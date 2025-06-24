“Simone Ashley wore Balmain to the London ‘F1’ premiere” links

Simone Ashley wore Balmain to the London F1 premiere. I can’t believe she attended the premiere even after they cut her out of the film! [RCFA]
They are so lucky she attended. Simone Ashley is stunning!
I’m glad she went! I’m glad she wore this stunning unforgettable dress! MAKE THEM ASK THE QUESTION OF “WHY ISN’T THERE MORE OF THIS GODDESS IN THIS FILM”
This.
YES !
What a gorgeous dress for a gorgeous woman!
Wow that dress is absolutely stunning! I mean, she still got paid for the work she did and now she’s getting flown around the world for free to wear designer outfits and attend events and stay in fancy hotels and have her picture show up everywhere — I’d still go if I were her.
That is still work and I imagine it’s in her contract. She’s not doing this for free nor should she
I didn’t mean that she’s doing it for free, just that she’s not paying for it.
Hope she gets her star vehicle soon! Loved her in Bridgerton & agree she’s stunning! And a really good actor as well
Ashley looks nothing short of perfection here. I can’t even get all the way through F1’s trailer, maybe being edited out of a stinker is a good thing, she still got paid.
That outfit looks uncomfortable as hell but she is stunning.
So, she’s deleted from the film, but is the only face of the movie right now because she slayed! I hope they regret their decision. Was Tom Cruise uncomfortable with a brown woman in the film?
This isn’t a Tom Cruise movie.
it’s a Brad Pitt movie directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick. Same thing happened to Manny Jacinto in Top Gun: Maverick with most of his scenes cut in post.
Simone Ashley is fulfilling her contract.
I haven’t liked the last 20 years or more of Balmain, but she looks AMAZING. Brava!
She is a class act.
Oh wow! She looks amazing!
She is the definition of statuesque
Ok, so it’s not a Tom Cruise movie, but he is standing with his hated rival Pitt. I still maintain Cruise would not be comfortable dating a woman of color or have her as his love interest in a movie. I haven’t watched a Cruise movie for years, so I could easily be wrong, but I still stand by my claim because I am in a pissy mood.