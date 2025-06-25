Princess Kate is done being a ‘people-pleaser’ after pulling out of Ascot

Of all of the royal and royal-adjacent women, who would you consider the biggest people-pleaser? It’s the Duchess of Sussex, correct? Meghan tried so hard to fit in, she tried so hard to follow the rules and make everyone happy. The Princess of Wales is NOT a people-pleaser. She only “tries” when there are cameras around. She’s a follower who does what she’s told for the most part, and when she doesn’t do as she’s told, the institution tends to punish her severely. Kate is also not someone who bravely or resolutely pushes through anyone or anything. Her power is limited to getting away with the bare minimum and being praised for it – she’s spent years setting the bar lower and lower, and here we are.
Well, everyone’s still talking about Kate’s withdrawal from Ascot one week ago. Previously, a former royal staffer told the Daily Beast that Kate “has never found the public appearances, and the forensic attention and criticism that goes with them, at all easy to deal with, and it was just too much this week.” Well, now Ingrid Seward is chiming in about how Kate has suddenly decided that she can no longer be a people-pleaser.
Despite looking healthy and happy earlier in the week at the Garter Day procession at Windsor Castle, which came hot on the heels of her appearance at Trooping the Colour, it seems that a full day out in her finery may have been a little too much for the Princess when the time came.
“Kate might be back, but she’s doing it sensibly, and on her own terms,” Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, tells HELLO!. “Her priorities have changed and she’s listening to her body, instead of being a people pleaser. She’s absolutely got to be strict with herself and say: ‘No, I can’t do this.’ Maybe we’ve been lulled into a sense that we’ll be seeing her all the time again, because she looks so amazing. But it must be an effort to look like that when you’re not 100% full of energy.”
“Ascot is more exhausting than it looks; it involves an early start, and there’s a long process of hair and make-up and getting the right outfit. The royals have lunch at Windsor Castle; then there is a bumpy carriage ride while the whole world is looking at you. It was a very hot day, and she probably simply didn’t feel up to it. I’m sure she was disappointed and really wanted to be there at William’s side,” Ingrid adds.
“She loves racing and so does her mum. But this was a social event – for fun and pleasure – rather than an official or charity engagement, so I think it was a wise decision, even though it was probably a difficult one, too.”
I actually think if they had just come out and said “Kate’s exhausted and she didn’t feel like she was up to going to Ascot for hours on a hot day,” all of this would have gone so much smoother and everyone would have been able to latch onto a relatively easy explanation. Instead, we’ve had a full week of wall-to-wall melodrama from “royal sources” and royal reporters who are all making it sound like people are crazy to expect Kate to show up to an event which was announced and on her schedule. This is a reminder that Kensington Palace still sucks at handling any kind of emergency communications, like a princess pulling out of an appearance at the last minute. KP’s incompetence has led us to “actually, riding in a carriage for Ascot’s royal procession is absolutely EXHAUSTING!” And once again, they set the bar even lower for Kate.
In other words Meghan not playing the “prove it game” and being in her era of joy and sharing it on IG is really pissing the evil SIL off 🤣 so no more fake smiling everyone.
Right? Idk if it’s Kate, her team or the royal reporters or a combination but somehow they always seem to echo something Meghan has recently said. Meghan’s says she’s in her era of joy. Then we hear Kate will only do things that bring her joy. Meghan says she’s no longer in the prove it game. Then we hear Kate is no longer a people pleaser. And they try to say she’s irrelevant😂
Right!? Also, Meghan mentioned being able to share the content she wants on her own terms…All of a sudden Kaity is has a “On her own terms” headline 🙄. She’s never beating the copy keen allegations
This exactly. I think she’s slow because Meghan WORKs (shock horror) and has agency and choice in her life for her to have her era of joy. This lady doesn’t do squat but has chosen her era of joy? Your choices became severely limited when you married into royalty. The public and press wants their recompense for supporting your outlandish lifestyle…. Can’t have it both ways, yer highness. You in or out?
It wouldn’t surprise me if Kate is not only seeing the freedom that Meghan has but remembers when Meghan spoke up for herself when she was a working royal and now is pushing back on the Palace dictates. It’s pity she never saw Meghan as an ally and only saw her as an enemy.
I guess it pleases people to pay taxes to support the lazy one for doing little. Kate has no real power. I doubt c and c are pleased with kates p r
Can’t never ever understood the job. She bagged a prince and provided an heir and a spare and she thought she was done. She does like to wear the royal jewels and tiaras but that’s about it. She is just wanting the perks and she doesn’t wish to earn those perks by doing the job. Her “illness” has nothing to do with her laziness.
“Ascot is more exhausting than it looks; it involves an early start, and there’s a long process of hair and make-up and getting the right outfit. The royals have lunch at Windsor Castle; then there is a bumpy carriage ride while the whole world is looking at you”
If Ingrid Sewards intention was to defend her and make her not appear to be lazy, entitled, and inconsiderate she failed. They need to just leave it alone. Every excuse that they make as an explanation just serves to make Kate look worse.
It’s wild how far this family has fallen in just 10 years. You have a petulant baby of a King with Mommy issues, a gin soaked lazy conniving Queen, an angry, vindictive, cruel, jealous heir, and the heir’s wife is a lazy, snobbish social climber who refuses to work and gets angry at the suggestion.
Yeah, the explaining is making it worse. Lunch at a castle?! Exhausting! Technically, I can see how the company might be exhausting but it’s not supposed to be for her, if she’s hanging out with her husband.
Yes, because everyone is focusing on how Lazy adds salt to her dish! 😂🤣😅
(She sprinkles to one side and not all over)
Hm, if there was a family lunch at the castle and they all met before, why were they all bowing and curtseing to the tampons? You only do that once in a day? Or not?
Who knows if there is even a lunch beforehand. Ingrid Seward was one who spoke about the fake donkey sanctuary so she has form for just making stuff up. There could be a lunch but it could be one that not all attend. I could see William and Kate never even going to that part anyways. Assuming it’s even real.
Seriously. *Someone else* does her hair. *Someone else* does her makeup. *Someone else* picks out her outfit. All she has to do is put it on? Or, knowing this family, they have someone to do that job too 🙄 The bumpy carriage ride is only exhausting for the poor horses. These people suck.
Yes, that bumpy carriage ride really is so difficult! Must be nearly as difficult as going out and meeting the public with the she-devil American after the QE2 died! 😂😂😂
OMG the bumpy carriage ride.May the saints preserve all of us from ever experiencing such horror. And then the hair, the makeup, the absolute ordeal of actually getting dressed, the mind falters at the thought. This is the job that she spent literal years chasing, waiting, wanting, but it’s just too hard. The sad thing is that someone is needed. Someone with joy, energy, and the ability to easily and warmly meet people, to effect soft diplomacy. Someone who is beautiful, and who could have been a wonderful asset to the crown. But where oh where could such a lovely and elusive person be?
yeah this defense is……not it.
Can you imagine reading this as a British citizen who has an actual job? Ascot is just SOOOOO HARD!!!!!
I just — does she know how ludicrous this sounds to normal people? How could she type that with a straight face?
Not just that but anyone who has a job and is expected to work even with a chronic illness or recovering from a serious illness. She’s still banking on how hard it is to work after treatment last year but… her work is getting her hair done and sitting in a carriage.
How difficult for her. When nurses in this country worked through exhausting COVID conditions for 2 years without fail, even getting facial cuts from the ppe. She’s a disgrace to the country’s work ethic.
By outlining all that needs to be done before the actual carriage ride, isn’t Ingrid only confirming just how last minute this cancellation was? If Kate felt exhausted she would have known well before one hour prior to the event.
What I got from the article is this phrase :”The royals have lunch at Windsor Castle”…perhaps, this was the real problem? Several cb have mentioned that she doesn’t appear to formal lunches, dinners etc. Because of her inability to make small talk? Because of her aversion in food or some kind of an ED problem? Because she’s shunned by almost everyone and all the royals know what we don’t know? Perhaps she couldn’t handle that and she just cancelled the whole appearance.
But if that’s always been the case – that there is lunch first at WC together – she would have known that. she’s gone to Ascot before obviously. She wouldn’t have cancelled an hour before she was scheduled to appear bc of the lunch.
Exactly. “Kate’s team” would have figured it out during hair and makeup, and Charles’ and William’s teams would have figured it out if she was a no-show at lunch. Which suggests that (a) her team failed to notify before the carriages were about to leave, or (b) something happened at lunch.
This garbage “explanation” would have been more believable if Kate didn’t go skiing.
I am sick of Kate using her non-cancer as an excuse to be lazy.
Screamingly out of touch. Oh my goodness, how could any of us imagine what it must be like to go to work when you’re not 100% full of energy?! Idiots.
I’m getting a lot of subtle vanity barbs across the coverage, methinks there’s some cosmetic shenanigans afoot.
People pleaser 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
They are making it worse with all the explanations. Having lunch prepared for you, getting your hair and makeup done and sitting in a carriage are not difficult tasks for anyone. She is just lazy and didn’t want to go,
The cover up is ALWAYS the worst for her.
And even if! Skip lunch, Kate, and the carriage ride. Make your security guys take you to Ascot by car, side with your Ma and grin for 2 minutes. See? Problem solved!
Blah Blah Blah Kate.
Every way they try to frame Kate and her actions just feels insincere and weirder than it need be.
I mean, whatever the truth is- how is it so bad that everyone has to do back flips to avoid making a plan, simple statement.
Though i will say, i believe any event that anyone has to attend as part of the royal family finds it to be EXHAUSTING.
Between the actual family members and the incompetent, petty mafia of men in grey suits who work for them, i would bet dealing with them in any way is exhausting.
They can spin and spin and spin, and it will always come across as insincere because everyone knows she’ll be at Wimbledon. Everyone knows the men’s final at Wimbledon will magically fall on one of her “good” days. Everyone knows that she’ll go despite it being “exhausting” to get up early and have her hair done and her makeup done and have a special outfit to wear and sit in the hot sun for hours while being the subject of public scrutiny (by both the in-person crowd at the match and the millions of television viewers).
They **could** have made a plain simple statement that she was feeling under the weather with a cold/headache/virus and gotten away with it. But because Cathy threw a tantrum and backed out at the last minute, they lost that chance.
Kate ‘s the new marie Antoinette.
Neither one of them people pleasers.
Looking at past Ascot photos of Kate. She gets up at the crack of dawn for hair and makeup and THIS is the payoff? It can’t take more than a couple of minutes to pin that sad little wiglet in place, WTH is she doing with the rest of that time?
Why would she? Pretend by pleasing anyone anymore? QE gone, Charles in his last lap, Saint Catherine knows she’s soon to be crowned queen therefore why bother pretending anymore. Mask can come off! And she’s forewarning: you don’t do as I do, you do as I say!
She is ruthless and is beginning to show it now without reserve.
Like Catherine de’ Medici!
William and her deserve each other and Charles is already paying for his sins and treatment of both Diana and Harry.
She will be consort. William holds all the cards as actual monarch. If he wants a divorce from her he will get one.
“The royals have lunch at Windsor Castle; then there is a bumpy carriage ride while the whole world is looking at you.”
If this is the case, why do they pretend to see each other for the first time each day when they meet on the lawns of the pavilion? Waving at the carriage procession, bowing and giving curtesies, kissing and hugging each other like it’s the first time they’ve met for the day? Weird…. 🤷🏽♀️ Or is Ingrid Seward just making up shit for column inches? After all, she is one of four ‘Royal commentators’ that gave commentary on what they that about what the Sussexes said the Oprah interview before it even aired for her or anyone else yo have seen it. I think these tabloid articles should come with a bold disclaimer stating that the articles are based on the weird thoughts of people who enjoy fairytales and as such present their own imaginations for entertainment. These tabloids create entire scenarios off of tidbits they garner and present entire ‘Truman show’ scenarios that are sometimes so outlandishly obvious bus at other times mysterious. I think KP knows how they operate and leans into it at times to keep interest in their principals whenever they find it necessary to do so. This Kate Ascot no show is a prime example in my opinion. Hilarious 😂
I think this year KP is hoping to get away with the shenanigans as no illness was claimed with this lack of appearance by Kate. Thy learned from last year’s experience and made adjustments accordingly. Hats off to the ‘genius’ responsible for the execution of this stunt.
Have you seen queen Maxima at the Nato summit, stealing the show? Im a staunch republican but if we must have a monarchy at all, let it be people who actually contribute and shine during moments like this. The fashion choices alone!
Max worked and continued to work…Lazy never did. So the choice of bride reflects the work ethic of the king.
Maxima deserves the title of Queen. Neither Camilla or Kate can compare.
It’s not even just the laziness, it’s that Kate has proven over the years that she’s simply not up to the job. Can you imagine Kate networking at freaking NATO like Maxima? She wouldn’t be able to have educated conversations with anyone about anything. She’s an embarrassment.
@Lorelei NATO has enough problems as it is. The last thing they need is the Lazy version of Ivanka asking how things smell.
But global statesman Willy wanted an idiot mattress for a wife who’d never overshadow him. So he got what he wished.
It’s amazing how Willem-Alexander and Harry share so much in common especially in the choice of a highly accomplished wife. No wonder they vibed at The Hague IG.
@Bee —no, I haven’t, and that article would be more interesting than some of the other stories tracked here.
All due respect given!
So from Top CEO to NOT a people pleaser.
Well she’s never been either. Yes, the bar is in hell for this lazy mattress. 🥱
Just quit Lazy. It will get worse when you become queen. They might lock you up like Juana La Loca. They won’t guillotine you like Marie-Antoinette but they will make your life hell.
Wow, not the bumpy carriage ride, poor Kate 😭😭 They are saying it like the ride lasts days. It is weird they are writing this much about this particular cancellation. Charles must be pissed.
That and there’s not much else for them to write about right now. At this point, as we’ve said before, her absence is providing more content than her presence. But I wouldn’t say any of the content has been very flattering for her despite some of the rota’s best efforts.
I want to be fair to Kate, even though she doesn’t deserve it. Spending hours working on your appearance because you know everyone is going to be looking at you, taking pictures, and having opinions on your figure, outfit, hair, etc. IS exhausting in a way. For people who have social anxiety or are just self-conscious about how they look, it’s a lot.
My son got married a month or so ago, and the bride’s parents planned a huge black tie wedding. It was lovely and obviously a very happy occasion, but the lead-up to it was pretty stressful for me. I lost 15 pounds – some intentionally, some out of nerves – because I was so worried about my dress, hair, makeup, etc. No one cares about the mother of the groom, I know. But if I looked sub-par people would have noticed, or at least I thought they would. And I knew there would be a lot of picture taking, too.
But Kate signed up for it. And as mentioned, she seems to have no trouble showing up for Wimbledon. Which she could always watch on TV if she really doesn’t want to be seen on TV herself.
Congratulations to your son and his wife!! The difference between you and Kate is that you were about to have an usual experience, but Kate has literally done appearances hundreds of times. Including Ascot. She knew before she got married that her life would include these events.
British Celebitches please tell us what is going on!
It is not the appearance or withdrawal that caused problem. The time of announcement and the way it was justified to the palace. Her attitude and behaviour towards her duties brings her the criticism.
Agree, social anxiety is real. She didn’t seem to have it in her Waity days when she was falling out of bars. But people do change and international press scrutiny must change you.
That said. A lot of the criticism is coming straight from Charles’ people. If Kate has a real physical or mental problem, he would have understood and we wouldn’t be hearing about this for a week.
When she was outed as a racist by Piers, that really changed perceptions of her. Damocles’ sword was hanging over her and when it dropped, she couldn’t handle the fallout. Everything she does especially photo-ops with POC were purely performative.
I *don’t* think Chuck would’ve “understood”. He is part of the group that denied a heavily pregnant Meg the mental health help when she was suicidal. He never cared that his boys were struggling with their mom’s death, and forced them to walk behind her coffin (forget about just making them go out for walkabouts to a grieving public feel better when their own grief was so acutely raw. He has that same mentality that Phil had, that you just suck it up. IMO, he’s got the mentality and attitude of a tweener: “If *I* can go out WITH CANCER and WORK, so can you!” I don’t think he’s understanding of anyone except himself. Even Horsesilla knows she has to placate his ego constantly; that allows her to go along her merry way, as she neighs out all his fragile manhood needs to hear (ie: the Tampon phone call where it’s all about what HE wants/needs).
I bet she won’t miss a minute of Wimbledon in the hot, unshaded sun in full hair and makeup.
She wanted to avoid another event that started with food. Not surprised.
And watching from the royal Ascot enclosure is all about drinking and nibbling canapés.
I can’t think of one factual example of when “the institution tends to punish her severely”.
Good lord, who would have thought that ASCOT would be such a turning point in the kate coverage???
as someone pointed out a few days ago – there is absolutely no way she had a legit reason for missing Ascot, or charles wouldn’t be going so hard at her for it (and he is going hard. This article is in her defense because of that.) If she woke up genuinely feeling ill, or was wiped out as a result of the mysterious cancer that is in remission, or woke up with a stomach bug – whatever – Charles and the palaces would have understood and it would have been a non-issue. but instead, we got some nonsense about balance and recalibrating and “well she wasn’t actually supposed to go anyway!!!!!” Kate had a tantrum about something and refused to go and it really pissed Charles off.
i will point out another thing that Seward gets wrong – she says Ascot is a social event and its not an official engagement. could have fooled me bc Charles and Camilla put it on the CC as an official event every time they attended last week.
I’m picturing Kate like Ja’ime from Summer Heights High “why did I do that? omg I’m so random” lol.
I’ve lost hope that “turning points” in Kate coverage will lead to a consistent shift in press scrutiny/ accountability. She’ll be the beloved second coming of Diana again by Wimbledon.
True, the turning points never last long. But if you had told me last week that we would STILL be talking about her ascot non-appearance, I dont think I would have believed you. and we’re still talking about it bc she really ticked off Charles and/or Camilla.
Omg I love Summer Heights High!
We’ll see if it is but it’s a good turning point as any.
I’m still waiting for the payback for her crying lie on Meghan.
Still waiting Lazy…you can tell the truth anytime and apologise publicly too.
The way sources from presumably “Kate’s team?” were initially trying to shift some blame onto BP or Ascot by saying she wasn’t even supposed to be there might also be why Charles is going so hard. He said nope to that and wanted to be sure and circumvent Kate’s pr lies from going into overdrive. Even William made sure from the start to say no, this is on Kate’s team. They all said, nope, you are not putting this on us.
Why do I get the feeling this is statement and the refusal to go to Ascot at the last minute is Kate throwing a temper tantrum that she didn’t get her way on George’s schooling?
I don’t know if this is related to George’s schooling but I have no doubt Always Angry Bill and Kate had a nasty quarrel and Kate wasn’t in a fit state to go to Ascot afterward (not saying she was injured but too upset/disheveled/pissed off to be in public with William).
Of course she will be at Wimbledon because she goes without William so he will be at one of their many other houses with whoever and not there to be terrible and having “pillow throwing” spats before public events.
It’s a reasonable theory.
I was wondering.
Would it be possible she dropped out in a petty move because of George going to Eton ?
Did Kate not read the job description? The whole point of being a royal at the top table is that they are “people pleasers.” They are supposed to go out and about meeting the public, shaking hands with pensioners, cooing over babies, smiling for the cameras and doing their best to come across as “damn good eggs.” If ignoring the public is now part of the “modernizing” the monarchy then I’m afraid both Kate and her husband are going to be in for a rude awakening when they take the throne. The people might just take it from William because he is royal and like it or not there are still enough people in the UK who believe in the monarchy. But Kate? Kate is a married-in and therefore disposable. Until Meghan appeared on the scene the media didn’t like her at all. If she really believes that she doesn’t have to “please” the people then it won’t be long before the press turn on her. There are tiny cracks at the moment but, these will soon become gaping holes if she keeps trying to ignore her “duty”
100% agree. AND, to maybe give her the tiniest bit of benefit of the doubt, remember she is married to an extremely lazy and jealous man. (Owning that she chose this and knew what she was getting into)
I think William encourages and maybe even sometimes asks for her laziness. He never wants her to outshine him, and the more the conversation is around how lazy she is, the more he can get away with doing only slightly more than she does. Whatever her sickness was last year, and I am sure it was difficult at times, he still benefited enormously and was able to do so much less while garnering tons of sympathy. Just imagine Kate telling William (if they talk, if not, his team) that she was feeling a bit tired and didn’t really feel like going. (At least, this is the type of convo my husband and I would have) And then William being like – then don’t go, no big deal (while secretly celebrating that the pictures and story will help him look less lazy than her and therefore better).
Just watching how this narrative of the lazy do-nothing wife is helping William look slightly better. That man will do anything to look better and Harry isn’t there to throw under the bus. Trying to both recognize her terrible flaws, but also see how she is being chewed up by the system.
Exactly. Kate is always the most perfect princess in the press until William needs cover for his bad behavior and then she gets thrown under the bus. She’s lazy but he’s absolutely terrible and is I’m sure very unpleasant to deal with.
She said walking with Meghan after the Queen died was the most difficult thing she had to do. She took a step to Meghan in a threatening way. Sorry this woman does not get a free pass from me. William did not force her to do this. Kate was lazy before she got engaged to William. William’s laziness was enabled by Kate and vice versa. If he’s tired of her he will try to make her look bad. Kate does not seem to be pleasant to deal with. If she were basically polite, she would have been nice to Meghan and not put out fake stories about her.
They’re equally horrible. Lazy and her mother started off the hate campaign against Meghan and she eggs him on as revealed by that photographer where he was secretly filmed as being totally incandescent.
Kate is naturally lazy. She did not use her degree and idled away the time waiting for William to call. Her choice. She could have walked away at any time. She was going for the Queen title. She waited 10 years for this. Neither of the two look “better.” They deserve each other. And were horrid to Harry and Meghan. Kate did not have to let the lie about Meghan stay in the media. She would have corrected it right away if she had any sense of decency. Nobody has to ask Kate to be lazy, she does what comes naturally to her, being lazy.
Yup. She doesn’t get a free pass. She’s a willing actor in the current shambles that is the monarchy. She got what she wanted.
Oh no, not a bumpy carriage ride!
And the bit about the lunches reminded me of a Monty Python sketch.
Seriously read the room!
Seward doesn’t even use the words cancer or chemo. Just hair, makeup, getting dressed, and lunch with the family. And Kate listening to her body, which we’ve heard about for months while she skis and exercises intensely. But with nothing else to go with, Seward couldn’t avoid making it sound like Kate’s giving a big FU to her fans, the tabloids, and Charles.
Btw that lunch with the family before getting in the carriage—wouldn’t that be when they’d have known Kate wasn’t coming? Did she not turn up to lunch, or did she turn up but there was a bust-up at lunch?
@Me, good point about the lunch timeline there. It doesn’t make sense.
Maybe that’s why they were gritching about the Ascot org releasing the Order of Carriages? Like the folks attending the lunch knew she wasn’t attending for a couple hours (they don’t look at all surprised in the photos), but no one bothered to tell Ascot team, so they issued their Order as per the original plan.
I’m getting the impression that Kate doesn’t participate in events involving food. Apparently she didn’t go to the Garter lunch. Did she attend the state banquet for Korea?
I seem to remember the Palace and press being upset that Meghan had her own ideas about doing things so how is ok for Kate to have agency now? Anyway, given that one of effects of having gone through cancer treatment is sensitivity to heat and the sun, I agree that KP could have just said that due to hotter conditions Kate will be unable to attend to day’s event as previously announced. That they didn’t means that this wasn’t the reason for Kate not going to Ascot.
They wouldn’t tell that lie because it would be called out when Kate goes out there to watch Wimbledon for hours. Also, didn’t she advice other patients to get sun at that hospital visit for cancer patients? It sounds like she doesn’t know what is good for cancer patients, doesn’t it?
So the Kate we’ve been getting to know since 2010 has been in “people pleaser” mode? Well it will certainly be interesting to see how her behavior changes 🙄
Her mask has slipped several times the last years, especially after H and M departure…we saw her real face in church, during the queen’s funeral towards Meghan but also, afterwards, during events with William that the press tries desperately to hide but social media keep the receipts… long gone the hyena laughs and smiles she had during the first years of her marriage…she obviously tired of pretending for the peasants…
Wait. So, waking up for hair/makeup/being fed/ a short ride to the venue to sit on a balcony & sip liquor is too much?????
This is insanity! It’s also a play on Meghan’s
“Your urgency isn’t mine”. Kate doesn’t talk. Palace coutiers are her so-called mouthpieces.
There has to be more to this. She slipped down a mountain on vacation. What are they hiding?
What time do y’all eat lunch in the UK? If it’s around noon, why would she need an ‘early start’ to get to lunch? Even if she needs 3 hours to get ready, I don’t think 8 or 9 is so early. But I worked for decades getting up at 6 am to get my routine in and commute to the office.
Well, Chuck could threaten to take away her HRH. That would show Keen.
Kate has had a cushy number since she joined the RF and the reasons keep changing but her output has always been minimalist. There are certain key events that Senior royals are expected to attend and Kate just blew out Ascot with 60 minutes notice? She’s had maximum leeway and consideration over her phased return. Given the negative briefing from certain Royal sources it sounds like she’s gone too far this time. Clearly as FQC she believes she can write her own ticket but KC’s troops appear to be reminding her of her current obligations to him! No more a people pleaser is flicking a V at all these folk. Both FK and FQC are doing it their way: both are careless about the feelings and plans of others. No respect or consideration for anyone else just self-absorption and pleasing themselves to the nth degree.
The rota has such an inflated sense of the importance of the BRF. The “whole world” would not be looking at Kate while on that intolerable, bumpy carriage ride.
The whole world doesn’t give a flying flip about Ascot or Kate or even England. Given the small crowd at Trooping, it seems that even English people are tuning out of the royal family show. And Kate’s laziness isn’t going to help.
This 100%. They are a tiny cult that imagines itself to be much bigger than it is.
Meghan said that she no longer wanted to prove anything to herself. After many years of hard work. Does anyone think an actress has it easy? Meghan has done it, she has overcome all difficulties and earned millions. Nobody in this billionaire family could have done that with their own abilities. Nobody except Harry, who has flown one of the most complex aeroplanes in the world. In combat.
Now another woman who lives on taxpayers’ money in palaces, has never worked, says she doesn’t want to prove anything now either.
Listen to the surround sound …., hear the drums?
So very much over Kate .. she’s nasty, she’s boring, she offers nothing to anyone of any warmth or decency.
I feel for those kids, honestly as they are surrounded by mentally ill adults whether they be Windsors, Wales or Middletons.
Nothing described in the article sounds exhausting. The only thing I can see as potentially exhausting about it is being in the public eye, if you’re introverted or socially anxious — I know it would exhaust me because I would find it kind of terrifying, as I don’t like being the center of attention, ever. But in Kate’s case, it seems to fly in the face of how she performed for the cameras when she was younger. I suspect this has more to do with her fear of criticism and humiliation after seeing the RF being booed in the past few days. Or, maybe being around other RF members and aristos is draining for her if they are difficult to socialize with … which is possibly the case if she and William aren’t getting along lately or if a separation is imminent.