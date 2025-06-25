“Cardi B took her man Stefon Diggs to Paris this week” links
  • June 25, 2025

  • By Kaiser
Cardi B & her man Stefon Diggs have been in Paris for several days, partying and attending one of Beyonce’s concerts. [Just Jared]
I’m watching Patience & it’s so good, I highly recommend it. [Pajiba]
Charlize Theron is out and about! [RCFA]
Does Jonathan Bailey have any haters? Everyone loves him. [Socialite Life]
Analyzing the awkwardness between Brad Pitt & Tom Cruise. [LaineyGossip]
Will anyone watch Lena Dunham’s new show Too Much? [Go Fug Yourself]
Cole Escola appeared on Late Night. [OMG Blog]
Sigh, what’s Madonna up to? [Seriously OMG]
A Seeking Sister Wife star got another woman pregnant? [Starcasm]
What to know about Zohran Mamdani. [Hollywood Life]
Jonathan Bailey praised Scarlett Johansson after repeatedly kissing her. [Buzzfeed]

  1. M says:
    June 25, 2025 at 1:36 pm

    That fur outfit is nasty. She looks like roadkill.

  2. Lucy says:
    June 25, 2025 at 1:50 pm

    I hope they’re happy, Stefon has a reputation of being a dog with ladies. I do feel for him, his dad passed when he was young and he became “man of the house” and spent his early career taking care of his family. So I think he’s got a responsible person in him, just don’t know if that’s his life stage right now. I want Cardi to have fun and completely forget that first husband while he melts down about her successful boyfriend.

  3. kd says:
    June 25, 2025 at 4:41 pm

    Cruise and Pitt need an intimacy coordinator.

