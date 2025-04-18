Times: Prince Harry requested police protection after al-Qaeda threats

Last week, Prince Harry attended his two-day court appeal of his security case in the UK. There was a hearing which was open to the public, then there was a private, in-camera portion heard in judge’s chambers, or whatever they call it in the UK. We knew that the private part of the hearing involved sensitive security information, and when Harry spoke to the Telegraph and People Magazine last week, he said “People would be shocked by what’s being held back” in the case and that his worst fears were confirmed by what he’s discovered. Well, now the British press has an update on what went down in camera last week:
The Duke of Sussex requested police protection after al-Qaeda murder threats when his automatic right to taxpayer-funded security was removed, a court hearing was told behind closed doors. Harry’s lawyer told part of a Court of Appeal hearing held in public last week that the duke’s life was “at stake” after the refusal by the royal security committee to guarantee police protection during visits to the UK.
He travelled from California to attend the two-day challenge of the home secretary — several hours of which were held in-camera during evidence on security matters.
Al-Qaeda called for Harry, who served with the British Army in Afghanistan, “to be murdered” and his security team was told that the group had published a document saying that his “assassination would please the Muslim community”, the court was told.
A summary of the private portion of the hearing, released on Thursday, stated: “[Harry] confirmed that he had requested certain protection after a threat was made against him by al-Qaeda.” The duke’s lawyers also claimed there was “no good reason” for the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec) to depart from its normal process by not asking its “risk management board” of experts to carry out a security assessment.
A security risk analysis in April 2019 led to Harry receiving the recommended “protective security” until early 2020, when he stopped being a full-time working member of the royal family and moved abroad. He sought to pay for that protective security himself but was not allowed to do so, the court was told. Harry said the decision by Sir Richard Mottram, then chairman of Ravec, not to order a security analysis was “not logical” and inconsistent with the position of others in the category of “Other VIP”.
A ruling on the appeal is expected within weeks. The losing party faces a legal bill of £1.5 million.
[From The Times]
I can already predict what the response will be from the Windsors and their royalist creatures: that Harry’s security should not be guaranteed because he “chose” to write about his experiences in war in his memoir, and Spare is the reason why al-Qaeda threatened him. That’s what they’ll blame this on: a memoir he wrote in part to make money to fund his family’s private security. Private security which was needed after his father withdrew the royal protection deal worked out at the Sandringham Summit. But I digress – the royalist argument of “he’s under threat because of Spare” falls flat because Harry and Meghan were both under threat from terrorists and extremists long before Spare was published in January 2023. That’s why Harry is making such a big deal about how their security was yanked in 2020 without any proper threat assessment – because the “security issue” wasn’t actually tied to the very real threats to the Sussexes’ lives, it was tied to the internal personal politics of the monarchy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 8 April, 2025 for the start of a two day hearing to appeal the decision over his security access at the Appeals Court.,Image: 985031249, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 8 April, 2025 for the start of a two day hearing to appeal the decision over his security access at the Appeals Court.,Image: 985031318, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 8 April, 2025 after attending the start of a two day hearing to appeal the decision over his security access at the Appeals Court.,Image: 985133620, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 9 April, 2025 for the second day of a two day hearing to appeal the decision over his security access at the Appeals Court.,Image: 985360888, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice after the start of his legal appeal against a High Court ruling on his security arrangements in the UK.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice after the start of his legal appeal against a High Court ruling on his security arrangements in the UK.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice after the start of his legal appeal against a High Court ruling on his security arrangements in the UK.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry arrived at the High Court in London to begin legal proceedings against the British government, challenging the decision to reduce his taxpayer-funded security while visiting the UK. The Duke of Sussex is disputing the ruling made by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) after he and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Mattpapz / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry arrived at the High Court in London to begin legal proceedings against the British government, challenging the decision to reduce his taxpayer-funded security while visiting the UK. The Duke of Sussex is disputing the ruling made by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) after he and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Mattpapz / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
My opinion is that his very jealous and hateful family would be happy if this murder were to occur because they could then play the grieving family and not be to blame (but they really are).
Charles is already on record saying that the British public would not be unduly upset at Harry’s demise. Expendable, then.
I believe that also.. after all it is exactly what they did to Princess Diana.
That’s right.
“It wasn’t our fault! It was those Muslim terrorists!”
Which would appeal to the fascist hardcore Windsor supporters.
They failed to protect Salman Rushdie, Willie would be happy to see Harry to go the same way.
The Spare argument is silly because he’s had security since 1984. A book published 39 years later is not why there’s a threat to his life. His birth is why there is a threat to his life. And these details lay out why it’s so important for him to continue this fight. I don’t know how it’s going to turn out, but too many people seem to think that he’s doing this because he misses his family instead of the existential threat that is posed to him in that country, that can be alleviated in other countries because they will work with his security team.
He’s literally not asking for anything that he didn’t receive before 2020, or anything that other countries are perfectly happy to provide him because they also take the existential threat to him and his family seriously. This punitive damage because of the jealousy and resentment of his family, and of the high-level courtiers that he somehow ” beat” them by not becoming a huge failure is incredibly disgusting. To rather see someone dead or harmed then to just get over it, that they are not ” thick” or ” fragile” as you spent years telling yourself. Shameful and will be the bookmark for sure to Charles’ reign. Started Harry’s life being horrific to his mother and not prioritizing him, and ended his life doing the same.
Weren’t the royal reporters reaching out the al-Qaeda to get comments from them? It isn’t extraordinary for a vet to write about his personal experience about the war. What was out of ordinary is reaching out the terrorists asking them about the said book. Harry didn’t go to the war for personal gain. He did it as a service to his country like many vets. Even UK government used his attendance as a propaganda tool for recruitment. It is a weird world now that they hate Harry so much, al-Qaeda became a reasonable source for British journalists.
I doubt any of those terrorists read Spare. But, sure sh*t they saw the headlines with out-of-context quotes from Spare. There was nothing glorifying about the war in Spare, it was a sensible point of view about the war, written by someone who experienced it at a young age and had to deal with the PTSD long after it.
Didn’t that Ship person actually contact them, if I’m remembering correctly.
Yeah, I also remember him directly contacting them and getting quotes from them like it is the most normal thing in the world. If I remember correctly, he had to explain to them what Harry wrote. We can guess what kind of bullsh*t out-of-context quotes he repeated to them.
Yup, the rats want to see another death because it will be money for them.
So an actual death threat from a crazed group of terrorists. He must have told his family, who is still withholding protection or permission for him to pay for his own armed protection, in which case they’re even more dogsh!t than I thought. Agree with Susan that the Windsors would be fine with him and perhaps his family being killed. It would be a replay of Diana’s death, where there would be a hard-hitting year or two of recriminations, then everything would blow over and they’re in it for the long game.
If I recall correctly, Harry was threatened by Islamists as far back as his first military posting. That’s why he was pulled out of that post, because the threat level not just to him but all the service people and civilians around him was too high.
Add Meghan to the mix, an American woman of color, a well-known person in her own right, an advocate for women, and I’m sure the Islamists totally lost their bottle.
But overshadowing Charles the Cruel and Billy Idle is apparently a capital crime, so, nope, no protection for Harry & Meghan!
All his military record were plastered all over the tabloids, there was nothing in Spare that hadn’t been disclosed before even the kill count, which he was hailed as a hero for killing the enemy
This. In fact, I believe it was Jobsen who write about the exact number of the count years and years before spare. He was off by a few numbers but still. It was nothing new. The tabloids had already published it.
His location has been compromised multiple times while deployed, putting both him and his unit in incredible danger. It was very obvious where those leaks came from.
He had been receiving death threats since his military service – and seemingly for much longer and starting at a much younger age. He was an “embarrassment” to the monarchy blah blah – stories put out by his family.
They have used him as a human shield, created narrative after narrative that put him in harms way- physically and mentally – then leaked his location to the press while deployed.
Then, when he and Meghan and little A moved abroad they were basically doxxed twice by the British media, their exact location and security arrangements made very public while their security was pulled. A rabid attempt by the palace to bring them to heel or end the “problem”.
They have been chased – more than once – stalked, their lives and their children’s lives threatened and the danger level snd seriousness of the threats and attempts steadily rising due to the hate campaign coming directly from the Palace and wielded by the media.
A veteran of the British army’s life is being threatened by the terrorist group he fought against. Royal or not, that requires immediate government intervention and protection. And yet – there was his father, unlocking the door, leaving it wide open while turning off the security system and laying down and a bright trail leading directly to him and his family. I’m amazed he didn’t have satellite images posted to ensure ease of action for the terrorists.
Al-qaeda has been a threat to Harry since he was deployed to Afghanistan so the Palace and press would be lying if they blame Harry’s book for this.
Exactly – he (and his unit) were targeted as soon as he was deployed, and the rota was more than happy to write about it at the time.
But I suspect that TOB and Charles might want to tamp this one down. It puts the focus exactly where they don’t want it – Harry the war hero, Harry who served and feels comfortable with military vets, Harry the target for al-queda.
I half expect “friends of William” to call up the rota about how he ALSO is a target for terrorists, too, you know. You don’t know them, they go to another school.
This is why critical thinking is important. I guess it just never occurs to the tabloids that people are capable of remembering when this lawsuit was filed, and that it predated Spare.
Sometimes I think that there are people in the world who need keepers, so that they won’t hurt themselves.
So Harry is asking for security as “Other VIP” not as a royal so him leaving his royal duties is irrelevant. Other VIP covers ex politicians so leaving a job is not a factor whether they deserve protection or not.