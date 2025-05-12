Amber Heard reveals in Mother’s Day post that she welcomed twins Agnes & Ocean

In 2021, Amber Heard welcomed her first child, daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, via surrogacy. Soon after becoming a mother, Amber moved to Spain – first Mallorca and then Madrid, and she reportedly still lives there. Well, Amber just welcomed two more babies: twins Agnes and Ocean. From Amber’s Instagram (this is her first IG post in more than a year):

Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x

[From Amber’s IG]

I’m really happy for her, and happy that she’s building a life and family away from all of the bullsh-t. All that being said, I have thoughts on the names! How does she go from Oonagh to Agnes to Ocean? To me, Agnes is the name that stands out like a sore thumb – you can argue that Oonagh and Ocean sort of fit together, but Agnes?? Anyway, not my babies, so I’ll mind my business.

I feel like I would be remiss by not mentioning the increasingly loud speculation that a certain DOGE nutcase is the sperm donor for Amber’s children. That speculation circulated around Oonagh’s birth but I didn’t think much of it. But now… I’m starting to wonder. Especially given what we know now about how Elon Musk makes these financial arrangements with women to have his children. It would explain how Amber is able to support her family in Spain. And it’s not like Amber and Elon are strangers – they legitimately dated circa 2017-18.