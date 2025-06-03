Prince Philip was ‘horrified’ & ‘so angry’ with Prince Harry’s decision to exit

From what I can see, there are three big stories coming out of the new British documentary, Megxit: Inside the Sandringham Summit. Well, I’ll say three big stories and one larger narrative. The larger narrative is “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were telling the truth all along and they were right to give their side of the story, because they were treated poorly.” The actual stories being written about are: Prince William acted like Harry was dead to him because the Sussexes wouldn’t be his scapegoats forever; Meghan was purposefully excluded from even calling into the summit; and this, another repeat about how Prince Philip was beyond pissed off at Harry for wanting to leave.
It’s been over five years since Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced their intention to step back as full-time working royals – and at the time, their decision sent shockwaves across the UK. For the couple, things inside the monarchy had become untenable, and something needed to change – but for the rest of the Royal Family, their public announcement that they wanted to adopt a half-in, half-out approach to royal life presented a massive set of issues.
A new documentary on Channel Five – Megxit: Inside the Sandringham Summit – has seen experts and commentators dive into what really happened behind closed doors at the summit, and what the long-term impacts of it have been on the monarchy.
One expert revealed that there was allegedly one senior member of the House of Windsor who was left utterly “horrified” by Harry’s decision to step back: his grandfather, Prince Philip. Royal author Andrew Morton claimed in the new documentary, “Prince Philip is someone who doesn’t take fools gladly, and he was horrified that they had come to a situation where the Royal Family were deciding whether to split up or not.”
Another expert explained the late Duke of Edinburgh’s feelings were so strong that he left Sandringham altogether, rather than come face-to-face with his grandson Harry. “Philip was so angry,” explained journalist Emily Andrews, “that he refused to even be there. I was told that he just couldn’t bring himself to see his grandson, he thought it was a huge dereliction of duty.”
Keep in mind, a year after the Sandringham Summit, Harry revealed that he spoke to his grandparents often since he and his family left the UK. Whatever anger or hurt feelings, his grandparents still spoke to him and he still checked in when he could. Now, I don’t doubt that Philip was upset at Harry, and I don’t doubt that Philip felt like Harry should simply “do his duty,” that “duty” being “do whatever QEII, Charles and William order him to do.” Do I believe Philip was incandescent with rage towards Harry? Not really. I would be willing to bet that Philip was disgusted by the situation – if he had been a younger man, he probably would have tried to manage the crisis himself and personally counseled Harry and Meghan. In any case, Harry has made it abundantly clear that he’s never really blamed his grandparents for anything, he’s always blamed the people around Liz and Phil.
I call bs on this story because Philip was in his late 90s and I bet he dont remember what is going on. So does the queen , that’s why chuck pulled the string in the last few years of late queen’s reign. This is just rr and palace spinning a new web.
Exactly! This whole bs doc(mock)umentary is just revisionist history because Chuck is on his way out sooner rather than later. Got to get Bully egg upcoming reign (of terror) in order with an updated storyline.
More dead and buried relatives are sure being used to stir the pot today. I call bullshit too. Harry talked about Skyping with his grandparents and how Philip would end the call by just closing the laptop lol.
Agree on “dead and buried.” Nice picture though, one of my faves with H-M.
Recalled Chuck pushing out Christopher Geidt back then, so checked the history. Phil officially retired August 2, 2017 and moved from BP to Wood Farm, a secluded part of Sandringham Estate, until March 2020 (pandemic) forced his move back to Windsor Castle. QEII sec’y Christopher Geidt stepped down from his post in October 2017, succeeded by Edward Young. So Chuck didn’t start his maneuvering until after Phil was done retired. Also, re: Phil’s acuity, he crashed his car January 2019; he was not hurt physically, but was reportedly “shaken up,” and gave up driving.
So yeah, this so-called ‘reporting’ from person who wasn’t even on the scene, at either locale, sounds like total BS.
When the other Windsors realized Betty had a burner phone for Harry, they took it away and that sick old woman was by herself with staff and no family around.
THIS. Very much THIS. They took away the queen’s burner phone and kept tabs on any other phone she had access to. And no doubt they tried to curtail any Zoom or Facetime calls that Harry and Meghan had with her – or tried to be in the room so they could catch a glimpse of the children and eavesdrop for news to feed to the tabloids. That is why Prince Harry mentioned in his interview with Houda that he wanted to ensure that the queen had the right people around her. He knew what those elder abusers were doing.
By the time Harry and Meg were forced to flee that place Philip pretty much had one foot in the grave no? I feel like he was fine that Harry and his little family were safe in America. That Netflix show about the royals painted a picture of how hard he was on his older son. So he probably thought Chuck fumbled the whole situation. That photo with baby Archie and his grandparents looking at him is a favorite of mine.
Yes, indeed. I have my own ideas about Phil and Liz, but that photo is one of my all-time-faves. Class all the way.
The love on everyone’s face is so clear to see.
I suspect he left the grounds because he didn’t want to have any part of it. Had he really opposed Harry leaving, I doubt he would have stayed out of it.
And it’s clear with his contact with Harry well after this summit that he was fine with Harry going to the states. He also seems to have communicated with Harry far more than Charles or William ever have.
The telling quote for me is, “…he was horrified that they had come to a situation where the Royal Family were deciding whether to split up or not.” Yes, and I’m sure Harry was horrified it had come to that, as well.
As for doing one’s duty – what about Charles and William doing their duty to keep the RF together? Was Harry the only one who had a duty to the family?
YES I was just going to quote that line! There is a big difference between being horrified that it had to come to that and being angry with Harry over leaving.
i think if the Sussex situation had happened 5 or 10 years before, it would have played out very differently. i don’t think Phillip would have let things get so bad. Do I think it would have been perfect? no. do I think William and charles still would have been problematic? yes. But I think it would have been different. My guess is by January 2020 Phillip didnt know a lot of what was going on, since it seemed he retired from the Firm and the family at the same time (I dont blame him, he was nearing 100. Man was tired.) And its clear Harry never blamed him either.
the fact that harry made a point of clarifying that it was neither Phillip nor Elizabeth who had “concerns” about the baby’s skin color – tells us a lot about his feelings towards them. It would have been easy to have kept quiet and let people assume it as the dying royal with a history of racist remarks. but he went out of his way to protect them both in that regard.
Came here to say the exact same thing. Philip never suffered fools gladly, and the only members of that godforsaken family who were actively trying to break up the family were Charles and William. It was more like “learn to love your captors” rather than “it’s your duty to the family”. ORLY? Was it his “duty” to watch while his wife was terrorized and demeaned into suicidal ideation? Crying constantly, feeling like she was in prison? Putting up with the gutter tabloids printing racist lies? I recall one went to far as to photoshop Meghan into some pr0n photos. All ignored or sanctioned by her in-laws. WanK treated them despicably from the beginning so there was nowhere to turn to get relief from the constant, debilitating harassment and humiliation. The BRF tried to force Meghan and Harry to separate, little knowing that it would cause the end of their participation in and support of the monarchy. Now there’s nobody appropriate left to fill the gap when Charles is gone.
But not by his son, the rapist.
Actually this makes complete sense in regard to the rf.
Judging how the Royal Family regard women and the poor, Philip most likely didn’t believe Andrew did anything wrong.
He probably blamed virginia like some derangers do. I saw the Andrew documentary and the queen was reportedly upset by Andrews interview and the f b i wanting to talk to him.
Exactly. He and QE were apparently fine with all the misogynistic media around Fergie and Di.
I distinctly remember that Prince Philip indicated that if Harry wanted to leave that was his perogative.
He was unhappy about the Oprah interview though.
I doubt Philip knew about the Oprah interview as he wasn’t well and was just trying to survive at the time.
We don’t know what he felt about anything, including the Oprah interview, because none of these people had access to him or any of these conversations. Charles gave his own interview decades earlier where he spoke about his own relationship with Philip and the Queen, yet no one had access to know what he really thought about that interview besides assumptions of what he must have thought. This is no different from that, with exception of the fact that Harry didn’t say anything negative against Philip or the Queen and the Oprah interview was after they had been gone for a year and had been silent about the royal family while still being attacked. There was a reason for Harry and Meghan’s interview, to set the record straight and defend themselves from lies told about them. Charles had no reason to throw his parents under the bus and to reveal things about his marriage and relationship with Camilla.
It seems weird that the person they tasked to say this about Philip is the man who was the catalyst for Diana’s own revelations about the royal family. That makes this story even less believable. Not to mention we know that there was still constant communication between the Sussexes with Harry’s grandparents even after leaving the UK.
Charles siblings spoke out against the dimbleby book probably with the approval of elizabeth and philip
He was a angry at Charles dimbleby interview and the book. He never talked about the Oprah interview or made public comments
He also despised The Sun and Murdoch. Which is probably a reason why Chucky gravitates toward the Sun and his bestie Arthur.
Yeah, however angry he may have been, he continued to zoom with the Sussex family so there was clearly no grudge holding. Can still remember Harry’s funny story of how Phillip would end a zoom call by just closing the laptop shut. I’d love to know his thoughts on Charles, William and their lackeys.
Can you imagine what he would have made of Keen’s “There are Four Seasons” video series? Or, for that matter, all of the convoluted doctored photos, fake sightings, and just plain weird appearances by the Wales over the last year? Imagining that has given me my first laugh of the morning!
I don’t know about the other matters but as far as the doctored photos are concerned, I doubt he would have said anything because he was also often in such photos…remember the last (I think) photo with the Queen? Definitely doctored…the Wales are the masterminds behind them but others used them too…
Phillip’s thoughts on the four seasons video would have been interesting. I’m not sure how much he would have understood though. I wonder if he had any issues understanding Kate’s accent. In the doc, Meghan said she sat next to Phillip and he nodded and smiled the whole time and later Harry said actually he can’t actually hear anything on that side.
“My cowardly son and his bitch – must have come from the Windsor side.”
“My lazy grandson and his even lazier wife.”
Did Philip ever have a conversation with Lazy? Outside of family celebrations, I have never seen a photo of Lazy with Philip.
They have lied about QE2 for years, when that doesn’t land now they’re lying about PHILLIP? When we know he had a great relationship with Harry (mind you, not Willy – never saw that) . These people deserve to die painful deaths. I want them to suffer to lie like this. I think of all of them, Phillip would understand. He might not have said at his age, but given he had all the girlfriends, so he knew.
I doubt Philip would have allowed pegs to behave like a spoiled brat has philip been younger. Philip and Charles also did not get along
I would think that he was more angry that it had come to Harry deciding to leave and probably blamed Charles for it rather than Harry.
Tired of not getting much traction with their “QEII flew into a RAGE” over something Meghan did” stories, the rota try it with Philip instead. I seriously doubt that Philip was following the day-to-day minutiae anymore up at Wood farm, but his goal was always to try to protect the family brand and avoid scandal – I doubt that he would have had much sympathy for William and Charles kicking the Sussexes out so publicly.
They certainly are exhuming all the recently dead Royals for all these hate articles recently aren’t they?
Alright – so they used the dead queen, now the dead prince. Just waiting for “Diana would have been so disappointed in her son” etc etc.
The rats using dead people as another cudgel ain’t effective. They’ve left. The Palaces made a HUUUUUUGE mistake throwing the Sussexes to the wolves. The public ain’t buying their revisionist history.
The king was, and is, wrong. The next king and his lazy wife will be catastrophic.
I’m almost certain they’ve already written something like that about Diana already. How she’d be upset that Harry wasn’t supporting William which please. Personally, I’m waiting for the story of how all the corgis really felt about meghan. Cuz they’re clearly grasping at straws.
Most definitely. The dereliction of duty is the Lazies personified.
Willy was never close to his grandparents. He meshed himself with the Middletons and that was it. So the dead prince is resurrected to protect the heir. This is becoming a Weekend at Bernie’s situation for the rats this week.
Speaking of corgis, what happened to them? Did Chucky sell QE2’s dogs the way he sold her horses in such unseemly haste?
Fergie has them.
Yep. Di would want Harry to stay, she supported the monarchy and she would want him and Will to be together forever. All been done.
@Jais what a relief! 😮💨
I suppose Fergie could always try her hand at dog breeding and make it her side hustle.
The Diana would have been disappointed in harry and not liked Meghan has been spoken by the derange r s for a few years now. Diana would have been horrified at the keens with William calling her paranoid and how he tried to break up harry and Meghan. Not to mention keen the lazy mean girl
Just wondering when the rats will print the “Harry disappoints Diana” articles this week. It seems to be a cycle especially when the Lazies are on holidays.
Diana knew and did her public duty. The People’s Princess. The Queen of Hearts. You can’t say either about Lazy 😂😅🤣
So, let’s see how many dead people will the rats use this week.
The derangers take on Diana being angry about them leaving or that she wouldn’t like Meghan as always been a fever dream of theirs that doesn’t align with who Diana was. First she was a mother who would be grateful for her son and DIL protecting her grandchildren from the media who also tormented and lied on her. She would have admired Meghan for not only being phenomenal as a productive royal but she would respect and appreciate all the philanthropy Meghan did prior to ever meeting Harry. She would appreciate Meghan for loving her son and giving him the life she always wanted for him. These derangers talk as if Diana was a born royal who put the institution about her children. That’s not who Diana was and she would not have remained silent to the attacks on Harry, Meghan or her grandchildren. She wouldn’t have been silent to the comparison to a chimpanzee or the cruel suggestion of naming her granddaughter after a slain black man who was murdered by police. She wouldn’t have been silent when a pregnant Meghan asked for help when she was contemplating suicide and the royal family and institution ignored those cries for help but leaked to the media to abuse her more. As Harry said, Diana would have loved Meghan.
When Sandringham happend, Prince Philip had already backed off a couple of years from the family business, so who gave this quote about old Philly to the tabloids? Not Charles.
Sounds more like a plant from jealous encandesant Willy, who knew that Harry and his grandfather had a special bound (through their military carriers), one that Willy never had with his grandfather. So, since his team was on a massive leaking spray reg. H&M leaving in those days, Willy definitely would like to ruffle Harry’s feathers with a story like this.
And by the way, Prince Philip couldn’t stand Charles, was never camp Clarencehouse, and Charles was scared of his father – he would never consult Philips on any of his own family matters. His ears to anything and any family matters were not kept on his family’s seniors, but were (and still are) all on Camsy and his sr gray suits, led by his private secretary Alderton, the Wasp, and the planted men in his mother’s court, led by Edward Young, The Bee.
If prince Philip was mad at someone it would be at the unworthy king, his son, and the petty heir, his grandson. Harry’s grandparents were probably really sad about the situation.
Well, I guess he’s over it now.
Lol, that was my first thought, too.
It’s shocking that Andrew is still in the family’s good books after all he’s done, but Harry is out. All because he wanted a life of his own, outside of the firm. It’s also so silly that Charles “can’t trust Harry with anything confidential so he hasn’t reached out to him”. Well, you can still visit with someone and not have confidential type conversations with them.
Chuck is too cowardly. Still 😂 when he fled to Romania to avoid Harry.
What a joke.
One of my hobbies are ghost hunting/paranormal investigations. I need the sources/equipment these “royal experts” are using….these dead people are very outspoken these days!
After Philipp died one of his friends went on the record with some things about Philipp. And one thing he said, I remember clearly, was that Philipp said sth like „Harry is a good boy“ after Harry left. He was not angry. I can try to find the article. I found it noteworthy because the DM published it
I doubt Philip gave much of damn. He was “retired” in his 90’s and living with the Mistress by then. He was just winding his time down. Harry said on James Cordon that he face timed his grandparents often and thought it was hilarious that Philip thought the only way to end a call was to close the lap top. In any case it’s hilarious that the left behinds so weak that they’re resorting to dragging up stores from 5yrs ago.
I would love to know that Philip and Betty thought about Will and Kate and their joint complete lack of dedication to a life of service. Quite frankly they must have known that neither wasn’t a safe pair of hands. Kate joined when she was an adult but William never had the right stuff but certain deficits should have been addressed during education and a training program to ensure the heir had the basics, plus appropriate work load. He was allowed to drift, idle, shirk and coast for 20+ years and now he’s on the cusp of ruling and he’s already going to excuses and convoluted explanations about continued non delivery disguised as impactful p projects
Early on in the dating years there were stories of the Queen asking what kate did, which is what led to the short lived part time jigsaw job.
I can’t help wondering how long British royalists are going to keep walking through this 💩 to make it stink.
I may have an old Ouija board somewhere .. I should dig it out and call the rota with my “findings.” That’s about as valid as the “reporting” process being used by the rota.
What can you do but literally laugh out loud at this point?
Apparently the entire RF is either silently seething or temper tantruming, a full 24 hours a day.
If that’s the story they want to go with, who are we to judge?
I think Harry should blame his grandparents more. They were at the top. They set the tone. Yes, blah–blah, they were old, but … honestly, I blame them even more than Charles + William.
Philip married into the BRF, and in so doing he chose his life of duty. Harry was born into it and had no choice. Plus, Philip married the head of the BRF, so as a reward for the duty he chose, he got special privileges that born-into-it spares like Margaret, Anne, Andrew, and Edward never got. And still Philip chafed against the ways his role restricted him, and he sought freedom from it in ways that were not always above board. So if he were in fact enraged at Harry, he’d be a hypocrite. But I’m not convinced he was enraged at Harry, because I think Philip always knew Charles was a self-serving coward with flimsy morals and no true loyalty to anyone but Camilla.
Also, the BM’s story of Megxit always, always, always omits what brought them to Sandringham in the first place: senior royals were feeding vicious lies about the Sussexes to the press on a regular basis in order to pump up their own PR profiles, to the point that it did real reputational damage to the Sussexes as well as destroyed their mental well being. While I don’t think Liz & Phil were good parents, I don’t believe they would have done such a thing to their own children. Quite the opposite: they tried to protect their kids from bad press, including spending millions to cover for that POS Andrew. Harry tried to find a compromise but Charles and William completely refused any solution, in effect forcing Megxit to happen. This is not a story of Harry breaking the RF’s trust, it was the senior royals who broke H&M’s trust first and then declared with their whole chest their right to continue to do so forever with no restrictions. So if Philip was upset about H&M leaving, there are only two people he could blame for it, and that is C&W, period.
Oh I would so love it if Phillips mistress would drop a tidbit or two along the way! After all, she was basically living with the man for years.
As much as Harry might wish to heal the wounds with his father before he is gone, sadly, I do not think it will happen. I also don’t think it will be all that much longer for Charles.