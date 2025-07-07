Wales friend: Prince Harry ‘ain’t the sharpest tool in the box’ & was ‘manipulated’

Last week, the British media was obsessed with a Substack piece written by Sally Bedell Smith, a royal historian/reporter. Bedell Smith’s big exclusive was that Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Lady Liza Anson, talked sh-t about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex frequently in the years before her (Lady Liza’s) death in 2020. This was not even a second-hand account from a dead woman, it was a third-hand account of one dead woman putting words into another dead woman’s mouth, all to denigrate Meghan in particular. As it turned out, the coverage of Bedell Smith’s Substack piece mostly left out the most important part: Liza wanted Harry and Meghan to hire her for their wedding (Liza was some kind of events-planner), and when the Sussexes turned her down, Liza immediately ran around to every royal reporter to bitch and moan about how much she hated them. It’s weird that none of the royal reporters are complaining about Liza breaking the Windsor omerta by gossiping so openly with Bedell Smith too.

In any case, the royal reporters were still furiously stroking this worrystone all weekend, like “finally, we have a platform with which to criticize Harry and Meghan,” like they haven’t done that 24-7 for the past seven years. I wanted to excerpt some of the Daily Beast’s coverage, because wouldn’t you know, a “friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton” had a lot to say about how much “the family” despises Meghan.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was extremely suspicious of Meghan Markle and ended up being profoundly unhappy with Prince Harry and Meghan after they wed, Sally Bedell Smith revealed in her Substack column this week, prompting several sources to deliver fresh accounts to The Royalist of their own understanding of the queen’s dismay at her once-favored grandson. One source, a former courtier, told The Daily Beast: “Ultimately, the queen felt betrayed by Harry, and when he and Meghan attacked the institution that she spent her whole life serving in the Oprah interview, that betrayal was complete. It was absolutely shocking to those of us that knew him that he would do that, not least because her husband was on his deathbed…. The allegations of racism dismayed [the queen]. To accuse an unidentified person within the family of racism, thereby casting the shadow of suspicion over everyone, was unforgivable in her eyes. That was what ultimately prompted her to issue the ‘recollections may vary’ statement. Things were never the same after that. … It was a horrific series of betrayals at the end of her life.” Another friend of the royals told The Daily Beast: “You have to remember [that] the queen was seriously ill for several years with bone cancer. She knew she was dying, she could hardly see, she could hardly stand, she could hardly move. And then she was completely let down by her grandson. It was utterly devastating for her.” A friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton said: “The family, of course, all blame Meghan 100 percent. As Sally Bedell Smith’s column made clear, he ain’t the sharpest tool in the box, and they feel he was completely manipulated and that Meghan saw him and realized she could become the most famous person in the world. Then the reality of what their boring royal life would be like sunk in, and she decided to ruthlessly milk it for all it was worth. That is their view.” The revelations by Bedell Smith were based on interviews with the queen’s cousin, the late Lady Liza Anson. Bedell Smith said that, just days before Meghan and Harry’s wedding, Anson told her: “We hope but don’t quite think she is in love. We think she engineered it all.” The friend of William and Kate added: “The family think it is a rerun of what happened with Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII, and the only solution is to follow the same playbook. Exile worked before, and it will work again.”

“As Sally Bedell Smith’s column made clear, he ain’t the sharpest tool in the box, and they feel he was completely manipulated and that Meghan saw him and realized she could become the most famous person in the world.” Might I suggest something bold? William and Kate are dumb as hell. All of this talk about “Harry is dumb” is yet another projection from the royal courts because they know they’re stuck with two of the stupidest and laziest “working royals” in history. William and Kate can’t strategize their way out of a wet paper bag. They can’t problem-solve their way out of the lightest PR fumble. Whenever they f–k up, they panic and lie their asses off. Harry continues to look like a genius for getting the hell out of there. Harry is living his best life in a beautiful mansion with his beautiful wife and children, and these people are so sick with jealousy over it, they keep trying to convince everyone that Harry is deeply unhappy AND he was manipulated by that American harpy! Please.

