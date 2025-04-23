“The ‘Mountainhead’ trailer actually looks pretty interesting?” links
  • April 23, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jesse Armstrong’s first post-Succession project is Mountainhead, a film about tech bros on a ski trip as the world crashes down. It looks interesting? [Pajiba]
Jennifer Lopez’s longest relationship is with her producing partner. [LaineyGossip]
Tina Knowles had breast cancer. [Hollywood Life]
Megyn Kelly is fixated on the Obamas’ marriage. [Jezebel]
Jason Isaacs lost his damn mind filming The White Lotus. [Buzzfeed]
Alex Cooper has weird taste in guests. [JustJared]
I love Pedro Pascal’s “Protect the Dolls” t-shirt. [Socialite Life]
A woman unknowingly sang Blink-182 to Tom Delonge. [Seriously OMG]
Nathalie Emmanuel wore David Koma. [RCFA]
Yeah, some of these pieces are cute and funny! [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““The ‘Mountainhead’ trailer actually looks pretty interesting?” links”

  1. Jais says:
    April 23, 2025 at 2:46 pm

    Good for Pedro. Support the Dolls.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    April 23, 2025 at 4:08 pm

    Jesse Armstrong previous job was finance so knowing this material is accurate really is frightening.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment