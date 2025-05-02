Mail: Prince William won’t ‘indulge’ the Sussexes when he’s king, he’ll be ‘no-nonsense’

This week, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast got a lot of attention for his exclusive based on an extremely funny tantrum from “royal sources” and “friends of Prince William.” The tantrum was all about how the Duchess of Sussex sent a gift basket to her friend Jamie Kern Lima with a notecard, and the notecard was printed “HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” Gasp! Obviously, this means that Meghan is profiting from her HRH, and she and Harry pinky-swore promised to not use their HRHs for anything! They promised at the Sandringham Summit, you know, the summit which was only organized after Meghan left the country because they wanted to decide her future without her presence in the room? The same summit where QEII emphasized that the Sussexes should receive security for a year? The same summit where William apparently went ballistic and began shrieking at his brother in front of QEII, Charles and the courtiers? The same summit where William’s courtiers leaked everything to Dan Wootton in the middle of negotiations?

Well, “former courtiers” and Prince William’s “friends” huffed, puffed and raged to the Daily Beast this week that “Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won’t. He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him.” Another source told Sykes: “Charles has completely lost control… Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled he is. She knows he won’t do anything. There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found.” As you can imagine, those same courtiers and friends also have Richard Eden on speed-dial and they had to huff and puff to him as well. I’ll spare you Eden’s histrionics and just get to the relevant parts:

QEII was concerned about the Sussexes’ money-making plans: Insiders have previously told me that the Queen was gravely concerned about the Sussexes’ plans to make money. She knew all too well from previous experience – such as with Edward and Sophie’s commercial projects 25 years ago – of the scandals that can lurk for royals trying to earn money. That is why she made her grandson and his American wife agree not to use their HRH titles in their commercial ventures.

Meghan used her title in the note to Kern Lima & she published a Ukrainian official’s message which used the HRH: While her representatives have denied she is continuing to use the title for commercial purposes, it is not the first time the duchess has publicised it in recent weeks. A fortnight ago, she posted a message she’d received on her Instagram account, addressing her as ‘Your Royal Highness’. As I noted at the time, it seemed a deliberately provocative act to publish the message, which had been sent by a Ukrainian government minister.

Rebellious teenagers: And my sources question whether provocation could be the aim. ‘Harry and Meghan are like rebellious teenagers,’ one insider told me this week. ‘They’re constantly pushing the boundaries to test what they can get away with.’

Charles won’t do anything: Senior courtiers have made clear that they do not expect King Charles to take action against his younger son and daughter-in-law. Our monarch has always avoided confrontation and has sought to keep options open for the Sussexes should they seek a return to royal duties. For instance, he has not removed Harry from his role as a Counsellor of State, which could see his son standing in for royal duties in the case of an emergency.

William won’t be so indulgent: But, from what I have been told, William would not be so indulgent of his brother. This week, US outlet The Daily Beast cited sources who claimed the Prince of Wales wants to ‘strip’ Harry and Meghan of their titles when he takes the throne. While Kensington Palace has not commented on the claims, my insiders say they expect the Prince of Wales to take some sort of action against his brother and sister-in-law once he is King.

How William will respond: One pointed to William’s public denial after the Sussexes’ explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. ‘We are very much not a racist family,’ he told a reporter when asked about Meghan’s claim that a family member had questioned the skin colour of her future children. ‘That gives you a taste of the no-nonsense approach that he would take,’ my source told me.

[From The Daily Mail]

“That gives you a taste of the no-nonsense approach that he would take” – I’m sorry, so William’s big incandescent-with-rage plan is to just issue another dumb lie like “We are very much not a racist family”??? That’s it? William will stagger out, half in the bag, and stammer: “We are very much not a family which will allow a Black woman to use HRH.” In recent weeks, there have been several briefings about “what William will do as king” and I thought it would be helpful to compile a list of King Willy’s plans: remove the Sussexes’ titles; issue a statement in the vein of “we are very much not a racist family”; continue to be extremely racist; go on school runs; disappear for months at a time; never do bread-and-butter royal engagements; rage out any time someone suggests that Kate work; and skip state funerals to go to football matches.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “Mail: Prince William won’t ‘indulge’ the Sussexes when he’s king, he’ll be ‘no-nonsense’”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    May 2, 2025 at 7:34 am

    Indulge the Sussexes? Is that what he is doing with all his hate articles against them for years? Is that how he indulges them. What a piece of nasty work he is!! King Man Child Peg who will rule with a jealous fist full of tantrums! So he will find away to take the titles just like he ended homelessness and the war in the Middle East and sent a refrigerator? Sure.

    Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    May 2, 2025 at 7:34 am

    His obsession with Meg and Harry is unhinged. I’m glad that they have their own money and protection. What a loser.

    Reply
  3. bubblegum dreams says:
    May 2, 2025 at 7:35 am

    WTH? They don’t seems to realise that he is King of Britain, not the whole world. The Sussexes will continue to do what they want and pay him and the BM no mind. Delusional fools.

    Reply
  4. sevenblue says:
    May 2, 2025 at 7:38 am

    King Joffrey is big mad that he can’t control his brother anymore. He can take whatever he wants (which I doubt he can), Harry and Meghan are still gonna be happy, living in a beautiful home with their children, earning their own money and doing their charity work the way they want. And he is stuck with a woman who gropes his ass publicly.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 2, 2025 at 7:47 am

      William is a spoiled brat. He was doing nasty things before the Oprah interview. And William is in denial about the racism I think he will bring down the monarchy

      Reply
      • somebody says:
        May 2, 2025 at 7:50 am

        And, since he was doing awful things before, imagine how terrible he would be now if they returned.

  5. Harla says:
    May 2, 2025 at 7:40 am

    So William “loathes and despises Harry and Meghan”? He sounds rather unhinged and in desperate need of professional help. I’m assuming that William and his KP comms staff believe that saying this makes him look “manly, masculine and in charge” when really the opposite is true. If anyone from KP sees this, get your boss some professional therapeutic help.

    Reply
  6. Maxine Branch says:
    May 2, 2025 at 7:42 am

    A pathetic ugly man

    Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    May 2, 2025 at 7:43 am

    The next reign will be that of “Mad King William,” because this kind of talk is insane.

    Reply
  8. Jan says:
    May 2, 2025 at 7:46 am

    For the love of whomever, will Tom dicks stop with this nonsense, he knows that Cain can’t remove the ducal title, only parliament can do that, the HRH is another story.
    When is someone going to tell Cain, there is nothing he can do, that he has not already tried to do for the last 6 years, and failed miserably at.

    Reply
  9. MSJ says:
    May 2, 2025 at 7:47 am

    Richard Eden is such a shit stirrer. He pretty much took Tom Sykes’ reporting and pushed out the same narrative to make a quick buck and rile up his supporters. This is all such a ridiculous joke on William now. 🤷🏽‍♀️ This nonsense coming from ‘friends’ and ‘insiders’ illuminates William’s impatience for his father to die so that he can be crowned King. Somewhat macabre, don’t you think? 🤔

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      May 2, 2025 at 7:56 am

      Actually, it would be relief if William decided to become “no nonsense” – he’s been nothing but nonsense, so far. And yes, macabre – also, grasping and callous. His father has cancer and he hasn’t said a single kind word or done a single kind act toward him – just “when I’m king” chest-thumping.

      Reply
  10. somebody says:
    May 2, 2025 at 7:48 am

    A weak denial of racism is his “no-nonsense approach? I think they are letting slip inadvertantly that Charles did ask Harry to return and that is why their meeting was so short. Charlie is now sulking.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 2, 2025 at 7:58 am

      No nonsense approach for William is shirking work and vacationing a lot. And releasing info about how he despises the sussexes. He’ll be lazy as king too. I hope he has a long wait to be king.

      Reply
  11. Jais says:
    May 2, 2025 at 7:54 am

    Alright so let’s say he takes the titles right away. What more will he have left to crash out about? It feels like there is a need to always have something to hold over the Sussexes ’ heads. Wouldn’t this just leave him with nothing? What new controversy could be created? He’d have nothing left.

    Reply
  12. LadyE says:
    May 2, 2025 at 7:57 am

    Yay!!! You included my all time favorite shade of William!!!

    “The future king & queen: So, what sort of monarchy would King William and Queen Catherine lead? The answer is one in which you might see the king on the school run, according to one well-placed source.”

    I will never not laugh hysterically that this made it to print!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment