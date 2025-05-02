Princess Charlotte’s 10th birthday portrait was taken by her mom Princess Kate

Today is Princess Charlotte’s tenth birthday. It’s also David Beckham’s birthday – I honestly didn’t know/forgot that they shared a birthday. To celebrate Charlotte’s b-day, Kensington Palace released a photo taken by the Princess of Wales. Prince Louis’s recent b-day portrait was taken by a professional photographer, but Charlotte’s were not! According to reports, Kate took this photo of Charlotte on her iPhone “during a visit to Cumbria in the northwest of England in early 2025.”
I know the “who does she look like” debate will happen regardless of what I write, but honestly, this is the first time I’ve really seen Prince William in his daughter. I’ve never really thought that she looked much like either of her parents, but you can really see William in her in this portrait. Once I really looked at photos of Lady Sarah Chatto (Princess Margaret’s daughter), I see the resemblance there too (which has been noted many times by royalists).
Anyway, I hope Charlotte has a nice birthday and I really hope they don’t make this kids into the “monarchy’s secret weapon” any time soon. Just let her be a kid, for goodness sake.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Kensington Palace.
On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as King Charles celebrates his official birthday.
Featuring: Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

VIP guests attend the mens final at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the AELTC in London, UK
Featuring: Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jul 2024
Credit: Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Handout photo provided by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales with the Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte. The Princess of Wales said she has finished chemotherapy and is “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months”
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: Prince Louis, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
I’ve thought for a while now that the older Charlotte gets, the more she looks like William. But today is the first time I’ve noticed that her teeth are similar to his as well.
I hope as she ages she looks like a middleton. Louis may be spared having the Windsor looks though
I’ve always thought she was Willie’s clone, except the first year: she reminded me of Carole then. But yes, after that, definitely down W’s mouth/teeth. I hope orthodonture can help that. All in all, she is a very pretty girl, with a warm smile that reaches her eyes.
Kids do change. When my younger sister was born you couldn’t tell her baby pics from my brother’s. Now, she’s the image of my mom. Same with my younger nephew: spitting image of his father as a baby, now, at 24, he looks *just* like my dad did at that age. Weird how gene’s work!
I hope she gets to just be a child, and gets to do whatever she wants when she grows up.
She’s always had a sparkle when she smiles, and I really hope the monarchy doesn’t sap her of that someday. (Although history is not on her side.)
She looks SO much like William here. i know people always insisted that she looked like QEII but I think that had a lot to do with how her hair was done and how she was dressed. Now that we’re seeing her more in “regular” clothes with long hair the resemblance is not as strong. and something happens to kids as they grow up (for my kids it was right around this time, 8-10 years old) where their heads sort of mature, I dont know how to put it, lol. But my kids had super round faces until around 8 or so and then their faces lengthened out a bit and I can see clearly how they will look at 20, in a way I couldn’t see when they were 5. And I think that has happened to Charlotte here.
Hope she has a nice birthday.
She looks more like William than the other two.George is a Spencer and Louis a Middleton.
Charlotte certainly has her father’s teeth! and his Hanoverian face shape.
I never could see the late Queen in her, as loads of people said she was the image of.
A lot of us have looks that change over the years.When I was young I looked a lot like my father, now when I look in the mirror, I see my mother’s face staring at me.
I hope she looks like a middleton. As she gets older. I never saw a resemblance to Sarah chat to . She and her brother show the Snowdon genes dominate and Charlotte is not related to Snowdon. Charlotte and Sarah wore the same hairdo when they were younger. I see a resemblance to pipp a in Charlotte. I wish Kate used a professional photographer for Charlotte like she did for Louis
I’ve always thought Charlotte looks like William because as a baby she looked just like William as a baby. But yeah, it really shows here. I hope she has a lovely birthday fox hunting or bee keeping, or whatever aristo kids do.
She’s cute but the photo is too casual
Next year Louis photographer should be used
Nah, I think it’s a cute photo. Let a kid be a kid.
Yes it is a cute photo. But she should get the formal portrait like Louis had, imo
Yeah, she really does look like him here. I always thought she took after his side of the family unlike her brothers. That may change as she gets older. I looked like my mom until I got into my thirties and now I really look like my dad’s mom! 😱 (that’s not a good thing) lol
William lost his Spencer looks as he ages now he’s all windsor
Diana snatched those genes back for calling her paranoid – except for the Spencer baldness. She let him keep that.
A visit to Cumbria you say? So that’s yet another vacation they took this year. I am not surprised.
Good point!
Yeah, it shows how quietly they move around the country on all kinds of excursions.
And are they hunting? That’s a hunting jacket, no?
Calling out the iPhone in the release is also interesting…
Yes they could have easily just said phone. It feels like a product placement to specifically name that it was an iphone
Was this before the first ski trip or after? And then the Caribbean was for Kate’s birthday? Then skiing again, and they fit in this hiking trip at some point, so four vacays in four months, for the ‘still recovering’ Kate. Nice. 🙄 Hiking is something the Middletons apparently did quite a lot of as a family, so Kate is continuing that. That’s nice. Truly.
you’re getting confused @beaniebean, try to keep it all straight please 😉
the skiing was a post christmas/early birthday vacation, Mustique was just because February is cold, skiing again was because that’s what wealthy people do I guess, and I guess Cumbria was….just because?
The irony is that Cumbria would have been a good vacation to advertise. Maybe not at the time for security reasons, but post something after you get home and say “like many people in the UK, we took advantage of a school break to spend the weekend in Cumbria, where we explored the beautiful countryside and hiked and enjoyed a visit to X town” etc. That to me would be more genuine and do more to boost tourism than an overly planned/scripted trip to Scotland for their anniversary.
A sweet shot, and she looks very happy. I hope she truly is. Yes, with that smile, you can see a lot of William (or what he might look like if he wasn’t so intent on behaving like a raging toddler all the time).
Cute kid. Cute picture. Wish her well.
It’s the teeth. Also that picture of the three of them is funny. Kate looks smug like she’s got the cream, William looks like he’s been forced to pose, charlotte is just happy to have all her parents in one place at the same time
Yeah the parents look so phony, Charlotte her usual open self poor kid.
Yes that upper jaw is so Willie.
Happy birthday, Charlotte.
Happy Birthday Charlotte!!
The only good thing those two lazy bums were good at — making cute babies. She definitely looks like Will here but she’s softer and sweeter, with bright eyes. I hope those babies are okay.
When they grow up to be entitled and lazy like them, I’m not sure if that’s something they’d be proud of.
Hahahah. She said they were good a “making cute babies” not “raising good people”. There is a huge distinction and the latter remains to be seen. Plus much of the raising has been outsourced.
Well, when she was very little, I thought she looked so much like her great grandmother QEII so I’m not surprised she’s starting to look like her dad. Genetics from the Windsor side are clearly strong in her.
I never saw any resemblance to the Queen. She also has other bloodlines from the Spencers, Middletons, Fermoys, etc. I think the only one with a resemblance is Lady Louise but it is not like she is the Queen’s twin or anything like that. William is also a Spencer but lost those looks. Even Princess Anne does not closely resemble her mother.
Sarah for me over Louise. Louise takes so much after Sophie.
She has a Middleton head but her face has turned into William.
Happy Birthday! I hope she has fun and lives a happy life.
She is related to the Snowdens tho -Sarah Chatto’s mother Margaret is her father’s great aunt. And there is a resemblance beyond the hair cut – she has the Windsor teeth.
In her case, Margaret’s Windsor genes did not predominate. Sarah resembles her two half sisters (through her father) and they all closely resemble each other. Also Sarah’s brother is also a Snowdon. I still never saw a resemblance to Chatto.
There are photos of Sarah chatto as a young girl that resemble Charlotte as a young girl. It could just be the angles of the photo idk and that doesn’t mean it’ll stay that way but I can see it. Both cute either way.
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a32355684/princess-charlotte-lady-sarah-chatto-doppelganger-photos/
Sarah and her two half sisters are good looking, there are photos of them together.
William was a very good looking child and young man until he got the Windsor looks which became stronger and stronger.
It’s my husband’s birthday, too. And we’re pretty sure Charlotte and David are honored to share the day with him😉
That part of Cumbria looks like Scotland (which her parents just visited). Nice jacket!
Hope she has a wonderful birthday!
It’s interesting that Kate took this photo but not the one of Louis. Quite frankly, I don’t think William and Kate have to release a photo of the children every year. They should only do it for milestone birthdays to minimise their exposure. It’s surprised me that KP didn’t broker that type of deal instead of promising to send out photos every year.
As I recall, Diana and Charles did not release birthday photos of their sons every year but had family portraits of the entire family for the holiday season. They did take have pictures taken for their first days of school and so on as well.
I agree with this.
It is odd that Louis gets a professional photographer and behind the scenes video but Charlotte does not. Seems disorganized.
And yes the entire thing of releasing photos for their birthdays every year is not necessary. But it is more than likely an exchange so that the media doesn’t examine other issues. Also they want the parasocial relationships set up early so that it’s harder to attack the monarchy and those who benefit directly from it despite it costing taxpayers millions. These people want the masses to post how cute they are and then go after others who don’t agree. It’s propaganda as with everything else this family does.
Yup, they can only sell their kids photos to keep their part of the bargain. There’s no substance to the Lazies, so here you go, a photo for you because soon she’ll be fed to the wolves as she enters the teenage hormone years and the early 20s rebellious period 🙄
I thought it was odd as well. With all the vacations they have been on all year- this was the best photo they could come up with? Seems messy and disorganized- what is going on w them?
I wonder if this is yet more “keeping up with the Sussexes.” We’ve gotten glimpses of their kids recently.
I think its sort of weird because we see the kids regularly enough at this point, right? Like it was more interesting to see how they changed between one and two when we only saw a glimpse of George or Charlotte or whoever in that year. (and even then I don’t think we “needed” to see those changes.) But now we see them relatively regularly between Trooping, Wimbledon, Christmas, and I guess Easter (well it should be Easter) that I dont think its necessary to release a picture on their birthdays each year.
I wonder if this is part of the bargain with the media, or if its just W&K being W&K. Their kids are pretty much the only interesting thing about them and when their social media gets the most interactions.
(are we going to talk about the weird mother nature “coming soon” video??)
They’re waiting for the dramas and the soap opera to continue as these three kids grow up. I pity them in their gilded cage. The fate that awaits them has been set in stone for the last 30-40 years.
Agree. For all other members of the RF birthday posts, they just use a professional photo from one of their engagements, and they could easily do this for the kids as well. Keep it to where we’ve already seen them and leave their private time to themselves.
I always thought the agreement with the rota was Kate would supply them with a snapshot birthday photo each year and they would not pap the kids at other times.
It is weird that Louis got the professional photo and video. It would have been easy to do one for Charlotte at the same time since the birthdays are so close.
She’s darling, and I wish her well.
The birthday pics are quid pro quo with the rota. The press cover-up most of Willy’s bullshit and smear the Sussexes in exchange for no paparazzi stalking the Wails kids, Keener claiming to take the pics to grift money when the photos are published/establish some meaninful skill when she has none and the kids appearing at certain staged appearances every year as a “happy” family with their parents as other photo ops for the rota. This arrangement is probably better for them than the extreme paparazzi coverage Harry and Willy had to deal with as children, but is still icky. Odd that Charlotte doesn’t warrant a professional photographer, but Louis did. All his fingers were accounted for this time though. How many vacations are the Wails up to now since Christmas?
I commented on that too. Why not have all of them have professional photographers for a change.
Definitely looks more like Willy than the brothers do. But in yesterday’s “secret weapon” article 🙄 I saw some pippa in there too. Maybe something about the eyes.
I’ve always seen that resemblance to Pippa, yes and around the eyes.
I hope for her sake she doesn’t look like pip. Pippa looks awful- all the Middletons women do.
That’s a cute pic. She has warmth in her eyes and smile. And yes, she looks like her father. I’ve thought that for at least the past three years. As a toddler it was hard to tell, because her face was rounder.
What a great looking kid! Happy Birthday, Charlotte!
Beautiful snap of a lovely happy girl! Happy Birthday, Charlotte! Ten is a big birthday.
Why is she wearing camouflage? If they are hunting, it should be orange camou, for safety. If they’re not hunting, wearing camou is stupid. Please don’t ever take kids to the woods wearing green camou, especially if your kids dont have constant security like the royals do. Sorry for the rant, but MAGAs in America love to wear green camouflage because it looks “tough” and “military,” but it’s really dangerous to wear it while hunting (deer are colorblind, orange would work just as well, and it’s what real hunters wear).
Am I the only one that thinks they bleach her hair? I don’t believe its the sun. Otherwise she’s a cute kid with a sparkle in her eye.
I think both her hair and her mother’s reveals how much time they spent on vacation, and it’s quite a lot. And without proper sun protection apparently.
My hair used to get that bleached-out look in the summer when I was a kid. I was in and out of swimming pools, lakes, sometimes the ocean. Sometimes my mother would comb lemon juice into our hair to speed up the blonde streaks.
Another photo that reminds of us of the unlimited amounts of time and money the Wales have to travel, spent time with their children, stay in shape, buy outdoors gear.
I think KP has completely lost focus of the fact that Kate was also rich growing up with parents running their own business with apparently unlimited ability to travel.
Holy cow she’s starting to really look like Willy’s side of the family.
Looking just like her dad. Mon Dieu 😲