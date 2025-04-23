Prince William definitely hopes that rehiring Jason Knauf will ‘infuriate’ the Sussexes

Over the past five-plus years, we’ve often discussed the fact that the Windsors are acting in specific ways for an audience of one: Prince Harry. Most of the time, it looks especially crazy too, that an entire monarchy was turned on its axis because one ginger prince got the f–k out of there. Not to mention, the Windsors act in certain ways behind the scenes to encourage and plead with other people to “snub” the Sussexes, then the Windsors stupidly leak that information as some kind of public projection – as in, “Harry is going to be so mad that we got the Tory government to beg the Biden administration to ignore the Invictus Games!” The way the stories are framed are always based on that similar projection: we did something particularly nasty to the Sussexes, and Harry’s going to be so mad about it, because we did it all with Harry in mind! As I said, in the past five years, it’s like they have no idea how crazy they look.
Well, the latest chapter is Prince William hiring Jason Knauf to be Earthshot’s new CEO. If you know the backstory of what Knauf did to the Sussexes, it’s beyond clear that this choice was yet another move intended for an audience of two: Harry and Meghan. The Sussexes have not reacted to Knauf’s new position, because why would they? Because William hasn’t gotten the reaction he craves from his intended audience, he’s gotten his favorite minions to repeatedly point out that Knauf was hired specifically because of the Sussexes.
Prince William is sending out an undeniable message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jason Knauf, the former royal aide who accused the Duchess of Sussex of bullying, was recently named CEO of The Earthshot Prize, William’s key environmental organization.
“Prince William’s decision to make Jason Knauf, the former private secretary of the Sussexes, the CEO of his most prestigious project will infuriate Harry and Meghan,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital. “It is impossible to avoid feeling that this is precisely what William intended.”
“As far as the Sussexes are concerned, [Knauf] undoubtedly has pariah status,” Fitzwilliams claimed. “[But] William is clearly showing he doesn’t care about what his brother thinks, much less Meghan. The royal rift seems permanent,” he added.
British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital this announcement is significant.
“It [represents] Jason’s stalwart support of the family during the bullying scandal,” she claimed. “This is a clear signal as to the legitimacy of all the bullying reports, damning to Meghan Markle. While every royal has had issues regarding those they can trust, Prince William, having been betrayed by his brother, is wary and has deeper trust issues. Jason remains one of his closest confidantes, a trusted advisor and a member of his inner circle due to his discretion during difficult times.”
“This is a clear signal as to the legitimacy of all the bullying reports” – no, it’s a clear signal that William always believed Knauf’s lies, which we already knew from Prince Harry’s memoir. The whole “reason” why William violently assaulted Harry was over Meghan and Knauf’s claims about Meghan. “…CEO of his most prestigious project will infuriate Harry and Meghan.” Like… the Sussexes live thousands of miles away and they’ve known that Knauf is a sleazy piece of sh-t for years? Certainly the better question is: why the hell is William doing this much to get the Sussexes’ attention?
At this point, as someone raised by a southern debutante, all i can say is, well, bless his heart.
He is going to be king of a country, obscenely wealthy.
And like so many other obscenely wealthy men who love a public profile, all i can think is- for the love of god, you can afford therapy.
It is sad that instead of filling his life with good deeds, things he loves, finding ways to fill his soul, he exists on toddler tantrums, rage, and doing his impotent best to hurt someone a thousands of miles away.
Seriously, bless his heart.
Note: a lot of people use “bless his heart” to say “f**k him”
for me it is more of a – aww, that’s sad and pathetic.
I’ve also used the phrase ‘awww, sugar…’ (said ‘shugah’) because it’s a case of well, big baby syndrome. And to quote my very southern grandmother, ‘he’s showing himself’.
Huevo is definitely showing himself… to be a sociopathic arse.
He’s giving off Howard Hughes or Hearst vibes. As someone pointed out he’s like Mad King George.
So we’ll have the reign of Mad King Billy next.
I’m quite seriously wondering whether porphyria is at play here…. Or a really gnarly drug or alcohol addiction. Like, William’s behaviour, body language, demeanour, life choices are *not* normal, by any stretch of the human imagination, even when you factor in obscene wealth, sexual incontinence, endless enabling, and frankly a style of news coverage that would make Goebbels wince. He’s ….unhinged. I really wonder if they’re hanging on till George is 18 — if Charles III is hanging on — because I really can’t imagine William Kinging it. I mean… come on.
Perfectly said @Ariel. Your mother would be proud.
As someone who has a brother who acts very similarly to William on many occasions – and whom I’ve cut contact with – when I do happen to hear something awful that he’s done or said about me, my response is just
“He’s always been such a dick” with an eye roll
I then immediately forget about it and move on with my life, feeling lighter because he’s not a part of it.
My brother acts very similarly to William in a lot of ways. Narcissists etc. I am no contact with him.
When I to hear something awful that he’s done or said about me or others, my response is just
“He’s such a dick” with an eye roll.
I then forget about it and move on, feeling lighter and grateful because he’s not a part of my life and my life is much happier without his poison.
What a loser
I don’t know why everyone says they do nothing. They clearly spend every waking hour plotting their petty revenge.
LOL
He is never going to mature. Stunted intelligence, stunted emotional IQ. I feel for his kids.
It’s a bit puzzling, because way back, didn’t Willie, Harry & Kate start a project about mental health called “Heads Together”? Seem like he can’t take his own advice.
Also, re his children: George is already starting to look stressed & anxious in photos, and he’s only 12 years old!
I think that George has always looked stressed from the time he was able to understand that his life wasn’t normal, I have always felt sorry for him, to much of his paternal grandfather in him.
Hopefully george won’t grow up to be like Charles. Or william. Charles brought stress to others and William brings stress
Why would it infuriate them? Willie keeps hiring incompetents so I’m sure Harry and Meghan pity him more than anything. Look at the calibre of the Sussexes hires – they attract the talented.
The Cambridges attract…😂😅🤣
No one who’s a professional wants to work with the Palaces and its toxic environment. Even more so, getting people to support Earthshit requires bribery.
Invictus gets volunteers, Earthshit pays Heidi Klum. Wonder how much Jason is getting for Earthshit because his brand in the marketplace – after manipulating evidence – is pretty much zero. Jason might get titles but only Willie will pay for his services.
Well shit attracts shit.
At this point I am starting to wonder whether William had a crush on Meghan, but was stuck with Buttons, and has been throwing hissy fits ever since like some barely regal Piers Morgan but with less intellect.
When you really look at Prince William’s upbringing, it’s no surprise he seems emotionally stunted. Let’s start with the fact that Diana threw herself down the stairs while pregnant with him…that’s not just drama, that’s in utero trauma. His entire gestation was marked by her emotional distress. She was deeply unhappy, isolated, and already dealing with the collapse of her marriage. That kind of prenatal stress affects fetal development, especially the brain’s ability to regulate emotion and stress later in life.
Then around age 8 or 9, William got hit in the head with a golf club, pretty sure it was the frontal lobe. Combine that with losing his mom at 15 in the most traumatic, public way possible, and you’ve got a kid whose emotional development got completely derailed. His dad? Cold, distant, and eventually married the woman who helped wreck the family in the first place.
Now compare that to Harry. Diana was actually reportedly happier during her pregnancy with Harry, she and Charles were getting along briefly, and Harry grew up with a little less pressure, more space to be the “spare,” and ironically, seems to be the one doing the emotional heavy lifting now. He got therapy, he got out, he got a life.
And let’s talk about that envy. William watched his younger brother gain independence and marry Meghan Markle, the woman William probably had a crush on. Dude was a huge fan of Suits. You know he probably fantasized about her as a “hall pass” type. But Harry actually won her and then left the Firm for good. That had to sting.
Meanwhile, William’s still stuck in the gilded cage, emotionally locked up, clinging to tradition, and avoiding therapy like it’s a threat to the monarchy. He never got a safe space to grieve, to reflect, or to grow. And now he’s just… frozen in time, playing the part he was forced into since birth.
It was that Charles continued his pre marriage existence, He would leave Diana when she was feeling ill from a difficult pregnancy go to a hunt club where his pals and Camilla were attending. Charles moved on after he did his duty and got the heir and spare–that documentary about Diana had the film of him dropping Diana and Harry home and rushing to a polo match where Camillla and his friends were. Also William did not think he “needed therapy.” apparently.
William was a nasty little shit before the head hit. There’s video of him at 3 or 4 years old having a screaming melt-down tantrum. I think he’s inherited all the worst of the Windsor genes, physically/emotionally/mentally. My late sister, who was 6 years older than me, was exactly like him — vicious, temperamental, jealous, deceitful, spiteful, and never matured out of it. My earliest memories of her are her yelling at me, humiliating me, being physically aggressive, lying about me. I got very ill when I was around 7 with severe mononeucliosis that lasted on and off for 2 years, and she used to say she hated me so much wished I would die. Around age 30 I finally cut ties with her. Nothing external created this behaviour, she was simply born a malignant narcissist, possibly BPD. It runs in our family on both sides. Fortunately I avoided it, luck of the genetic draw, just like Harry.
I think william has serious personality issues in general, but I think the way he was raised certainly compounded any such issues.
Can you imagine never being corrected, always being told you’re most important, that you are entitled to everything you want because you’re so special, that you always walk in front, that people will BOW to you one day, that you’re called “your royal highness” because you are so much better than everyone, etc.
The system is set up to create these entitled monsters. Other royal houses don’t seem to have it to this extent bc their monarchies are a little more modern. Its why when people say “I hope George is better” I think – poor kid, what chance does he have?
William is what the Firm created. Now I dont think he was ever going to be this amazing giving hardworking person, but he is certainly the result of his upbringing.
This is one of the best comments and analysis on what is wrong with that man. And instead of seeking mental health intervention, he turns to substances, allegedly.
Even sadder. Egg knows that this self made, successful American commoner looks down on him. That is why he desperately tries to wound her time after time but in the process he repeatedly prover her right to the point that he will trash his imagined jewel project Earthshot by staffing it with an acknowledged incompetent (Carribbean tour), liar and sleaze even if it suffers reputationally as a result.
Yes. Definitely! Not only does she look down on him, but she stood up to him. You know he’s not accustomed to people standing up to him. His own father has let him run rampant his whole life. Meghan had the stones to put him in his place when he got out of line with her. He had to have been incensed that this commoner dared to push back and it probably made him even more attracted to her. Just look at how he looked at Meghan coming down the aisle at her wedding. He didn’t look at Kate with that much affection in his eyes at their own wedding.
I don’t think Meghan has time in her very full productive & successful life to concern herself with the whys & wherefores of Willie, LOL!!! That nasty chapter of her life – embroiled in the machinations of the dysfunctional RF – is so over!
@Pinot, I wonder if that crush is on Harry rather than on Meghan. Peg’s loathing for M is because she “stole” H from him. He cannot get over it, and is beyond obsessed with his brother. He certainly has time on his hands, so the obsession festers and escalates.
I think he despises her because she took away his scapegoat, workhorse, and even a friend at times where he displays more human emotions.

I’ve always thought that, that he was very attracted to her but in his arrogant, bumbling way he said or did something inappropriate to her and she shot him down immediately, hence the hatred of her. There’s video of him during her wedding vows with Harry where he’s eyeing her up and down like a piece of meat, it’s quite disgusting.
I wondered the other way, Kate fancying Harry.
To me, it instantly cheapens whatever of value there actually was in ES, to install a man so lacking in morals and integrity (and does he have the background?) as CEO. I’m surprised; didn’t think Will had the authority to do this; I thought Bloomberg’s organization was mostly in charge.
There seems to be a number of impressive people on the ES project advisory/selection committee (e.g. Jose Andres), which is why I hoped ES was doing some actual good, despite the Will connection. This move just leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
Nothing additional to add what’s being said in other comments about how pathetic and sad Will is, for making hurting his brother the center of his existence. Poor Will, at this point, I doubt Harry cares.
Everything Willie touches turns to dust. So appointing the that nasty piece of work, Jason Knauf, is par for the course. Earth Shit is a vanity project. Has anyone heard about the prize winners of previous Earth Shits, and how their projects are helping climate change? I would dearly love to hear more about those innovative folks! But NADA! No publicity about them.
william is so petty and mean, A pity he has to represent the royals at the Pope’s funeral.
Well the royals he will represent are also petty and mean so it fits. Plus it’s not like the catholic church has clean hands either.
I’m sure Willie will have fun rubbing shoulders with the equally loathsome T***p!
Another day, another smear and yet another distraction from the fact that William isn’t doing any ribbon cutting. The job we (the UK) are paying him to amount to do.
There is no legitimacy to the bullying reports. Meghan had no chance even to testify. William is the bully and Knauf is one also.
yeah to me, it doesn’t give the reports legitimacy, it gives legitimacy to the idea that they were completely made up and this is about William rewarding Knauf for doing his dirty work for years now.
Exactly. A man that would cut and paste messages in a court of law would absolutely write a bogus email about Meghan being a bully to Simon Case of all people, another man who was also found to be a corrupt part of partygate with Boris Johnson. So yeah. Nothing here suggests legitimacy.
I read somewhere that the complaints had been withdrawn when the complainants found out they were going to be investigated.
The Sussexes are booked, busy, and peaceful under a tree. I doubt they’d even notice Knauf’s new role unless someone made it a point to tell them.
I love that they occupy Baldimort’s every waking moment though, when it comes to decisions. He probably dreams of them too, an ever evolving nightmare of their happiness and success while he looks on from his gilded cage in rage.
HeatherC, I agree. I doubt the Sussexes care. It doesn’t affect their life.
Poor William, he’s not even a competent villain. Why would Harry care what happens to Earthshot? Now, if William somehow got Knauf named as CEO of Sentebale, that would be another thing.
Please don’t give him any ideas! He is that evil!
Agree!
I think Knauf may have been doing something behind the scenes to help sabotage Sentebale (who put it in Chandauka’s head to apply for the job? To decide to move the charity’s focus to ‘environmental issues’? And who introduced her to William’s man Iain?)
And I think the Earthsh-t CEO gig was the quid pro quo for that.
“The Royal rift seems permanent!” They scream the same way one yells about how the sun just won’t leave the earth alone and why won’t it stop following the earth around all the time.
They’re all pathetic quite honestly William, Kate and Jason. Doing something and not getting a reaction and then running to the papers, is as bad as explaining the punchline to a joke. Your entire livelihoods center around getting attention from people that don’t acknowledge you, and soothing yourself by saying how upset and bothered they must be by your ” slights”.
Why would Harry and Meghan care at this point? They aren’t trying to have dinner with you, they aren’t trying to rejoin the Royal Foundation and do things in tandem with Archewell, they aren’t asking you to come and hang out with them and their friends in California. I just think about that meme of the blonde woman at the window when they put out stories like this.
Good. We’ll know who to blame if the Sussexes are harmed. Be careful what you wish for, Peg.
@mslove
The entire royal institution and royal family along with the British media are responsible for inciting hatred and/or condoning hatred towards the Sussexes.
Thankfully the Sussexes live in the US where they can have protection that is denied to them in the UK. They travel wherever they receive adequate protection which is why only Harry goes that country for very specific business and he ensures that his travel plans remain private. The palace courtiers and his royal family usually express their annoyance and displeasure in the media whenever he visits without their knowledge. It’s sad to see that his own family cannot be trusted to keep him safe in the UK. It’s the reason I consider them a mafia family. They are ruthless towards anyone that doesn’t bend or yield to their control. 😞
Entertaining. Very entertaining. 😂
The antics of the next in line to the British throne is entertaining indeed. It’s like living through a Shakespeare play as it’s being written and acted. Oh well, I’m here for what’s to come in the next ACT of this Shakespearean play. What shall we call it?
Wasn’t it just the other day that these same people got through protesting that the ex-spouse who left then five long years ago wasn’t on their minds at all? How do they whiplash from opposing thoughts like that without hurting themselves?
He is desperate for the Sussex’s to notice his whiny ass.. the longer Peggy continues these childish “notice me” tactics the worse he looks.
The court in Meghan’s lawsuit proved Knauf’s bullying claims were BS. William is paying off Knauf with these jobs to prevent him to run to US media to tell all.
Harry knows his brother better than anyone else so he’s known just how close Knauf is to his brother and what Knauf is prepared to do. It’s not like he hasn’t seen what Fawcett did for his father.
Any articles claiming that Harry is shocked or surprised shows a serious misunderstanding of Harry.
He mentioned the extra pages for a reason. He won’t publish it, but he was letting his brother know just what else he knows but kept quiet. And seeing as how he did print a story of William pushing him over his anger about Meghan , tells you Harry is not unaware of the full picture.
Harry also made sure to blow up Kate’s image by showing moments of her being ice cold to Meghan and generally distant to them. And linking her to the Nazi uniform story was something unknown until now.
Harry is aware his brother and sister and not decent people. None of the actions taken including Knauf are a surprise to him at this point.
with this petty and shortsighted move William once again proves that he is his own worst enemy.
I mean we find Jason Knauf to be infuriating sure bc he’s just so slimy. But I doubt the sussexes are surprised or even care as much as we do. They’re probably just like yeah that tracks. Slime sticks together.
Reminds me of the Henry zkissinger quote about faculty life at Harvard. “The fighting is so intense because the stakes are so low.”
lol, I can’t imagine. Cutthroat and yet lowstakes.
This poor man really believes his brother and his wife are thinking about him. He has the obsession, they have moved on.
William is no better than Samantha Markle or Sr. when it comes to the Sussexes, stunted and angry inside.
Yeah, Meghan at the Times 100 telling everyone that she is so happy with Harry and her children. Meghan doesn’t give a thought to those leftovers. She is in her joyful era.
Didn’t they just leak to the royal reporters that the BRF doesn’t care about H&M anymore? 😭😭 OMG, they can’t keep up with their own narrative. How hard it is to stick to the one narrative in the same month at least.
It’s nonstop pendulum. They care so much that they’re snubbing the Sussexes left and right. Oh wait, no they absolutely don’t care all. Back and forth. Back and forth.
Hasn’t Jason always worked for William? It seems like he’s always held a position in some form with William.
He’s basically William’s work wife. They called Knauf out explicitly in the Harry and Meghan documentary so why would this elicit more than a shrug after all his BS. He testified against Meghan in her case against the Daily Mail, so him wrangling celebrities for Earthshot isn’t exactly something they’d lose sleep over.
I thought so. Wasn’t he on the Royal Foundation board? This seems like a lateral move.
Before supposedly leaving royal service, Jason had been CEO of the Royal Foundation. After a short time out of the limelight, he popped back up again as an ES trustee. So, never really gone. And now, CEO of ES.
Note Jason was succeeded as head of the Foundation by Amanda Berry, previously long term CEO of BAFTA, and another likely quid pro quo appointment. Unclear what if anything of note the Foundation accomplishes, except spend a lot of money on salaries for people with impressive titles.
Knauf has constantly been in William’s orbit, the Sussexes know how crazy William gets over everything they do and how desperate and whiny he is about them. They do not care. This has no real impact on them but it certainly impacts how William and his poor judgment is perceived.
Imagine an existence like William’s, constantly being envious of your brother and trying to outdo him at every turn. All the while looking petty, childish, and being totally devoid of any decent character traits. And looking mid-60s while being early 40s. He is truly abhorrent.
William was a nice looking young man ..then he married the Middleton and it was downhill all the way . Meghan was the person who saved Harry in the nick of time . Look at what has become of William ..he looks drunk or doped and has aged well beyond his years . I don’t like the way this is heading ..the Wales story isn’t going to end well.
Lol…..willie has found him a new partner… No more pegging for him😆
I’m sure Meghan and Harry were not surprised by this move and I don’ t think they really care at this point. They know that Knauf can’t do anymore damage than he already has.
These palace sanctioned “reporters” have to call Knauf Meghan’s staff because if they were transparent that he worked for William it would be easier for everyone to connect the dots that William either ordered or sanctioned the bullying smear campaign. To me, this move also now explains why we had all these anonymously sourced bullying stories come out recently in American publications. That was Knauf working behind the scenes to “vindicate” himself so it wouldn’t be as controversial for Will to give him this position.
But also I don’t understand why, every time the “bullying” claims are made about Meghan, people don’t go, “um isn’t the real issue that Will assaulted his brother?!?!” Even if you want to believe Meghan is a bully (even through no specific allegations have ever been made because that would be defamation because they’d be lies), no one has ever said she was physically violent, but the freaking heir to the throne has undisputedly assaulted someone and bullied his brother and Meghan out of their country. It’s just plain misogyny that anyone would talk about Meghan’s alleged behavior while ignoring William’s—according to published, named, credible sources—physical, psychological, and coercive abuse of his brother (and who knows how many others). And Meghan is just a private citizen. William is future king so his behavior is very much in the public interest.
See those unbothered people happily going about their business in Montecito? Try to match that energy Willy.
W and K and Jason are all bullies who bullied Harry and Meghan. Harry in Spare described his brother ‘s assault on him when Meghan was absent. She was pregnant at the time. Would he have assaulted her if she’d been present? Harry would have kicked his arse out of his home if he’d taken one step towards Meghan.
What a thorn in Peg’s side that no matter what he says or does, he can’t get a reaction out of Harry or Meghan. This makes him bonkers!
Or, to be precise, even more bonkers.
Willy needs help of the kind that the slimeball JK isn’t going to provide.
How self-defeating it is to believe that therapy shows that obviously you aren’t perfect and “anointed by god”. It’s a shame that the royals feel that they can’t seek help.
I for one hope William continues to spin out of control so the world can finally see how untrue and unhinged he is. Not wishing anything bad to happen to him, it’s just that he is seeking to harm some good people, and I hope it comes back on him, shines a true light on him, and people begin to see how cruel and horrid his treatment of his brother is. Also, his whining that Harry betrayed him does not warrant or justify his continual reactions. It is not regal or mature behavior. That has to run dry one of these days. Doesn’t it?
Peg hopes this “infuriates” the Sussexes? Like he has been steaming since Harry went to Ukraine? Whatever gets you through the day Willie.
Why the hell is William doing this much to get the Sussexes’ attention?
Narcissists don’t like being ignored. They have to accelerate the damage when they don’t get a reaction.
This peg is such a looser. Imagine spending every moment of your life thinking up ways to get back at your brother and sister in law for not letting you abuse them. I believe this is why he looks the way he does and can’t do any work. He sees Harry and Meghan playing on a loop in his head.saddest part is that Meghan and Harry don’t think about him. They pay him dust.
I pity the uk having him as a king. This sad pathetic excuse for a man is not alright.
The problem is that no crown will make William king, and Harry doesn’t need one to be one.
I’m wondering about JK’s CV. I think he went to KP from Bank of Scotland. He’s been with William ever since. So is he unable to move beyond working for the royals, or has his general incompetence found a fairly reliable piggy bank? He apparently is not above shady actions and deliberately misinforming. Either he is too dumb to see through William and he is a useful idiot or he has no integrity whatsoever. Perhaps they’re both in a position of mutual destruction. Without a doubt, it looks like a very unsavoury relationship from outside.
This dude is one seriously sad sack of a person.
He’s a wife beating, slumlord, entitled heir to a crime family with the blood of millions on his colonial scruff. What else could be expected from such a lowlife?
QE2 was a colonialist through & through, but she was not born into her role with the grotesque sense of entitlement Chuck & Egg have in spades.