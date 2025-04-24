Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez want their wedding to be featured in Vogue

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been together since at least 2018. The best we can tell, that was the year their affair began, when they were both married to other people. The National Enquirer tried to out their affair, and Bezos came out and announced his divorce and confirmed that he was seeing Lauren. He ended up proposing to Lauren in 2023. What’s amazing about this timeline is that at NO POINT has Lauren ever behaved like the well-kept side-chick/girlfriend/fiancee of one of the wealthiest men in the world. Lauren has always behaved like a C-lister who is trying to hang out with the cool A-listers. There’s a tackiness and desperation to Lauren and how she operates. It’s really fascinating! Instead of sitting back and letting people come to her and her soon-to-be husband’s money, she’s out there, hustling like an influencer at Coachella. All of which to say, it sounds like Lauren is desperate to get her wedding into Vogue.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice nuptials will be full of power players, including members of the Trump family — and it may even end up in Vogue, sources told Page Six. The couple is said to be talking to Anna Wintour about giving the exclusive story to the magazine, although “nothing is settled yet,” according to a media source. Bezos and Sánchez are set to wed in the Italian city in a three-day June extravaganza, and close friends Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher are on the guest list, we have learned. Don Trump Jr. and his new love Bettina Anderson — a Sánchez pal from south Florida — are set to attend as well. There will also be a gaggle of Kardashians, after Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian traveled to Texas last week to cheer on Sánchez and her all-female Blue Origin crew as they travelled to the edge of space. Amazon founder Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, will tie the knot during the celebrations lasting from June 26 to 29. “It makes sense to have the biggest wedding of the year covered in Vogue,” said an insider. But don’t expect to see the couple at the Met Gala on May 5. “They’re not going this year,” the insider said of the bash, which has a theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and the dress code “Tailored for You.”

[From Page Six]

It’s really amazing how many white people are coming out to say that they won’t attend this year’s Met Gala, because this year’s theme is so specifically about Black culture and Black style. As for Vogue… I actually hope that Anna Wintour makes them jump through hoops. I hope Vogue demands their own photographers and the right to cut people out of photos. Like… I actually do not believe that Wintour wants to feature any member of the Trump clan in Vogue at this point. But yeah… the way Lauren and Jeff Bezos are approaching the wedding and everything around it is so… Kardashian-level. Plus, the wedding is apparently going to be on Bezos’s yacht! You know those photos are going to suck anyway. And ten bucks says that Lauren’s dress is going to look so trashy.