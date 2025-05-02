Princess Charlotte’s 10th birthday portrait was taken by her mom Princess Kate

Today is Princess Charlotte’s tenth birthday. It’s also David Beckham’s birthday – I honestly didn’t know/forgot that they shared a birthday. To celebrate Charlotte’s b-day, Kensington Palace released a photo taken by the Princess of Wales. Prince Louis’s recent b-day portrait was taken by a professional photographer, but Charlotte’s were not! According to reports, Kate took this photo of Charlotte on her iPhone “during a visit to Cumbria in the northwest of England in early 2025.”

I know the “who does she look like” debate will happen regardless of what I write, but honestly, this is the first time I’ve really seen Prince William in his daughter. I’ve never really thought that she looked much like either of her parents, but you can really see William in her in this portrait. Once I really looked at photos of Lady Sarah Chatto (Princess Margaret’s daughter), I see the resemblance there too (which has been noted many times by royalists).

Anyway, I hope Charlotte has a nice birthday and I really hope they don’t make this kids into the “monarchy’s secret weapon” any time soon. Just let her be a kid, for goodness sake.