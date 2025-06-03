King Charles is ‘livid’ over the dwindling pheasant population in Sandringham

Just months after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, we heard that Queen Camilla was already making some big changes in the Carolean Era. Reportedly, Camilla had pretty much taken over Sandringham – which is “privately owned” by the monarch – and she had made some big staff changes. Back in early 2023, she was already redecorating and reorganizing how things were done on the huge estate. Charles was making big changes too, especially to the gardens and working farm. Well, it looks like C&C made too many changes and they overlooked one of the most important events for the Sandringham estate: the annual Boxing Day shooting party. Apparently, the Sandringham pheasant wrangler has basically done a terrible job and there are barely any pheasants to shoot this year.
The King has come out all guns blazing — because his royal estate is running out of pheasants to shoot. Charles, 76, was said to be livid over a series of blunders that left the game bird numbers dwindling at Sandringham. He even faces calling off his annual Boxing Day shoot — and a long-serving gamekeeper at the Norfolk estate has been given the boot.
A source said: “It was a total cock-up. No birds, no bang, just red faces. The King wasn’t having it.”
Sandringham is one of the few remaining wild shoots in the country, meaning the game is reared where it is shot. The King, who backs traditional countryside practices, has been reluctant to release birds from breeders to get numbers up. But maintaining a more eco-friendly wild shoot has proved challenging, leaving pheasant numbers in decline.
There are now fears royals will be left twiddling their trigger fingers on Boxing Day as the annual shoot — a firm family favourite — is in doubt. The occasion is seen as a rare chance for family bonding, despite protests from animal rights campaigners who particularly dislike children taking part.
The ousted keeper, who ran the estate’s game for years, has been shown the door. Our source said: “Let’s just say he’s well and truly plucked off.”
[From The Sun]
In years past, there have been references to Prince Andrew enjoying pheasant-hunting season, and he’s still allowed to hunt and host shooting parties on pretty much every royal property. That’s my conspiracy: Andrew is responsible for the dwindling pheasant population in Sandringham. While this all sounds perfectly ghastly to me, I’m interested in what it says about Charles and Camilla – they won’t be able to host any shooting parties at Sandringham this year, which will hurt them socially and reputationally.
What I find AMAZING about this CURRENT royal cabal is how MAGNIFICENTLY INEPT they are regarding LONG standing traditions! 😐
The gamekeeper who has seemingly dedicated his life to the game at Sandringham – in spare Harry talks about how seriously they take their duties – suddenly decided he doesn’t care about maintaining the pheasant population? During a bird flu epidemic?
Sure.
Or perhaps the “slimmed down monarchy” has extended to dwindling resources for the estates to operate at an effective level.
Shock, Horror, Probe, how terrible for them.
Hasn’t he little enough to vex him.
bam
They can’t torment foxes anymore. Charles must be raging about the,pheasants
Must have confused the peasants for pheasants.
I think the pun is intended, British humour.
Indeed, LOL Blogger
Is livid the new incandescent? 🤔
Who was the fired keeper and I hope he blabs one day.
Seriously, with all this anger how are they not dropping dead from high blood pressure?
Ok that made me lol
They really do seem like really unhappy people, and it must be horrible to have to be around them, en masse.
Ecofriendly? Pheasants aren’t native to the UK and estates should never have been managed to give them an edge over native species, including other birds and predators. KC can suck on it.
This is a bigger deal than a pen so he must be well and truly livid. I’m curious as to what kind of blunders caused this. I’m not a fan of this sport at all. I have to imagine William will not be as self-sustaining as Charles if he wants to keep this practice up at Sandringham. And I’m laughing at how this might detrimentally affect Charles and Camilla’s social standing. Oh well. Too bad. So sad.
He’s the King, always top of the pile. Just make sure you are the first born to the right person and the job’s yours.
Bird flu anyone? Anyone? Bueller?
Oh how sad. He can’t go shoot pheasants for fun anymore. Over hunting and probably the pheasants that were there decided to move on lol. Rich peoples problems.
my first thought was that he mistook “pheasants” for “PEASANTS” and said, well, no, we’ve quite enough of those.
Oh dear. How sad. Never mind.
Here’s a thought— KCIII doesn’t have the physical stamina for this “sport” and hence “we’re out of pheasants”! A very convenient excuse. Yes? No?
Kate likes to shoot, Meghan said “no”
Possibly……or there truly isn’t enough to hunt this year and he’s “livid” because being around for Christmas 2026 is a long shot for him (pun intended)
How long do you think it took them to figure out they couldn’t possibly blame Meghan for this?
An all nighter at least!
😆
Please—they’ll come up with something, given how much they regurgitate gossip. 🙄
I read the title as ‘King Charles is livid over the dwindling peasant population in Sandringham’ and went ‘well, yeah, that tracks.’
Can’t get good serfs these days.
It must be exhausting working for the king and putting up with his hysterics. And I bet he has hysterics every day over nonsense.
And William takes after him.
MSLOVE: I read Diana throw a tea kettle after him when she realized he couldn’t make a cup of tea.
Maybe stop murdering animals, Chuck? Just a thought.
There is absolutely no reason these people need to be out there shooting birds these people certainly are not shooting pheasants because they are missing meals.
Well, that’s what happens when you keep killing them. And it’s kind of hilarious that one of the few ways this family can bond is while carrying guns and killing things. The RF really is a reality show.
I’m sure this is Meghan’s fault somehow. Royal experts, please explain how!
Meghan ate a pheasant once. She had it with Tig and Hannibal Lecter style she wanted faba beans with it.
Ugh …. the King and his eldest son and their lividity*. Can’t they ever have any other emotions outside of being vexed, enraged, and angered over petty shit? Just grow up already.
* and in Charles’s case, multiple meanings of that word apply
I’m bored of pheasants.
Charles, as one of the Kardashians said, there are people dying. Check your priorities 😭😭
I don’t believe a single word of it. I think there will be no Christmas and no hunting because nobody knows how Charles will be at Christmas. And because nobody wants to spend Christmas with that family. Can you remember how everyone was running in different directions when they left the church in 2024? And it’s always amazing how the children of Wales ignore Camilla.
@sevenblue 😂😂😂
So really, Chuck is a Kardashian.
Like all those run-down tenements he owned and turned over to William to manage??? That should be one of his highest priorities, not a bunch of wild birds for his guests to kill.
Going to try to start finding ways to add “Well and truly plucked off” into my vocab.
Am curious about why the decline, confident the competence of the long term gamekeeper not the problem.
Fools.
Yep, I’d like to know this backstory too,in part because it’s so goofy. 🙃 Wouldn’t the gamekeeper have a staff who would keep track of/raise estate pheasants? Was it bird flu? Were the Middletons selling eggs on the lowdown? Did Trump tariffs affect seed prices or something? 🤣
I’m surprised they haven’t tried to blame Meghan for this.
Aimee, I am sure they will come up with something to blame her .
This sounds so Edwardian/Gilded Age. No shooting parties for them. Are we supposed to feel sorry for them because their mismanagement won’t let them shoot a bunch of wild birds?
This is ridiculous. That man should be focusing on a lot of different things than the lack of pheasants for his guests to slaughter in celebration of Christmas. Plus, he certainly has to bear some responsibility for not checking on this way back when eggs were being gathered and hatched. Always someone else’s cause for this over-privileged child-king!
Nothing says modernity like being angry over a lack of pheasants to shoot!
“Bad form, old bean.”