Gerard Pique & Clara Chia Marti have reportedly broken up, he was probably cheating

In 2022, Shakira dumped her longtime partner Gerard Pique. The rumor was that she came home one day and her strawberry jam was missing, and Pique doesn’t like strawberry jam. Meaning, he brought his jam-eating mistress into their home, into their bed. Shakira ended up leaving Spain and moving to Miami full-time. Soon after, Pique went IG-official with Clara Chia Marti, the jam-eating tart. To make the Spanish soap opera even funnier, Clara and Gerard were chaotic from the word go – he was reportedly cheating on Clara as well, because side-chicks never learn. In turn, there were rumors that Clara had a retaliatory roll in the hay with Pep Guardiola. Well, it looks like the soap opera is winding down – word on the Barca street is that Pique and Clara are over.

Gerard Pique and his girlfriend of three years, Clara Chia, have reportedly broken up. The former Spain and Barcelona star, who retired from football in 2022, has had his love life in the public eye since his 10-year relationship with Shakira, with whom he shares two children.

According to Spanish TV show Vamos a ver (Let’s See), reported via Marca, journalist Adriana Dorronsoro confirmed that Pique and Chia have split up. Dorronoro went on to say the cause of the split is not yet known but that she has heard that third parties may be involved.

Chia, 26, is 12 years younger than Pique and Dorronoro said: ‘I have confirmation that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía have broken up and I am investigating a little into the reasons, because I am hearing from third parties, although it is still not very clear.’

She said the source of the information was ‘very close to the couple’ and did not confirm whether Pique being seen recently in Miami with a redheaded woman was the cause of the breakup.

Chia reportedly works for a sports entertainment production company and the couple previously posted numerous pictures together on social media.

Pique divides his life between Barcelona and Miami where his children live. Spanish press also report than the ‘double life’ was a point of contention in his relationship. In June 2022 amid rumours of him cheating after 11 years and two children together (Milan, 11 and Sasha, nine), Shakira announced her and Pique were breaking up. The Colombian music star, 47, has since gone on to brand him ‘Voldemort’ among other digs in her music.