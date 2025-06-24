“Simone Ashley wore Balmain to the London ‘F1’ premiere” links
  • June 24, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Simone Ashley wore Balmain to the London F1 premiere. I can’t believe she attended the premiere even after they cut her out of the film! [RCFA]
Beyonce always gives Paris something extra-special. [LaineyGossip]
Here’s the over for Cardi B’s new album, Am I the Drama? [OMG Blog]
Johnny Knoxville will host the Fear Factor reboot. [Seriously OMG]
I totally forgot that Naomi Campbell has two children! [JustJared]
Has AI come for romance novels? [Jezebel]
A rave review of Netflix’s The Waterfront. [Pajiba]
The dentist’s logo is taking me out!! [Buzzfeed]
David Corenswet felt claustrophobic in his Superman suit. [Socialite Life]
More photos from the F1 premiere. [Hollywood Life]

20 Responses to ““Simone Ashley wore Balmain to the London ‘F1’ premiere” links”

  1. Zantasia says:
    June 24, 2025 at 12:38 pm

    They are so lucky she attended. Simone Ashley is stunning!

    Reply
  2. Up In Toronto says:
    June 24, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    I’m glad she went! I’m glad she wore this stunning unforgettable dress! MAKE THEM ASK THE QUESTION OF “WHY ISN’T THERE MORE OF THIS GODDESS IN THIS FILM”

    Reply
  3. Diane says:
    June 24, 2025 at 1:15 pm

    What a gorgeous dress for a gorgeous woman!

    Reply
  4. Kirsten says:
    June 24, 2025 at 1:17 pm

    Wow that dress is absolutely stunning! I mean, she still got paid for the work she did and now she’s getting flown around the world for free to wear designer outfits and attend events and stay in fancy hotels and have her picture show up everywhere — I’d still go if I were her.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      June 24, 2025 at 2:10 pm

      That is still work and I imagine it’s in her contract. She’s not doing this for free nor should she

      Reply
      • Kirsten says:
        June 24, 2025 at 3:47 pm

        I didn’t mean that she’s doing it for free, just that she’s not paying for it.

  5. Duch says:
    June 24, 2025 at 1:20 pm

    Hope she gets her star vehicle soon! Loved her in Bridgerton & agree she’s stunning! And a really good actor as well

    Reply
  6. Truthiness says:
    June 24, 2025 at 1:41 pm

    Ashley looks nothing short of perfection here. I can’t even get all the way through F1’s trailer, maybe being edited out of a stinker is a good thing, she still got paid.

    Reply
  7. Paintergal says:
    June 24, 2025 at 2:27 pm

    That outfit looks uncomfortable as hell but she is stunning.

    Reply
  8. J.Ferber says:
    June 24, 2025 at 3:39 pm

    So, she’s deleted from the film, but is the only face of the movie right now because she slayed! I hope they regret their decision. Was Tom Cruise uncomfortable with a brown woman in the film?

    Reply
    • NikkiK says:
      June 24, 2025 at 4:25 pm

      This isn’t a Tom Cruise movie.

      Reply
    • NightOwl says:
      June 24, 2025 at 7:04 pm

      it’s a Brad Pitt movie directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick. Same thing happened to Manny Jacinto in Top Gun: Maverick with most of his scenes cut in post.

      Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    June 24, 2025 at 3:59 pm

    Simone Ashley is fulfilling her contract.

    Reply
  10. LOLA says:
    June 24, 2025 at 4:09 pm

    I haven’t liked the last 20 years or more of Balmain, but she looks AMAZING. Brava!

    Reply
  11. Charfromdarock says:
    June 24, 2025 at 4:12 pm

    She is a class act.

    Reply
  12. KC says:
    June 24, 2025 at 4:20 pm

    Oh wow! She looks amazing!

    Reply
  13. dee says:
    June 24, 2025 at 4:52 pm

    She is the definition of statuesque

    Reply
  14. J.Ferber says:
    June 24, 2025 at 6:02 pm

    Ok, so it’s not a Tom Cruise movie, but he is standing with his hated rival Pitt. I still maintain Cruise would not be comfortable dating a woman of color or have her as his love interest in a movie. I haven’t watched a Cruise movie for years, so I could easily be wrong, but I still stand by my claim because I am in a pissy mood.

    Reply

