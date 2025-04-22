Lady Gaga’s microphone cut out at Coachella: ‘At least you know I sing live’

Embed from Getty Images

Lady Gaga is getting fairly universal acclaim for Mayhem, her seventh studio album that came out (at long last!) in March. While she’s dropped a few music videos, Gaga headlining Coachella is the biggest taste so far of Mother Monster presenting the new songs live. By all accounts, our Lady of Gaga crushed it at her first performance on April 11! People were hailing it a comeback and a transcendent experience, even for those who could only tune in on YouTube! But with a first show going so spectacularly well, it’s not all that surprising that the second outing would have a hiccup. Which it did, early on in the set last Friday. Her mic crapped out during the second song of the night! Star that she is, Gaga used the snafu to her advantage: “At least you know I sing live.”

Lady Gaga handled an onstage malfunction like a pro! During her second weekend headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 18, the singer’s microphone glitched during “Abracadabra,” the second song of her set, as seen in video shared on social media. At one point, before she moved to a different part of the Coachella stage, Gaga, 39, obtained a regular handheld microphone to use, instead of the headset microphone she had on. Holding the mic in one hand and a cane in her other, the musician continued with the performance without missing a single step. Gaga eventually came back onstage equipped with a new headset piece not long after. Later during the show, while sitting before a piano, Gaga addressed the mishap. “I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second. At least you know I sing live,” she said with a laugh, then adding, “I guess all we can do is our best, and I’m certainly giving you my best tonight.” Gaga first performed an electrifying and almost two-hour show at Coachella during the event’s first weekend on Friday, April 11. The headlining gig marked her return to the music festival for the first time since she stepped in for Beyonce last minute in 2017, when the singer was pregnant with twins. The star’s Coachella set featured various songs from across her iconic career, including throwbacks such as “Judas” and “Poker Face,” as well as new hits from her latest album, Mayhem, such as “Disease” and “How Bad Do U Want Me?”

Perfect, effortless slay. And Gaga’s earned every inch of that boastful retort. One of the (many) things I was impressed with when she was on the Las Culturistas podcast was Gaga describing the vocal exercises she does multiple times a day. Of course we love the over-the-top theatricality of a Gaga production — especially at this stage of her career where she thoughtfully pulls references in costumes and imagery from previous albums/eras — but one thing in particular that people have been praising with Mayhem is how good her voice sounds. I legit walked into a meeting the weekend after that first show and a colleague, who by his own admission doesn’t really follow Gaga, came in bursting with energy and said, “Holy cow, she sounded amazing!” Yup. And maintaining or nurturing a singing voice takes work that frankly, not all pop stars put in (snake sperm only goes so far, amirite?). Gaga is the real deal.

But I’m only human so I’d still love to know what her honest reaction was offstage after the show. Was someone fired? Or sentenced to a greater punishment: wearing her Gaga with a Dragon Tattoo wig? What, I’m asking as a journalist!

Lady Gaga switched from head mic to hand mic and back to head mic in literal MINUTES without interrupting her performance after technical difficulties. What An Excellent Performer! #Gagachella #Coachella #LadyGaGa #Music #Festival #Technical #Music [image or embed] — Consumer Watch (Deb) (@consumerwatch.bsky.social) April 19, 2025 at 7:50 AM

