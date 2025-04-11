“‘The White Lotus’ turned Walton Goggins into a bonafide celebrity” links

I agree, The White Lotus has turned Walton Goggins into a bonafide celebrity and he seems to be enjoying it so much. He’s in his 50s, let him enjoy it! I hope he gets a major brand ambassadorship and he keeps having fun with all of it. [LaineyGossip]
Wasn’t Walton Goggins already a bonafide celebrity? He was incredible in the Timothy Olyphant series “Justified”. 🙂 What a wonderful character actor!
His turn as Boyd Crowder tickled my sapiosexual self. What a character and it blows my mind that he was only supposed to appear in the first episode!
I think he was a bonafide celeb but the White Lotus boost seems to be a real thing. Jennifer Coolidge is another prime example that phenomenon.
He’s been a celeb to me since Sons of Anarchy, but honestly until White Lotus I probably wouldn’t have recognized him on the street. I didn’t watch Justified, though.
He has been in the comfortable medium of character actor fame of being more famous than a “That Guy,” known for being great in every secondary role or ensemble he’s in, but never quite landing that lead role that captured people’s imaginations. Kind of the Brian Dennehy of his generation.
Love the Brian Dennehy reference! I actually feel like he was a cultural icon after FX, but never sexy. So not quite the same.
Love him in everything I have seen Walton in!
And the Righteous Gemstones made his peen famous!!
But seriously he has been a well-respected actor for decades. I think he was famous well before The White Lotus.
He’s been pretty famous for decades, but I think The White Lotus has made him visible to a different audience. Like there’s considerable overlap between the people who watch The Shield, Justified, and Fallout.
Is anyone watching Vice Principals, on Max? He is hilarious on that! I also liked his sitcom, The Unicorn.