Duchess Meghan: People were surprised when I wore five-inch heels while pregnant

Well, I was wrong about the Duchess of Sussex’s Confessions of a Female Founder. When we heard the trailer, I was sure that Khloe Kardashian was one of the women being interviewed, but nope! COAFF’s final Season 1 episode dropped this week, and the interview isn’t with Khloe, but Spanx’s Sara Blakely. First off, I think Meghan’s second podcast foray has been wildly successful, and Lemonada seems to be a much more supportive partner for her. COAFF has been higher quality across the board – better editing, better interviews, and Meghan just seems so much more comfortable as a podcaster. All of which to say, I hope that there’s a second season of COAFF coming at some point, because I really love it.
In the last COAFF episode of Season 1, Meghan and Sara Blakely chatted for some time about their kids – I didn’t realize (and neither did Meghan) that Blakely had four children as she was building Spanx. Meghan was surprised! Meghan ended up talking about her pregnancies and how she wore high heels through both pregnancies.
Meghan Markle got candid about her pregnancies with son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, almost 4, on the finale of the first season of her Lemonada Media podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. In the eighth and final episode, which aired on Tuesday, May 27, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Spanx founder Sara Blakely, who discussed the origins of her sneaker heel, reminding Markle of her own experiences with heels during her pregnancies.
“A friend just said to me the other day, they were like, ‘I just saw this picture I’d forgotten about when you were so pregnant with Archie,’ ” Markle recalled of 2019, when she was still a working member of the royal family and making public appearances while pregnant.
The Suits alum shared that she “gained 65 Lbs. with both pregnancies,” but that didn’t stop her from sporting impressive heels during her official royal appearances.
“I always wear my five-inch, pointy-toed stilettos,” she admitted, adding that her friend was shocked by the photo. “‘You have the most enormous bump and your tiny little ankles are bracing themselves in these high heels,’ but all my weight was in the front. So you’re just going, how on Earth am I not just tipping, you know, face planting? I was clinging very closely to my husband, like, ‘Please don’t let me fall.’ “
[From People]
Meghan has indicated in other interviews that she didn’t really enjoy her pregnancies, but I always thought she carried well and she looked really cute. During her first pregnancy, they were really mad about that – that she still looked so cute, that she was still able to get around and travel (in heels). Her high heels became yet another thing that broke fictitious protocol too, that’s how mad they were that Meghan was so active during her pregnancy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
The Duchess of Sussex attends a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Princess Royal (right) attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.
People are going to look back at pictures from now and all those 5 inch heels are going to look so strange to them.
Honestly, I am old enough to not exactly recall if I wore heels, but I think I did. Not very high pumps with a sturdy 1 1/2 or maybe 2 inch heel if we were doing something like going dancing. But mostly sneakers. With leg warmers, for aerobics 😃
I’ve never worn a 5 inch heel but bless Meghan that she can! It’s astonishing how every sprain, strain, and injury shows up in your ankles as you age. I am very envious of Meghan’s slim ankles!
I hope they mean 65 lbs across both pregnancies because 65 lbs where in her first pregnancy?! She carried so well with both, but we got to see more with Archie of course. But yeah, they were big mad that Meghan changed the pregnancy fashion/visibility game…I honestly don’t even know if the rota was truly mad or if KP and CH were frantically trying to shame her into hiding…The rota should have wanted more royal pregnancy content.
She really was cute. Her dress and coat game was on point and she never seemed to teeter on her heels. I cannot imagine 5 inch heels ever. But seeing her in all those cute fits while pregnant really just reminds how much she actually worked during her pregnancy and late into her pregnancy. For being in the uk less than 2 years, there are just so many photos of her during that time. And she was doing a lot for the firm while pregnant.
Which is why we know them claiming she took seven months off is a lie.
A definite lie. The pictures tell the truth in this case. She was sent to Morocco when she was how many months pregnant??
I think that was one of the things that burned them up with the vogue issue – it was clear proof that she never took any significant time off. She worked throughout that summer on Vogue and the smart set. I mean heck she worked more that summer when on “maternity leave” than Kate does in a normal summer.
For those of you who have carried pregnancy to term, how much was the weight gain was in the last trimester? I was in an antidepressant that had me gain a lot of weight really quickly and it killed my back. I was in so much pain! Ever since then I’ve been working on my posture. Hers is impeccable so I’m wondering if that helped at all.
I stopped counting with both my pregnancies after 40 lbs (which I hit by 25-30 weeks.) I was super swollen though and retained a ton of water.
It’s amazing how beautiful and youthful she looked when she’s pregnant. She’s already gorgeous, so for her to look even more gorgeous during her pregnancies had to annoyed the others. Her pregnancy face was so full and reminded me of how young and beautiful she was in her teenage photos. Not only was she gorgeous but she was still accomplishing so much during that time. She started off announcing their pregnancy during their first ever tour together (Oceania Tour) and she ended that pregnancy heavily pregnant on tour in Morocco. She came out of her pregnancy with the Hubb community kitchen already renovated and functioning and the capsule project and fastest selling Vogue edition in history. She was running circles around the other royals even heavily pregnant wearing stilettos.
I really enjoyed this podcast and I hope there’s going to be a season 2.
I actually wore heels a lot during my pregnancy. I found they pushed my hips forward and made my posture better. Helped a lot. I have come to find out I’m weird and no one else agrees with that haha.