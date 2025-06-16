Prince William posed for two new portraits with his kids for Father’s Day 2025

Last year, Kensington Palace chose a pretty sedate photo to release for Father’s Day. So sedate, I didn’t even remember it – it was a photo of William and the three Wales kids with their backs to the camera, and the photo was likely taken on the beach in Norfolk. That photo was quickly overshadowed by the pic released for William’s 42nd birthday just a few weeks later. The pic was obviously and badly Photoshopped, with William and the kids suspended mid-air, mid-jump from nowhere. Anyway, a reminder that even after they were caught red-handed for manipulating photos, they did the exact same thing just months later.

All of which to say, they’re no longer allowing the Princess of Wales to “photograph” her husband or children for big occasions. Sunday was Father’s Day in the US and UK, and KP released photos taken by Josh Shinner. Shinner recently accompanied William and Kate to Iona and Mull for their anniversary too, and Shinner was tasked with taking some vaguely “romantic” photos of William and Kate. He also took that bizarre portrait of Kate, remember? Whenever people compliment William and Kate’s strategy with photo-releases, I’m always bewildered – this feels like the biggest waste of everyone’s time and money.

Anyway, the photos are what they are, and I’m sure the PR will say that William looks like a loving father. I feel like they could have chosen pics where William didn’t look so uncomfortable? Even the pic where his kids are dog-piling on top of him, his arms aren’t around his kids and he doesn’t even seem particularly engaged with them. Kensington Palace also released a much better photo of the whole family on Saturday, for Trooping the Colour – if anything, that’s the better pic of William and the kids (although Kate looks terrible).

Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L 💖 📸 Josh Shinner pic.twitter.com/elSVlgcyWQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2025