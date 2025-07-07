Last week, the British media was obsessed with a Substack piece written by Sally Bedell Smith, a royal historian/reporter. Bedell Smith’s big exclusive was that Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Lady Liza Anson, talked sh-t about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex frequently in the years before her (Lady Liza’s) death in 2020. This was not even a second-hand account from a dead woman, it was a third-hand account of one dead woman putting words into another dead woman’s mouth, all to denigrate Meghan in particular. As it turned out, the coverage of Bedell Smith’s Substack piece mostly left out the most important part: Liza wanted Harry and Meghan to hire her for their wedding (Liza was some kind of events-planner), and when the Sussexes turned her down, Liza immediately ran around to every royal reporter to bitch and moan about how much she hated them. It’s weird that none of the royal reporters are complaining about Liza breaking the Windsor omerta by gossiping so openly with Bedell Smith too.
In any case, the royal reporters were still furiously stroking this worrystone all weekend, like “finally, we have a platform with which to criticize Harry and Meghan,” like they haven’t done that 24-7 for the past seven years. I wanted to excerpt some of the Daily Beast’s coverage, because wouldn’t you know, a “friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton” had a lot to say about how much “the family” despises Meghan.
The late Queen Elizabeth II was extremely suspicious of Meghan Markle and ended up being profoundly unhappy with Prince Harry and Meghan after they wed, Sally Bedell Smith revealed in her Substack column this week, prompting several sources to deliver fresh accounts to The Royalist of their own understanding of the queen’s dismay at her once-favored grandson.
One source, a former courtier, told The Daily Beast: “Ultimately, the queen felt betrayed by Harry, and when he and Meghan attacked the institution that she spent her whole life serving in the Oprah interview, that betrayal was complete. It was absolutely shocking to those of us that knew him that he would do that, not least because her husband was on his deathbed…. The allegations of racism dismayed [the queen]. To accuse an unidentified person within the family of racism, thereby casting the shadow of suspicion over everyone, was unforgivable in her eyes. That was what ultimately prompted her to issue the ‘recollections may vary’ statement. Things were never the same after that. … It was a horrific series of betrayals at the end of her life.”
Another friend of the royals told The Daily Beast: “You have to remember [that] the queen was seriously ill for several years with bone cancer. She knew she was dying, she could hardly see, she could hardly stand, she could hardly move. And then she was completely let down by her grandson. It was utterly devastating for her.”
A friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton said: “The family, of course, all blame Meghan 100 percent. As Sally Bedell Smith’s column made clear, he ain’t the sharpest tool in the box, and they feel he was completely manipulated and that Meghan saw him and realized she could become the most famous person in the world. Then the reality of what their boring royal life would be like sunk in, and she decided to ruthlessly milk it for all it was worth. That is their view.”
The revelations by Bedell Smith were based on interviews with the queen’s cousin, the late Lady Liza Anson. Bedell Smith said that, just days before Meghan and Harry’s wedding, Anson told her: “We hope but don’t quite think she is in love. We think she engineered it all.”
The friend of William and Kate added: “The family think it is a rerun of what happened with Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII, and the only solution is to follow the same playbook. Exile worked before, and it will work again.”
“As Sally Bedell Smith’s column made clear, he ain’t the sharpest tool in the box, and they feel he was completely manipulated and that Meghan saw him and realized she could become the most famous person in the world.” Might I suggest something bold? William and Kate are dumb as hell. All of this talk about “Harry is dumb” is yet another projection from the royal courts because they know they’re stuck with two of the stupidest and laziest “working royals” in history. William and Kate can’t strategize their way out of a wet paper bag. They can’t problem-solve their way out of the lightest PR fumble. Whenever they f–k up, they panic and lie their asses off. Harry continues to look like a genius for getting the hell out of there. Harry is living his best life in a beautiful mansion with his beautiful wife and children, and these people are so sick with jealousy over it, they keep trying to convince everyone that Harry is deeply unhappy AND he was manipulated by that American harpy! Please.
This is also how I know that Will and Kate are dumbf–ks: they’ve never made one move to shut down this kind of commentary, even though it makes them look terrible. They’re still sending their “friends” (Jason Knauf) out to obsess over all things Sussex.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Instar.
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.

Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.

Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.

Pictured: Brian Robbins, Tracy James, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Pictured: Brian Robbins, Tracy James, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.

Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.

Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Harry and Meghan loving each other makes him manipulated. Yeah right sallt. I guess sally prefers royal men to try to demean their wives. She blamed Diana for Charles cheating. Sally needs to retire. Maybe the wails friend is Jason. Kate does not appear to have women friends sally seems to want a title.
The consistent tone of this messaging: Harry was manipulated, Meghan is a sorceress, is very very cult like. They might as well call her a “Suppressive person.” She isn’t part of the cult is all this is saying.
I am liking those pictures of the flop rout. The wails aren’t the sharpest knives in the drawer.
The unidentified person / persons should have stepped forward and identified themselves immediately so that the cloud of suspicion of racism would have been lifted from the entire royal family. That they did not do so until they were accidentally outed in public proves that they are unworthy, cowardly and totally lacking in nobility. Unfit to rule any small organisation let alone a country
Poor William – “Why do they love that stupid poopy head? Why don’t they love MEEEEEEE?!!!”
I think this is direct quote from William.
The tabloids project and live in opposite world. What this tells me is that WILLIAM is not the sharpest tool in the box, and he was manipulated into a marriage he regrets. Also, that the Queen was unhappy with how Kate turned out as a royal wife.
Projection again and it’s Opposite Day. Harry is very smart he holds a few real jobs he was able to outsmart the Windsors when leaving salt isle he is also incredibly able to be in stealth mode when the need arises. So no Harry is stupid he is ver smart it’s the leftovers that are so stupid they can’t get out of their own way!
Correction: Harry ISNT stupid he is very smart! Man my fingers are lazy today,
William must self-soothe by telling himself that Harry is not bright and it’s all Meghan’s fault. Which is kind of scary really. The way William feels towards her. But yeah I can imagine all the courtiers placating William over and over by telling him Harry is not the sharpest all while side-eyeing each other cuz they know William for sure isn’t.
EXACTLY @Susan Collins! Look at their businesses. Which business seems more put together and organized? All of the Sussex Projects, Archewell and As Ever are thriving despite 1,000 yr old institution spending millions to undermine them. KP & BP seem to lurch from one PR disaster to another despite having large teams and a endless budget funded by tax payers.
Smart leadership is visible through the the teams and work output. So this nonsense about Harry’s intelligence is just another “don’t believe what your eyes say, believe what we tell you” narrative.
Re: “KP & BP seem to lurch from one PR disaster to another despite having large teams and a endless budget funded by tax payers.”
Yeah, take a look at the increasing “digital services” budget over the last 5 years (including bots, paid trolls) on p 18 of The Sovereign Grant Annual Report 2024-2025 (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/6867bce92cfe301b5fb6774f/SGARA_2024-5.pdf). Also of mild interest is their decision to start counting their “social media” impact (p 20). Hope it’s gratifying to financially struggling Brits knowing their Sovereign is spending money to tell them how popular BRFCo is. Reporting on clicks and eyeballs will have to suffice since they can’t count policy impacts without having policies.
@B, you’re exactly right. The proof is in the pudding. It’s a stark contrast in the successes the Sussexes have (that was fun to write) vs the many many errors the Wails have had. In fact I’m not sure *any* success the Wails have had – maybe some Ed consider the env’l award?
Smh
They need to stop comparing the Sussexes to Wallis and Edward. The latter had no real purpose in life, were on an allowance from the royals to stay away, and reportedly begged to come back in some fashion. Plus all the Nazi stuff!
Meanwhile Harry and Meghan are thriving, successful, and happy. Everyone keeps talking about the Oprah interview and Spare but laying aside those two, how much has Harry talked about his family in depth besides short answers to direct questions? When was the last time (or any time) Meghan dished to the media about any royal “secrets?”
Their obsession is so boring. I can’t believe people still fall for this.
Those who compare them to Wallis and David need to go to a bookstore or library and learn about them. Edward viii abdicated. Harry was never king. And now divorced people in the Windsor family can marry in or remarry. Peter dated a,woman still legally married .Edward duke of s
Windsor was allowed to go back to visit his mother and the w and e returned to England. Edward was a,popular prince of Wales which is more than can be said for william
All bets are off on Edward. He was a Nazi. They made him abdicate.
Edward was not happy being king and slacked off. He would not bother with state papers. I think he wanted out.
The only valid comparison is that Wallis was always spoken of as though her sexual trickery enthralled a king. Which is only a comparison of the cultish response, nothing is similar about the couples involved.
Edward and Wallis stayed married. Divorce was wished on them like divorce being wished on the sussexes. It was not sexual trickery. The queen mother loathed Wallis some sources say she wanted to marry Edward but he was not interested.
I thought the problem with Wallace Simpson was that Edward was King and willing to abdicate to marry her. The exiling was to send the message that kings must put duty to the Crown above their personal happiness.
Harry is not a king and won’t be a king. He was married to Meghan and then they left by their own choice. Why be so rigid as to run the same playbook for completely different circumstances? BP and KP have made the situation immeasurably worse.
1. Because cult is why.
2. It was really effective. I bet many people of a certain generation if polled in the street would agree that Wallis was a wicked temptress and David a poor fool. Why not try that same playbook again? Did you think they’d be ambitious enough to write a new playbook?
Like Will and Kate have friends 😏
Exactly this! They also need to get a new hobby, the Meghan bashing behind some “anonymous friend” isn’t working anymore.. hopefully the booing WanK gets grows louder. What a pathetic future the monarchy has.
“Anonymous friend” made me laugh. It’s like a girlfriend in Canada.
At this stage who is paying attention to their non stop whining? The people who are adamant they hate Meghan will do no matter what, and the fans will support her no matter what. Is there a point here? There’s only so many times you can yell about hating Meghan. At least they mentioned her becoming the most famous woman in the world. That’s what really bugs them. They wanted a Sophie and they got a Diana.
The thing was, Harry was the most popular Royal after QE2. Whoever Harry married would have been 100x more accomplished than Lazy. Given how low the bar is for married-ins, Harry meeting a dynamic woman was always on the cards since his older brother settled for so much less.
@Blogger … Exactly. And so much for the royal family ‘welcoming Meghan with open arms’.
Sounds to me like pre marriage Harry went along to get along. Something a lot of younger children do. No matter who he married, they were predestined to hate the woman who encouraged Harry stick up for himself.
😂🤣😂🤣Harry so Dumb he got the hell out of dodge, Harry so dumb he married a self made woman that knew how to survive and start over, Yeah Harry so dumb he saw a gap and Created the invictus games, head start, sentable and the list goes on. Who are these guys trying to convince. I’m not convinced the shoes isn’t on the other foot
Let’s not forget the sub par IQ that also founded Travelist, I guess if you are brilliant in England you become a Royal propaganda writer, not create new charities and businesses.
And don’t you know that prominent global organizations always invite the DUMBEST person they can find to appear as keynote speaker at their events!!
Ooooh, these people make my head HURT!!
This! Harry is clearly the only Royal in that shitty family with any brains. When he speaks he knows what he is talking about and asks the right questions unlike Will who bragged about never reading his briefing notes before engagements ( and it shows). Plus we have Kate who can’t form a single sentence together coherently.
They need to project that Harry is dumb to make them feel better but it’s clear the other left behind royals are dumb as hell.
@ginger, 💯. Anyone who’s heard Harry talk knows he’s much more articulate and thoughtful than all-about-me William or two-sentence Kate. There’s a reason the late Queen sent Harry out on foreign trips many more times than she sent William.
Harry is so dumb he started two campaigns while in Britain — the Heads Together campaign and Invictus Games. One that has seemed to flounder since him leaving in the hands of the laziest prince and princess in the the UK and the other that has flourished under his leadership.
Sure.
Bit rich coming from, “can you test the smell by smelling it?”
Willy is the bluntest tool in the Windsor tool box and soooo easily manipulated by the Middletons and Knauf. But sure, blame the accomplished American who showed what a travesty the Wales’ work ethic is and how dumb they truly are.
Nothing like worshipping taxpayer funded mediocrity.
Btw, did Edward 8th ever get public money after he abdicated? Because Harry sure ain’t, yet the “dumbest” Windsor is living in Montecito with 100 bathrooms and sold a best-selling autobiography.
🥱
Edward did get money from his brother the king. He and Wallis were hosted by society people in the USA in Palm beach and they has a suite at the waldorf.
They truly hate the financial independence of the Sussexes.
Sucks to be them.
Edward inherited Balmoral and Sandringham (they are the only two properties personally owned by the monarch) from George V and made his brother buy them from him.
Never forget that the Keen Mumblina McButtons of Wiglets, aka the Wicked Waity of Wales, with her whatever degree in Art History also asked QEII in front of a BBC camera if they (Fabergé eggs) were still being made while on their way to that awful wedding dress exhibit at BP.
I sometimes wonder if the powers that be *and* the rota 🐀🐀🐀 ever heard her mumble — and, if yes, did they ever listen to her blathering platitudes?
If someone’s dumb in that family, it’s TOB and FakeyKatie, the way they’re unwilling to be prepared for anything their job might require. They’re intellectually challenged, to say the least.
The family that isn’t racist, the family that was hurt that a cast of racism was placed on all of them, said this-
“The family, of course, all blame Meghan 100 percent. As Sally Bedell Smith’s column made clear, he ain’t the sharpest tool in the box, and they feel he was completely manipulated and that Meghan saw him and realized she could become the most famous person in the world. Then the reality of what their boring royal life would be like sunk in, and she decided to ruthlessly milk it for all it was worth. That is their view.”
That completely racist af royal family are salty as hell that Harry married UP.
They know in their bone marrow that he married up, but they can never admit that any commoner is superior to their inbred af bloodline.
They waged war against the Sussexes and lost. BRF and their flying media monkey armies L-O-S-T lost! They were hoisted by their own petard. These ludicrous people need to quit the damn field already.
@JENNIIFER – Exactly – they reveal themselves by their own words – over and over and over again. “Hi, here’s more word salad to remind you how racist & sexist we are!” .
It also reveals what Kate and William think about their royal life. They think it is boring. There is a real lack of gratitude for the life they live. They see it as boring and resent having to do the bare minimum. They are jealous as usual of a certain couple living their life in Montecito on their own terms.
Sally Bedell Smith is playing up to the royals, always, I think she’s desperate for honors from them. Sally has no self respect trashing Diana, Harry, and Meghan.
She probably is the most famous women in the world, thanks to the hate campaign by the British media.
Prince Harry married Meghan!!! That’s a smart move by very a smart man. As we say in Nigeria, ‘he shined his eye well well’
I don’t think Harry is manipulated by Meghan like this ‘friend’ implies, but I do feel like Harry is not as happy in his new life as Meghan is. Harry misses his family (hence the BBC interview), and I also believe he misses doing the royal duties. I don’t think Meghan shares the same sentiment. Her experience with royal duties was short and stressful. It makes sense that she’s moved on and embraced the “female founder” route, and it seems to suit her. Most of Harry’s life was about doing public service, and I think he really found value in doing it. I hope he can fully accept and find peace in this new life he has build with Meghan.
He has peace. That’s why he left. He has service and he can choose which charities to support and where to travel to without being forced by the PM to do a soft power tour.
It’s the rats and the Palaces that keep intruding on his peace. If you mean by peace that he should shut up and not pursue his lawsuits, that’s not about lack of peace, that’s about justice.
Harry clearly said Meghan Archie and Lily were his family. I remember he said this to will Reev e. Meghan worked and she did not leave because she did not want to work. The lazy ones resented her work ethic. No way would harry go back to his birth family.
I don’t know he looks pretty happy to me. I do think that he greatly enjoys service more, but I don’t think he misses the hierarchy and pointless minutia that doing service within the Royal system afforded. He pretty much said that verbatim a week ago when he was in New York. Also, I think that’s why he said he’s not starting any new charities he’s focusing on the ones that he has.
So, I think if anything he is focusing on how to do philanthropy in a way that is actionable, and pleasing to him, without all the back room deals and nonsense and bureaucracy that came along with doing it in the royal ecosystem.
Also, they need to give it a rest with this Harry is dim stuff. If he was so dumb he’d be back by now. Because of his wife was such a conniving, social climber she wouldn’t be dragging him along, she would have gotten rid of him. Because as they love to mention he has no contact with his family, his brother’s constantly talking about taking his titles and his children’s titles. Why would people still act like being connected to him is going to get her any sort of in with the British royal family? And why have the initiatives he started floundered in his absence within the Royal family, but everything that he’s taken with him is doing well?
I think you should read Harry’s book. He didn’t enjoy royal life and yearned for a real family.
William is worse than Charles IMO but maybe his blundering around going after Harry and Meghan will backfire. on him.
Harry’s “family” are his children and his wife.
If he “misses royal life” as you said, he would not have left it.
I think he misses the Spencers but as he said, he needs space between him and Willy.
As long as Chuck is with the Rottweiler, nothing’s going to change.
But the Windsors and the grey men treated him as the “spare” and manipulated the media to ensure the spare, and not the heir, got the blowtorch of tabloid scrutiny.
Given Harry’s loneliness when he was single in London, family life in Montecito is 100x better.
@UNPOPULAROPINION, service is universal, one does not need to work for the crown in order to make an impact in another person’s lives. Prince Harry is still doing so much good with Scotty Little Soldiers, Travelyst, BetterUp and Invictus. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has been involved in charity work for decades, long before she was a member of the BRF.Us, “commoners and mere mortals” can also do the same, by volunteering at a local food bank, pediatric wing, dog shelter, working with the elderly (adopt a grandpa) or other charities. We can all try to bring toys,smiles and giggles to sick/ chronically sick people.
I disagree; he can do the “Royal Duties” through Invictus and other efforts, without the BS of the monarchy. Royal Duties are simply about getting dressed up, showing up, and greeting people, nothing more. We Brits have been led to believe it’s a form of labour or hard work. It’s not, for what they are paid.
Harry and Meghan could be much more public if they chose to be. I believe Harry is quiet because he’s building something. Remember two years ago when the British press was wondering where Meghan was, and now we have television series and product rollouts. I think people need to stop underestimating these two.
@unpopularopinion Did you actually watch the BBC interview? Harry said he was happier outside the institution but you choose to ignore his actual words and decide that he is unhappy? He gave the BBC interview as a response to his loss in court. He barely spent any time with his family when he lived in had UK, Spare makes that clear but you think he misses them? He told us that he happiest time pre Meghan was when he was in the army and when he was forced to leave the army and take on royal duties full time he suffered from anxiety, agoraphobia and panic attacks. He was binge drinking at the weekends and it is obvious how unhappy he was from how he describes that period of his life in Spare. He has said all this on the record but you have decided based on no evidence and no first hand accounts that he is unhappy and misses royal life? The concern trolling of an adult man is pretty patronising.
@Julia It’s the tabloid spiel: Harry’s lonely/sad/manipulated/bored in Montecito. The poster is just parroting it.
If Harry was so fond of “the royal duties”, he wouldn’t have spent ten years in the army, flying helicopters in a war zone. He wouldn’t have founded Sentebale, poured his energy into the Invictus Games. Clearly he wanted more in his life than showing up for ribbon cuttings and photo ops, and “royal duties” are really nothing more than that.
I think he misses his grandparents, misses his country of birth, its people, and his real friends who live there. His BBC interview showed how much it mattered that he couldn’t safely visit, couldn’t safely bring his wife and children. Probably sad that Charles seems adamant on being a pr*ck to the end of his life, as Harry seems to still harbor some fond memories. Apart from that, don’t believe Harry gaf about royal duties or most of the rest of the RF. Happy as a clam to have traded years stuck in Nott Cott for real freedom and a future in CA with the people he loves and who truly love him.
I can believe that Harry misses his country, the Spencers, and his friends who are still close. I would, if I were half a world away and couldn’t visit except for court cases.
If I were in Harry’s place, I wouldn’t miss that family much, or at all. He may have some sentimental regret about Charles and whether he’ll die before a reunion–we saw that in his recent empathetic statement about not knowing how much time Charles has. He doesn’t miss Camilla. Maybe he misses the brother he used to know. But seeing that, five years on, William is still sending “friends” (Jason was my first thought too) out to brief against him must be reducing to ashes any feelings he once had for his brother.
Harry preferred COMBAT to royal life.
He was going to leave that vipers’ nest at some point, no matter what.
Now he has a family he loves and cherishes.
Harry has talked extensively about how stressful he found the royal duties, and how much of a trigger the photographers were for him. i think he enjoyed the service aspect of it, but he’s still engaging in philanthropy now – maybe more behind the scenes than before, bc our charity scene is a bit different here in the US – and obviously still working with WellChild, Scottie’s Soldiers and Invictus.
That said, i do think part of harry misses England – its where he grew up, after all – and I think he does miss the royal family, but I think he’s also coming to terms with the idea that they will never be the family he needs/wants them to be. It’s a really hard thing to accept. He loves his father and I think that was clear in Spare – and I do think Charles “loves” him – but love to Charles means something very different.
You can miss something and still acknowledge that there are issues with that thing you miss and that you are better off where you are.
And missing England doesn’t mean he’s not happy where he is. The man adores his wife, his children, and his work
Yes, I’m sure he misses being treated like shit by his brother and father. Who wouldn’t miss being made to feel “lesser than?” Isn’t that we all strive for? To be beaten down on a daily basis, live in a crap house w/ no washer/dryer? Sounds fun.
If nothing else, I hope Harry IS reading what his relatives and “friends” think about him and has copped on that they really are awful people.
As some of us always say, with the Royal Family the opposite is the truth. I agree Harry was the smarter one. I used to think the reason why there were so many engagements with the three of them was because Harry was the most popular and had charisma but I also think it was a way of William having control over Harry. If he and Kate go on engagements with Harry, Harry would have to behind him.
Harry noped out of there and refused to be manipulated by William as the spare. Fixed it for them. You can try to rewrite history but you can’t make everyone forget the truth.
This is what happens when you set boundaries and stop being the family punching bag. This reminds me of what happens when someone leaves a cult. It becomes about attacking the person who left and blaming the people that helped them leave.
They hate that they didn’t break her or drive her to suicide. They hate that she is making money because it means that they can remain financially independent which means they are never coming back which means they will never have access to their children.
I dont see Elizabeth & Philip as any great moral arbiters so if they had a problem with Harry & Meghan it wouldn’t phase me. And frankly these stories make them look bad & contradict claims that Meghan was welcomed with open arms so by all means continue. But all signs suggest (in some ways surprisingly given Philip’s reputation) they didn’t.
Meghan was invited to sandringam Christmas as a fiancée. Meghan’s dog Guy was seen riding in Elizabeth’s car. Philip went to great effort after surgery to attend the wedding & I saw reports at the time that he remarked the ceremony was beautiful. Elizabeth did a very early engagement with Meghan -not sure how long it took to do similar with other royal brides & gave some key patronages to Meghan including one that Camilla wanted.
Philip & Elizabeth looked genuinely delighted in that picture with newborn Archie. when it was announced they were leaving a times report said that Phillip & Elizabeth were the few in the family that weren’t unfriendly.
Even after they left for US Harry said he was doing zooms with Philip & Elizabeth & on Oprah said he had spoken to his grandmother more than ever before & they had a good relationship. Elizabeth had a letter that she wanted them to have effective security even after leaving duties & they kept Frogmore during her reign . It also seems through her Harry had certain emails/documents to pursue his hacking cases & Harry claims she supported his cases.
After Oprah there were reports that Elizabeth pushed back on a harsher response that Charles & William wanted. Elizabeth invited Harry & Meghan to her jubilee & arranged for security for them & the kids. She obviously kept quiet to facilitate a secret tea meeting in April 2022 before Invictus at The Hague. There was a report claiming when Harry was in Windsor for a court date Elizabeth was seen driving to Frogmore.
These actions don’t suggest real beef with H&M. So the real question is who in the royal family/palace was mad about esp Elizabeth’s relationship with the Sussexes & is driving this need to rewrite history.
As for William& Kate’s ‘friend’ when are they going to accept their role in this saga? They wanted to push Meghan out & engaged in a press briefing war against her. It blew up in their face. So who’s the dumb one?
The Waleses were jealous of the Sussexes’ close relationship with QE2. After Lazy and her mother released the hounds on Meghan, Willy got in bed with the tabloids to have them shunned.
QE2 refused to participate in their games and QE2’s snub of Lazy after their COVID Royal train tour was plain to see over how she felt about this Middleton married in. Jealousy’s a curse and it’s bouncing back on Lazy big time. Willy will always remain jealous of Harry.
Sucks to be trapped.
Talking about welcoming with opening arms. It’s funny bc they’re switching the story up. Previously I think it was Robert Frost who said that it was Kate who was suspicious of Meghan right from the start. And now we’re heading that it was the Queen. I call bullish-t. And honestly, maybe the queen was dismayed to hear that it was Kate who had concerns about Archie’s skin color and had refuses to go on the record to correct the lying story.
edit- And now we’re hearing that it was the Queen
No one is believing the “Harry is dumb” shtick in 2025, give it a rest.
I wouldn’t single him out, none of the royals are great intellects. It’s all the previous inbreeding.
The way the BRF doesn’t even try to get better with more education or training is baffling, and they’re an outlier amongst their peers as well.
Harry has started many projects that are popular and used by the world over. William has a TRAVELING environmental award show and Kate is telling us that the first 5 years are important in a kids life
(No duh) and that there are four seasons in a year (no duh) but Harry is the dumb one, sure.
Not this shyte again.
‘The friend’ continues to bitch and moan like Harry was supposed to be King but abdicated and now weak William is burdened with the trappings of a throne he was not destined to inherit but is forced to inherit.
What the bitching and moaning demonstrates is that William is weak and scared. He will inherit a kingdom but is bitching and moaning about his brother who is living on another continent in a country over 5000 miles away. 🤷🏽♀️
Jason Knauf should stop leaking and briefing the media about William’s bitching and moaning tantrums and figure out a way to keep William occupied and happy with his own life and impending future role, his inheritance of the throne. He should be looking forward to a long reign. The continued stress on William about his brother’s successful life can shorten his own life expectancy. He needs to relax and stop bitching and moaning about Harry. 🤷🏽♀️
All this filth leaves only two parties looking extremely bad and in the deepest moral exile. The RF and its friends and the newspapers that spread this filth
Wow, they really are pissed that the As ever rose sold out in an hour. Really upped the ante this week on the Bedell Smith article – now, it’s not just that TQ was dismayed over the wedding dress, the wedding itself; now, everything, everywhere is all 100% Meghan’s fault.
This article isn’t made up out of whole cloth by the media. With the reference to the TQ’s cousin, had to have been generated with the help of people in the palaces. Don’t these people have anything.else.to do than constantly putting out this garbage? What an incredibly boring way to spend your life. Harry was at least “sharp” enough to chose another path.
Oh, and the person who really betrayed TQ at the end of her life was Charles. And from what Harry said in Spare, she knew it, and wasn’t surprised.
This whole thing reeks of desperation from the UK.
It seems they increasingly keep putting out poor dumb lead astray Harry stories almost as if they’re trying to convince him that he was tricked and if only he came back they will save him and blame that woman. Clearly that is the plan. Especially with the (the family blame Meghan 100%) bit. They want/NEED him back.
They only want him to be their dimwitted fool/entertainment and nobody else. They desperately need their popular workhorse back.
Every time AsEver sells out, the attacks on the Sussexes, especially Meghan, get louder and more desperate. For Will and Kate to put their name to this and to be so nasty reeks of both jealousy and panic. Meghan’s visibility is getting to them. They think she’s the most famous woman in the world now. Poor them. They’re the ones who had their “friends “ describe royal life as boring. Meghan still ignores them and for good reason. Why are they actually complaining?
There is so much wrong with this article.
“… of their own understanding of the queen’s dismay…” Yes, this is Lady Lisa’s twisting, interpretation and projection or what she felt the late Queen should feel coloured by the rejection she got from Harry and Meghan, far fetched from the truth.
“..‘recollections may vary’ statement…” Yes recollection may vary. The RF, their courtiers and the BM never get their stories straight. They always try to re-write history forgetting that the internet does not forget. There are so many different recollections of different stories. I do not know how many variation of the “Bridesmaid dress” stories are out there which had to be corrected or the story about the Queen’s reaction to Harry and Meghan calling their daughter Lilibeth which had to be corrected by Robert Hardman. And what happened with Meghan was welcomed with open arms by the RF. This does not sound like it.
“…the queen was seriously ill for several years…. ” I believe that Harry and Meghan were kept in the dark about the late Queens or Philip’s condition after they left in 2020. I strongly believe that the communication between Harry and the rest of the RF was already severely damaged at that point. BTW the late Queen being severely ill or Philip dying did not keep the rest of the RF from briefing against Harry and Meghan or letting the BM loose on Meghan and Harry. And the BM gleefully complied. If they were so concerned about the late Queen’s and Philip’s health the RF should have called the hounds back and the BM should have refrained from attacking Harry and Meghan in this way to make the lat Queen’s last years easier. But they did not.
Describing Harry as weak and not “the sharpest tool in the box” is just an insult and the BM use it because they know that this will hurt Harry. Harry fiercely fights for and protects his family. If he was so weak as they describe him he would have stayed with the royal family. He had the guts to leave his life and take a leap of faith to start a new life. He is not afraid of having a strong woman as his wife and to let her shine. Harry is much stronger as his father Charles ever will be. Charles was jealous of Diana and threw Harry and William under the bus at a young age, briefing stories about them to rehabilitate his reputation. The BM always forget that Harry is able to fly a Apache helicopter. I believe none of the royal reporter can do.
The RF will finally find out that the strategy to “exile” Harry and Meghan in the hope out of sight out of mind will not work. Hating Harry and Meghan is too big of a business. The BM just cannot ignore Harry and Meghan even as they claim Harry and Meghan are irrelevant.
Seeing these constant articles about instances that (supposedly) happened years ago really has my brain thinking “what are the royals and their lap dog press trying to hide/cover up”? It really boggles my mind that the press are still dancing to William’s tune, aren’t they sick of writing dribble and nonsense by now? Are the “writers” wondering why they’re using their journalism degrees to be stenographers for the royals?
These rats don’t have journalism degrees. Piers never went to uni. Rebekah Brooks manipulated the “I went to the Sorbonne for a month” on her CV 😂😂😂
The rats are there by their connections and how much of a shitkicker they can be for their owners. That’s why the rats hate and admire Meghan at the same time. She’s smarter than them, more intelligent than them, and more empathic than them. (Both the rats and the Palaces/left behinds)
I was listening to Omid Scoobi give an interview when his book on the royal family came out and the most revealing thing he said was that most royal reporters especially those in the Rota are Royalists and fans of the BRF.
@Harla, there’s plenty to cover up this week. The Sovereign Grant was just massively increased yet William refuses to release his financials (Charles releases his financials every year). The cash for access scandal, where one of the sponsors of William’s upcoming polo tournament promised access to William and Kate in exchange for a large donation–that may not be William’s fault, but the fact that she promised a “private interview with William and Kate” suggests either he was in on it or she’s a massive liar. They still need to distract from Kate’s Ascot carriage debacle. And, of course, school’s out and the Wails have done almost nothing since Ascot (apart from Kate being sent out to plant a rose to earn her Wimbledon appearance next Sunday) and nobody pays attention to what Bulliam does anyway, so how else are they going to drum up clicks and comments?
And, the palaces will cut off all access if the rats write anything negative, and then they’d be out of jobs. It’s been my theory that if they write anything remotely positive about Meghan, or remotely negative about William or Kate, they need to write 5 articles trashing Meghan to get back in the palaces’ good graces (looking at you too, Tom Sykes).
This is total projection. KATE is the one who married William because she wanted to be the most famous woman in the world. Meghan genuinely loved Harry, and gave up her whole life to live in his world.
THIS!!!!
The article should read
“William, who is not the sharpest tack in the box was easily manipulated by Kate and the Middletons, because Kate wanted to be Queen.”
Fixed it!
These cultists just can’t stop making themselves look bad.
This is a very personal insult to many dyslexics. Dyslexic children often grow up being told they are “stupid”, “slow” and “bad” at school. All incorrect, of course — dyslexia is merely a different cognitive style that benefits society as a whole. This can lead to low self estimate and anxiety that carries on into adulthood. Whoever said this insult knew what they were doing.
We don’t know if Harry is dyslexics. He didn’t share that on Spare. He said his school was not suitable for his level, but he had to go there because of his status and losing his mother and not mourning her in an appropriate way made it hard for him to concentrate at school. A learning disability was never mentioned by Harry. If he had that, I am sure he would get treatment by now and share that to help other people.
Whenever they, BM, RF, courtiers, Harry is stupid Harry’s conversation with Dr Gabor Mate in 2023 comes into my mind. As far as I remember Dr. Mate suggested ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) for Harry. This was not a diagnosis and needs to be properly diagnosed. However this would be an explanation why Harry did not achieve academically. This does not mean that he is stupid it just means that his brain processes information differently.
I agree that this is an insult to all people who experience challenges in school. If this people, BM, RF royal sources, courtiers, royal commentators etc, would say this about anybody else there would be a huge outcry about prejudice and discrimination but as soon it is about Harry, and Meghan, everything goes out of the window and this people feel that they can say anything, any insult, any offense about Harry and Meghan without any recrimination.
They do this on purpose. They want to hurt Harry.
It could have been something less specific – like, children have trouble in school when there’s trouble at home. Harry grew up in a feuding household, with the added disadvantage of being the spare in a British royal institution and the scapegoat for the press. The fact that he excelled in the military shows that he could focus and learn when outside of his home environment – and that has carried forward to his life now in California.
Trauma also has a profound effect on children, their learning, concentration, emotional and mental well-being. Harry definitely experienced trauma when his mother Diana died, the way Diana died and how it was handled, but I also believe Harry experienced trauma as a child beforehand, his parents split and divorce, growing up in goldfish bowl with all the press intrusion, not to forget the institution of the Monarchy itself. This all had an effect on Harry.
And Harry’s ability to thrive in different environment such as the military and now in California points to issue within the environment of the RF. And Harry was at the end able to recognise this and take himself out.
Some day, someone in that palace WhatsApp is going to write an exposé of the years since Finding Freedom. And it will be juicy. I hope they stick it big time to Jason Knauf for incessantly briefing misogynistic garbage as William’s “friend.” I hope an exposé comes sooner rather than later.
Bedell Smith has certainly dropped Lady Anson in the muck for betraying the late Queen’s confidential conversation. Although I don’t believe the conversation actually happened, just Lady Anson’s sour grapes for not getting the job of organising the wedding.
Are they saying royal life is boring???
The British one seems to be. Maxima’s court seem lively, caring and fun. The Spanish queen has raised confident and poised young women, ditto CP Victoria with her daughter Estelle. It would suck to be part of the British one, they are cold, calculating and exceedingly jealous of everyone/anyone they think can outshine them. I picture them huddled over their keyboards, like the vulture from the kid’s cartoon, feverishly searching, making sure they are front and center.
Yeah they are. That’s what this tells me. William and Kate think royal life is boring. And I don’t think Harry and Meghan saw it that way.They wanted to work without being told to stay home and shine less. And they wanted the family to protect them from the press. But no they did not find the service boring. William and Kate sure as anything have a lot of resentment towards royal life. Which I get to an extent. It feels really unfair to the kids brought up that way with no choice. So abolish it.
They certainly do find royal life boring and they think Harry and Meghan are having all the fun while, horror of horror, making money because if their titles,lol. I think Meghan would have done 3x as much as she did in the UK if they weren’t trying so hard to minimize and control her so much. They act like she is actively stealing attention from them so she can be the most famous woman. This whole article sounds like someone took too many recreational mind altering substances and then went on a prolonged rant about Harry and Meghan, who have been relatively quiet.
Oh the irony of the quote about accusing an unidentified person of racism in a story based on information from many unidentified people. Meghan was expected to name the person so tabloids should name all of their sources and insiders and courtiers.
Piers Morgan, friend of Queen Consort Camilla, revealed to the world that Charles and Kate were the racist royals who expressed concerns to Prince Harry about the color of his son Archie’s skin before Archie was born. 🤦🏽♀️
Also, prior to the Sussex’s wedding, Piers Morgan, friend of Queen Consort Camilla, said in a royal interview/documentary that Meghan was marrying into a racist institution.
I hate that this is the rhetoric they use against Harry, it’s extra cruel since I think isn’t he dyslexic? And probably has a complex about that already. It’s also just so wildly untrue – you can tell quite quickly when a person speaks if they are thick, and Harry is obviously very intelligent.
My very first thought when I read the title was that this is all projection of Will and Kate’s entire relationship. There is no way that a highly educated self made millionaire who was already well known prior to meeting Harry for her work and philanthropy was the manipulative one when we have Kate who not only has never worked a day in her life but was funded by her crooked uncle and mother, was barely educated, can’t put two coherent words together and stalked William for a decade wasn’t seen as manipulative and only in this for the attention and money. Meghan wasn’t the one who initiated the talks or the one to pursue Harry, it was the other way around. Kate on the other hand changed schools, waited a year to start at the same university as William, exposed herself for his attention, fell out of cars drunk and who knows what else, and stalked him for ten years before she finally got the ring that he was basically forced to give her. Harry may not have continued his education but his ability to excel in his creation of multiple charities since his teens and beyond that are recognized globally for their impact and his ability to learn and fly an Apache helicopter all show that he is far more intelligent than his older brother who is almost as bad at speaking and working as his inept stalker wife. The Queen invited Meghan on a solo engagement with her on the royal train, soon after their wedding and was seen sharing her blanket with her inside the car. She made both Harry and Meghan the President and Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust after their wedding which they represented her and the royal family on multiple royal tours. The Queen was part of the photo that included Meghan’s mom Doria only days after Archie’s birth, something never done before. There were several secret meetings (in Windsor where they all had residents) between the Queen, Harry and Meghan after they stepped down and after the Oprah interview. She personally invited them to her Jubilee after the Oprah interview and met privately with both of their children during that week that they were in the UK. She personally wrote a letter to the courts pleading for them to keep their security whenever they return to the UK. I’m one who believes that actions speak louder than words and the actions of Harry, Meghan and especially the Queen tell me that she loved and respected them till her death. I think she would have done more for them if she were able to and not been overridden by Charles and William.
I question whether the diagnosis of Harry’s dyslexia is true or not. For a while, everyone who had academic difficulties was either ADD or dyslexic. With Beatrice’s dyslexia so well-covered, it’s funny nothing in the BM appears to address Harry’s a far as I know, although I quit reading and watching the BBC a while ago. Harry doesn’t mention anything about dyslexia in his memoir. I’ll buy that Harry crashed academically, but that could have a lot to do with his learning style and response to trauma. He declared himself not a reader in Spare, but one need not immediately assume he was dyslexic. He probably is not someone who learns from just reading and absorbing print. Traditional schools often just deliver to one learning style. Obviously book learning alone was not Harry’s. Harry has vision and imagination and the skills to find the right people to help him bring what he imagines to fruition. He is a hard worker, has great people skills, and blessed with emotional intelligence. Harry seems to be highly intelligent, and productive in a way that helps others. Wasn’t it Einstein who flunked math?
It seems that this “dim Harry” narrative began with his time at Eton, which was right after Diana’s death. Was Harry considered dim in elementary school?
My recollection of the press coverage at the time is that Harry was always being compared unfavorably to William, who was referred to as the smart and academic brother.
Only truly intelligent, perceptive, creative, adaptable and competent people can learn to fly one of the most complex aircraft in the world, the Apache. And even more so in combat. The Apache is not a “helicopter”, but an absolutely complex, high-tech, digitized aircraft in which a human must fully connect with the highly complex machine. No one with learning difficulties could ever pilot this machine or be a gunner in this aircraft
This. I believe William’s issues were put on Harry. Not doing great in school isn’t reflective of intelligence. IMO. Harry’s “dyslexia” is bs, imo. One of the first people to report on it, was effin ahole Jeffrey Clarkson. hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
Yeah, anyone who knows anyone, that has flown/piloted an Apache helicopter, knows the truth. In combat. Love how the BM/affiliates work to dumb down their own military. William smart (lol), Harry dumb (lol).
It’s tiring to of the BM/whatnots to keep on going on about Harry being a vehicle into Meghan wanting to be in the BRF, when it actually seems like, Meghan, was Harry’s exit stage left. imo With love. Love Wins.
Harry appears to be someone who is a hands on learner who prefers touching and interacting with people. That’s why he’s beloved. He’s a natural with people and that’s why his appearances on talk shows are a hit. He had a drink on Colbert when he was promoting Spare. He went through the haunted house with Fallon. When he gives speeches, he walks the stage or his hands move. I think Harry would have been considered gifted if he were tested properly when he was young. They did not know how to redirect his energy or didn’t care because he was the spare. I think military life and Meghan definitely helped him.
Harry had to complete rigorous theory and practical training and examinations to become a qualified Apache pilot. He had to personally prepare lengthy written sworn statements for his court cases.
From what I’ve gathered, he seems more than capable of reading and understanding complex material, he just prefers practical because it allows him to be in open spaces (free) and not confined to rooms. 🤷🏽♀️
Why shouldn’t he be able to do that? Because pseudo-friends and his family never took a close look? Or because pseudo-journalists make a living out of all this crap? Sorry, it makes me so angry that this obviously very smart man with a lot of talents is being fed the same crap over and over again just because he’s been fed it 1000 times before. He doesn’t have limited or factorial intelligence either. He’s very smart in many ways, despite the fucking traumas his family inflicted on him. Just look at what he’s accomplished in his life so far. Sorry 😘
Exactly Maja!!! They are using their colonialist playbook and we shouldn’t allow them to freely push their false narratives about him or Meghan to control them because we are tired or angered by the repeated efforts to rewrite history. The Sussex’s success outside of the institution continues to irk the establishment.
People say Prince Harry is “stupid” or “manipulated” by Meghan not because it’s true, but because it’s easier than facing the truth:
That the institution he walked away from is deeply flawed, unsustainable, and incapable of reform without first admitting harm.
Blaming Meghan is convenient. It lets the monarchy, the press, and their defenders off the hook. If she’s a manipulative “witch,” then Harry’s actions don’t reflect conscious rebellion—they’re just the product of seduction or confusion. That story requires no self-reflection from the system that raised him.
But here’s the reality:
Harry saw behind the curtain.
He saw how history was repeating itself—how the same machine that crushed his mother was now targeting his wife. And he chose to break the cycle.
What I truly hope is that Harry has reached a place of clarity—where he no longer clings to the hope that the family or institution will suddenly see Meghan the way he does: as extraordinary, warm, intelligent, and worthy.
Because for them to see her fully, they would have to see themselves clearly.
And doing that would tear at the very foundation of what the monarchy is built on—hierarchy, control, and the myth of perfection.
I think at one point, Harry believed reconciliation was possible. That if they just told their truth, the family would come around. That love and loyalty would win out. But love can’t fix what depends on denial to survive.
So critics would rather pretend he’s brainwashed, that he lost himself. But that’s projection.
Because if Harry made his choice freely, and if Meghan is not the villain but a mirror—then the institution has to reckon with what it really is.
And most people would rather keep the fairy tale intact, even if it means vilifying the ones who refused to play their part.
I wonder what European royal families think and say about BRF over tea. They certainly respected Elizabeth, but Charles probably not, for the way he treated his wife and now younger son. Can you imagine asking foreign governments not to give HM protection when they come to visit??!! – still, I can’t believe it.., but it’s a fact. It can’t be a good relationship, nothing but necessary diplomacy.
During her visit to England, Swedish Princess Royal Victoria hardly interacted with William and Kate. A souvenir photo and she turned her attention to talking to other people. The British Royal Family still lives in memories of the not-so-glorious days of the empire and they don’t want to see that it’s gone (WK in the Caribbean).
Compared to European families, they are a dusty company of total fools. William blabbers about being a statesman, but he can’t express himself, create anything, has no interests, knowledge, boasts that he doesn’t read books. We know because you can hear it as soon as he opens his mouth. Compared to the well-educated Swedish Victoria, who speaks four languages fluently, who has had longer military service than Will, who worked in the Swedish parliament for two years to learn how the state/government works, who has been working at the UN for years, William is a useless fool who constantly brags about how he will take revenge on his brother’s children.
It’s a weak and pathetic person who wants to harm other people’s children. This will be Peg’s legacy. He is a useless, inept person whose only interests revolve around wanting to destroy his brother and his brother’s family.
It’s mind-boggling that no one in the Firm seems to grasp this.
History won’t be kind.
I am so tired (aren’t we all) of the Harry isn’t smart comments from the British artisos, upper class and journalists. It’s an agenda that has been pushed by BP to cover for William. Harry is a lot like his mother — he may not have been top of his class, but he has the charisma, intuitiveness that can’t be taught, you just have it. And in many ways, it’s better than being “book smart.”
The media is going to continue to look for narratives to denigrate, invalidate, smear the Sussexes to rewrite history and elevate the mediocre monarchy. We who know the game have to continue recognizing the bullshit. Don’t let them take control of our ability to recognize the lies and our ability to think critically when they obfuscate. They want us to get tired 😴 but if we give up they take control and force their narrative as truth. That’s how colonizers subdued people in colonies. They made their narratives the documented history and destroyed the history of the countries they conquered. What they are trying to do the Sussexes is classic colonial playbook – rewrite history.
He’s a unicorn!
Dear lort. What has Willy done that needs sanitized through this many Sussex smears? This type of coverage is ick. The left behinds must be anticipating a snafu during the French state visit or Willy has been busted trimming Jason’s roaebushes. Harry didn’t marry a grifting social climber with a mother like Carole Middleton. He is already leaps and bounds ahead of his strungout and wrungout look’en brother. Moisturize, hydrate, hire a stylist and stop picking on your brother. These smears hughlight Willy’s faults and ineptide because he just doesn’t measure up to his brother and the smears to the contrary are laughable.
Prince Harry is the only clever and courageous man in this family because he fell in love with a successful, emancipated, clever, attractive and loving woman and married her. He is not afraid of such women. Only a man who is sure of his positive masculinity can choose such a woman. Not only can he put up with her, he loves that she is just that, doesn’t he?
Prince Harry is a warrior. He is a protector of his wife and children. He’s slaying dragons. The Royal establishment fears his courage and his wit. He successfully testified against toxic British media institutions and won cases against them for unlawful information gathering. He is the only Royal from that family that commands presence and connects with an audience on television and at in person forums with business, political, military and NGO leaders as well a celebrities (film, sports, television) and regular ‘Janes’ and ‘Joes’ like me.
Prince Harry is an icon just like his mother. 🙌
🌷❣️🐉
So tired of the ‘not so sharp shed tool’ slur they’ve used pretty much all the prince’s life.
It’s this kind of protect the heir stuff that made Margaret an alcoholic.
Yet the boy advertised as not made of the same stuff as his brother managed, thanks to Diana’s bequest, to be sharp enough and smart enough to successfully extricate himself from an extremely complex family situation and, with his wife, create a new life.
The caged birds have to hate that.
God works in mysterious ways…
The fact that William allows his friends to say nasty things about Harry says more about William than it does about Harry.