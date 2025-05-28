Duchess Meghan: People were surprised when I wore five-inch heels while pregnant

Well, I was wrong about the Duchess of Sussex’s Confessions of a Female Founder. When we heard the trailer, I was sure that Khloe Kardashian was one of the women being interviewed, but nope! COAFF’s final Season 1 episode dropped this week, and the interview isn’t with Khloe, but Spanx’s Sara Blakely. First off, I think Meghan’s second podcast foray has been wildly successful, and Lemonada seems to be a much more supportive partner for her. COAFF has been higher quality across the board – better editing, better interviews, and Meghan just seems so much more comfortable as a podcaster. All of which to say, I hope that there’s a second season of COAFF coming at some point, because I really love it.

In the last COAFF episode of Season 1, Meghan and Sara Blakely chatted for some time about their kids – I didn’t realize (and neither did Meghan) that Blakely had four children as she was building Spanx. Meghan was surprised! Meghan ended up talking about her pregnancies and how she wore high heels through both pregnancies.

Meghan Markle got candid about her pregnancies with son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, almost 4, on the finale of the first season of her Lemonada Media podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. In the eighth and final episode, which aired on Tuesday, May 27, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Spanx founder Sara Blakely, who discussed the origins of her sneaker heel, reminding Markle of her own experiences with heels during her pregnancies. “A friend just said to me the other day, they were like, ‘I just saw this picture I’d forgotten about when you were so pregnant with Archie,’ ” Markle recalled of 2019, when she was still a working member of the royal family and making public appearances while pregnant. The Suits alum shared that she “gained 65 Lbs. with both pregnancies,” but that didn’t stop her from sporting impressive heels during her official royal appearances. “I always wear my five-inch, pointy-toed stilettos,” she admitted, adding that her friend was shocked by the photo. “‘You have the most enormous bump and your tiny little ankles are bracing themselves in these high heels,’ but all my weight was in the front. So you’re just going, how on Earth am I not just tipping, you know, face planting? I was clinging very closely to my husband, like, ‘Please don’t let me fall.’ “

Meghan has indicated in other interviews that she didn’t really enjoy her pregnancies, but I always thought she carried well and she looked really cute. During her first pregnancy, they were really mad about that – that she still looked so cute, that she was still able to get around and travel (in heels). Her high heels became yet another thing that broke fictitious protocol too, that’s how mad they were that Meghan was so active during her pregnancy.