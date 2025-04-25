Gerard Pique & Clara Chia Marti have reportedly broken up, he was probably cheating

In 2022, Shakira dumped her longtime partner Gerard Pique. The rumor was that she came home one day and her strawberry jam was missing, and Pique doesn’t like strawberry jam. Meaning, he brought his jam-eating mistress into their home, into their bed. Shakira ended up leaving Spain and moving to Miami full-time. Soon after, Pique went IG-official with Clara Chia Marti, the jam-eating tart. To make the Spanish soap opera even funnier, Clara and Gerard were chaotic from the word go – he was reportedly cheating on Clara as well, because side-chicks never learn. In turn, there were rumors that Clara had a retaliatory roll in the hay with Pep Guardiola. Well, it looks like the soap opera is winding down – word on the Barca street is that Pique and Clara are over.
Gerard Pique and his girlfriend of three years, Clara Chia, have reportedly broken up. The former Spain and Barcelona star, who retired from football in 2022, has had his love life in the public eye since his 10-year relationship with Shakira, with whom he shares two children.
According to Spanish TV show Vamos a ver (Let’s See), reported via Marca, journalist Adriana Dorronsoro confirmed that Pique and Chia have split up. Dorronoro went on to say the cause of the split is not yet known but that she has heard that third parties may be involved.
Chia, 26, is 12 years younger than Pique and Dorronoro said: ‘I have confirmation that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía have broken up and I am investigating a little into the reasons, because I am hearing from third parties, although it is still not very clear.’
She said the source of the information was ‘very close to the couple’ and did not confirm whether Pique being seen recently in Miami with a redheaded woman was the cause of the breakup.
Chia reportedly works for a sports entertainment production company and the couple previously posted numerous pictures together on social media.
Pique divides his life between Barcelona and Miami where his children live. Spanish press also report than the ‘double life’ was a point of contention in his relationship. In June 2022 amid rumours of him cheating after 11 years and two children together (Milan, 11 and Sasha, nine), Shakira announced her and Pique were breaking up. The Colombian music star, 47, has since gone on to brand him ‘Voldemort’ among other digs in her music.
What’s interesting is that Pique spends enough time in Miami to have international side-chicks. As I said, Shakira moved to Miami full-time after the split, and I know she and Pique worked out some kind of custodial agreement. So I guess he bought or rents a place in Miami to see his kids? And that’s where the “double life” stuff began? What’s also funny is that he doesn’t have to travel to cheat, clearly. I’m sure he has plenty of mistresses in Barcelona too.
With all the jam references in today’s posts I just got a craving…gonna go make some toast.
Between jam gossip and the jam that’s bringing down the monarchy maybe the 2020’s will be known as the jam decade in the future. Like one of those ‘little known facts’ that comes up in quizzes.
“According to historians, the 1920’s were known as the ‘roaring 20’s’, but what were the 2020’s described as based on a recurring theme at the time?”
Gerard, por favor! They sound like they should be on the show whose why viral earlier this year.
I guess it’s a mix of blind faith, stupidity and you think you’re ‘the one’.
But it’s always the same if the man cheats with you he will cheat on you. You’re not special.
I hope this helps Shakira gain even more perspective. When this was fresh news, at least part of the headline was that there was a 20 age spread between Shakira and side chick, and he went younger…nah, the guy is just a dog.
The way you win them is the way you lose them.
This is such an obvious “of course”, it’s honestly hard for me to imagine them being shattered by the break up. Do dual serial cheaters truly have dramatic, emotional breakups? Like, surely they were both expecting it at some point and this is just a shrug and move on?
I know Shakira is having a good day.
She became international news as the mistress. I think, she got hospitalized at some point when the news hit everywhere? It might be an ego thing not to break up to prove that they were in love, so what they did was excusable.