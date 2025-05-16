Sean Penn: Jennifer Lawrence, 34, is ‘probably the last movie star’

For years, there’s been a larger conversation about “where did all of the movie stars go” and thinkpieces about “the death of the movie star.” It’s true that there really aren’t full-fledged movie stars like Julia Roberts and Tom Cruise being made anymore by the Hollywood system – meaning, projects completely built around the actor, an actor who can carry any movie on sheer charisma, an actor with glamour and that movie-star X factor. Well, Sean Penn (who is not a movie star) thinks there aren’t many movie stars left, but he does think Jennifer Lawrence is one of them.

Sean Penn appeared on “The Louis Theroux Podcast” and declared Jennifer Lawrence to be “probably the last movie star.” Penn and the eponymous podcast host were discussing an array of different celebrities, with the Oscar winner giving his opinion on each. “I think the movie star manufacturer ran out around Jennifer Lawrence time or something,” Penn said about movie stardom. “She’s probably the last movie star.” One undisputed movie star in Penn’s mind is Tom Cruise, who is back in theaters this month with “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.” Penn praised the A-lister as “a guy who pursues excellence on a very high level.” “Certain kind of movies people appreciate more than others… but this is a very good actor who is also an incredibly extraordinary craftsman,” Penn said about Cruise. “Those movies don’t get made on those level without somebody extraordinary behind them. He’s the common link behind many of them. It’s no accident. He does his own stunts. He’s probably the best stuntman in movie world. He’s the most experienced guy.” When Penn noted later that “I see some performances from some young actors where I feel like I should quit and become an accountant because they are so good,” Theroux wondered who the actor might be talking about. Perhaps Timothée Chalamet? “I haven’t seen that movie yet,” Penn said, referring to Chalamet’s Oscar-nominated turn as Bob Dylan in last year’s “A Complete Unknown.” The actor added: “I haven’t seen his movies yet.”

He’s right about J-Law. She’s absolutely a movie star and she has been from her early 20s. There’s a very Julia Roberts-type quality to her too – the sassy, relatable, tall bombshell with a big mouth. Is Timothee Chalamet a movie star? He’s getting there, I think. Who are some of the other under-40 actors who might be the last movie stars? I’m drawing a blank, which is probably the point. Dakota Johnson, maybe? Florence Pugh, possibly, although I don’t think people go to her movies specifically because of her. Oh, Margot Robbie definitely – Margot and Jennifer Lawrence are the same age, btw, both 34. Emma Stone should probably be on the “possibly a movie star” list (she’s 36!). Keira Knightley maybe?? And see, I can’t even come up with a similar “possible movie star under 40” list for the guys.