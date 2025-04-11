“‘The White Lotus’ turned Walton Goggins into a bonafide celebrity” links

I agree, The White Lotus has turned Walton Goggins into a bonafide celebrity and he seems to be enjoying it so much. He’s in his 50s, let him enjoy it! I hope he gets a major brand ambassadorship and he keeps having fun with all of it. [LaineyGossip]

Mick Jagger’s fiancee says they might not ever marry. [Just Jared]

Post Malone’s whole vibe has done a 180 in the past year. [Socialite Life]

The children love Jack Black (adults love him too!). [Pajiba]

The Severance cast does a press event [Go Fug Yourself]

Chris Lilley is bringing back an iconic character. [OMG Blog]

I love Emma Corrin’s Moschino look. [RCFA]

Wendy’s is adding new Frosties flavors to their menu!! [Seriously OMG]

Yikes, Lisa Vanderpump gives terrible advice. [Starcasm]

Six people died when a helicopter crashed into the Hudson. [Hollywood Life]

Funny jokes of the week. [Buzzfeed]