Brigitte & Emmanuel Macron were ‘relaxing one last time’ when she shoved his face

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron were just starting their five-day Asian tour in Vietnam when cameras on the ground in Hanoi caught Brigitte shoving her husband’s face on the plane. Brigitte and Pres. Macron quickly disembarked the plane, and Pres. Macron offered his wife his arm. She made a point of refusing to touch him. But further into the trip, their body language began to improve, and by the time they landed in Jakarta, they were holding hands and standing closer to one another. I’m including photos from Vietnam and Indonesia in this post – it seems like everyone wants to examine their body language now.
Hours after the footage of the face-shoving went viral, Pres. Macron issued a statement, confirming the authenticity of the video but saying that he and his wife were simply “bickering and rather, joking around [which] we often do. I’m surprised by it, it turns into some kind of global catastrophe where people are even coming up with theories to explain it. It’s nonsense.” What I missed was that the Élysée Palace initially dismissed the video as AI, but then Macron’s office issued a statement saying: “It was a moment when the president and his wife were relaxing one last time before the start of the trip by having a laugh. It was a moment of closeness.” We’re really being gaslighted about what we saw with our own eyes, but whatever. NPR points out that the video will be used (and is already being used) by Macron’s enemies and by enemies of the EU’s agenda and political power.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Hanoï, VIETNAM – France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron visit the University of Science and Technology in Hanoi on May 27, 2025.
Hanoi, VIETNAM – France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron board their plane for departure following their visit to Vietnam at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
Hanoï, VIETNAM – France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron board their plane for departure following their visit to Vietnam at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
Jakarta, INDONESIA – Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto receives France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 28, 2025.
Jakarta, INDONESIA – Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto receives France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 28, 2025.
She’s a groomer and an abuser—there is no doubt in my mind that Macron is a victim of abuse. As far as the enemies of the UN using it against him, they can kick rocks—bunch of dictators and human rights violators.
Groomer and abuser pretty much covers it.
It was a moment of closeness!
Yeah, her hands were close to his face.
… bickering — and rather, joking …
Oops, accidental truth spoken there!
Nothing to see here, NOTHING AT ALL!
I can’t decide whether to go with “Sure, Jan” or “Who you gonna believe, baby, me or your lyin’ eyes?”
I read on NPR the Russians have really boosted this story to undermine Macron. Especially as a NATO leader and advocate, he is first on the list, due to his prominence. Of course, two things can be true. I also hope we can learn from Finland who started teaching children in their national curriculum to spot online manipulation.
The problem is, for me at least, his reaction. I joke with my SO, he jokes with me, we usually are smiling , smirking or laughing. There’s none of that on his face. I doubt this is the first time she has reacted to him this way. It’s more a shame he’s making excuses for her behavior.
“NPR points out that the video will be used (and is already being used) by Macron’s enemies and by enemies of the EU’s agenda and political power.”
While this is certainly true, I just want to comment how deeply sad I find this and what it suggests about the state of the world that an act of DV would be used to attack the victim of that DV act. I realize the reality of the world, I’m not questioning whether it is or will be used, just that I find the fact that a man being physically assaulted by his partner would be an effective thing to undermine the man to be terribly depressing.
Of course, she was giving him one last relaxing facial massage.
I have to ask myself if there is ANYONE in his life letting him know that NOW is the time to escape — I can see how he feels trapped in this relationship due to the psychological trauma bonds, the time and of course his career that depends on the stable, happy persona….but this is his chance to run.
I do think he feels trapped in the relationship, but does his political status (at home and abroad) depend on him staying in this marriage? I think as you said, this would be a good opportunity for him to bow out of the marriage because now everyone sees that his wife is not just older, she’s abusive and has been since she targeted her 15-year-old student.
A Russian plant could not have more effectively destroyed his reputation on the world stage. She needs to be checked for bags ‘o cash and her banking information needs thoroughly examined. His immediate reaction to normalize her behavior is gutting. She warped his love map and normalized abuse before he was old enough to know better.
From the few articles I have read about France, the laws and culture, about DV, it’s pretty much ignored and the victims just suffer in private with no help. And that’s women. So, I can’t even imagine how much harder it’s for men. I hope from this, he sees how bad this relationship and something pushes him to leave. My heart goes out to him and anyone being treated like this.
There is a 25 year age difference. She is old enough to be his mother. If she has been treating him and controlling him as a child all these years perhaps he is now trying to pull the plug. Is this the cause Of the public fight?
That was not part of some playful banter, it was a hard shove — so hard that he stumbled back, then looked utterly shocked. It’s clear they were arguing because just prior to the shove he looked quite tense as he was talking to her, he was NOT joking with her. It was completely disgusting behavior and I hope he leaves her because this couldn’t be the first time she’s pushed or slapped him around.
This incident makes me sad and angry at the same time for all victims of DV, the majority of which are women.
But, as we can see here, men are being abused too, and in Macron’s case, in public. How much worse will their relationship be when it’s just the two of them behind closed doors? And in the huge building that is the Élysée Palace, they’re never on their own. Someone is bound to talk, eventually.
Apparently EM is still close to Laurence, one of BM’s daughters, the one who is his former classmate. Let’s hope someone in the family, or a friend, anyone, can gently open his eyes about this relationship that has been unhealthy for decades, and help him leave.