Prince William definitely hopes that rehiring Jason Knauf will ‘infuriate’ the Sussexes

Over the past five-plus years, we’ve often discussed the fact that the Windsors are acting in specific ways for an audience of one: Prince Harry. Most of the time, it looks especially crazy too, that an entire monarchy was turned on its axis because one ginger prince got the f–k out of there. Not to mention, the Windsors act in certain ways behind the scenes to encourage and plead with other people to “snub” the Sussexes, then the Windsors stupidly leak that information as some kind of public projection – as in, “Harry is going to be so mad that we got the Tory government to beg the Biden administration to ignore the Invictus Games!” The way the stories are framed are always based on that similar projection: we did something particularly nasty to the Sussexes, and Harry’s going to be so mad about it, because we did it all with Harry in mind! As I said, in the past five years, it’s like they have no idea how crazy they look.

Well, the latest chapter is Prince William hiring Jason Knauf to be Earthshot’s new CEO. If you know the backstory of what Knauf did to the Sussexes, it’s beyond clear that this choice was yet another move intended for an audience of two: Harry and Meghan. The Sussexes have not reacted to Knauf’s new position, because why would they? Because William hasn’t gotten the reaction he craves from his intended audience, he’s gotten his favorite minions to repeatedly point out that Knauf was hired specifically because of the Sussexes.

Prince William is sending out an undeniable message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jason Knauf, the former royal aide who accused the Duchess of Sussex of bullying, was recently named CEO of The Earthshot Prize, William’s key environmental organization. “Prince William’s decision to make Jason Knauf, the former private secretary of the Sussexes, the CEO of his most prestigious project will infuriate Harry and Meghan,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital. “It is impossible to avoid feeling that this is precisely what William intended.” “As far as the Sussexes are concerned, [Knauf] undoubtedly has pariah status,” Fitzwilliams claimed. “[But] William is clearly showing he doesn’t care about what his brother thinks, much less Meghan. The royal rift seems permanent,” he added. British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital this announcement is significant. “It [represents] Jason’s stalwart support of the family during the bullying scandal,” she claimed. “This is a clear signal as to the legitimacy of all the bullying reports, damning to Meghan Markle. While every royal has had issues regarding those they can trust, Prince William, having been betrayed by his brother, is wary and has deeper trust issues. Jason remains one of his closest confidantes, a trusted advisor and a member of his inner circle due to his discretion during difficult times.”

“This is a clear signal as to the legitimacy of all the bullying reports” – no, it’s a clear signal that William always believed Knauf’s lies, which we already knew from Prince Harry’s memoir. The whole “reason” why William violently assaulted Harry was over Meghan and Knauf’s claims about Meghan. “…CEO of his most prestigious project will infuriate Harry and Meghan.” Like… the Sussexes live thousands of miles away and they’ve known that Knauf is a sleazy piece of sh-t for years? Certainly the better question is: why the hell is William doing this much to get the Sussexes’ attention?