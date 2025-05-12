Amber Heard reveals in Mother’s Day post that she welcomed twins Agnes & Ocean

In 2021, Amber Heard welcomed her first child, daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, via surrogacy. Soon after becoming a mother, Amber moved to Spain – first Mallorca and then Madrid, and she reportedly still lives there. Well, Amber just welcomed two more babies: twins Agnes and Ocean. From Amber’s Instagram (this is her first IG post in more than a year):
Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x
I’m really happy for her, and happy that she’s building a life and family away from all of the bullsh-t. All that being said, I have thoughts on the names! How does she go from Oonagh to Agnes to Ocean? To me, Agnes is the name that stands out like a sore thumb – you can argue that Oonagh and Ocean sort of fit together, but Agnes?? Anyway, not my babies, so I’ll mind my business.
I feel like I would be remiss by not mentioning the increasingly loud speculation that a certain DOGE nutcase is the sperm donor for Amber’s children. That speculation circulated around Oonagh’s birth but I didn’t think much of it. But now… I’m starting to wonder. Especially given what we know now about how Elon Musk makes these financial arrangements with women to have his children. It would explain how Amber is able to support her family in Spain. And it’s not like Amber and Elon are strangers – they legitimately dated circa 2017-18.
Good for her. I seriously doubt that she would put herself in such a vulnerable position for financial gain, after her horrible experience with Depp and all the abuse she went during and after the relationship. Having Elon’s babies? When he has enough money and power to take them away from you when he changes his mind?
I like to think she learned a few valuable life lessons post Depp.
Plus doesn’t he insist that all his children are boys? He does the pre-testing etc? One of the reasons he’s so pissed at Vivian right?
Reading this story made me supremely happy — until I got down to the part about the fascist nazi at the end urrrrghhgaggggg!
Yes Amber was palling around with that dickwad at one point — I guess after Johnny’s abuse he seemed like an upgrade? idk but living with that can really mess with your head [don’t ask me how I know] But since then it seems to me she has been living her best life on her own terms. I’ve seen absolutely no evidence she’s involved with that oppressor and until there’s actual proof I refuse to sully those poor innocent children with the mention of his filthy name.
Yeah, I agree and really do not think the last paragraph is helpful. There is no way these are Elon’s children. Elon specifically wants boys for one thing. But that was also an abusive relationship. I also want to point out that now that Musk is less palatable to the general public it’s become increasingly a bit of mud people want to sling at her. But back during the trial before his Trump days when he was more popular, people insisted he hated her.
After that disgusting court case, I wish her well. Hope she is loving Madrid with her babies.
Apparently, today is “one nice thing” about Elon Day. I think he paid for her attorneys, too, during Depp’s hideous defamation case. Happy for her and the babies! And the living in Spain….
It’s not that he paid for her lawyers it’s that Depp was frightened to sue while she had a financial backer.
Yeah, I can’t with the name Agnes.
I doubt it to be honest. It doesn’t sound like it has come easy for her. Hoping she has peace and support during this time.
The three names are quite different but also it’s only like 8 letters total between them lol. All A’s, O’s, G’s, N’s etc. Oonagh is the outlier to me. At least Agnes can be Aggie or Nessa.
My guess is that they will all go by different names amongst their family and friends. Like Agnes is probably her grandmother’s name. Then again, I have a friend named Emmeline, who went by Emily as a child, and now goes by Emmeline again.
Makes me think of Apple Martin.
I wish her the best. She is incredibly strong to be raising these kids.
The location of Johnny Depp’s new film is in Spain and I very much doubt that is a coincidence as he is a producer. He is disturbing. Not to mention the strange NFTs he sells of his daughter.
I hope she’s living her best life. Away from all the abuse.
Good for her to rebuild her life away from the spotlight and enjoy this special time with her kids. Madrid is such a great city to raise a family in. I know the paternity rumors of Elon being her kids’ bio father are out there and honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if it ended up being true. I’m not sure what terms they ended on after their brief relationship. But given how terrible he’s been to Grimes about custody of her kids and the weirdness with the last baby mama (the Ashley woman), I would hope she was smart enough to not go through him to have kids and went the anonymous sperm donor route. She deserves to live a life free of toxic men.
I really hope Elon Musk is not the father.
🎯
The reason I don’t think Elon is the donor is that he very specifically wants male children, and he’s not secretive about that.
I think Agnes is super pretty and goes really with Oonagh. To me Ocean is the only modern name and the one that stands out.