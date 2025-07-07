“Kristen Dunst & Jesse Plemons attended a Paris Fashion Week event” links
  • July 07, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons attended a Paris Fashion Week event. [Just Jared]
Rest in peace to Julian McMahon, he passed away at the age of 56 after a private cancer battle. I was a huge fan of his work in Nip/Tuck(so smarmy but compelling), but so many people loved him on Charmed. [Hollywood Life]
Michael Madsen also passed away in recent days. He was 67, and he left behind a rich body of work, especially the films he did with Quentin Tarantino. [Deadline]
Travis Kelce just doesn’t want his meat to appear in Page Six. [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Lopez’s wreckage… aka Ben Affleck. [LaineyGossip]
Sean Combs got a “hero’s welcome” in prison. [Socialite Life]
Explaining Squid Game Season 3. [Pajiba]
Andrew Scott’s beautiful arms. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lily Collins wore Stella Jean to Wimbledon. [RCFA]
Kelly Clarkson postponed her Vegas residency. [Seriously OMG]
Another 90 Day Fiance arrest. [Starcasm]


.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Kristen Dunst & Jesse Plemons attended a Paris Fashion Week event” links”

  1. pamspam says:
    July 7, 2025 at 12:49 pm

    Jesse Plemons looks really good here!

    Reply
  2. North of Boston says:
    July 7, 2025 at 1:01 pm

    I love these two. They just seem like nice, balanced people and so good together.

    Reply
  3. Mightymolly says:
    July 7, 2025 at 1:02 pm

    Andrew Scott doesn’t need to be a beefcake because he already has such an appealing face. But I’m not mad about it either.

    Reply
  4. Juliette says:
    July 7, 2025 at 1:34 pm

    Too bad about Julian McMahon. I used to watch when he was on Another World, a zilloin years ago lol. RIP to him and Michael Madsen, two goodies gone too soon.

    Reply
  5. Normades says:
    July 7, 2025 at 1:45 pm

    Love them separately and together. They are both so cool and talented

    Reply
  6. smee says:
    July 7, 2025 at 2:11 pm

    Quinton really brought out the gorgeous bad guy in Michael Madsen RIP

    Jesse Plemons repulsed me in Breaking Bad. I’m blown away by how good he looks and what a beautiful couple they make!

    Reply
  7. StellainNH says:
    July 7, 2025 at 5:03 pm

    Lily Collins dress looks cool and very pretty, but those birds are NOT hummingbirds

    Reply
  8. Jay says:
    July 7, 2025 at 6:14 pm

    Love them

    Reply
  9. one of the marys says:
    July 7, 2025 at 6:29 pm

    I love Kirsten’s dress. I think Jessie has lost enough weight I hope he stops now

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment