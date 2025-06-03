Was Dolly Parton ‘livid’ to receive an invitation to appear on ‘With Love, Meghan’?

In 2023, we learned that the Prince and Princess of Wales had invited Dolly Parton over to Kensington Palace for a cup of tea, and Dolly turned down the offer. Dolly’s excuse at the time was that she was too busy promoting an album. Well, last month, Dolly sat down for a HuffPo interview, and she was asked a ton of questions about the Windsors for some reason. She was asked if she would ever consider appearing on With Love, Meghan, and Dolly said “Well, never say never. You never know where you’re gonna go.” She also confirmed that she’ll probably meet Queen Camilla in October, when she plans to be in the UK, in what would probably be some kind of promotion for Dolly’s Imagination Library. She was asked about turning down William and Kate’s invitation too, and she said that if the offer still stands, she’d love to pop around, and the Wales kids would always be welcome at Dollywood. I bring all of this is up because, clearly, Dolly is not taking sides and she’s simply a peaceful person who should not be used as a cudgel against either side. Unfortunately, a Daily Mail got a hot tip that Dolly is furious because… the Duchess of Sussex invited her on With Love, Meghan.
This week caps a particularly inglorious run for our duchess, who has been furiously recasting her losses as wins, her fresh humiliations as triumphs, and her supply chain shortages as strategic business moves. Among the many golden nuggets of irresistible info: As royal reporter Kinsey Schofield exclusively revealed on my podcast, The Nerve with Maureen Callahan, Meghan allegedly approached none other than Dolly Parton to appear on her Netflix show, ‘With Love, Meghan’ — and was summarily dismissed.
Dolly, that absolute legend, joins Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in reportedly turning down Meghan’s entreaties to join her in any given enterprise.
As Kinsey told me, Dolly’s team were ‘livid… they don’t want to risk Dolly’s epic popularity by associating with Meghan Markle.’
When the best you can get is Chrissy Teigen —who will be joining season two of ‘With Love’ and is known, among other things, for bullying a young starlet to the point she considered suicide — well, your brand is in the gutter.
Meanwhile, the final episode of Meghan’s new podcast dropped Tuesday, to zero buzz or fanfare.
Lemonada, the company producing said podcast, has yet to announce a renewal — and normally, they’re announced well ahead of a season ending. Also: Most podcasts, for what it’s worth, don’t have ‘seasons’. They just keep going. Apparently, Meghan’s buzz-less ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ — which follows ‘Archetypes’, Meghan’s last flop in this lane — needed an entire year to produce just eight episodes. By all metrics, that’s terrible output.
Re: COAFF… I love this podcast more than Archetypes and I hope there’s another season. I think the delay in “greenlighting” a second season is more about Meghan’s schedule right now more than any reluctance from Lemonada. Lemonada seems like a great partner for Meghan, and they seem pleased with COAFF. Plus, Meghan has already said that other female founders have contacted her, wanting to be on the pod. I’d be willing to bet that a second season is coming, but it will probably happen next year (or much later this year).
As for Dolly… what I don’t understand is how a story about “Meghan approached a celebrity to see if they would appear on the pod or show” gets twisted into “this celebrity is violently furious that Meghan would even DARE TO ASK!” Do these people not understand “booking guests for a show” at all? Celebrities get invitations to appear on all kinds of shows – the celebs rarely get mad at the bookers for daring to invite them. I don’t believe Meghan approached Dolly to appear on WLM, although Dolly would be an excellent guest on COAFF. It’s also worth noting that Kinsey Schofield is a Deranger who styled herself into a “royal reporter” as some kind of grift. She has no exclusive information.
Kinsey is like Tom and Angela…these voices in their head tell them shit.
As for this:
“This week caps a particularly inglorious run for our duchess, who has been furiously recasting her losses as wins, her fresh humiliations as triumphs…”
This is about projection of Lazy again. Still on holidays, still nowhere to be seen.
like what is that line even talking about?? what losses? what fresh humiliations?
Precisely. 🙄
If she’s so “inglorious” and an embarrassment, why even claim her as “our duchess”?
This is their fantasy of how things are going for her, not reality. In their mind she’s a failure, and that’s the only way they’ll report on her. They can’t find anything reasonable to criticize about COAFF because when you’ve had several billionaires on your podcast, it’s hard to argue their success. So they switched back to everyone hates her don’t you know, because she didn’t have eight straight episodes of super A Listers on WLM.
Seasons 1 and 2 of WLM were filmed last year. Dolly said last month ‘never say never’ re: appearing in a future episode. So the Daily Fail has lived up to this name yet again, lol! Plus, of course, Archetypes didn’t ‘flop’ and there have been 9 episodes of Confessions, not 8. As Ever team working hard with Netflix partners to build something great, too. These malevolent fruit loops just can’t cope with it all 🤣🤣🤣
Why does dolly want to meet camilla.
To one-up Kate.
Camilla launched a reading room that is all about stimulating reading in the UK. They have this in common.
And the keens don’t read
@Tessa 😂 🎯
Can’t read, can’t speak, can’t rule.
Camilla has long been involved with various literacy charities and I think she awards the young poets award or something, plus her reading room which is very well done, honestly. So this meeting makes total sense.
Say what you want about Camilla, she’s long been involved in literacy programs especially for kids. Dolly has her Imagination Library that sends books to children all over the country. They have that in common so Dolly meeting Camilla would make sense.
The Sussex children would be welcome at dollywood
Wow, this isn’t even up to Daily Mail standards.
DailyFail has standards?
Umm. Dollly herself said never say never. You never know where you’re gonna go. But somehow Kinsey Schofield knows better than Dolly herself and that somehow Dolly was actually livid at being asked. GMAFB.
Kinsey needs to be sued. Preferably by Dolly.
Until these rats face lawsuits, they won’t stop with their bile.
I think people tried something similar with Beyoncé and Dolly. Saying Dolly was upset that Beyoncé covered Jolene but there was actually video of her saying the artist she’d most like to see cover the song is Beyoncé. And here you’ve got Dolly saying you never know what could happen to HuffPost. I’d actually rather have Dolly on the COAFF podcast bc that would be interesting.
@Blogger Have you ever heard of the Streisand effect? People aren’t talking about this story and i doubt anyone expect trolls believes it because it sounds ridiculous. If I hadn’t read it here I wouldn’t know about it and I live in the UK. Suing for ridiculous stories just draws more attention to them. Some lawsuits like Harry’s cases against the tabloids are worth pursuing and some just draw attention to ridiculous tabloid gossip.
@julia there comes a point when a person who writes so many lies needs to account for them. Time for these rats of disinformation to be made accountable.
I’ve never read or seen anything to suggest Dolly Parton is ever livid. If she got an invitation and she wasn’t interested, she would politely decline.
@Megan – MTE!! And it’s insulting to Dolly to suggest she would be.
Basically, what this creature is saying is that Dolly is a snob – she’s insulting both Meghan and Dolly.
Right, dolly said “never say never” and suddenly she’s so insulted she was even asked??
And beyonce refused to appear bc she hates Meghan so much but her site is posting pics of Meghan at her concert and her mom is appearing on Meghan’s podcast…….right. beyonce hates Meghan, its so obvious. I wish she hated me that much lol.
This Kinsey person is American but clearly doesn’t know Dolly. At no point in Dolly’s career has she ever been outraged or enraged over something like being asked to do a show.
Brits have no idea what a generous, gracious woman Dolly is and how there is no way Dolly would have any issues being asked to appear with Meghan. People seem to forget that Dolly’s sister is a BIG Meghan fan and fierce defender of her and Harry. This all silly BS and I hope Dolly slaps them down, in her lovely southern Dolly way!
Dolly has a cute cookbook with one of her sisters. It would be adorable for her to come on WLM!
And her one sister or niece (Stella) is a HUGE Meghan stan.
Yes, Dolly’s sister Stella has always been a Meghan supporter. Maybe Meghan can invites both sisters to be on her show.
#ItShouldBeMeEngagedToPriceHarryKinseySchofield always lies. Her career now is on GBNews. What a joke.
I’ll believe that the Fail has undercover informants in Archewell before I believe they have any contacts whatsoever in Dollyworld that can report on Dolly’s mood. It just plain didn’t happen!
Being furious isn’t Dolly’s brand…”Dolly was furious” is just not a thing. Also, Dolly has been an outspoken advocate for everyone the RF seems to have no time for, and honestly this article reads, “Dolly only likes the royals who look like her”, and I 100% don’t think that’s true. She gave an interview and said some pretty funny things about little white a**es: https://www.npr.org/2020/08/14/902506007/of-course-black-lives-matter-dolly-parton-tells-billboard. Somehow Dolly bridges the LGBTQ community, immigrant communities, Black communities, and more. She’s not putting hate out there about Meghan or really anyone else. She’s just not.
I totally agree, there is no way I will ever believe Dolly was furious or even bothered by an invitation, her history speaks pretty loudly. The world would be a better place if we were all a little more like Dolly Parton.
Dolly’s sister or daughter(I can’t remember) is about to come out swinging on Twitter.
She does not play about her Dolly or Meghan 😂
Her sister, Stella.
Dolly doesn’t have any children.
As someone who lives in East Tenn, has met Dolly multiple times, and who works with several people closely related to Dolly – this story is in no way true. It just isn’t. Dolly is truly a kind, genuine person. She isn’t snobby in the slightest. She just takes people as they are, loves people where they are and how they are. There is no way on God’s green earth that Dolly would ever be angry over an invitation. I wish these derangers would take her name out of their mouths. They know nothing about Dolly.
Schofield is a pathetic Ms. Nobody who has a fixation for Harry and Meghan. She is building her platform on trying to vilify them. Yet, you seldom see her in full, only a face shot, for a very good reason. This woman went so far as to insert her face on the Sussexes engagement photo that alone showed me she was disturbed and had a fixation. As mentioned, she is a younger Angela Levine, disturbed and fixated on folks that could not pick her out of a line up.
That face swap was so disturbing, I would have recommended psychiatric help because that is stalking behavior. She does like to hide her body but that’s probably because she is shaped similar to Jobson or English.
Yes, pretty unwell to do that.
Hope the Sussexes’ security keeps track of these stalkers with platforms.
I bet their security could pick her and many others out of a line-up.
Schofield reminds me of the deranged woman in the film “Fatal Attraction.” She’s obsessed with H&M, but especially with H.
What’s this load about the “best” she could do being Teigen? I hope Dolly does something similar to Gwyneth.
Teigen is mixed race so she’s a target for the rats.
No Dolly fan would ever believe this. Dolly is a lovely, kind woman.
That said, it seems that the more successful Meghan becomes, the more psychotic the British tabloids are.
It’s been 5 and half years since they left. I used to think the craziness would subside over the years but it has only gotten worse. These people really drank their own Koolaid and remain shocked on the daily that Harry and Meghan haven’t failed and come crawling back.
Kinsey Schofield is a known liar. She said that the guy who posted videos of Meghan and Harry at the Beyonce concert in 2023 was her friend. He had to come out and say that he doesn’t know her. Anyway I’m hoping Meghan’s podcast comes back. It’s been really good and deserves a second season.
It’s my understanding that Lemonada was sold or in the process which may have result in a delay of announcing anything.
Dolly supports anyone that is an underdog. She’s not a bully and we have never heard about any negative behavior from her. She’s very private so I doubt the deranger knows anything concerning Dolly, her schedule, her business, or her relationships with anyone. I remember hearing or reading that she invests her royalties from Whitney Houston’s remake in the black community because her career experienced a resurgence because of her. So if the deranger’s intention was to indirectly characterize Meghan as “less than”, it contradicts Dolly’s character.
It’s so stupid that these people continue with the everyone hates Meghan, Meghan has no friends, and Meghan is a failure narratives. It backfires in their faces all the time. Ms. Tina would not have requested to be on her show. It’s obvious that she knows impressive and successful women entrepreneurs on an intimate not superficial level. They need to give it a rest but Meghan hate is a money maker for them.
Yes, some podcast group in Sweden bought Lemonada last month.
A very long time ago, I worked as a talk show booker. If Dolly was asked, it went through at least half a dozen people and likely she would be the last step. If anyone in that chain thought it would upset her, it would m have never made it to her.
Wow, so it in part could be true if one of her staff thought that Meghan was like Marmite (and Dolly wouldn’t even know)!
No it doesn’t mean that it could in part be true because the accusation is accusing Dolly Parton of saying it, which is an insult to who Dolly is and doesn’t reflect to the people she surrounds herself with.
No, @nerd, the “accusation” is that her TEAM was “livid,” not Dolly:
“As Kinsey told me, Dolly’s team were ‘livid… they don’t want to risk Dolly’s epic popularity by associating with Meghan Markle.’”
So, for all we know, if indeed Meghan approached Dolly’s team, Dolly may have never known about any request (per @enis). But I’m sure she does now!
Kinsey’s look matches how crazy she sounds. They didn’t even know that Beyoncé was going to do the Super Bowl halftime show until she announced it. They didn’t know about any of her tours until she announced it. They didn’t know about her new hair care line until she announced it. They don’t know anything about what Beyoncé is doing, thinking of doing or has been asked to do until Beyoncé tells us. The same goes for Dolly, Taylor and Meghan. Meghan just had Beyoncé’s mother on her bonus podcast after Tina called and approached her to be on the podcast. Great podcast by the way. I’ve enjoyed all of the podcast and this one was really good, probably one of the best. She’s had other millionaires and billionaires on her podcasts yet we are supposed to take these mediocre nobodies opinions into account as to who not being on her show or podcast defines her success? Let’s be honest here, no one would know this peekaboo always surprised looking woman from a lineup of other women because nobody knows or cares who she is outside the realm of Meghan’s name, which is why she has to say Meghan’s name to get attention.
“a particularly inglorious run for our duchess …”
The way they think they own Meghan is truly disgusting.
This didn’t happen and the idea of Dolly Parton being publicly angry with someone is utterly ridiculous.
Dolly is a goddess and someday I hope she’s awarded a sainthood. How DARE this idiot try to drag her into the Meghan smear machine? Kinsey Schofield needs to be sued.
I don’t think this happened at all. These people are just pulling stories out of their as**s, because they don’t have access to information about Harry and Meghan. Period! However, it did happen, it only makes Dolly look bad. Why would anyone get upset because of a simple invitation to a show? I can’t wait til the day someone sues this Kinsey woman for lying. I really hope Dolly addresses this nonsense.
This story is completely made up . It’s just spin because HuffPost randomly asked Dolly if she would appear on WLM & Dolly said never say never. They turned that moment into a snub & possibly want to see if Dolly actually responds to this story- gives them more content either way.
This is just like their recent story claiming that Taylor Swift & Beyonce snubbed Meghan’s request to be on the COAFF podcast. Complete fiction. These people claim to know about all the snubs but couldn’t tell you who the guests would be for the podcast in advance. They will have a new snubbed guest story for next season of WLM or the podcast.
As for the podcast Meghan said in the fast company interview there’s interest in season 2. I wouldn’t expect that until 2026 if it continues though.
They constantly “scrutinise” Meghan’s projects but never see this for the future king & queens projects. Hows William solving uk homelessness in 5 years or what’s the impact of Kate’s animated early years project??
The funniest bit in the nonsense.
“royal reporter Kinsey Schofield”
No. Just nope.
Dolly Parton doesn’t waste her energy on this kind of drama.
Hard pass on this non-story planted by god knows who.
Everyone knows Dolly’s brand is apoplectic rage, innit?
Dolly is a national treasure known for being kind, diplomatic and generous. This is utter bs. The rota need to call out the lazy wails for being awful, dull and unprepared. Stop throwing out other random names to distract from how utterly unprapared Willy is to be king, how few events willy/keen actually do and how little the public benefit from funding the Windsors. Is AI writing these articles?