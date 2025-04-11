Financial analyst: Fund managers wonder if Donald Trump ‘might be insane’

In early April, Donald Trump announced an insane tariff program on every country except Russia and North Korea. The Trump Tariff plan devastated the domestic and international markets, with trillions of dollars being wiped out every single day. On Wednesday, Trump finally announced that he was hitting pause on the original tariff plan, but they would still do a baseline 10% tariff on all foreign goods, and there would still be huge tariffs on Chinese goods. After his Wednesday announcement, the American markets made a significant rebound. Then on Thursday, as the reality set in that Trump economics are incredibly stupid and dangerous, the markets crashed again. The S&P fell by 3.46% and at one point on Thursday, the Dow was down as much as 2100 points.
Financial analyst Tom Lee summarized the week: “In the last few days, we have had many conversations with macro fund managers. And their concern is that the White House is not acting rationally, but rather on ideology. And some even fear that this may not even be ideology. A few have quietly wondered if the President might be insane.” I’m glad these people are finally getting their heads out of their asses and realizing that Trump is profoundly stupid and crazy. Axios also did a state-of-play summary about how Trump has done irreparable damage to the economy:
There is now sand — a lot of it — in the gears of global commerce, and it won’t be going away in the foreseeable future. Trump may have backed down on some of the most extreme — and hardest to justify — trade barriers he announced a week earlier. But the tariffs that remain in place still make for a more fractured global economy, albeit with slightly different fractures.
Instead of waging an all-out trade war with practically all U.S. trading partners, all at once, the new policy alignment amounts to an escalated trade war with China amid ongoing skirmishes with the rest of the world. The era of frictionless global trade is over.
It’s hard to overstate how much the escalation in U.S. trade policy over the last two months — and especially the last eight days — dwarfs anything in living memory. Even after Trump’s retreat Wednesday, he is imposing a minimum 10% tariff on pretty much all goods from all countries. The last time the average tariff rate was that high was 1943. But a reciprocal 125% tariff on Chinese imports, plus additional tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles, brings the average effective tariff rate to 25.3%, per the Yale Budget Lab’s calculations, the highest since 1909. Even after trade patterns shift toward lower-tariff countries (more Chinese manufacturing activity shifting to 10%-taxed Vietnam, for example), the Yale team estimates it will settle at 18.1%, the highest since 1934.
The big open question over the last eight days has been whether Trump’s aggressive “reciprocal” tariffs were meant to be an over-the-top starting point for negotiation or a new standing feature of the global economy. Now we know that the answer is “yes.”
On one hand, he backed off the elevated tariffs for most countries for 90 days because, he claimed, 75 countries were clamoring to make a deal. That points to the “let’s negotiate” theory. But the 10% baseline tariff looks to be the new cost of business for anyone relying on imports. It’s distortionary and expensive, but low enough that there could be more room for firms to absorb it in the form of lower margins or tougher negotiations with suppliers than, say, the 46% levy originally proposed for Vietnam.
Wednesday’s backdown shows that Trump, for all his trade war zeal, does respond to normal incentives. A plunging stock market, countless calls from CEOs and leaders of other countries, and frustrated Republican lawmakers clearly got his attention. The bond market’s role looms particularly large, as a surge in long-term interest rates since Monday — and a corresponding plunge in Treasury bond prices — raised the prospect of ongoing damage to the U.S. government’s ability to borrow. U.S. rivals surely took note; the notion of using the global bond markets as a tool of geopolitics is not unknown.
The bottom line: Global trade as most living Americans know it is over, even if the scale of the disruption ahead is lower than it was 24 hours ago.
I kept hearing the bond market analysis throughout the week, especially ahead of Trump’s pitiful backdown on Wednesday – that was the thing which got his attention more than anything else, the panic from the bond market. His economic advisors were also pleading with him to understand the very basics of macroeconomic policy, which he still refuses to understand. Anyway, we’re screwed.
Photos from Trump’s cabinet meeting on 4/10/25, courtesy of Cover Images.
If only they’d have listened to Hillary and Kamala who warned everyone
The House just passed the SAVE Act, which would disenfranchise millions of women who changed their names when they got married, because it would require showing proofs of ID when registering to vote: birth certificate and passport. And if your last name doesn’t match on both, this Act would prevent you from being registered. It would also bar on-line or by mail registration, to make it harder for disabled and elderly people to vote. Contact your Senators now! Republicans are afraid of people voting, instead of standing for competent leadership.
https://action.aclu.org/send-message/stop-save-act
Also women should consider reverting to their birth name if that is possible. It is a sign of patriarchy to change it in the first place when few men would consider doing it.
Signed–thank you. And why the fuck would my married name be on my birth certificate?!?! SS card, passport, license fine but BIRTH CERTIFICATE???
Yeah no shit
I can summarize these people: I want it to be true, therefore, it is true.
Then when reality hits them in the face, they do everything to deny, lie, and blame others.
This is spot on @Indica – I’ve seen it in trump supporting posts on FB. People bending over backwards to deny facts and go with their feels about this sad excuse for a leader. “I don’t know ya’ll I just really think Trump is going to MAGA…” is really code for “I hate black, brown, gay, trans, poor people and I feel uncomfortable admitting that is why I voted for this man oh and also my values align with his aka let’s go e a theocracy!”
Even this article is full of delusion, ascribing logical motivations and reactions to someone who has shown us time and again that he is pure, unchecked Id and probably riddled with dementia to boot.
It’s not insanity, it’s the Heritage Foundation. Well, Trump is insane, but Heritage is the driving force behind this.
It’s Heritage Foundation and tech bros all the way down.
If he’s not a Russian agent he sure is acting like one.
When you put tariffs on all countries except Russia…
🎯
I think Putin is insane as well. He’s clearly losing his grip on reality.
Yes…he is corrupt and insane 🤬 (I TRULY have NO doubt about that)…but what he’s doing with tariffs is pure market manipulation & shake down…there is NOTHING surprising about it…it’s criminal behavior that he and his shady AF corrupt cabal 😠 has ALWAYS done over the decades on a smaller scale while the USELESS SEC looked the other way…and he’s LITERALLY shaking down countries/companies like a cheap mob hood & thanks to the SCOTUS ruling…he can do WHATEVA TF HE WANTS WITH IMPUNITY!🤬 But HEY….this is what THE MAJORITY 😠 in 🇺🇸 wanted instead of two of the BEST that 🇺🇸 has EVA produced in Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016 & Kamala Devi Harris in 2024
Agree this is more corruption than insanity.
Cosign this. It’s a grift. There’s nothing crazy about manipulating the markets.
I think he’s a poorly educated and profoundly unintelligent person who is convinced he’s a genius and has grown up in immense privilege never hearing the word no. And so this is what you get.
And he could be insane too.
This ^^ is the root of it.
To be fair, he’s also convinced a lot of people that he’s a genius. Even the investor class who’s now experiencing epic levels of FAFO–they really believed that because he was so successful politically that he must be a smart guy. They also forgot that the economy during his first term was created under 8 years of Obama.
Wall St is suddenly facing the sobering reality that feral political instinct does not necessarily equal successful economic policy.
“They also forgot that the economy during his first term was created under 8 years of Obama.”
Yes! I wish this had been pointed out more during the election. I think hazy memories of the economy being good during his 1st term pre-pandemic influenced a lot of voters because they forgot that bit of context.
It’s astounding that he convinced people that he was a business genius after filing for bankruptcy six times. He is running our country (and the global economy) into the ground just as he’s done to his own businesses. He is profoundly stupid and insane, IMO. A very dangerous combination.
@ Tiffany–me, too. But I’m not sure these delusional idiots would have believed it anyway.
@AmyB-Yeah the tariffs and the general way that he’s running the government gives a lot of insight into how he ran his companies. No long-term thinking–all short-terms gains. No strategy whatsoever–just performative “deal-making” and showmanship.
As I keep saying: the stock market, Fed funds, social security etc–to him it’s all just Daddy’s money to be wasted and squandered.
This dude is completely crazy
He said he knows “instinctively “ what to do… Boy, get the f out.
Why did Kamala not make it!!!!!!!!!! Arghhhhh
I read this yesterday re: the bond market.
https://deanblundell.substack.com/p/carneys-checkmate-how-canadas-quiet
China also offloaded a ton of mortgage backed securities to remind the US of their cards too.
If I acted this level of insane fool at my job for 2 minutes I would be escorted out by security. Where the f*** is our security.
Leon fired them all.
Truth
Anyone who doesn’t fully understand at this point that he is a narcissistic sociopath (who is very likely suffering from dementia) is either living under a rock, getting all of their news from right wing propaganda sources, or just plain deluded. It’s been plain as a bell for a very, very long time now. What the heck did they think he was going to do if he came back into office?! He’s no “stable genius”….
This, this, this! Narcissistic sociopath indeed! Meanwhile the Republicans in Congress sit there doing nothing to stop this madman.
Absolutely!! George Conway has been screaming this from the rooftops forever (well, many others have as well, to be honest). A malignant narcissist, sociopath, and incredibly stupid, all rolled into one orange nightmare.
He revealed himself in 2016. Anyone who thinks he is anything but a corrupt sociopath is delusional. He’s never been a good businessman. He’s been bailed out first by his father and then Russian money. If he wasn’t born rich he would have been in jail or shit by the mob.
Also these tariffs fluctuations are a huge insider trading game. But he’s destroyed trust in the U.S. economy forever. The country will pay for it in the long run while the rich buddies manage to make a profit short term.
He is a retaliatory narcissist baby man with a ruin the world agenda!!!!!
There’s no need to “wonder”. He is insane. I would recommend the 25th amendment but then, instead of an insane Nazi, we would get a sane Nazi who is just mean and obnoxious. We’re cooked either way.
As I keep saying, he’s just pathologicallly stupid. He might be cruel and narcissistic and everything else, but it all boils down to he dumb and he doesn’t know it.
When is this madness going to end?? And I’m not talking about his insane policies. I’m talking about HIM!
Um, he put a retaliatory tariff on penguins. Is that finally enough for everyone to see that he is crazy?
Chump is giving that same energy as that weirdo cult leader from years ago who made all the followers wear Nikes and have the same weird haircut. The name of the group escapes me but they were waiting for some comet to scoop them up and carry them away. We all know what happened to that bunch. There is something very self-destructive about Chump and I hope the country will survive this.
Heaven’s Gate.
We have our very own King George III
Sure, he could be insane, but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t also a nasty old hag, who has a major personality disorder. Several things could be true at once.
He’s been a classless, tactless, amoral ahole for decades; age isn’t improving his mental or emotional stability. Add a soupcon of dementia to existing megalomania et voila! You end up with Donald Duck for pres.
This exactly. Dementia doesn’t explain why he’s a terrible human being. And I know it affects everyone differently but if the dementia had at least tempered his innate cruelty, we’d all be far better off but alas, it has not.
He was a terrible human being long before the dementia.
Every working class person in NYC knew it.
yes, this is why I’m hesitant to say “of course he’s insane.” I mean theres clearly some type of cognitive decline going on (who waxes poetic about their hair and showers like that?!?!?!) but i feel like saying that gives him a pass bc you can blame the current situation on his insanity.
He has “something” – dementia, I dont know what – and he also is a racist vile person with a personality disorder like @whalesnark said. Age and dementia aren’t why he’s a racist who wants brown people deported and poor people to die from lack of healthcare etc. They’re just why he’s being more open about it.
I’m not a doctor but the answer is obviously yes. I said this year’s ago. There is something wrong with him. Constant chaos and the need for attention.
“But the 10% baseline tariff looks to be the new cost of business for anyone relying on imports. It’s distortionary and expensive, but low enough that there could be more room for firms to absorb it in the form of lower margins . . .”
What friggen fantasyland is the writer living in that they suggest that companies – especially big business with the American “profits over people” mentality will absorb the cost and accept lower profit margins? American big businesses are already gouging consumers left & right, laying off workers and suppressing wages because their historically high profits aren’t enough for them, there is no way they won’t pass any increase on to consumers. Heck, they’ve already shown that once they increase prices to address their increased costs, they will not decrease them back down if/when their costs decrease which is why so many of them had record profits while the public was struggling with the cost of living.
Also, small companies cannot absorb the loss so this is, once again, the GOP screwing over small business owners
There is nothing to think about here.
I thought it was a meme, but it’s in earnest
—
Donald Trumpp, when asked whether his son Baron (19) is more talented in business or politics, replied:
– More technology. I turn off his laptop
I come back in 5 minutes and he has his laptop on. I say, “How did you do that?” and he says, “It’s none of your business, Dad.” He has an incredible talent for technology.
He has definite mental problems, but what is really driving this is the fact that he works for Putin. Putin wants the destruction of America. Trump is happy to oblige for power and money. Putin is able to use him very, very easily.
This whole thing makes me think of that exchange between BBC Sherlock and Moriarty
Sherlock : You’re insane!
Moriarty: You’re just getting that now?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Soq3lAnJ8q0
Of course he’s insane!
He’s also willfully ignorant, vengeful and cruel.
And all that has been clear from 2015 when he first came down that escalator.
I hate him. Basically, I just walk though life with big Patty Lupone energy as in bc I hate the motherfucker.