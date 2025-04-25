Pedro Pascal calls anti-trans author a ‘heinous loser’ for celebrating ruling

As if we needed further proof that we’re living through the worst timeline, last week the UK’s Supreme Court rendered a f–ked up ruling on a case brought by a Scottish anti-trans group. The be-wigged judges unanimously decided that the term “sex,” as used in the Equality Act from 2010, was “binary” and meant gender at birth. The real world ramifications of this mean that countless British trans women have been stripped of their rights, not to mention their dignity. The British anti-trans campaign was supported publicly and financially by a wealthy English author, who boasted about the ruling in a cocky Twitter post. She put that up on social media, and social media is clapping back at her hateful views. Among those who’ve recently called her out is espresso junkie and fierce trans ally Pedro Pascal, everyone’s favorite Zaddy. And yeah, Pedro read her for filth, in under 10 words, in a comment on Instagram:
Pedro Pascal isn’t mincing words when it comes to his thoughts on J.K. Rowling’s support of an anti-transgender ruling in the U.K.
The Last of Us star, 50 — whose sister Lux Pascal, came out as transgender in 2021 — recently shared a comment under an Instagram video criticizing Rowling, 59, who celebrated the U.K. Supreme Court’s April 16 ruling that transgender women should not be recognized as women under Britain’s Equality Act.
In the Instagram video posted by activist Tariq Ra’ouf, he explained Rowling’s role in the ruling — as she financially backed the campaign group For Women Scotland, which brought the legal challenges to court — and called for a boycott of “Harry Potter-related” projects and experiences.
Ra’ouf also called out her recent post celebrating the ruling with a cigar and drink in hand on X, as she wrote: “I love it when a plan comes together. “SupremeCourt #WomensRights.”
In response, Pascal wrote under the video: “Awful disgusting SH– is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.”
The actor, who has long been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and has publicly supported his sister Lux’s transition, doubled down on his support for the group attending the U.K. premiere of Marvel’s Thunderbolts* in London Tuesday, April 22 while wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the message “PROTECT THE DOLLS.”
The T-Shirt is a part of a larger campaign by American designer Conner Ives. Ives, 28, designed the piece to call attention to the global anti-transgender sentiment that trans women are experiencing in several countries. “Dolls” is an affectionate term coined by the LGBTQ+ community to refer to transgender women.
Pascal frequently shows public support for Lux’s transition, and she has accompanied Pascal to several red carpet premieres. Lux is an actress and activist who graduated from The Juilliard School in New York City in 2023.
The U.K.’s recent ruling is a controversial one, as it allows for single-sex services to exclude transgender women. The U.K. government said the ruling brought “clarity and confidence” for women and service providers, per The Athletic.
I was so happy when Labour finally won a UK election, but Keir Starmer and his government can choke on a crumpet for commending this ruling’s “clarity and confidence.” May their cups of tea henceforth forever be oversteeped. And speaking of steeping, you really have to stoop to the lowest of humanity to provoke such a biting reaction from lovable, soft, endearing Pedro Pascal. He’s always been an ally, even recently responding to trolls on Instagram who wrote nasty comments to a pro-trans post of his. But in those cases, Pedro’s clapbacks were all sassy, sarcastically deflating the trolls with superbly deployed kiss and manicure emojis. So for Pedro to outright call Rowling a “heinous LOSER,” well that muggle better watch out, cause I feel like a hex from Pedro will stick.
Lastly, Pedro’s t-shirt game really has been on fire lately. He donned an “ADULT CONTENT” tee by late trans artist Pippa Garner at Jimmy Kimmel last month. And wearing “PROTECT THE DOLLS” in the UK right after this ruling is exactly the energy we all need to bring right now. More dolls, less trolls, please.
I won’t get into how shocked and frustrated I am by this (biological sex is NOT binary FFS – even a crab museum is calling that out) so sticking to a lighter topic, his t-shirts are awesome.
I can highly recommend the Spark Company (UK based but I believe ship to the US) who do excellent slogan t-shirts and sweatshirts. I just ordered their ‘it’s sisterhood not cisterhood’ one so I can at least show my support for all the women affected when I’m out in public.
There are also many, many worthy organisations you can donate to. Nicola Coughlan recently spoke about Not a Phase and it’s super easy to make a donation on their website.
I love that we no longer naming that author. Pedro is such a bright light in these dark times.
Yep. A podcast I listen to started doing that about three or four years ago, and that’s exactly how I reference them in my head. Good on Pedro for his vocal support.
Pedro on the right side of every issue I love him.
He’s not wrong.
I took all of our Harry Potter books and movies to a donation bin years ago. I know sometimes you have the separate the person from the creation, but in this instance she is so loud and so wrong. And the fact that she signed off on a miniseries to replace the movies because the original cast are allies? She’s the one inspired young readers to fight against prejudice, not that I’ll give her credit for that.
I didnt think it was possible but I love him even more.
Used to be a big fan of that series but boycotting her completely now.
That is such a disgusting thing to watch, women going after trans women like they are not also victims of this f*cked up patriarchal world. I was sexually harassed by a lot of men and zero of them was trans. That is true for most women. You don’t see them going after rapists getting away with merely a slap on the wrist, no, apparently trans women are more dangerous 🙄 Get ready now for articles of women getting harassed on public places because they don’t look feminine enough, so they must be trans. I feel so sorry for trans women, fearing men because they can hurt them for existing as trans and now fearing to share spaces with other women. She is a pathetic little woman and the proof that money can’t buy you happiness.
Fully support Pedro and the trans community. Heinous loser trolls is spot on.
I just bought this t-shirt!!! Yayyy Pedro
I never read a single one of the books or saw the films…just not a genre that held any interest for me…but am glad to see any and all celebs who speak out against this bitter, twisted miserable awful witch…who can join the list of “big stars” lololol like Trump’s Hollywood “stars” Jon Voight, Stallone and whoever else from the below “D” list losers who are and will remain on the wrong side of history. I love it when the right tries to round up big stars only to realize they don’t really have any…which is why they are constantly having to use music from real stars who just as constantly berate or sue them for such use.
He’s absolutely right. Eff her.
I was on the little older side of YA when Harry Potter book series came out. But I am so glad I was. I never ever have spent a dime on Harry Potter books or movies. And I never will.
She is just an ugly person. That thinks she is the hero of the story. But every villain does, I guess.
Who IRONICALLY used initials instead of her real name. Joanne Rowling. The K was added for her grandmother Kathleen. So, it would fool people into thinking she was a male author. To sell more books. As the target audience was boys.
I guess using genders for profit is OK for Joanne.
She is another hypocrite and trash.
We must protect Pedro at all costs!!
It is truly disappointing that the one area that all British political parties trading power seem to agree on is that invalidity trans rights is acceptable.
They may be liberal but it has been clear since Jeremy Corbyn that a lot of the party has some really regressive views around equality and minority groups and what’s “popular” to back.
If sex is binary, as an intersex person I am just a figment of your imagination.
I’m sure glad I never gave a f about Harry Potter so I don’t feel sad having to abandon any HP related content.
It’s bizarre how hard JKR goes for bigotry.