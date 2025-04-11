Prince William & Kate could sue Paris Match for those exclusive ski photos

On Wednesday, Paris Match published their new issue, with exclusive photos of Prince William and Kate on the cover. Paris Match got their hands on photos of the Wales family on vacation in Courchevel just last week. Which would have been the Wales family’s third vacation of the year – in late December/early January, they were in Courchevel with James Middleton. Then in February, they were in Mustique (and not in London for the BAFTAs). And then this ski holiday at a borrowed chalet in April, the last real week of the ski season. Paris Match published extensive photos of William drinking, Kate without her hairpieces, and the kids getting skiing instructions. Interestingly enough, the British tabloids did not report on Paris Match’s exclusive photos. The NY Post managed to buy the same pics for publication though, so the photos and story are filtering down into the American media. Oddly, the one British outlet that had coverage of the photos managed to frame it as “oh, Paris Match could get sued for this!”
A French magazine has risked the prospect of legal action from the Prince and Princess of Wales after publishing private photographs of the pair on a “secret” ski holiday with their three children. It is thought that no formal complaint has yet been made, but the royal couple consider their privacy paramount on such breaks, particularly when it comes to their offspring.
The pair have a history of run-ins with French magazines after Closer published topless photos of the Princess on holiday in the Luberon region of south-east France in 2012. A Paris court later found the publication guilty of an invasion of privacy.
British newspapers and broadcasters refrain from publishing such pictures out of respect for the couple’s privacy. However, in what it described as an “exclusive”, Paris Match published photographs of the royals on its front page, showing the pair relaxing on what appeared to be the terrace of a chalet in Courchevel, an upmarket French Alpine resort.
The magazine described the trip as a “secret holiday” and claimed the family had been coming to the resort “in total discretion” for the past 15 years. It was said to have been their second holiday to the Alps in the past three months. Paris Match also published of a smiling Prince William in shorts and a sweatshirt outside the chalet, waving a bottle of wine at his wife and children.
The magazine said: “Back from skiing for Kate, Charlotte, 9, Louis, 6 and George, 11. In William’s hand a bottle of wine that the instructor just offered them. In their private chalet on April 3. Total relaxation, far from the protocol of Buckingham [Palace]. That’s how the princely couple sees holidays”.
It also reported that the family had been travelling between Norfolk, Mustique Island and Courchevel.
“In swimming trunks [in] early January, in the Caribbean where they possess a sumptuous villa, in skiwear late March for their second stint in this most British of French ski resorts of the year,” the magazine said.
[From The Telegraph]
Weird how the Telegraph manages to write about William and Kate’s privacy without ever mocking them as “privacy obsessed” or “childishly focused on suing the press!” I guess those kinds of descriptions are saved for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. These Paris Match photos are mostly from the ski slopes which – in my opinion – is fair game because they are truly in a public space. It’s harder to argue the “public space” issue for some of the photos on the balcony/terrace of the chalet though. It will be interesting to see if William and Kate do end up suing Paris Match specifically because of the balcony pics. It will also be interesting to see how the British media continues to execute a flawless double standard when it comes to Peg and Waity’s privacy versus the Sussexes’.
Cover courtesy of Paris Match, additional photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd, Wales, Britain, February 26, 2025.,Image: 969220561, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales reacts asm he meets residents in the garden during a visit to Millennium House in Poole, on the south coast of England on February 28, 2025 to unveil a new Homewards Activator partnership which will help to deliver new homes across the six Homewards locations. Millennium House is an 11-bed mental health supported housing scheme where residents are given their own support plan, tailored to their specific needs, to help get them to a place where they can live independently.,Image: 970138939, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.,Image: 974325989, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.,Image: 974326081, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
Westminster, London, UK. 10th March 2025.
Her Royal Highness, Catherine, The Princess Royal of Wales, attends a service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey.,Image: 974326325, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to Pontypridd Market in Wales to talk to local business owners about the impact of the flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh, and help prepare and cook a batch of Welsh cakes at the The Welsh Cake Shop
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Pontypridd, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Pontypridd in south Wales, ahead of St. David’s Day on Saturday 1st March. Their Royal Highnesses spent time with members of the local community, hearing about life in the town. In December 2024, Pontypridd was one of a number of towns across Wales which was hit by severe flooding as a result of Storm Bert and Storm Darragh. The Prince and Princess spoke about the experiences of members of the community who were affected by the floods.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Pontypridd, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet locat residents on the departure from Pontypridd Market. Their Royal Highnesses collected flowers and took selfies ahead of St. David’s Day.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pontypridd, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, Patron of NHS Charities Together, talks to NHS staff members during to a visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, to see the impact of funds provided by the charity since the coronavirus pandemic which began five years ago.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Reading, United Kingdom
When: 05 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Wales v England Six Nations match at Pincipality Stadium
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 15 Mar 2025
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Wales v England Six Nations match at Pincipality Stadium
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 15 Mar 2025
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Nobody needs this many holidays. Especially when they barely work.
It’s not a good look for them. As if they care.
I hope the keens are called out on this more frequently. They should not be given money by taxpayers.
I think this is why I think they probably won’t sue. It would draw too much attention to it.
I mean, how many people in the UK will be on their third holiday of the year when we’re barely in April?
William doesn’t care if cameras are on George watching his reactions during those games. William was obviously on those ski slopes as were Kate and the children. I think the pictures did look staged. And they use the kids in those videos like the shampoo commercial.
Oh, is this like Kate being forced to sue Tanna, the photographer she and her family were in cahoots with the Christmas before the engagement?
I’m not sure what their grounds are to sue when in public spaces. However, if they are smart, they’d let this one slide. It’s their 4th holiday this year, not including the usual Christmas break.
It would only draw more attention to the number of holidays they have and of course to Kate being fully fit, and no excuse for not working.
Agreed, but see below my other post.
right, the key phrasing is “if they are smart.”
I honestly don’t think they’re going to sue because I dont think they want to draw attention to the fact that this is their third vacation in 4 months, that they have apparently been skiing here every year for the last 15 years (including last year with Kate’s cancer diagnosis?!?!) and that they apparently do not spend the school breaks at Anmer at all but rather on vacation (so why do they need three houses again?)
I think this article is primarily a way for the british press to talk about those photographs and the vacation without actually sharing the pictures, you know? notice how it is sure to mention their Mustique vacation, how this is their second time at Courchevel in a few months, etc.
That said, even if these pics were staged to show a happy wales family or to distract from H&M or whatever, if they don’t have the desired effect W&K will sue bc theyre dumb like that.
Oligarchs strike again. They won’t travel for anything but skiing and soccer now.
Why would they sue when they wanted the happy family on vacation out there to back up the story a few days before that claimed they were in a honeymoon phase?? I call bullshit on the suing part.
They are dumb and arrogant enough to sue. They have a bad reputation for being lazy and skiing requires a lot of exertion. I can believe they would want to sue because they are that stupid. But I think that these are photos they wanted seen. What did they expect being so out in the open?
Happy family? Perhaps its just me, but I cannot see anyone being happy here, thoroughly enjoying a luxurious trip. On the contrary, when ever I see George pictured somewhere the boy is looking deeply sad and lonely. My heart goes out for these poor rich kids.
It was very strange how William took George to the game then told the media the other children are probably watching game on TV (there was a DM article about William taking George along). That sounds really odd. Why not take them all. George has to socialize with adults. I hope he has a circle of friends or gets friends his own age. William looked uncomfortable in the “happy families” video production posing by those logs.
From the way the Telegraph described it, it sounds like they went to mustique and then courvel just during this vacation. So a second time to mustique? Lordy. Honestly, they’d probably be in mustique the whole time if it weren’t for that game in Paris.
I agree. This doesn’t look like a “happy family” to me at all. George, as always, looks sallow, sullen, and extremely lonely. Charlotte very much looks like she’s made of the same hardtack as QEII and Anne.
As for Kate and William, he looks like he’s saying something angry and cruel to her in every picture. The only “happy” picture of him is the one brandishing that bottle of wine at his ridiculously happy children, who are all far too young to drink. Is he going to share it with them? Are they all just happy to see Daddy is going to get drunk and pass out and leave them alone? Seriously, why are three children this overjoyed about a bottle of wine?
The only thing I get from these pictures is that rumors of divorce are exaggerated. Kate will never leave, no matter what he says it does, and he can’t divorce her now after she’s had “cancer.”
In yesterday’s post someone said the photos were staged….????
A lot of people said that. Honestly, no one knows for sure. Maybe they did. Maybe they didn’t.
They looked staged. Plus they got so many in different places? I’m sorry but that’s seems so unlikely.
Remember the grainy pics of Kate because people were worried about her? They know how not to get caught. They did many vacations for years, we never got any pics like that.
I think this is them trying to do some narrative changing to Paris Match having done something wrong, and away from the very valid question of why this is the third known vacation this family has taken this quarter when other British families may get one per year.
Also it’s a REALLY bad look after Harry’s Ukraine visit, and to be fair the King’s visit to Italy and the Pope, that the only photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales this week is at a football match screaming, skiing, and holding a bottle of wine looking like a vagabond.
Yes, that is a good point. I hadn’t thought of that. It’s all PR hot air.
They are a disgrace. It was ok for Edward VIII to be party boy in the first half of the 20thC. But monarchy today needs to justify its relevance.
Edward did a lot more work than William when he was Prince of Wales. He did slack off when he became King, not paying attention to the “red boxes” and looking at documents and skipping out on events.
Can they still sue if Britain is not in the European Union?
They called the paps, the pics are too clear and almost in HD
Weird how the UK media was more than happy to post pictures of Harry, Meghan, and Archie on Elton John’s property in France back in 2019 so they could pile on a postpartum mother but apparently they ‘refrain’ from publishing pics of the royals abroad on holiday and the French press is now at risk of being sued lol
Especially as the Royals are publicly funded by the British taxpayer, most of whom would be lucky to have one two week break at Butlins!
Oh, please. Carole, we know you planted this article because you saw that we caught onto the fact that it was staged, and this article is to make it seem like they were caught off guard. One cover-up after the next, yet each of these cover-ups is so transparent. Comical.
Speaking of Carole, I still swear I see what I think could be her in one of the pics😂 it’s blurry so it’s me guessing but there’s a photo where Kate is standing by a table in a long-sleeved black shirt and someone is sitting at the table to the side. Not saying I’m right but it looks Carole’s hair to me🤷♀️
I agree, that looked like Carole to me.
It wouldn’t surprise me if they orchestrated this – the Middletons were always good at strategically timed pap photos, with the strategy usually being to bring William to heel in some way. Maybe a reminder to him that the family man image is literally the only thing propping him up.
I don’t know that Carole’s presence means that they def arranged paps. I can go either way on that really. I wouldn’t count Carole out though bc someone had to arrange that weird picture of Kate and Carole in the car last year that the papers wouldn’t run. I’m just more curious about whether she’s always with the Wales when they vacation. And again, I’m not certain it’s her but it does kind of look it .
There’s the callback factor to Diana being papped with the kids while skiing and begging to be left alone to enjoy their holiday.
It don’t think it would be a smart move to try and sue the Paris tabloid, at least not for the Wails. Nothing good comes from enhanced public scrutiny of their vacations, IMO. For the rota, though,it would give them an excuse to publish/talk about the photos under the guise of “reporting the controversy”. And now that the Murdoch-affiliated NY Post is involved, it would seem odd to sue the French papers and not the American one, wouldn’t it?
I love how the Telegraph is all “Oh no, we would never invade the royal’s privacy.” But they would write a piece about a hypothetical law suit and then use it to describe everything that was in Paris Match – and throw in a mention of the topless photos of 2012, just in case anybody had forgotten.
Yep, and the fact that the Wales have been secretly vacationing there for the last 15 years😂
Yup I think they wrote this story so more people would read about the secret vacation.
Exactly!!! I just said something similar above before seeing your comment. This is a way for the british press to put the vacation and even the photos out there without actually running the story.
Wonder how much money whoever took these made? Just curious 🧐
They definitely looked staged. Kate took her goggles off when skiing ( she was the only one) It’s clear she wanted to be seen.
Please sue them! Pretty, pretty please sue them!
Unlike “Closer”, they are not on a honeymoon. They’ve been married for far too long and are on another holiday.
Would love Paris Match have the 2025 Lazy Calendar showing where they’ve been all year.
The Telegraph is pretending as if they didn’t know that William and Kate were two other vacations this year. I don’t think they will sue. Most of the photos are of them in public.
Nothing happens by accident in Kate World. Carole pulls the strings to make certain that their message is being sent. We’re together, see?? Here we are, together.
They were successful on the “lying about prepping for a tour and skipping the Paralympics” holiday because the photos included Kate topless and performing acts, which the French papers described as marital activity.
This doesn’t have anything scandalous where they could claim damages.
And if this goes to court, any potential arrangement by Carole would be made public.
French media knows what they are allowed to print and have done so for decades. Even in the topless kate case the photos weren’t published by a French paper but an Italian one. The trial was held in France because that’s where the photos were taken.
Good lord but these people are exhausting.
It must take a huge amount of energy to wrangle the press like they do, and on top of that to go on vacation so often?
It’s no wonder they don’t have enough spoons left to do any actual work!
👑 🥄🥄🥄🥄 👑
Ski lessons in April with arguably the worst snow?
Wonder where the Wales will vacation next month? By then the Caribbean will be too warm for their liking.
A vacation each month! The taxpayers must be so proud.
The DM doesn’t care if William sues, it’s just a way they can legitimately write about Will and Kate’s third (known) vacation this year while still being shills for the royals.
As another Cber commented yesterday too delicate to work on a regular basis but well enough to ski? Benefits being cut and the disabled being penalised by current government for allegedly not really trying to work whereas this pair gets maximum benefit cash and minimum work load, A benefit claimant claiming disability posting on FB about their skiing holiday would face action upon their return to the country. I think BM is nudging them about facing up to their responsibilities Fergie used to get dragged in the press for her endless freebie holidays when she was a working royal.