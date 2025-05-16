Walmart CFO: higher prices due to tariffs are coming soon

What kills me about the way “but the price of eggs!” took over the 2024 election, is that the American economy was outperforming all other countries coming out of the pandemic. The total lack of perspective Americans showed, whether through honest or willful ignorance, is mind-boggling. So here we are, not a full two months since Economy Don flashed his bigly tariff chart from the White House Rose Garden, and it’s all a f–king mess. At this point I’d usually say, “If only someone had explicitly said this is what would happen…” except even that gloating refrain has lost its satisfaction (yet another thing this administration has robbed from us). Last month, Amazon floated marking the cost of the Trump Tariffs in their product listings, until Trump pitched a fit and his bro Bezos immediately backed down. Well, Walmart isn’t going that far, but their CEO did confirm this week that higher prices will be coming as soon as later this month, all thanks to the tariffs:
The company’s CEO Doug McMillon said Thursday many items on the stores’ shelves are costing more for the company, and will start costing more for shoppers too. Walmart’s finance chief said higher prices were likely to come as soon as this month and into the summer.
Speaking to investors after releasing quarterly earnings, McMillon said Walmart will work to protect food prices as much as possible.
“We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible,” he said. “But given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins in retail.”
He thanked President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent “for the progress made recently” with a deal that temporarily eased China tariffs to 30% from 145%. McMillon said he hoped for a longer term agreement for even lower taxes on Chinese imports. And he said he hoped the government would lift tariffs on food items, such as bananas and avocados, that don’t really grow in the U.S. but face the universal 10% tariff when imported.
Retail sales are a key pillar of the U.S. economy, and in recent months, some people have begun tightening their budgets in anticipation of higher prices from additional tariffs. People are being selective in choosing where to spend more, such as outings at restaurants and bars, and that has helped overall retail sales from sinking and instead remaining flat in April compared to March, new government data on Thursday show.
“Consumers overall have the money, they’re just losing the will to spend it,” Navy Federal Credit Union economist Robert Frick said in a statement. “Nerves over tariffs and even the jobs market have Americans generally saving more and spending less, but consumption is still increasing, however slightly.”
Walmart, for its part, reported sales rose 4.5% in the latest quarter, between February and April. Executives said about two-thirds of Walmart’s U.S. goods are grown, made or assembled domestically. But the retailer still imports from dozens of other countries, especially electronics and toys from China.
McMillon described numerous ways Walmart is pushing to avoid higher prices. In some cases, like flowers for Mother’s Day, the company and its suppliers have moved to absorb higher import costs. Or Walmart might spread the cost hike of one item with smaller price increases across numerous items in the same department. The company has also been moving some production out of China, and it’s pushed suppliers to change materials — for example, skipping tariffed aluminum in favor of fiberglass without tariffs.
…The big theme continues to be uncertainty, as the Trump administration negotiates individual deals with different countries and shifts its stance on tariffs. The trade war ramped up at the beginning of April, so price hikes have not yet affected the cost of living, with inflation easing last month.
“Consumers overall have the money, they’re just losing the will to spend it.” What a loaded sentence! On my first read, the yuckster in me replied, “That’s not all we’re losing the will to do.” But reading it over again, is it a dig at us consumers? Like, “You really could spend more of your money, if you just tried harder!” Is spending shame a new mind game they’re trying out to trick us into buying more? Because I have a lifetime of indulgent/impulsive purchases to prove that I need no help in that direction, thankyouverymuch. All I know is, I sure do feel sorry for all the kids who’ll have to suffer with only two dolls for Christmas this year, as opposed to the four for each night of Hanukkah that I got as a girl. But that’s what happens when you put the world’s greatest economy into the baby-fisted hands of a clown who doesn’t even know they make gold paint these days. Enjoy your eggs, everyone.
Economics 101: if a retailer can pass on input price rises to customers, then there isn’t enough competition. Period.
Also, the “low margins” in retail refer normally to things like food items, where the ability to raise prices for consumers is limited, for a variety of reasons both on the supply and the demand side. Things like “electronics and toys from China” have HIGH margins, and that’s what companies like Walmart are pissed about – that’s where they make their money, so that’s why they’re complaining about tariffs. It’s like restaurants with booze: they make no money (or even lose money) on the food, so that’s why you’re paying 35 or 40 bucks for a bottle of wine you can find for 5 bucks in the supermarket.
The lies just keep coming…
Lady Esther, you and I had the same thought. Does this guy really want us to believe that Walmart is operating on a shoestring budget and that they couldn’t possibly absorb any of the costs? These monopolies are f’ing vampires who won’t be satisfied until every last penny is sucked out of the public.
And once they raise prices, they never come back down.
A month ago food suppliers (in my country) tried to do the same thing and supermarkets told them to fuck off and they wouldn’t buy anything until they lowered their prices (there was literally no reason to hike up prices 5%) and people on Twitter were sharing the brands that would hike up their prices so people would not buy them. Even the President came out swinging. In the end they had to backtrack.
If you want to hurt them then stop buying. Buy only essentials. The moment their stock starts pilling up… that’s when prices start going down.
“He thanked President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent “for the progress made recently”…”
He THANKED them? Wondering if McMillon knew who instituted the tariffs in the first place. Also, as CFO, he should be aware that the legislative branch, not the executive one, is supposed to have the power to implement tariffs, and he could have stated that.
Loblaws, in Canada, is putting a big T in front of items that are impacted by the tariffs. They claim it’s for ‘transparency’!!!! Sure, jan.
Loblaws is part of the problem. Going for independent grocers and farmers markets as much as possible.
The only reason they saw increased sales Feb – April is because people are stocking up before these price hikes hit. DUH!
I agree.
Exactly that. Also all prices will rise even if there is not a tariff. Price gouging in the US has become very common and this will make it easier to do just that.
Canadian here. Our stores are putting a T next to prices raised due to tarrifs. For me that T stands for trump.
It doesn’t help that investing has turned into a chase for ever multiplying income instead of a reasonable way to increase wealth.
Yeah enjoy the eggs.
“Consumers overall have the money, they’re just losing the will to spend it,” Navy Federal Credit Union economist Robert Frick said in a statement. “Nerves over tariffs and even the jobs market have Americans generally saving more and spending less, but consumption is still increasing, however slightly.”
Yes how dare the consumer think twice about what they spend their money on. They are just mad because the Target boycott made people realize that they were buying things they don’t need.
I bought eggs yesterday. A dozen eggs was $5.39. Sure glad Trump is for us working class folks. Oh, wait.
That’s insane! I buy 32 eggs for approx u$7.5
I’ll be in the US at the end of September. I guess I’ll have to really mind my spending, especially on food and groceries.
The average price per egg in my home country is € 0.25. That’s ~ $ 0.28.
Then I read about not only dozens, but hundreds of flocks that have to be culled because of avian flu, and I don’t think prices will be better anytime soon in the US.
The US department of trade (or what it is called) actually had the gall to contact the Danish Egg Association about buying Danish eggs while Trump was threatening to annex Greenland.
They have the money.
1) A love of people DON’T have the money
2) But yeah, i have cut WAY back on both my walmart and amazon spending.
I still get a few things at walmart, and in a pinch, i’ll use amazon, but mostly, i am buying less.
And using my costco membership. Note: the store is too crowded, the lines are too long, so i buy online and it is delivered to my home.
I still feel like i am spending a lot due to the costs rising for the sole purpose of corporate greed.
But i am buying less.
And i hope the walmart family is cursed for 10 generations.
Most of my money goes to Aldi’s these days. (Their chocolate and shrimp are killer all by themselves. 😉) Ditto Costco for bulk stuff. Have stocked up on clothes, and except for needing more cargo pants, I’m in good shape. I’d stopped shopping at Target already, so that wasn’t a loss. I dropped Walmart after my bedridden mom passed and we didn’t need the medical supplies. 😞 And as other posters have noted, it’s amazing how much stuff you realize you don’t need when stores start gouging you and prices go up.
Credit card debt is at an all time high because so many consumers have been panic buying everytime tariffs are mentioned. Panic buying has been keeping the economy afloat and isn’t sustainable forever. Hopefully, consumers completely stop buying non-essentials and break the monopolies that have been driving inflation. And. Hopefully, the millionaire grifters like this dumbf#ck and the entire Walton family who support taxing the working class into poverty to avoid paying income tax get income taxed out of existence when the magats fall.
Money is the only language those people speak and it’s our only way to let them know how the public feels.
Restraint is working.
This is the bit that caught my eye:
“… we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins in retail.”
LOL.
What he meant to say was “… we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow PROFIT margins in retail.”
But he cut that word, PROFIT, because… yeah, they’ve been making themselves oligarch-level 1%-ers for how many decades? on our backs, burning our blood, sweat, and tears.
We need to put a knife through the heart of capital-C Capitalism. It’s time for this beast to die.