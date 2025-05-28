Donald Trump pardoned tax-evading con artists Todd & Julie Chrisley

Todd and Julie Chrisley became famous years ago for their reality series, Chrisley Knows Best. The series was about their very Southern family, based in Georgia. The Chrisleys were supposed to be self-made millionaires with a real estate empire. Turns out, it was ALL a scam. They were huge con artists. In 2022, they were convicted of ten counts of fraud and tax evasion, and that same year, they were sentenced (separately) to twelve and seven years in prison. Well, good news for con artists everywhere: Donald Trump will pardon you if you’re a white Republican.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have officially been pardoned in their ongoing case. On Tuesday, May 27, President Donald Trump announced that he had granted Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, full pardons. The longtime couple were previously convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022 before reporting to prison in January 2023.

Trump, 78, also noted that Todd and Julie were “given a pretty harsh treatment, based on what I’m hearing.”

“It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean,” Trump said to the couple’s children via phone call. “I hope we can do it by tomorrow. … I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good luck.”

The couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, reacted to the news on Instagram Live, saying, “My parents get to start their lives over! My phone is going bananas right now, but President Trump gave them a full, unconditional pardon and for that, I am forever grateful. Thank you, President Trump.”

Savannah, 27, also celebrated the news of her parents’ imminent release in a statement, saying: “For the past two and a half years, I’ve done everything in my power to fight for my parents’ freedom and bring them home. This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family. This administration does not hand out favors. It examines the facts and stands up for what is right. I also want to thank Alice Marie Johnson for her unwavering support and our attorney, Alex Little, for being an essential part of this process,” she continued.

“Today is a victory for our family, but the fight against wrongful convictions and injustice within our prison system is far from over. I will continue to use my voice and platform to advocate for those who do not have one,” she added. “Family is everything to me, and I will never stop fighting for what is right.”