Pedro Pascal calls anti-trans author a ‘heinous loser’ for celebrating ruling



As if we needed further proof that we’re living through the worst timeline, last week the UK’s Supreme Court rendered a f–ked up ruling on a case brought by a Scottish anti-trans group. The be-wigged judges unanimously decided that the term “sex,” as used in the Equality Act from 2010, was “binary” and meant gender at birth. The real world ramifications of this mean that countless British trans women have been stripped of their rights, not to mention their dignity. The British anti-trans campaign was supported publicly and financially by a wealthy English author, who boasted about the ruling in a cocky Twitter post. She put that up on social media, and social media is clapping back at her hateful views. Among those who’ve recently called her out is espresso junkie and fierce trans ally Pedro Pascal, everyone’s favorite Zaddy. And yeah, Pedro read her for filth, in under 10 words, in a comment on Instagram:

Pedro Pascal isn’t mincing words when it comes to his thoughts on J.K. Rowling’s support of an anti-transgender ruling in the U.K. The Last of Us star, 50 — whose sister Lux Pascal, came out as transgender in 2021 — recently shared a comment under an Instagram video criticizing Rowling, 59, who celebrated the U.K. Supreme Court’s April 16 ruling that transgender women should not be recognized as women under Britain’s Equality Act. In the Instagram video posted by activist Tariq Ra’ouf, he explained Rowling’s role in the ruling — as she financially backed the campaign group For Women Scotland, which brought the legal challenges to court — and called for a boycott of “Harry Potter-related” projects and experiences. Ra’ouf also called out her recent post celebrating the ruling with a cigar and drink in hand on X, as she wrote: “I love it when a plan comes together. “SupremeCourt #WomensRights.” In response, Pascal wrote under the video: “Awful disgusting SH– is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.” The actor, who has long been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and has publicly supported his sister Lux’s transition, doubled down on his support for the group attending the U.K. premiere of Marvel’s Thunderbolts* in London Tuesday, April 22 while wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the message “PROTECT THE DOLLS.” The T-Shirt is a part of a larger campaign by American designer Conner Ives. Ives, 28, designed the piece to call attention to the global anti-transgender sentiment that trans women are experiencing in several countries. “Dolls” is an affectionate term coined by the LGBTQ+ community to refer to transgender women. Pascal frequently shows public support for Lux’s transition, and she has accompanied Pascal to several red carpet premieres. Lux is an actress and activist who graduated from The Juilliard School in New York City in 2023. The U.K.’s recent ruling is a controversial one, as it allows for single-sex services to exclude transgender women. The U.K. government said the ruling brought “clarity and confidence” for women and service providers, per The Athletic.

[From People]

I was so happy when Labour finally won a UK election, but Keir Starmer and his government can choke on a crumpet for commending this ruling’s “clarity and confidence.” May their cups of tea henceforth forever be oversteeped. And speaking of steeping, you really have to stoop to the lowest of humanity to provoke such a biting reaction from lovable, soft, endearing Pedro Pascal. He’s always been an ally, even recently responding to trolls on Instagram who wrote nasty comments to a pro-trans post of his. But in those cases, Pedro’s clapbacks were all sassy, sarcastically deflating the trolls with superbly deployed kiss and manicure emojis. So for Pedro to outright call Rowling a “heinous LOSER,” well that muggle better watch out, cause I feel like a hex from Pedro will stick.

Lastly, Pedro’s t-shirt game really has been on fire lately. He donned an “ADULT CONTENT” tee by late trans artist Pippa Garner at Jimmy Kimmel last month. And wearing “PROTECT THE DOLLS” in the UK right after this ruling is exactly the energy we all need to bring right now. More dolls, less trolls, please.