“Kristen Dunst & Jesse Plemons attended a Paris Fashion Week event” links

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons attended a Paris Fashion Week event. [Just Jared]
Rest in peace to Julian McMahon, he passed away at the age of 56 after a private cancer battle. I was a huge fan of his work in Nip/Tuck(so smarmy but compelling), but so many people loved him on Charmed. [Hollywood Life]
Michael Madsen also passed away in recent days. He was 67, and he left behind a rich body of work, especially the films he did with Quentin Tarantino. [Deadline]
Travis Kelce just doesn’t want his meat to appear in Page Six. [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Lopez’s wreckage… aka Ben Affleck. [LaineyGossip]
Sean Combs got a “hero’s welcome” in prison. [Socialite Life]
Explaining Squid Game Season 3. [Pajiba]
Andrew Scott’s beautiful arms. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lily Collins wore Stella Jean to Wimbledon. [RCFA]
Kelly Clarkson postponed her Vegas residency. [Seriously OMG]
Another 90 Day Fiance arrest. [Starcasm]
Jesse Plemons looks really good here!
Right? He is definitely getting hotter. Kristen has always been gorgeous.
Uh, yes! 😮
I love these two. They just seem like nice, balanced people and so good together.
Andrew Scott doesn’t need to be a beefcake because he already has such an appealing face. But I’m not mad about it either.
Too bad about Julian McMahon. I used to watch when he was on Another World, a zilloin years ago lol. RIP to him and Michael Madsen, two goodies gone too soon.
Love them separately and together. They are both so cool and talented
Quinton really brought out the gorgeous bad guy in Michael Madsen RIP
Jesse Plemons repulsed me in Breaking Bad. I’m blown away by how good he looks and what a beautiful couple they make!
Lily Collins dress looks cool and very pretty, but those birds are NOT hummingbirds
Love them
I love Kirsten’s dress. I think Jessie has lost enough weight I hope he stops now