her, but nothing has been confirmed. If he does go, that will be a quick turnaround to make it back to LA for this gala! I also wonder if the tabloids are going to lose their minds about these aviation awards again, or if they’re too busy freaking out about the Time100 Summit.
I hope we see them at the gala, I just love when they are all dressed up.
I guess this is why W&K are skipping the Easter walk. They have to start Louis’ birthday early since the week will be “overshadowed” by H&M.
With the Easter service news, Harry and Meghan have literally done more as far as events and work this year, than those other two have in the past 15 months.
And the thing is it doesn’t even feel like they’re trying to compete. They still appear to have a lot of private time where you don’t know exactly what they’re doing or where they’re at, which is even more shameful if you think about it for the people getting money from 70 million taxpayers. You can have a private life and work.
If I wasn’t so sure Harry would be slipped in privately (for security reasons ), I’d go and hang out to see him arrive. The Hilton is literally a few blocks from my place!
An H&M one-two punch? How will the tabloids survive all that screaming, crying and throwing up?
Harry’s not being honoured this year so the British press probably won’t freak out about this event. Plus, I think their hyper focus is going to be on Meghan being in New York.
And THIS is why Chuckles, Seabiscuit and W an K don’t want Harry’s family in the kingdom. Heck may as well say they don’t want them on earth.
A recent article spoke about the interest and GLAMOUR the Sussexes bring, compared to being drip fed FRANKENPHOTOS.🤣🤣
America may be cursed with President Cheeto but we got Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili. Our press has first dibs. Our photographers too – except for the inimitable Misan Harriman. I love how he took the pregnancy announcement pic from OVER THE POND. They totally rock!
Honoring the firefighters and aerial crews! What a lovely event. I’d forgotten about that picture with Bezos and Sanchez!